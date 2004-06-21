Imam B. Prasodjo: “Agama Tak Boleh Menjadi Sekat”

Setiap orang pasti mengalami fase-fase keberagamaan yang dinamis selagi hayat masih dikandung badannya. Fase-fase tersebut seolah membentuk grafik keberagamaan yang tak jarang bersifat fluktuatif. Hal ini sesuai sabda Nabi yang pernah menggambarkan bahwa aspek keimanan selalu bersifat yazîd wa yanqush. Keberagamaan seperti ini juga dialamai oleh Dr. Imam B. Prasodjo, sosiolog yang juga aktifis sosial ini.
Menurut Imam ketika bertutur kepada Ulil Abshar-Abdalla Kamis (3/05), periode keberagamaan dirinya dimulai dari yang paling sederhana: fase ritualistik. Selanjutnya, fase tersebut mengalami perkembangan menuju fase ideologis, intelektual, spiritual, dan untuk selanjutnya memasuki “fase kemanusiaan tanpa tapal batas”.
Untuk tahu lebih jauh tentang fase-fase keberagamaan itu, berikut petikan perbincangan dengan dosen FISIP Universitas Indonesia yang sering muncul sebagai “host” di beberapa acara talkshow sejumlah stasiun televisi swasta Tanah Air.
Mas Imam, kita akan berbincang tentang pengalaman keagamaan Anda. Pertanyaan awal saya, bagaimana sosialisasi agama dalam keluarga ketika Anda kecil?
Sebagaimana kebanyakan anak Indonesia, saya termasuk beruntung karena sempat mengalami masa kanak-kanak di kampung, tepatnya desa Merden di Banjarnegara, dekat Banyumas Wonosobo. Ayah saya pada saat itu tinggal di Jakarta. Sementara, saya hidup bersama paman saya.
Saya sengaja ditinggal di desa, katanya biar belajar ngaji. Kakak dan adik saya hidup di Jakarta. Di dalam suasana kampung itulah saya sekolah dari kelas satu sampai kelas tiga SD. Jadi saya sempat mengalami masa-masa tidur di langgar.
Waktu itu, pagi hari saya sekolah SD, sore di madrasah, dan malam mengaji seperti anak-anak kampung. Saya masih ingat mengaji dengan terjemah bahasa Jawa. Misalnya “alîf lâm mîm, dzâlikal kitabu lâ raiba fîh” yang diartikan ing dalem iki kitab kang ora dimamangi. “Fîhi” atau ing dalem iki kitab, “hudan lil muttaqîn” atau pituduh kanggo wong akeh. Yang begitu-begitu saya masih ingat. Tapi sayang, saya tidak sempat khatam.
Aduh.. sayang sekali, terus?
Ketika melanjutkan sekolah di SMA, saya sudah mulai mengenal Islam. Mungkin, yang saya kenal ketika itu –kalau memakai terminologi yang agak keren– adalah bentuk Islam yang ideologis. Waktu itu saya sudah hidup di Jakarta. Nah, ketika itulah saya mulai mengenal aktivitas Latihan Mujahid Dakwah (LMD).
Di zaman itu, di kancah dakwah sedang ngetop-ngetopnya sosok Toni Ardy. Saya sempat mengagumi dia, dan juga MS Ka’ban. Dulu Ka’ban itu selalu berkeliling ke mana-mana untuk mengadakan pelatihan nilai-nilai dasar Islam.
Apa kesan Anda tentang Islam Ideologis ini?
Di situlah saya mulai mengenal kotak-kotak. Dan belakangan saya baru tahu bahwa ayah saya sendiri pernah aktif dalam sebuah organisasi Islam, tetapi dengan nuansa ideologis yang agak kurang. Setahu saya, dialog-dialog keagamaan pernah diadakan di rumah saya dengan banyak tokoh, mulai dari Cak Nur, Mas Dawam, dan Gus Dur. Waktu itu, kita tidak berbicara masalah gerakan yang lebih terkotak.
Di masa itu, saya juga sudah mengenal apa itu sosialisme, walau cuma kulit-kulitnya. Dan ketika itu sudah mulai ada asumsi bahwa kapitalisme itu pasti jelek, dan yang paling baik tentu saja Islam. Waktu itu, gerakan GMNI, PMII, dan lain-lain memang cukup semarak. Jadi, kita masuk dalam kancah Islam yang ideologis, dan itu terasa sekali.
Setelah fase ideologis yang Anda jalankan waktu di SMA, fase apa lagi selanjutnya?
Istilah Islam-ideologis itu dalam artian yang spesifik mengarah ke Islam-organisatoris. Selanjutnya, kebetulan setelah selesai SMA, saya mendapat kesempatan mengikuti pertukaran pelajar AFS (American Field Service) di Amerika. Di Amerika, saya masuk ke dalam keluarga yang sangat agamis dan saleh sekali, tepatnya di wilayah Arizona. Mereka dari kalangan Kristen-Lutheren.
Di situlah untuk pertama kali, seorang dari kampung masuk terjerembab di wilayah gunung yang begitu panas dengan agama dan budaya yang lain. Keluarga itu cukup agamis, tapi agamanya berbeda sekali dengan latar belakang agama saya.
Jadi selama ikut program AFS, Anda sempat punya pengalaman spiritual juga, ya?
Pengalaman spiritual justru saya alami setelah kembali ke Indonesia. Pengalaman tadi kan pengalaman tentang keragaman. Dan waktu itu, bisa dikatakan saya sedang mengalami fase Islam-intelektual. Saya mulai gandrung membaca karya-karya intelektual tentang Islam.
Nah, waktu pulang, belum sampai satu tahun saya menetap di rumah, dan di masa-masa saya masih melampiaskan kerinduan kepada orang tua, ibu saya meninggal secara mendadak. Dia meningggal ketika saya sedang mengantar teman AFS dari Jerman yang selama satu tahun satu bangku bersama saya di Amerika menuju bandara.
Ibu saya mengalami stroke di Airport Halim, dan langsung koma. Sejak saat itulah saya mulai mengenal Islam sebagai bagian dari spiritualitas. Di situlah konsep berserah diri, tawakkaltu ‘alalLâh, yang selama ini saya kenal mulai bisa saya hayati.
Jadi selama ini, ketika orang selalu berbicara tentang konsep berserah diri, kata-kata itu masih bersifat kosong bagi saya. Baru setelah mengalami musibah itu, saya benar-benar meresapi maknanya. Apalagi dua tahun setelah ibu meninggal, ayah saya juga menyusul. Waktu itu, saya menjelang tingkat tiga di bangku kuliah. Jadi perjalanan penghayatan spiritual itu cukup lama.
Pengalaman beragama seperti apa sih yang Anda alami ketika itu?
Untuk pertama kali barangkali, saya menunaikan salat tanpa pernah menghiraukan bilangan rakaatnya. Pokoknya, sebelum saya merasa tenang, saya nikmati terus. Pengalaman itu berlangsung selama berbulan-bulan. Saya selalu salat di Masjid Al-Azhar. Salat subuh saya berangkat juga. Dari situlah terjadi peningkatakan spiritualitas yang luar biasa. Sebab belum pernah saya merasakan nikmatnya kedekatan dengan Tuhan melalui saluran-saluran ritual yang selama ini saya pelajari.
Oh ya, Anda juga sempat punya pengalaman menjadi escort atau pendamping seorang penulis novel terkenal dari Trinidad, V S Naipul. Saat itu, dia tengah menyiapkan novelnya di Indonesia, Among Believers. Anda bisa sedikit bercerita tentang itu?
Waktu itu saya baru pulang dari Amerika. Saya diminta ayah untuk menemani seorang turis sebenarnya. Waktu itu saya baru akan kuliah di Fakultas Sastra program diploma UI. Di situlah saya berkenalan dengan turis ini. Sebetulnya, maksud saya ketika itu hanya nyari uang selagi masih luntang-lantung.
Saya tidak menyangka kalau orang itu adalah seorang penulis kaliber dunia, dan novelis yang sangat terkenal. Makanya, saya melayaninya tanpa ada pertimbangan apapun. Yang jelas, saya antar dia ke pesantren-pesantren dan ke Gus Dur di Tambak Beras, Jombang. Dari Tebu Ireng, saya lantas mengantarnya ke Pak Umar Khayam. Saya sama sekali tidak menyangka kalau perjalanan itu dia tulis. Jadi, dia tidak fair juga sebetulnya.
Apakah sempat terjadi perdebatan antara Anda dan dia dalam perjalanan?
Banyak sekali. Apalagi, waktu itu saya nothing to lose saja. Wong saya pernah mau meninggalkan dia di Jogja, saat saya merasa dia membuat statemen yang sangat menghina. Pertama, waktu dia saya bawa ke Pesantren Pabelan. Setelah lima belas menit dia melihat pesantren, dia membuat statemen yang menyakitkan: “Wah, (kondisi) ini persis seperti yang terjadi di novel Charles Dicken. Ini tempat di mana orang-orang bodoh mempertahankan kebodohannya.”
Terus dia bercerita tentang seorang guru yang menyuruh muridnya membersihkan kandang kuda untuk melestarikan kebodohannya. Pokoknya, segala obrolan yang kira-kira cukup memberi kesimpulan kalau orang ini memang kurang ajar.
Tapi ketika itu masih saya tahan. Tibalah saatnya di Jogja ketika saya berusaha memperkenalkan Jogja sebagai kota budaya. Saya antar dia ke seniman Amri Yahya. Begitu pulang ke hotel, dia marah-marah. Dia mengatakan, “Saya datang dengan biaya mahal, tidak untuk menjadi turis!” Karena waktu itu saya masih anak SMA, saya pikir perjalanan seperti itu sudah bagus banget. Makanya, saya terus bilang: “Ok, kalau Anda tidak suka, sekarang saya akan pulang ke Jakarta. You take care your self!.”
Saat itu, saya juga berusaha mempertahankan tesis bahwa pesantren adalah sebuah subkultur yang tidak hanya mengajarkan pengetahuan. Jadi, saya bilang, kalau Anda mengharapkan teknologi di situ, ya tidak ada. Tapi di situ ada sikap hidup, pendidikan, dan kiai sebagai figur sentral dan menjadi reference bagi pola-pola dan nilai-nilai, the living values. Jadi di situlah nilai pesantren. Jadi, Anda tidak bisa memahami itu semua dalam waktu lima belas menit. Lima belas menit is a crime, dan hanya tahu hal-hal yang sifatnya tidak menyentuh ke dalam.
Mas Imam, tadi Anda membuat periodesasi pengalaman keagamaan dari yang ritual, ideologis, intelektual, sampai yang spiritual. Ada tahapan setelah itu?
Tahapan yang saya buat ini bukan sesuatu yang mutually exclusive. Ini sekedar menceritakan bahwa di masa kecil, saya betul-betul intensif menjalankan ritualisme, dan saya sering kali tidak dapat menghayati makna spiritual itu. Terus, muncul periode di mana saya sangat digenjot dengan persepsi “ini Islam”, “ini sosialisme”, dan “ini sekuler”.
Periode itu berlanjut pada tingkat satu dan tingkat dua di UI. Makanya di UI juga ada HMI Independen, HMI, GMNI dan lain sebagainya. Itu kan kotak-kotak. Itu periode yang sangat intensif dalam kehidupan saya. Terus muncul periode yang bersifat spiritual tadi; yang kemudian memudarkan perhatian saya terhadap sekat-sekat.
Sekat-sekat menjadi luntur lagi saat saya makin aktif dalam masalah-masalah kemanusiaan. Sebab, ternyata yang namanya penderitaan itu tidak mengenal agama dan sekat-sekat. Jadi, orang Kristen, Islam, Hindu, Budha, atau siapa saja, bisa saja terkena bencana.
Dalam periode ini, saya tidak bisa lagi berpikir bahwa anak yang sedang luar biasa menderita ini Islam atau Kristen; kita tolong atau tidak? Kenyataan ini ditambah lagi pada saat yang sama, saya pernah berdampingan dengan orang-orang yang entah apa agamanya, tapi menunjukkan keihlasan luar biasa dalam aktivitas-aktivitas kemanusiaan. Setelah ditanya apa agamanya, dia justru menjawab, “Saya tidak beragama.” Itu sering saya alami.
Keluarga saya yang di Amerika waktu menjalani program AFS itu, tradisinya sangat Katolik, tapi dia mengaku tidak beragama. Di situ juga saya menemukan nilai-nilai yang saya sangat tidak setuju; dia sangat bebas membiarkan anak-anaknya mempraktekkan seks bebas (free-sex).
Tapi di sisi lain, dia adalah seorang aktivis kemanusiaan tanpa pandang bulu. Sehingga, orang seperti saya yang jelas-jelas Islam ini dia tampung hidup bersama mereka. Saya ingat, suatu ketika dia mengatakan, “This is idul fitri”, dan dia lantas mengantar saya ke masjid. Dari sini jugalah, saya merasakan adanya dimensi-dimensi kemanusiaan yang sempat saya alami ketika melihat konflik di Ambon, Maluku, Poso, dan lain sebagainya.
Jadi, rasa kemanusiaan yang tanpa bulu itu juga yang ikut menginspirasi Anda untuk aktif dalam gerakan rekonsiliasi konflik di Ambon, Poso dan lain-lain?
Itu paling tidak memudahkan saya pada saat tergerak untuk berdialog dengan kelompok-kelompok umat beragama. Perisai kemanusiaan itu begitu universal, menurut saya, untuk dikorbankan oleh sekat-sekat agama. Inilah barangkali apa yang dimaksud dengan Islam-rahmatan lil ‘âlamîn.
