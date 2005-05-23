Asvi Warman Adam: “Agama Mesti Menjadi Medium Pembebasan”

Proses pergaulan lintas agama atau budaya yang telah dijalankan seseorang sejak dini akan ikut mendorong terbentuknya watak toleran pada diri seseorang. Kekhawatirkan bahwa pergaulan semacam itu akan mencairkan keyakinan seseorang juga tidak selamanya terbukti.
Paling tidak itulah yang ditunjukkan Dr. Asvi Warman Adam, sejarawan dan peneliti LIPI, kepada Burhanuddin Muhtadi dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL). Dalam perbincangan Kamis (5/5/2005) itu, Asvi mengutarakan pandangannya tentang apa makna dan bagaimana seharusnya peran agama dalam kehidupan umat beragama. Berikut petikannya.
Bung Asvi, bagaimana agama diajarkan pada Anda sejak kecil?
Saya seperti hidup dalam dua dunia. Sejak kecil, saya hidup di lingkungan Muhammadiyah. Keluarga dan paman saya merupakan pengurus Muhammadiyah Bukittinggi, Sumatera Barat. Salah seorang kakak saya juga pernah terlibat PRRI, sebuah pemberontakan yang jelas-jelas anti-komunis.
Tapi di lain pihak, saya justru disekolahkan di sekolah Katolik. Sore atau malam saya mengaji Alqur’an di masjid, siangnya justru belajar pada guru-guru yang terdiri dari para suster atau pastur. Sekolah saya memang berada di komplek samping gereja.
Mengapa Anda menempuh pendidikan di sekolah Katolik?
Pada waktu itu, sekolahan yang sangat baik di daerah saya khususnya, adalah sekolah Katolik. Jadi yang dilihat orangtua saya ketika itu adalah soal disiplin, kualitas, dan cara berpikir sistematis yang diajarkan di sekolah tersebut. Sementara untuk soal agama diajarkan di rumah ataupun di masjid.
Jadi Anda sudah merasakan aura pluralisme beragama sejak kecil, ya?
Betul. Sejak TK sampai SMA, saya memang di sekolah Katolik. Jadi, selama 9 tahun lebih, saya berada di lingkungan Katolik, bergaul atau mengenal tentang kekatolikan, dan sedikit banyak telah bergaul dengan teman-teman etnis Tionghoa.
Menurut saya, memang ada aspek pluralitas di sana. Dan di sekolah itu tentu lebih banyak yang non-muslim. Pada waktu itu juga, sekolah-sekolah Katolik juga bisa dimasuki kalangan etnis Tionghoa.
Sebagai minoritas di sekolahan, apakah Anda merasa didiskriminasi?
Kadang-kadang memang ada perlakuan kurang baik. Tapi saya tidak bisa menyebut itu perlakuan diskriminatif. Pengajaran agama Islam memang tidak diberikan di sekolah, tapi diberi di luar sekolah dan pada jam luar sekolah. Itulah kebijakan sekolah Katolik pada masa itu.
Tapi yang saya sayangkan dari pengajaran agama Islam di luar sekolah kala itu justru bukan tempatnya, tapi cara pengajarannya. Pola pengajaran yang diberikan pada kami sejak SD sampai SMA, tidak banyak berbeda dengan apa yang saya terima di masjid atau sewaktu mengaji.
Jadi tidak ada nilai tambah dari pengajaran itu. Di samping itu, cara mengajarkannya juga membosankan, terlalu didaktik, dan lebih banyak menghafal ayat atau semacamnya.
Setamat SMA, ke mana Anda melanjutkan pendidikan?
Setamat SMA, saya sempat kuliah di Yogyakarta. Waktu itu saya juga sempat tinggal beberapa bulan di asrama Katolik, Realino. Yang ingin saya sampaikan adalah, selama belasan tahun di sekolah Katolik, bahkan bermukim di asrama Katolik, saya tidak pernah menjadi Katolik. Saya tetap seorang penganut Islam, dan menjalankan ibadah sesuai syariat.
Ketika merantau ke Perancis tahun 1984 dan bermukim selama enam tahun di sana, saya juga tetap menjalankan ibadah Islam. Saya tetap sembahyang, walau lebih sering tidak lima waktu karena berbagai alasan. Tapi puasa saya tetap penuh, meski jamnya jauh lebih panjang.
Jadi, tidak ada halangan bagi saya untuk menjalankan ibadah sesuai agama yang saya anut, walau berada di lingkungan yang mayoritas tidak beragama Islam.
Bagaimana Anda menjalankan Islam selama di Perancis yang dikenal sekuler itu?
Tidak ada persoalan, karena tidak ada larangan beribadah, walaupun ada kesulitan-kesulitan teknis seperti dalam menyelenggarakan salat Jum’at. Tapi itu semua bisa dilakukan di Kedutaan Besar Republik Indonesia (KBRI).
Yang unik, ketika kami masih berstatus mahasiswa di sana, yang memberi khutbah justru calon doktor yang sedang menempuh pendidikan di sana. Khutbah yang disampaikan para ilmuwan atau calon ilmuwan itu, menurut saya jauh lebih bermutu dibandingkan khutbah-kutbah yang pernah saya dengar ketika kembali ke Tanah Air, tahun 1990.
Karena itu, saya selalu kecewa dengan khutbah Jum’at yang pernah saya dengar, misalnya di kantor atau di tempat lain. Menurut saya, khutbahnya seringkali tidak sistematis dan melelahkan para pendengar. Karena itu, reaksi yang saya ambil kadang-kadang: tetap salat Jum’at, tapi datang telat waktu. Saya tetap salat Jum’at, tapi datang di penghujung khutbah.
Selain materi khutbah yang kurang menarik, apakah juga ada aura kebencian yang ditebar melalui khutbah?
Itu juga salah satunya. Tapi yang juga tidak kalah penting, pengajaran agama di kita memang tidak disampaikan secara cerdas. Pengalaman saya berhadapan dengan guru-guru dari kalangan pastur sejak SD sampai SMA menunjukkan bahwa cara mereka berpikir dan menjelaskan persoalan memang lebih sistematis.
Saya membandingkan itu dengan khutbah Jum’at yang kalaupun berisi bagus tetap saja melantur ke mana-mana. Kadang malah panjang-panjang, terkadang sampai satu jam. Padahal, khutbah Jum’at biasanya disampaikan saat orang sedang menjalankan jam kerja.
Bagi saya, lebih baik khutbah yang singkat dan jelas inti pesannya. Itu akan jauh lebih efektif ketimbang bercerita tentang berbagai hal yang kadang-kadang justru tidak masuk akal.
Dalam sudut pandang Anda, bagaimana mestinya peran agama di masyarakat?
Bagi saya, agama mestinya berperan sebagai medium pembebasan, bukan medium penindasan. Kalau agama ikut berperan dalam menindas, termasuk menindas penganut agama lain, itu bukan lagi agama bagi saya.
Kalau saya mengandaikan agama sebagai medium pembebasan, lalu apakah itu berarti perlu melakukan peledakan bom atau semacamnya? Apakah fundamentalisme dalam artian membuat, merakit dan meledakkan bom, masih dapat dianggap medium pembebasan? Saya tidak melihatnya begitu. Itulah pandangan saya tentang kelompok-kelompok yang biasa disebut kalangan radikal.
Tapi selama mereka tidak mengganggu orang lain, tentu tidak ada persoalan. Tapi kalau sudah menimbulkan kerugian di masyarakat, itu jelas sesuatu yang tidak dikehendaki Islam.
Sebagai sejarawan, Anda telah ikut mendekonstruksi pengetahuan sejarah kita tentang pemberontakan G30S. Pertanyaan saya, apakah dalam sejarah kita PKI benar-benar bermusuhan dengan agama?
Saya beranggapan, bukan PKI sebagai partai yang menjadi dalang peristiwa G30S. Selama ini, berawal dari tuduhan itulah proses penindasan terjadi terhadap orang-orang, keluarga dan keturunan yang dianggap atau dicap terlibat PKI. Itu menurut saya tidak pantas dilakukan.
Bagi saya, permusuhan antara kelompok Islam dan kalangan komunis di Indonesia, sebetulnya dimulai sejak tahun 1948, tepatnya ketika terjadinya peristiwa Madiun. Waktu itu, isu yang berkembang adalah pembantaian terhadap para kiai.
Tapi yang penting dikemukakan di sini, pembunuhan itu sebetulnya terjadi pada kedua belah pihak. Ada pimpinan agama yang dibunuh, tapi banyak juga pimpinan PKI yang dibunuh.
Jadi tidak tepat kalau dikatakan bahwa di masa itu hanya ada pembantaian para kiai. Sebaliknya, banyak orang-orang kiri yang dibunuh. Pengetahuan sejarah seperti ini bagi saya sangat penting, karena permusuhan biasanya berawal dari kesalahpahaman seperti itu.
Bagi saya, permusuhan antara kalangan Islam dan komunis di Indonesia lebih banyak karena faktor politik, bukan karena faktor ideologi. Saya mengatakan demikian karena menjelang pemilu 1955, tepatnya bulan Desember 1954, Masyumi mengeluarkan fatwa bahwa komunisme sama dengan atheisme.
Apa artinya fatwa itu? Itu adalah semacam black campaign atau kampanye hitam atas PKI, karena pemilu akan berlangsung beberapa bulan kemudian. Karena konteks sejarahnya seperti itu, saya mengatakan permusuhan antara agama dan PKI lebih banyak karena persoalan politik.
Apakah karena konteks pertarungan politik itu juga kartu identitas bernama KTP mesti memuat kolom tentang agama yang dianut orang Indonesia?
Sebelum tahun 1965, sebetulnya di KTP kita dicantumkan dua hal: kolom suku-bangsa, dan kolom agama. Tapi setelah tahun 1965, ada anggapan bahwa kita tidak lagi mementingkan kesukuan. Karena itu dihapuslah kolom suku bangsa. Itu terjadi di zaman Soekarno.
Jadi dalam sejarahnya dulu, KTP kita memuat keterangan tentang suku Jawa, Minangkabau, atau Batak. Kadang-kadang cara menentukan status kesukuan orang yang kawin campur antar suku agak membingungkan juga. Karena itu, harus dipilih salah satunya untuk dicantumkan di KTP. Tapi setelah dipandang tidak relevan lagi, kolom itu lalu dihapuskan.
Sayangnya, kolom agama tidak pernah dihapus. Padahal menurut saya, soal ini juga punya dampak negatif. Sebab dengan melihat agama yang dianut pemilik KTP, pasti akan muncul sentimen keagamaan tertentu.
Misalnya, kalau sedang melamar pekerjaan, akan muncul perasaan: “Wah, ini agamanya Katolik; kalau begitu kita terima saja!” Atau, “Yang ini Islam. Kita terima karena seagama dengan kita!” Manajer-manajer perusahaan akan selalu mempertimbangkan faktor agama.
Padahal, apa gunanya? Bagi saya, lebih penting kalau di KTP kita dicantumkan golongan darah saja. Kalau terjadi kecelakaan, orang gampang melihat golongan darahnya untuk mempercepat proses penyelamatan.
Apa alasan pemerintah tetap mempertahankan kolom agama meski kolom suku-bangsa sudah dihapus?
Saya tidak tahu apa ada keberatan dari kelompok tertentu atau tidak. Mungkin alasannya, dengan tetap mencantumkan kolom agama, kita bisa berhitung sekaligus mempertahankan status Islam sebagai agama mayoritas. Tapi kalau dipikir-pikir lagi, apa gunanya? Mungkin lebih banyak mudarat dari pada manfaatnya.
Apa terkait dengan kasus G30S, sehingga orang perlu memantapkan status agamanya?
Barangkali ada kaitannya dengan itu, karena waktu itu memang ada keinginan untuk membedakan apakah seseorang beragama atau tidak. Tapi setahu saya, orang-orang PKI itu mayoritas beragama Islam meski mungkin abangan.
Tapi bagaimanapun juga, apalah guna pencantuman itu? Pada tahun 1965, memang ada peristiwa yang menarik secara statistik. Dalam sebuah artikel pernah disebutkan bahwa telah terjadi pelonjakan beberapa juta penganut Kristiani di Indonesia.
Pertanyaannya ketika itu: apakah memang telah terjadi proses kristenisasi yang massif? Rupanya tidak! Banyak orang di masa itu yang sengaja memilih agama Katolik atau Protestan dalam kolom agama di KTP-nya dengan alasan-alasan tertentu. Jadi hanya sekedar itu. Tapi sekali lagi, apa gunanya?
Menurut hemat saya, dalam usaha mempertahankan kolom agama itu, memang tersirat keinginan terselubung untuk mempertahankan image Islam sebagai agama mayoritas. Makanya kadang muncul angka-angka yang sakral, seperti 80 sampai 90% penduduk Indonesia beragama Islam.
Tapi sekali lagi, untuk apa angka-angka itu? Lebih baik angka-angka itu diterjemahkan ke dalam upaya-upaya lebih produktif, seperti proses pemberantasan kemiskinan dan peningkatan pendidikan. Jadi kita tidak terpaku mempertahankan angkanya itu sendiri.
Sebagai sejarawan, bagaimana agama memaknai hidup Anda?
Saya sangat terbantu dan tertolong oleh agama. Agama menurut saya merupakan suatu medium atau wahana yang mengatur hubungan saya dengan Tuhan dan manusia. Istilahnya menjaga hablun minalLâh dan hablun minannâs.
Saya merasa tidak bisa berdiri sendiri; selalu ada Tuhan dan yang lebih berkuasa dari saya sendiri. Dan, Dialah tempat saya mengadu kalau saya sedang mengalami sesuatu yang tidak bisa saya pecahkan sendiri. Agama juga ikut mengatur hubungan saya dengan manusia lain.
Tapi saya juga merasa bahwa di Indonesia, yang lebih dipentingkan atau ditonjolkan justru soal hubungan ritual manusia dengan Tuhan. Sementara hubungan sosial atau hubungan manusia dengan manusia kurang sekali mendapat perhatian.
Orang ribut soal sah tidaknya salat dua bahasa, tapi tidak ribut ketika di sepanjang jalan ada yang memasang drum demi meminta sumbangan masjid, sekalipun menyebabkan macetnya lalulintas. Padahal, mereka yang memakai label agama itu jelas-jelas telah mengganggu secara sosial.
Orang ribut soal salat dua bahasa, padalah Tuhan mengerti semua bahasa, ya?
Betul. Kalau berdo’a, saya sendiri selalu menggunakan bahasa Indonesia. Sebab itulah bahasa yang saya kuasai. Bahasa Arab yang saya kuasai sangat terbatas pada do’a-do’a seperti Rabbanâ âtinâ fiddunyâ hasanah wa fil âkhirati hasanah. Hanya itu saja.
Kalau di masjid ada pembacaan do’a dalam bahasa Arab, sejauh saya ketahui artinya, saya akan amini. Tapi kalau saya tidak mengerti, saya tidak akan amini. Sebab, saya tidak akan memberi cek kosong kepada sang imam, karena dia bisa berdo’a apa saja. Karena itu, saya hanya akan meng-amini do’a-do’a yang saya ketahui artinya.
