Docetisme dan Pandangan Quran tentang Penyaliban Yesus

IslamLib – Apakah benar Yesus disalib atau tidak? Apakah penyaliban adalah kejadian yang secara historis pernah berlangsung? Umat Islam, selama ini, berkeyakinan bahwa Yesus atau Nabi Isa sama sekali tidak pernah disalib. Berbeda dengan pandangan yang dominan dalam kekristenan, umat Islam menolak penyaliban Yesus.
Biasanya, dasar yang dipakai oleh umat Islam adalah sebuah penegasan dalam Quran sebagaimana tergambar dalam ayat no. 157 di Surah Al-Nisa’ (surah ke-4). Ayat ini menegaskan bahwa Isa tidak pernah dibunuh dan disalibkan sebagaimana disangkakan oleh orang-orang Yahudi selama ini (ingat: Quran justru menyebut orang-orang Yahudi, bukan Kristen). Melainkan “diserupakan” wajahnya dengan wajah orang lain. Redaksi yang dipakai adalah “wa lakin syubbiha lahum.”
Jika kita ikuti ayat-ayat yang ada sebelum atau setelah ayat no. 157 itu, akan tergambar sebuah konteks yang menarik. Konteks ayat ini sebetulnya bukanlah polemik atau debat antara pihak Islam dan Kristen. Memang ada “polemik” tersembunyi di sana, tetapi bukan diarahkan kepada pihak Kristen, melainkan Yahudi.
Konteks ayat itu adalah kritik terhadap orang-orang Yahudi yang melakukan banyak pembangkangan terhadap perintah Tuhan, melakukan pembunuhan atas nabi-nabi, dan mempersekusi Nabi Isa. Mereka menyangka telah membunuh nabi dari Nazaret itu, tetapi sebetulnya tidak. Mereka, menurut Quran, sejatinya tidak pernah membunuh dan menyalibkan Isa/Yesus, sebab yang mereka salibkan adalah “orang lain” yang serupa dengan dia.
Jika kita telaah ungkapan “wa lakin syubbiha lahum” yang ada dalam ayat tadi, tidak dengan terang dan jelas ia menunjukkan bahwa proses penyaliban itu berlangsung melalui proses “dissimulasi” atau pengecohan dengan cara penyerupaan – ada orang lain yang serupa wajahnya dengan Yesus lalu disalibkan. Ayat itu tidak menjukkan dengan jelas pengertian semacam ini. Menurut saya, pengertian semacam ini datang dari para penafsir Muslim belakangan.
Yang menarik, tidak ada keterangan dari Nabi Muhammad sendiri sebagai penerima wahyu mengenai makna ayat tersebut. Para sahabat Nabi, anehnya, juga tidak merasa perlu menanyakan perkara ini kepadanya. Ini semua sekaligus menambahkan suatu misteri yang menyelimuti ayat ini. Apa sebetulnya makna ayat itu? Kenapa tidak pernah menjadi soal yang perlu diklarifikasi oleh para sahabat? Apakah pada zaman Nabi perkara penyaliban Yesus dianggap sebagai “non-issue”, sebab tak ada komunitas Kristen yang cukup siginifikan di Madinah, tempat tinggal Nabi?
Kemungkinan-kemungkinan semacam itu bisa saja terjadi. Tetapi, bagi saya, teka-teki tentang ayat penyaliban ini masih terus membuka banyak penafsiran. Para penafsir Quran sendiri mengajukan sejumlah kemungkinan penafsiran yang, menurut saya, hanya didasarkan pada spekulasi belaka. Kebingungan para penafsir Quran ini, jika mau diusut-usut, kembalinya kepada satu soal saja: sebab tak ada “dalil naqli” (dalil tradisional yang bersumber dari Quran atau sunnah/hadis) yang memberikan keterangan apa sebetulnya makna ungkapan “wa lakin syubbiha lahum” dalam ayat di atas. Andai ada keterangan dari Nabi, atau Quran sendiri menjelaskan apa makna ungkapan itu, sudah tentu masalahnya akan selesai.
Dalam Mafatih al-Ghaib karya Fakhr al-Din al-Razi (w. 1209), karya tafsir yang banyak dibaca di kalangan sunni, terdapat diskusi yang menarik tentang perbedaan para penafsir klasik mengenai makna ayat ini, juga tentang sejumlah masalah yang dipicu olehnya. Salah satu masalah yang timbul dari ayat ini, menurut al-Razi, adalah kemungkinan hancurnya kepercayaan kita terhadap “al-mahsusat” (hal-hal yang bisa diindera) yang merupakan dasar dari pengetahuan manusia. Bagaimana ini terjadi? Penjelasannya adalah sebagai berikut.
Jika kita membenarkan kemungkinan “penyerupaan” atau dissimulasi seperti diungkap dalam ayat itu, kita bisa kehilangan kepercayaan pada apapun yang kita lihat di dunia ini. Kita melihat teman kita bernama Budi, misalnya. Tetapi mungkin dia bukan Budi, melainkan orang lain yang wajahnya serupa dengan Budi. Jika ini diterus-teruskan, kita bisa mengatakan bahwa para sahabat melihat Nabi, tetapi yang mereka lihat sebetulnya bukan Nabi, melainkan orang lain yang wajahnya serupa dengan dia.
Dengan kata lain, anggapan bahwa Yesus tidak disalibkan, melainkan Tuhan menaruh orang lain yang wajahnya serupa dengan dia, bisa membuka Kotak Pandora yang sangat berbahaya. Sebab kita bisa kehilangan kepercayaan kepada apapun yang dilihat oleh mata kita sendiri. Kita kehilangan pegangan terhadap dasar paling elementer dari pengetahuan manusia, yaitu al-mahsusat, hal-hal yang bisa diindera (the sensible).
Al-Razi mengatakan, pandangan semacam ini akan membuka apa yang ia sebut sebagai pintu “sophistry”: fa-hadza yaftah bab al-safsathah (Mafatih al-Ghaib, jilid ke-6, hal. 79). Apa yang dirujuk oleh al-Razi di sini adalah pandangan kaum Sofis dalam sejarah filsafat Yunani yang kita kenal dengan skeptisisme atau keraguan mereka terhadap pengetahuan-pengetahuan yang bersumber dari indera manusia. Bagi filsuf/teolog Muslim seperti al-Razi, sofisme semacam ini mengandung bahaya besar sebab menghancurkan salah satu dasar penting dalam agama, yaitu al-khabar al-mutawatir (berita yang diceritakan banyak orang sehingga mustahil bohong).
Dengan kata lain, penafsir Quran sendiri seperti al-Razi memiliki “misgiving” atau keragu-raguan terhadap pengertian ayat di atas. Tafsiran-tafsiran pihak Muslim yang dikutip oleh al-Razi, menurut saya, tidak cukup meyakinkan. Sejumlah tafsir itu saya kutipkan di sini.
Kemungkinan pertama: Saat orang-orang Yahudi hendak membunuh Yesus, Tuhan segera mengangkat dan menerbangkannya ke langit. Takut karena kegagalan membunuh dan menyalib Yesus akan menimbulkan protes dari kaum awam, para elit Yahudi bersekongkol untuk membunuh seseorang secara random, lalu mereka katakan bahwa orang itu adalah Yesus. Sebab, kebanyakan orang awam Yahudi tidak tahu wajah Yesus secara persis.
Komentar saya atas tafsiran semacam ini: Ini hanyalah spekulasi yang tanpa dasar. Anggapan orang-orang awam Yahudi di Jerusalem tak mengenal wajah Yesus jelas tak masuk akal. Nyaris mustahil membayangkan tak ada satupun yang tidak mengenali wajah Yesus sementara dia menjadi berita besar di Yerusalem karena telah menimbulkan “kekacauan” di Bait Allah.
Kemungkinan kedua seperti dituturkan oleh al-Razi: Saat orang-orang Yahudi mengetahui bahwa Yesus berada di sebuah rumah (mungkin yang dimaksud adalah Taman Getsemani?), mereka mengutus seseorang bernama Titaeus (?) untuk mejemputnya, menyeretnya keluar, dan membunuhnya. Saat itulah, Tuhan turun tangan dengan mengangkat Yesus, mengeluarkannya dari rumah itu lewat atap, dan menaruh orang lain yang mirip dia sebagai pengganti.
Komentar saya: Jika kemungkinan ini kita terima, tentu dia akan bertabrakan dengan keterangan al-Razi sebelumnya tentang ketidak-mungkinan skenario dissimulasi, sebab hal itu akan menghancurkan sendi-sendi pengetahuan kita, seperti sudah diutarakan oleh al-Razi sebelumnya.
Yang menarik, jika kita baca tafsir-tafsir klasik, sangat kentara bahwa para penafsir Quran merasa tidak perlu mengkonfirmasi soal ini terhadap sumber-sumber Kristen atau non-Kristen. Peristiwa penyaliban Yesus secara historis memang tarjadi dan sulit ditolak. Salah satu sumber non-Kristen yang mengkonfirmasi peristiwa ini adalah kesaksian sejarawan Yahudi Yosephus dalam karyanya yang terkenal, Jewish Antiquities.
Agak aneh bahwa penafsir Quran ini masuk ke wilayah sejarah penyaliban Yesus tetapi tidak merujuk kepada sumber-sumber di luar Islam, minimal sumber Kristen. Sementara pihak Islam sendiri tidak memiliki sumber sejarah yang “otonom”. Ini sama saja dengan seorang di luar Islam yang menulis sejarah tentang Nabi Muhammad tapi sama sekali tidak merujuk sumber-sumber Islam.
Akibatnya, yang kita lihat adalah sejumlah spekulasi tak berdasar seperti yang kita baca dalam tafsir-tafsir klasik seperti karya al-Razi itu.
Yang menarik, al-Razi menyebutkan sebuah data tentang penafsiran kelompok Nestorian mengenai penyaliban Yesus ini. Nestorianisme adalah sekte Kristen yang banyak berkembang di kawasan Arab dan berpusat di Persia. Sekte ini dinyatakan sesat melalui Konsili Efesus yang pertama pada 431.
Kelompok Nestorian mengajukan sebuah penafsiran berikut: yang dibunuh dan disalibkan adalah tubuh Yesus sebagai manusia, bukan Yesus yang mengandung dimensi atau unsur ketuhanan. Al-Razi mengulas panjang lebar pandangan ini yang mengesankan pada saya bahwa seolah-olah dia memberikan persetujuan, atau sekurang-kurangnya simpati pada pandangan ini.
Saya memiliki tafsiran sendiri atas ayat mengenai penyaliban Yesus ini. Tesis yang saya ikuti ialah sebagai berikut: Apa yang disebut sebagai kristologi atau pandangan Quran tentang Kristen (termasuk tentang Yesus) tidaklah datang dari ruang kosong. Kristologi Quran pada dasarnya hanyalah semacam seleksi terhadap pandangan-pandangan teologis yang sudah ada dalam Kristen. Quran hanya memihak salah satu pendapat sekte tertentu yang ia anggap cocok dengan wawasan teologisnya. Quran tak membawa “pendapat” yang baru sama sekali.
Sebagaimana kita tahu, apa yang disebut sebagai doktrin Kristen ortodoks (doktrin yang pakem dan dianggap benar) seperti dirumuskan dalam sejumlah konsili awal dulu (konsili: sidang para uskup “sedunia” untuk membahas masalah-masalah doktrinal; semacam forum Bahsul Masa’il-nya Nahdlatul Ulama), bukanlah doktrin yang muncul mendadak, tetapi lahir secara gradual.
Pada abad ke-2 dan ke-3, Kristen yang masih dalam masa pertumbuhan menyaksikan banyak sekali perdebatan dan perpecahan internal di sekitar soal-soal doktrinal. Perpecahan ini terutama menyangkut hakekat ketuhanan dan kemanusiaan Yesus, serta bagaimana doktrin trinitas harus dipahami.
Ini sama dengan kemunculan berbagai sekte dalam Islam sepeninggal Nabi Muhammad dulu. Masa-masa sebelum terbentuknya ortodoksi Sunni dan Syiah, masyarakat Islam menyaksikan perdebatan teologi yang keras dan menimbulkan sekte yang bermacam-macam. Sebagaimana dalam kasus Kristen, perpecahan dalam Islam juga terjadi pada masa-masa awal sebelum apa yang disebut ortodoksi (baik Sunni atau Syiah) terbentuk secara mapan.
Salah satu sekte Kristen awal adalah kelompok yang disebut sekte Docetis. Sekte ini berpandangan bahwa: “Sang Juruselamat itu tanpa kelahiran dan tanpa tubuh jasmani serta tanpa rupa dan hanya dalam penampakan Dia kelihatan seperti seorang manusia.” (Baca Linwood Urban, Sejarah Ringkas Pemikiran Kristen [BPK Gunung Mulia, 2003], hal 93).
Doketisme berasal dari kata Yunani dokesis yang artinya penampakan. Sekte ini berkeyakinan bahwa Yesus hanyalah dalam penampakannya saja memiliki tubuh manusia. Sekte Docetis adalah sekte sempalan dari sekte lain yang disebut Gnostisisme. Kelompok yang terakhir ini memiliki pandangan tentang dualitas tubuh dan roh. Mereka berkeyakinan bahwa tubuh manusia hanyalah bentuk yang maya, penjara bagi roh manusia. Baik kelompok Docetis maupun Gnostik berkembang pada abad ke-2 Masehi pada saat Kristen masih dalam fase pertumbuhan.
Dalam pandangan saya, sejarah pertikaian sektarian dalam Kristen awal ini bisa menjelaskan sejumlah “misteri” mengenai kristologi Quran. Penolakan Quran terhadap penyaliban Yesus dan pandangannya bahwa telah terjadi proses “tasybih” atau penyerupaan (dissimulation) mengingatkan kita pada pandangan sekte Docetis ini.
Sekte-sekte Kristen yang dianggap “sesat” memang banyak berkembang di kawasan Timur, termasuk di daerah Arab. Sangat mungkin bahwa pandangan Muhammad mengenai penyaliban Yesus sebagaimana direkam dalam QS 4:157 itu dipengaruhi oleh sekte Docetis tersebut.
Ungkapan “wa lakin syubbiha lahum” menjadi terang benderang jika dipahami melalui pandangan sekte Docetis yang dianggap sesat oleh gereja utama ini. Makna ayat itu, dengan demikian, menjadi demikian: mereka (orang-orang Yahudi) tidak membunuh dan menyalibkan Yesus, melainkan mereka hanya membunuh tubuh penampakan (dokesis) Yesus yang mirip dengan dia.
Ini mengkonfirmasi tesis saya di atas: kristologi Quran tidak membawa hal baru, melainkan hanya menyeleksi satu pandangan di antara sekian pandangan yang ada dalam pemikiran teologi Kristen. Dalam hal penyaliban Yesus ini, Quran memilih (menyeleksi) pandangan sekte Docetis sebagai pandangan teologis yang lebih sesuai dengan wawasan yang dianut Quran. Meskipun, sekali lagi, pandangan sekte ini dipandang sebagai bidaah atau sesat oleh gereja mainstream.[]
