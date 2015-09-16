Home » Agama » Ateisme » Tak Ada Fundamentalisme Ateis!
god

Tak Ada Fundamentalisme Ateis!

Haikal Kurniawan 16/09/2015 3,583 Views

3.29/5 (7)

IslamLib – We are all atheists about most of the gods that societies have ever believed in. Some of us just go one god further,” ungkap Richard Dawkins.

Dawkins merupakan pakar biologi asal Inggris jebolan Universitas Oxford. Namanya telah dikenal publik sejak tahun 1976 ketika ia menerbitkan buku The Selfish Gene yang mentransformasikan evolusi biologi. Buku tersebut menjadi best seller, terjual lebih dari 2 juta kopi.

Sejak karyanya yang ke 9, The God Delusion (2006), Dawkins tampil sebagai salah satu figur ateis yang paling dikenal dunia saat ini. Bersama Sam Harris dan Christopher Hitchens, mereka dijuluki sebagai trio ‘ateis baru’.

Gagasan-gagasan yang dibawa oleh tokoh ateis baru ini seringkali kontroversial. Kritik keras yang mereka lancarkan terhadap agama terkesan anti agama. Karena sikapnya ini mereka mendapat penolakan luas, bukan hanya dari kalangan fundamentalis agama, tetapi juga dari tokoh-tokoh agama yang moderat. Bahkan dari kalangan ateis sendiri.

Peter Higgs, fisikawan peraih hadiah Nobel 2013, bahkan melabeli mereka dengan sebutan fundamentalis ateis. Meski menyebut dirinya sebagai ateis, namun Higgs keberatan dengan sikap ‘anti-agama’ yang ditunjukkan oleh Dawkins dan rekan-rekannya.

Namun, benarkah label fundamentalis ateis merupakan julukan yang tepat? Untuk memahaminya mari telusuri makna  dari dua kata tersebut: fundamentalisme dan ateisme.

Fundamentalisme berasal dari kata dasar fundamental memiliki arti bersifat pokok atau mendasar. Para fundamentalis selalu berpretensi mengembalikan sagala hal pada kesepakatan umum suatu ideologi maupun kepercayaan yang dianutnya.

Mereka umumnya menolak reinterpretasi dan kontekstualisasi teks maupun ajaran yang dianggap sudah mapan. Sikap-sikap fundamentalis ini bisa kita jumpai di hampir semua agama dan ideologi.

Kita sering mendengar istilah fundamentalisme agama, corak keberagamaan yang strict dan kaku. Tekstual. Kalangan fundamentalis agama selalu menekankan pentingnya kembali kepada teks dan ajaran yang dibawa oleh para pendiri agama tersebut. Mereka menentang keras berbagai macam reinterpretasi dan kontekstualisasi.

Kelompok Islam fundamentalis selalu mengampanyekan pentingnya menjadikan Alquran dan Sunnah Nabi sebagai panduan hidup secara menyeluruh. Begitu pula dengan kalangan fundamentalis Kristen yang menekankan pentinganya menjadikan Alkitab sebagai landasan bagi kehidupan seseorang.

Pengejewantahan dari pemahaman keagamaan yang fundamentalis ini tidak sulit kita temui. Negara Arab Saudi misalnya masih menerapkan hukum Syariat yang diyakini merupakan hukum yang sesuai dengan dasar agama Islam, yakni Alquran dan Sunnah Nabi.

Hukuman potong tangan bagi pencuri, rajam bagi orang yg melakukan hubungan seks sebelum menikah, serta kewajiban perempuan memakai pakaian tertutup merupakan beberapa di antara hukum yang dilaksanakan di negara tersebut.

Di Indonesia sendiri, praktik keagamaan fundamentalis bisa dengan mudah ditemukan. Mulai dari pengesahan berbagai Perda Syariat, serta kelompok-kelompok seperti FPI yang kerap melakukan sweeping terhadap apa saja yang mereka yakini bertentangan dengan kitab suci, seperti judi dan minuman keras. Atau seperti kelompok Hizbut Tahrir yang menolak demokrasi dan menginginkan khilafah.

Di negara maju seperti Amerika Serikat, pemahaman keagamaan yang fundamental merupakan sesuatu yang umum. Kelompok-kelompok Kristen Evengelis misalnya, kerap menentang berbagai legislasi yang dianggap bertentangan dengan Alkitab, seperti pernikahan sesama jenis maupun aborsi.

Di sekolah-sekolah Kristen, pelajaran mengenai teori evolusi juga kerap ditentang karena dianggap tidak sesuai dengan proses penciptaan semesta sebagaimana dituturkan kitab suci (hal ini juga terjadi di hampir semua sekolah Islam).

Salah satu kasus yang saat ini banyak diperbincangkan adalah kegigihan seorang pegawai negara bagian Kentucky bernama Kim Davis. Ia menolak memberi lisensi pernikahan terhadap pasangan sesama jenis karena dianggap bertentangan dengan ajaran kitab suci yang diyakininya.

Memasuki kata kedua, ateisme, yang dalam cakupan paling luas dan paling umum diartikan sebagai pemahaman yang menolak eksistensi Tuhan. Kata ateisme berasal dari bahasa Yunani, atheos yang berarti ‘tanpa tuhan’. Lawan dari atheos adalah theos (diterjemahkan menjadi teis) yang berarti ‘tuhan’.

Dalam praktiknya, seorang ateis menekankan pentingnya sikap kritis dan rasional terhadap semua aspek kehidupan. Sesuatu baru bisa dipastikan kebenaran dan keberadaanya bila ada pembuktian empiris maupun prediksi yang didapatkan melalui metode saintifik.

Oleh karena itu, seorang ateis pada umumnya menolak adanya sesuatu yang mutlak dan otoritatif, baik berupa teks maupun figur, yang dapat mengatur dan dijadikan panduan bagi kehidupan manusia secara menyeluruh.

Ateisme sendiri bukanlah suatu ideologi atau agama yang memiliki sistem kepercayaan dan teori tertentu. Berbeda dengan Islam maupun Kristen, ateisme tidak memiliki serangkaian doktrin, kitab suci, maupun tokoh-tokoh yang diangkat menjadi setengah dewa.

