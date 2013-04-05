IslamLib – Jumat (29/03/13), saya dan kawan-kawan yang lahir dari rahim Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) sebagai peserta kuliah pluralisme angkatan I, mengunjungi GKI Bekasi Timur, di Jatinegara, Jakarta Timur. Alasan utamanya, kami ingin merasakan sendiri dari dalam bagaimana duduk manis menikmati serangkaian acara Jumat Agung di gereja itu.
Kami mengikuti saran dari Leonard Swidler dalam jurnalnya The Dialogue Decalogue untuk melakukan “passing over” atau singgah kedalam tubuh agama lain demi merasakan dan mengalaminya. Jumat Agung ini merupakan serangkaian acara paskah. Ia ditandai sebagai hari kematian Yesus Kristus di kayu salib, menurut kepercayaan orang-orang Kristen.
Sekitar pukul 08.30 WIB. Kami sampai di gereja. Sambutan hangat kami peroleh dari pihak gereja, Bapak Edwin dan Pdt. Ferdy Suleeman, Th.M. Kunjungan tersebut kami niatkan untuk membangun komunikasi yang intens dengan pihak gereja, dalam rangka menggumuli nilai-nilai pluralisme agama. Tentunya ini misi kemanusiaan. Sebab agama hanya untuk manusia, dan harus punya efek bagus untuk manusia, bukan malah jadi bumerang.
Terus terang, kami banyak mendapatkan pengalaman baru setelah masuk gereja, ikut merasakan apa yang umat Kristiani rasakan. Selama ibadah yang khidmat, kami disuguhi nyanyian-nyanyian merdu, dan khutbah yang mencerahkan dari Pdt. Timur Citra Sari, Th.M.
Dalam khutbahnya, Pdt. Timur mengangkat tema “Kematian Kristus yang Mambawa Kehidupan.” Kami dengar ia berkata, “Yesus Kristus ketika berada di tiang salib berujar: “aku haus” bukan “aku sakit” atau “aku lapar.” Padahal tangan dan kakinya diikat dan dipaku.” Memang, air sangat dibutuhkan untuk menjaga kehidupan. Bayangkan saja kalau tidak ada air, tentunya tak akan ada kehidupan.
Karena air hal yang paling sentral dalam kehidupan ini. Karenanya tak heran kalau Siti Hajar konon berlari-lari di antara bukit Shafadan Marwa mencari air sewaktu Ismail menangis kehausan manakala ditinggal Ibrahim pada sebuah padang pasir yang sangat gersang. Itulah yang kemudian mengilhami ritual sa’i, yang hingga kini menjadi bagian dari ibadah haji.
“Jadi, sebetulnya Yesus Kristus bukan meninggal lantas tak menyisakan sesuatu yang ditinggalkan, tapi kepergiannya melahirkan kehidupan dan semangat baru di dunia ini. Semangat kemanusiaan. Keluhan Yesus itulah yang kemudian menginspirasi begitu banyak umat Kristen untuk menyumbangkan sebagian hartanya demi mempermudah akses air bersih bagi pihak-pihak yang kekurangan, seperti di Afrika sana,” demikian Pdt. Timur dalam khutbahnya.
Yang menarik dari tradisi Kristen dalam penilaian penulis pribadi adalah dibolehkannya perempuan menjadi penyampai khutbah. Jadi dalam hal emansipasi wanita, rupanya Kristen jauh lebih maju dari Islam.
Agak sulit melacak imam-imam atau khatib perempuan yang memimpin sebuah ritual agung seperti Idul Fitri atau Idul Adha. Kalaupun ada, jemaat yang dipimpinnya hanya teridiri dari perempuan dan anak-anak. Kita ingat misalnya bagaimana Amina Wadud mendapat banyak kecaman ketika menjadi khatib sakaligus imam dalam shalat jumat.
Rupanya terdapat kesamaan menonjol antara tradisi Kristen dan Islam untuk konteks Indonesia dalam hal prosesi ibadah. Pada paruh penghujung ritual tersebut, ada kantung merah yang diedarkan kepada para jemaat. Kantung merah tersebut kurang lebih berfungsi sama dengan kotak amal yang juga diedarkan sehabis shalat jumat atau dalam pengajian-pengajian majelis taklim di mesjid.
Kantung yang kemudian disimpan pada peti kayu itu sebagai simbol persembahan kepada Yesus yang kelak akan digunakan untuk mambangun gereja. Begitu juga kotak amal dalam tradisi Islam, ia sebagai shadaqah untuk pembangunan atau penyempurnaan bangunan mesjid.
Melalui kunjungan tersebut, kami tidak berniat pindah agama. Hal ini yang perlu ditekankan pada pembaca. Kami hanya ingin tahu bagaimana sesungguhnya proses ibadah jemaat Kristiani dan apa makna yang dapat kami ambil dari padanya.
Dan kami menemukannya dari khutbah pendeta yang mengambil tema begitu sederhana namun sarat pesan kemanusiaan, bukan khutbah berapi-api yang menyeru pada sikap yang membenci. Khutbah-khutbah semacam inilah yang perlu dikembangkan oleh segenap masyarakat beragama.
Memang, mungkin ini sebab pertama kalinya memasuki gereja, ada perasaan yang sangat-sangat berbeda. Terasa detak jantung yang teramat kencang, dan kami berpikir, inilah saatnya menguji “keimanan” yang selama ini dimiliki. Kiranya, bukan semata untuk menguji iman, kunjungan ini juga selayaknya bisa menjadi langkah awal untuk membangun dialog dan kerjasama sosial antaragama.
Kami masih merasa tergerak bila mengingat obrolan-obrolan ringan yang mengalir bersama Pdt. Ferdy dan Pdt. Timur seusai prosesi ibadah berakhir. Ada semacam haru menyeruak manakala mengenang keakraban di sela-sela perbincangan hangat itu. Sebelumnya kami tak pernah membayangkan akan terjalin suatu hubungan mesra antara kami sebagai penganut agama yang berbeda.
Karena, di negeri ini kekariban antara pemeluk agama yang berbeda-beda, nampaknya serba kaku dan ragu untuk dijalankan. Bahkan, kerap kita rasakan adanya kecenderungan saling mencurigai satu sama lain.
Tetapi pada hari itu kami merasakan sendiri bahwa hubungan yang harmonis dan mesra di antara para pemeluk agama berbeda, bukan sama sekali tak mungkin. Justru sangat mungkin, jika masing-masing bersedia saling membuka diri. Bahkan ada banyak pelajaran dapat dipetik dari sikap keterbukaan yang demikian itu.
Kami juga tak lupa, betapa menginspirasinya cerita Pdt. Ferdy mengenai kontribusi gereja dalam membangun hubungan sosial dengan masyarakat, seperti konsultasi kesehatan dan pengobatan gratis dari gereja untuk masyarakat sekitar yang kurang mampu.
Meski kita sering mendengar begitu hebohnya bantuan-bantuan dari pemerintah DKI untuk biaya kesehatan masyarakat miskin, tetapi pada kenyataannya, banyak dari mereka yang kesulitan mengakses bantuan tersebut. Terutama bagi warga yang berasal dari luar Jakarta, misalnya.
Karena tidak memiliki KTP DKI, mereka lantas luput dari kemudahan bantuan tersebut. Padahal, kondisi perekonomian mereka tidak lebih baik di banding masyarakat miskin Jakarta lainnya. Inilah yang kemudian menjadikan klinik berobat yang disediakan gereja selalu ramai kunjungan.
“Kami hanya ingin memokuskan diri pada hubungan yang bersifat sosial. Yang terpenting bagi kami adalah bagaimana kita bisa memberikan kontribusi yang nyata untuk masyarakat,” demikian ungkapan tulus dari Pdt. Ferdy.
Dari ceritanya pula kami terkagum-kagum, betapa ia menggunakan cara yang sedemikian halus dalam membina hubungan dengan masyarakat sekitar, termasuk dengan pemeluk agama berbeda. Ia bercerita, tiada rasa canggung diperlihatkan ibu-ibu jemaat pengajian ketika mereka berduyun-duyun berobat ke klinik gereja yang kebetulan berada di lingkungan GKI tersebut.
Dari kunjungan itu, kami memang sempat merasa takut; merasa salah langkah; bertanya-tanya apakah ini bertentangan dengan ajaran agama; merasa iman kami benar-benar sedang diuji. Tetapi akhirnya angguk persetujuan atas “saran” yang dilontarkan Swidler memang wajar.
Passing over nyatanya salah satu unsur penting yang bisa digalakkan dalam membina hubungan harmonis di antara setiap pemeluk agama berbeda. Maka, sudah saatnya langkah semacam ini ramai dijalankan oleh setiap pemeluk agama, demi damai dan bersatunya segenap bangsa. (Ach. Fadil dan Evi Rahmawati)
