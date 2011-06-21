Home » Agama » Islam: Pintu Masuk dan Pintu Keluar
convert

Islam: Pintu Masuk dan Pintu Keluar

Abdul Moqsith Ghazali 21/06/2011 277 Views

5/5 (1)

IslamLib – Kebebasan beragama adalah isu masyarakat modern. Itu sebabnya menjadi wajar sekiranya sebagian ulama fikih memiliki pandangan beragam tentang isu tersebut. Ada ulama yang memandang negatif kebebasan beragama.

Kebebasan beragama dianggap sebagai penghambat gerak dakwah Islam untuk membawa orang-orang non-Islam ke dalam Islam. Dengan mengutip sebuah ayat dalam al-Qur’an [wa qatiluhum hatta la takuna fitnatun wa yakuna al-din kulluhu lillah].

Mereka berkata bahwa wajib hukumnya memerangi orang-orang yang tak mau masuk ke dalam agama Allah, yaitu Islam. Inilah fikih imperialistik-kolonialistik yang tak mungkin diterapkan dalam konteks masyarakat modern yang menjunjung tinggi hak-hak privat dan individu.

Namun, tak sedikit pula ulama yang berkata bahwa kebebasan beragama dijamin al-Qur’an. Dengan merujuk pada ayat la ikraha fi al-din, mereka berkata bahwa setiap orang bebas untuk memeluk suatu agama.

Seseorang tak boleh dipaksa untuk memeluk agama, termasuk untuk memeluk Islam. Jawdat Said, Jamal al-Banna, Abdul Karim Soroush berpendapat bahwa kebebasan beragama adalah dasar ajaran yang diperjuangkan Islam.

Para pemikir Islam progresif berpendapat bahwa sebagaimana bebas untuk memeluk suatu agama, maka seharusnya bebas juga untuk keluar dari suatu agama. Fikih seperti ini telah memberikan otonomi penuh kepada manusia untuk memilih-masuk pada suatu agama atau keluar dari agama itu.

Sementara sebagian ulama lain berkata bahwa kebebasan itu berlaku dalam hal memilih suatu agama tapi tidak untuk keluar dari suatu agama. Dalam kasus Islam, menurut mereka, umat Islam dilarang untuk pindah agama.

Dengan perkataan lain, mereka bebas untuk masuk ke dalam Islam, tapi tidak untuk keluar dari Islam. Hadits yang sering dirujuk adalah man baddala dinahu faqtuluhu (barangsiapa pindah agama, maka bunuhlah).

Dengan hadits ini banyak ulama di Indonesia yang hendak memperlakukan “pindah agama” sebagai tindakan kriminal, sehingga pelakunya layak diganjar dengan hukuman berat bahkan hingga hukuman mati seperti dikehendaki oleh teks hadits tersebut.

Fikih seperti ini dikritik sejumlah kalangan karena dianggap tidak fair; pintu terbuka ketika orang lain mau masuk ke dalam Islam, tapi tertutup ketik orang Islam hendak keluar dari Islam. Dengan perkataan lain, Islam hanya menyediakan pintu masuk dan tak mempersiapkan pintu keluar.

Lalu, bagaimana seseorang bisa disebut keluar dari Islam? Pertama, berdasarkan pernyataan dari yang bersangkutan bahwa dirinya tak lagi memeluk Islam. Dengan sejumlah alasan, dia merasa tak betah di dalam payung Islam dan lebih memilih untuk ke luar dari Islam.

Kedua, dengan di keluarkan dari Islam, seperti dalam kasus Nashr Hamid Abu Zaid (Mesir) dan Ulil Abshar Abdalla (Indonesia). Abu Zaid dan Ulil sendiri tak pernah berkata bahwa dirinya telah keluar dari Islam.

Sekali lagi, orang lainlah yang mengeluarkan keduanya dari Islam. Bedanya, jika Abu Zaid dikeluarkan dari Islam berdasarkan putusan pengadilan, maka Ulil dikeluarkan dari Islam oleh Ustadz Athian Ali dari Bandung.

Sekiranya putusan pengadilan terhadap Abu Zaid bersifat mengingkat (mulzim) dan memiliki kekuatan hukum, maka fatwa pemurtadan terhadap Ulil tak memiliki kekuatan hukum dan tak mengikat (ghair mulzim). Itu sebabnya, pemurtadan terhadap Ulil oleh Athian Ali mendapatkan tentangan keras dari para ulama senior Indonesia dan para kiai sepuh NU seperti KH Abdurrahman Wahid.

Ketiga, satu kelompok Islam dikeluarkan dari Islam oleh kelompok Islam lain. Fatwa MUI tahun 2005 bahwa Ahmadiyah adalah sesat-menyesatkan bahkan sudah berada di luar Islam.

Kita tahu, kelompok Ahmadiyah sendiri mengaku sebagai umat Islam. MUI lah yang mengeluarkan mereka dari gelanggang Islam. Fatwa MUI ini kemudian dijadikan dasar oleh sekelompok umat Islam untuk mengeksekusi Ahmadiyah.

KH Yusuf Hasyim pernah berkata bahwa harta kepunyaan orang-orang Ahmadiyah adalah barang ghanimah yang bisa dibagi kepada umat Islam. Faktanya, bukan hanya harta yang dirampas, nyawa orang Ahmadiyah pun dihilangkan, seperti pada kasus pembataian terhadap orang-orang Ahmadiyah di Cikeusik Pandeglang Banten.

Tak hanya Ahmadiyah, tapi juga Syiah. Beberapa tokoh Sunni di Indonesia berkata bahwa Syiah sudah keluar dari Islam. Tak tanggung-tanggung, Suryadarma Ali (Menteri Agama RI) pernah berkata bahwa Syiah sudah berada di luar Islam.

Atas pernyataannya itu, Suryadarma mendapatkan kecaman keras dari para tokoh Islam. KH Said Agil Siradj (Ketua Umum PBNU) meminta sang menteri agama untuk meminta maaf kepada publik. Ia meminta Suryadarma Ali untuk mencabut pernyataannya itu.

Pertanyannya, dalam konteks Indonesia jika seseorang telah menyatakan atau dinyatakan keluar dari Islam, bisakah ia dipidanakan? Apakah hukum bunuh bisa diterapkan terhadap orang Islam yang pindah agama di Indonesia? Jawabnya, jelas tidak bisa.

Sampai sekarang, KUHP dan sejumlah undang-undang lain tak menyebut pindah agama sebagai perkara pidana. Alih-alih bisa dipenjarakan apalagi dibunuh, UUD 1945 memberikan jaminan perlindungan kepada seluruh warga negara dalam menjalankan hak kebebasan beragama.

Pasal 28 E ayat (2) menyebutkan bahwa setiap orang berhak atas kebebasan meyakini kepercayaan, menyatakan pikiran dan sikap, sesuai dengan hati nuraninya. Dalam UU No. 39 tahun 1999 tentang Hak Asasi Manusia pasal 22 ayat (2) disebutkan, “negara menjamin kemerdekaan setiap orang memeluk agamanya masing-masing dan untuk beribadat menurut agamanya dan kepercayaannya itu.

Ketentuan itu adalah panduan bagi pemerintah untuk melindungi setiap warga negara dalam menjalankan aktivitas keberagamaannya di Indonesia.

Silahkan nilai tulisan ini

36 comments

  1. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    29/12/2016 at 12:05 am

    This excellent website definitely has all the information and facts
    I wanted concerning this subject and didn’t know who to ask.

  2. Gus
    01/01/2017 at 11:16 am

    Hi! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted
    to give a quick shout out and tell you I genuinely enjoy reading through your articles.

    Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums
    that go over the same topics? Thank you so much!

  3. Shanon
    11/01/2017 at 4:18 pm

    I love what you guys are up too. This kind of clever work and exposure!
    Keep up the amazing works guys I’ve added you guys
    to my blogroll.

  4. www.rumblebee.org
    14/01/2017 at 6:14 pm

    Quality posts is the secret to interest the people to go to see
    the site, that’s what this web site is providing.

  5. katcarrera.com
    16/01/2017 at 5:40 am

    Hello, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.

    When I look at your website in Ie, it looks fine but when opening
    in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a
    quick heads up! Other then that, awesome blog!

  6. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    17/01/2017 at 12:26 am

    We stumbled over here coming from a different web address and thought I may as well check things
    out. I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to checking out your web page yet again.

  7. advisors available
    17/01/2017 at 8:22 am

    I don’t even know how I stopped up here, however I
    thought this submit was great. I do not recognize who
    you’re but certainly you’re going to a well-known blogger if you
    happen to aren’t already. Cheers!

  8. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    17/01/2017 at 2:23 pm

    If you desire to increase your familiarity simply keep
    visiting this site and be updated with the newest information posted here.

  9. Roberto
    18/01/2017 at 10:49 pm

    I enjoy what you guys are up too. This sort of clever
    work and exposure! Keep up the terrific works guys I’ve you guys to
    our blogroll.

  10. Arnulfo
    19/01/2017 at 4:57 am

    I just couldn’t go away your web site before suggesting
    that I really loved the usual info an individual supply to your guests?

    Is going to be again ceaselessly to investigate cross-check new posts

  11. Sonya
    19/01/2017 at 6:01 pm

    I could not refrain from commenting. Perfectly written!

  12. Carl
    19/01/2017 at 10:50 pm

    For most up-to-date news you have to pay a quick visit internet and on internet I found this site as a finest web page for newest updates.

  13. online marketing
    21/01/2017 at 8:57 am

    Hmm it appears like your blog ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll
    just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
    I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole thing.

    Do you have any recommendations for beginner blog writers?
    I’d definitely appreciate it.

  14. Gregg
    22/01/2017 at 10:10 am

    Why users still use to read news papers when in this technological world the
    whole thing is accessible on web?

  15. financial advisors
    23/01/2017 at 12:44 am

    whoah this blog is great i like reading your articles.
    Stay up the great work! You understand, lots of
    people are searching round for this info, you can aid them greatly.

  16. suitable financial
    23/01/2017 at 11:44 am

    Hello there, I discovered your blog by means of Google
    even as searching for a comparable subject,
    your web site came up, it appears to be like great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

    Hi there, simply was aware of your weblog thru
    Google, and located that it’s really informative. I am going to be careful
    for brussels. I’ll appreciate if you happen to continue this in future.
    A lot of other folks will be benefited out of your writing.
    Cheers!

  17. ranked amazon book
    24/01/2017 at 3:26 am

    What’s up, I desire to subscribe for this web site to take hottest updates, so where can i do it please assist.

  18. experienced criminal
    24/01/2017 at 9:02 pm

    I’m impressed, I must say. Seldom do I come across a blog
    that’s equally educative and interesting, and let me tell you,
    you have hit the nail on the head. The issue is something not enough men and women are speaking intelligently about.
    Now i’m very happy that I came across this in my search
    for something relating to this.

  19. sales arena
    25/01/2017 at 7:18 am

    After checking out a handful of the articles on your web page,
    I seriously appreciate your technique of writing a blog.

    I saved it to my bookmark site list and will be checking back soon. Please visit
    my website as well and tell me what you think.

  20. home based biz
    26/01/2017 at 3:36 am

    I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This post posted at this
    web site is really pleasant.

  21. child sexual abuse
    26/01/2017 at 8:17 am

    Quality content is the main to invite the people to go to see
    the site, that’s what this website is providing.

  22. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    27/01/2017 at 10:07 am

    Your style is really unique compared to other people I’ve read
    stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I’ll just book
    mark this web site.

  23. dui lawyer tampa
    28/01/2017 at 12:00 pm

    Hello my friend! I want to say that this article is awesome, great written and come with almost all vital
    infos. I’d like to look more posts like this .

  24. work at home
    28/01/2017 at 4:07 pm

    Hmm is anyone else having problems with the pictures on this
    blog loading? I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my
    end or if it’s the blog. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.

  25. conditioning unit
    29/01/2017 at 9:10 pm

    Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a blog site?

    The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear idea

  26. sales skills identifying
    31/01/2017 at 4:58 pm

    Do you have any video of that? I’d care to find out some additional information.

  27. reputable financial
    02/02/2017 at 5:58 pm

    Everyone loves what you guys are up too. This type of clever work and coverage!
    Keep up the good works guys I’ve included you guys to my own blogroll.

  28. Shonda
    04/02/2017 at 7:33 am

    Good day! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with SEO?
    I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords
    but I’m not seeing very good success. If you know of any please
    share. Many thanks!

  29. Alethea
    04/02/2017 at 10:52 am

    Hi there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are
    you using for this site? I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve
    had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for another
    platform. I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of
    a good platform.

  30. More Bonuses
    04/02/2017 at 10:36 pm

    Lf0XDS Shiva habitait dans etait si enthousiaste, conducteur irait ranger de

  31. lorry wraps kidsgrove
    05/02/2017 at 6:46 pm

    Say, you got a nice blog.Really thank you! Will read on

  32. home remedies for eye wrinkles
    05/02/2017 at 11:33 pm

    Some truly excellent blog posts on this internet site, regards for contribution. The key to everything is patience. You get the chicken by hatching the egg, not by smashing it. by Arnold Glasgow.

  33. 2009 dodge journey ecm
    06/02/2017 at 3:32 pm

    You made some decent points there. I looked on the
    net for more info about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this website.

  34. live stream
    06/02/2017 at 4:07 pm

    Say, you got a nice blog post.Really thank you! Want more.

  35. click here
    07/02/2017 at 12:36 am

    You completed a few fine points there. I did a search on the matter and found mainly people will have the same opinion with your blog.

  36. India
    07/02/2017 at 5:26 am

    She has chosen a double breasted trench coat was not worse then of those ones

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Redaksi | Naskah | Iklan |
Copyright (c) 2017 Islamlib