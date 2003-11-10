Ahmad Baso: “RUU KUB Bersemangat Orde Baru”

Baru-baru ini Departemen Agama akan mengusulkan Rancangan Undang-Undang Kerukunan Umat Beragama (RUU KUB) untuk dibahas di DPR. Rancangan banyak mendapat respon dari berbagai ormas keagamaan dan kalangan yang peduli akan soal kebebasan beragama. Pasalnya, dalam RUU tersebut sarat dengan campur tangan negara terhadap keberagamaan warganya dari mulai lahir sampai mati.
Salah seorang tokoh muda yang perduli dan berkeberatan dengan adanya RUU ini adalah Ahmad Baso, ketua Madrasah Emansipatoris DESANTARA, Institute for Cultural (Policy) Studies. Ia juga kemudian mengoordinir sebuah gerakan yang dinamakan Jamaah Persaudaraan Sejati (JPS) untuk Advokasi RUU KUB tersebut. Ada apa dengan RUU yang terdiri dari 15 bab dan 21 pasal itu?
Untuk mengetahui lebih detail tentang RUU yang akan menuai kontroversi ini, berikut petikan wawancara Novriantoni dari Kajian Islam Utan Kayu (KIUK) dengan Ahmad Baso pada hari Kamis, 30 Oktober 2003.
Bung Baso, bisa Anda terangkan sebelumnya, apa sih yang dimaksud dengan RUU KUB?
RUU KUB menurut Departemen Agama adalah RUU yang ditujukan untuk merukunkan dan mendamaikan umat beragama yang katanya sering berkonflik, suka cekcok, dan lain sebagainya. Untuk mendamaikan mereka, dibutuhkan lembaga ketiga sebagai mediator.
Lembaga ketiga itu bukan lembaga agama, tapi negara. Jadi, dalam konteks ini, negara diasumsikan berkepentingan untuk merukunkan umat beragama yang sering berkonflik dan bermasalah itu.
Di situ ada beberapa alasan mengapa umat beragama sering berkonflik.Pertama, seperti yang sering diangkat oleh orang-orang depag dalam naskah akademik-nya, hal itu disebabkan adanya klaim-klaim kebenaran dalam tiap-tiap penganut agama.
Kedua, karena dulu ada UU Nomor I PNPS Tahun 1965 tentang Penodaan Agama. Undang-undang itu mau dikembangkan menjadi UU pokok dalam bidang agama yang akan mengurus semua yang berkaitan dengan penganut agama, mulai dari soal lahir sampai meninggal.
Nah, RUU ini dibuat sebagi UU pokok nantinya, melanjutkan semangat UU Nomor I PNPS Tahun 1965 itu. Yang bermasalah di sini adalah acuan yang dipakai oleh RUU itu yaitu pasal 29 ayat 1 dan 2 UUD 45, tanpa menjadikan pasal 28 E tentang kebebasan beragama dan berkeyakinan sebagai acuan juga.
Nah, kalau mau dijadikan UU pokok, mestinya kedua pasal ini diakomodasi, bukan hanya mengambil satu pasal enteng yang justru membenarkan campur tangan negara, sembari mengabaikan soal kebebasan dan hak mendasar warga negara dalam beragama.
Artinya, RUU ini merupakan refleksi dari keyakinan akan perlunya negara mengatur segala kegiatan warga negara, mulai dari yang bersifat sangat privat sampai yang bersifat publik?
Ya, filosofinya begitu. Raison de ‘etre RUU ini adalah fakta bahwa masyarakat kita suka berkonflik dan berantem. Maka dirasa perlu ada mediator yang akan menengahi. Dan mediator yang ditunjuk itu adalah negara.
Nah, kata “…menjamin…” dalam pasal 29 ayat II, ditafsirkan sebagai perlunya negara ikut campur dalam mengurus persoalan agama warga negara. Nah itu yang menurut saya bermasalah, karena agama masih diasumsikan sebagai perkara yang mesti diurus oleh negara. Faktor kebebasan warga negara yang termuat dalam pasal 28 E terabaikan di sini.
Selain itu, yang bermasalah adalah, apa yang dimaksud dengan kata “menjamin” dan ikut campurnya negara, bukan terletak pada penyediaan fasilitas, perlindungan atau pengakuan jaminan atas hak-hak warga negara. Di sini yang terjadi malah ikut campurnya negara dalam mengatur mana yang benar dan mana yang salah.
Semangat itu muncul, karena RUU ini merupakan kelanjutan dari UU Nomor I PNPS Tahun 1965 tentang Penodaan Agama; tentang mana ajaran agama yang sah dan mana yang dianggap menyimpang. Yang menyimpang akan dikriminalisasi, dan memang ada pasal pidananya. Nah pasal-pasal dalam UU Nomor I PNPS itu, kini dimasukkan lagi dalam RUU ini tanpa ada perubahan satupun.
Jadi, RUU ini bukan hanya sekedar mengatur hubungan antaragama –semacam soal pendirian rumah ibadah atau penyiaran agama– tapi juga soal ketentuan pihak mana yang menyimpang dan yang tidak.
Well I definitely enjoyed studying it. This tip offered by you is very practical for accurate planning.
This website online is known as a stroll-via for the entire information you wanted about this and didn’t know who to ask. Glimpse right here, and also you’ll definitely uncover it.
I discovered your weblog web site on google and check a couple of of your early posts. Proceed to maintain up the superb operate. I just additional up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Searching for ahead to reading more from you in a while!…
I appreciate, cause I found exactly what I was looking for. You have ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
Hello, i believe that i noticed you visited my weblog so i came to “go back the prefer”.I am attempting to in finding issues to improve my web site!I guess its good enough to make use of a few of your ideas!!
Utterly indited content, thanks for entropy.
I relish, cause I discovered just what I used to be having a look for. You have ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
I am glad that I discovered this web site, just the right information that I was searching for! .
The next time I learn a weblog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as a lot as this one. I imply, I know it was my option to learn, however I actually thought youd have something attention-grabbing to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you possibly can fix if you happen to werent too busy on the lookout for attention.
I am not real great with English but I find this really easygoing to read .
so much wonderful information on here, : D.
hello there and thank you for your info – I’ve definitely picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise some technical points using this website, as I experienced to reload the website a lot of times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement in google and could damage your quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I am adding this RSS to my email and could look out for much more of your respective exciting content. Ensure that you update this again very soon..
An interesting discussion is worth comment. I think that you should write more on this topic, it might not be a taboo subject but generally people are not enough to speak on such topics. To the next. Cheers
I like what you guys are up too. Such smart work and reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I?¦ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my web site 🙂
I truly appreciate this post. I’ve been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thx again
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious what all is needed to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web savvy so I’m not 100 positive. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated. Many thanks
Ahaa, its fastidious conversation about this piece of writing here at this blog,
I have read all that, so now me also commenting here.
Good info and right to the point. I don’t know if this is really the best place to ask but do you folks have any thoughts on where to get some professional writers? Thanks 🙂
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is fantastic, as well as the content!
WONDERFUL Post.thanks for share..more wait .. …
I needed to thank you for this good read!! I certainly loved every bit of it.
I’ve got you book-marked to look at new stuff you post…
Some really nice and utilitarian information on this website , too I believe the style and design holds good features.
I have been checking out many of your articles and i can state pretty clever stuff. I will make sure to bookmark your site.
A person essentially help to make seriously posts I would state. This is the first time I frequented your web page and thus far? I amazed with the research you made to make this particular publish amazing. Magnificent job!
What’s Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It positively useful and it has aided me out loads. I’m hoping to give a contribution & assist other customers like its helped me. Good job.
I have learn some good stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how so much attempt you place to create this kind of magnificent informative web site.
You should take part in a contest for one of the best blogs on the web. I will recommend this site!
I do not even know how I finished up here, but I thought this post was great. I do not realize who you’re however definitely you are going to a well-known blogger should you are not already 😉 Cheers!
I was just seeking this info for some time. After 6 hours of continuous Googleing, at last I got it in your site. I wonder what is the lack of Google strategy that don’t rank this kind of informative websites in top of the list. Normally the top web sites are full of garbage.
Just want to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity for your submit is just nice and that i could assume you’re knowledgeable on this subject. Fine together with your permission let me to seize your feed to stay up to date with impending post. Thank you 1,000,000 and please continue the rewarding work.
I think other web site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and wonderful user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your site? My blog site is in the very same area of interest as yours and my users would definitely benefit from some of the information you present here. Please let me know if this alright with you. Many thanks!
I went over this internet site and I think you have a lot of wonderful info , saved to fav (:.
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all of us you actually understand what you’re speaking about! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally consult with my web site =). We will have a link alternate arrangement between us!
You should take part in a contest for one of the best blogs on the web. I will recommend this site!
A lot of of whatever you state is supprisingly accurate and it makes me ponder why I hadn’t looked at this in this light before. Your article truly did turn the light on for me personally as far as this specific subject matter goes. However at this time there is actually one position I am not too comfortable with so while I attempt to reconcile that with the actual core idea of the issue, let me observe what all the rest of your readers have to point out.Very well done.
Interesting blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog stand out. Please let me know where you got your theme. Kudos
Can I simply say what a reduction to find somebody who really knows what theyre speaking about on the internet. You positively know methods to carry a difficulty to gentle and make it important. Extra individuals need to learn this and understand this side of the story. I cant believe youre no more standard because you positively have the gift.
I have learn some good stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how so much effort you set to make the sort of great informative site.
Wow! Thank you! I continually needed to write on my site something like that. Can I take a portion of your post to my blog?
Only wanna tell that this is very helpful, Thanks for taking your time to write this.
I was reading through some of your posts on this site and I conceive this website is real instructive! Continue posting.
Thanks , I’ve recently been searching for info about this topic for a long time and yours is the greatest I’ve found out till now. However, what concerning the bottom line? Are you certain in regards to the source?
Howdy very nice website!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds additionally…I am glad to seek out numerous useful information right here in the post, we’d like work out extra strategies in this regard, thank you for sharing.
Nice post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed! Extremely helpful information particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such info a lot. I was seeking this particular information for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well
written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful info.
Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly comeback.
Hi there mates, fastidious paragraph and good urging commented here, I am in fact enjoying by
these.
Hi there, all the time i used to check website posts here early in the break of day, for the reason that i like to learn more and more.
My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and find the majority of your post’s to be exactly I’m looking for. Would you offer guest writers to write content for yourself? I wouldn’t mind producing a post or elaborating on a lot of the subjects you write related to here. Again, awesome blog!
When I originally commented I clicked the
“Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each
time a comment is added I get three emails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
Cheers!
Fantastic items from you, man. I’ve consider your
stuff prior to and you are just extremely fantastic.
I actually like what you’ve obtained here,
really like what you’re saying and the way during which you assert it.
You’re making it enjoyable and you continue to take care of to stay it wise.
I can’t wait to learn much more from you. This is actually a tremendous
web site.
I’m very happy to discover this website. I need to to thank you for your time for this wonderful read!!
I definitely appreciated every part of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to see new
stuff on your web site.