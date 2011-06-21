Islam: Pintu Masuk dan Pintu Keluar

IslamLib – Kebebasan beragama adalah isu masyarakat modern. Itu sebabnya menjadi wajar sekiranya sebagian ulama fikih memiliki pandangan beragam tentang isu tersebut. Ada ulama yang memandang negatif kebebasan beragama.
Kebebasan beragama dianggap sebagai penghambat gerak dakwah Islam untuk membawa orang-orang non-Islam ke dalam Islam. Dengan mengutip sebuah ayat dalam al-Qur’an [wa qatiluhum hatta la takuna fitnatun wa yakuna al-din kulluhu lillah].
Mereka berkata bahwa wajib hukumnya memerangi orang-orang yang tak mau masuk ke dalam agama Allah, yaitu Islam. Inilah fikih imperialistik-kolonialistik yang tak mungkin diterapkan dalam konteks masyarakat modern yang menjunjung tinggi hak-hak privat dan individu.
Namun, tak sedikit pula ulama yang berkata bahwa kebebasan beragama dijamin al-Qur’an. Dengan merujuk pada ayat la ikraha fi al-din, mereka berkata bahwa setiap orang bebas untuk memeluk suatu agama.
Seseorang tak boleh dipaksa untuk memeluk agama, termasuk untuk memeluk Islam. Jawdat Said, Jamal al-Banna, Abdul Karim Soroush berpendapat bahwa kebebasan beragama adalah dasar ajaran yang diperjuangkan Islam.
Para pemikir Islam progresif berpendapat bahwa sebagaimana bebas untuk memeluk suatu agama, maka seharusnya bebas juga untuk keluar dari suatu agama. Fikih seperti ini telah memberikan otonomi penuh kepada manusia untuk memilih-masuk pada suatu agama atau keluar dari agama itu.
Sementara sebagian ulama lain berkata bahwa kebebasan itu berlaku dalam hal memilih suatu agama tapi tidak untuk keluar dari suatu agama. Dalam kasus Islam, menurut mereka, umat Islam dilarang untuk pindah agama.
Dengan perkataan lain, mereka bebas untuk masuk ke dalam Islam, tapi tidak untuk keluar dari Islam. Hadits yang sering dirujuk adalah man baddala dinahu faqtuluhu (barangsiapa pindah agama, maka bunuhlah).
Dengan hadits ini banyak ulama di Indonesia yang hendak memperlakukan “pindah agama” sebagai tindakan kriminal, sehingga pelakunya layak diganjar dengan hukuman berat bahkan hingga hukuman mati seperti dikehendaki oleh teks hadits tersebut.
Fikih seperti ini dikritik sejumlah kalangan karena dianggap tidak fair; pintu terbuka ketika orang lain mau masuk ke dalam Islam, tapi tertutup ketik orang Islam hendak keluar dari Islam. Dengan perkataan lain, Islam hanya menyediakan pintu masuk dan tak mempersiapkan pintu keluar.
Lalu, bagaimana seseorang bisa disebut keluar dari Islam? Pertama, berdasarkan pernyataan dari yang bersangkutan bahwa dirinya tak lagi memeluk Islam. Dengan sejumlah alasan, dia merasa tak betah di dalam payung Islam dan lebih memilih untuk ke luar dari Islam.
Kedua, dengan di keluarkan dari Islam, seperti dalam kasus Nashr Hamid Abu Zaid (Mesir) dan Ulil Abshar Abdalla (Indonesia). Abu Zaid dan Ulil sendiri tak pernah berkata bahwa dirinya telah keluar dari Islam.
Sekali lagi, orang lainlah yang mengeluarkan keduanya dari Islam. Bedanya, jika Abu Zaid dikeluarkan dari Islam berdasarkan putusan pengadilan, maka Ulil dikeluarkan dari Islam oleh Ustadz Athian Ali dari Bandung.
Sekiranya putusan pengadilan terhadap Abu Zaid bersifat mengingkat (mulzim) dan memiliki kekuatan hukum, maka fatwa pemurtadan terhadap Ulil tak memiliki kekuatan hukum dan tak mengikat (ghair mulzim). Itu sebabnya, pemurtadan terhadap Ulil oleh Athian Ali mendapatkan tentangan keras dari para ulama senior Indonesia dan para kiai sepuh NU seperti KH Abdurrahman Wahid.
Ketiga, satu kelompok Islam dikeluarkan dari Islam oleh kelompok Islam lain. Fatwa MUI tahun 2005 bahwa Ahmadiyah adalah sesat-menyesatkan bahkan sudah berada di luar Islam.
Kita tahu, kelompok Ahmadiyah sendiri mengaku sebagai umat Islam. MUI lah yang mengeluarkan mereka dari gelanggang Islam. Fatwa MUI ini kemudian dijadikan dasar oleh sekelompok umat Islam untuk mengeksekusi Ahmadiyah.
KH Yusuf Hasyim pernah berkata bahwa harta kepunyaan orang-orang Ahmadiyah adalah barang ghanimah yang bisa dibagi kepada umat Islam. Faktanya, bukan hanya harta yang dirampas, nyawa orang Ahmadiyah pun dihilangkan, seperti pada kasus pembataian terhadap orang-orang Ahmadiyah di Cikeusik Pandeglang Banten.
Tak hanya Ahmadiyah, tapi juga Syiah. Beberapa tokoh Sunni di Indonesia berkata bahwa Syiah sudah keluar dari Islam. Tak tanggung-tanggung, Suryadarma Ali (Menteri Agama RI) pernah berkata bahwa Syiah sudah berada di luar Islam.
Atas pernyataannya itu, Suryadarma mendapatkan kecaman keras dari para tokoh Islam. KH Said Agil Siradj (Ketua Umum PBNU) meminta sang menteri agama untuk meminta maaf kepada publik. Ia meminta Suryadarma Ali untuk mencabut pernyataannya itu.
Pertanyannya, dalam konteks Indonesia jika seseorang telah menyatakan atau dinyatakan keluar dari Islam, bisakah ia dipidanakan? Apakah hukum bunuh bisa diterapkan terhadap orang Islam yang pindah agama di Indonesia? Jawabnya, jelas tidak bisa.
Sampai sekarang, KUHP dan sejumlah undang-undang lain tak menyebut pindah agama sebagai perkara pidana. Alih-alih bisa dipenjarakan apalagi dibunuh, UUD 1945 memberikan jaminan perlindungan kepada seluruh warga negara dalam menjalankan hak kebebasan beragama.
Pasal 28 E ayat (2) menyebutkan bahwa setiap orang berhak atas kebebasan meyakini kepercayaan, menyatakan pikiran dan sikap, sesuai dengan hati nuraninya. Dalam UU No. 39 tahun 1999 tentang Hak Asasi Manusia pasal 22 ayat (2) disebutkan, “negara menjamin kemerdekaan setiap orang memeluk agamanya masing-masing dan untuk beribadat menurut agamanya dan kepercayaannya itu.
Ketentuan itu adalah panduan bagi pemerintah untuk melindungi setiap warga negara dalam menjalankan aktivitas keberagamaannya di Indonesia.
