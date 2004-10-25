Franz Magnis-Suseno: “Administrasi Lokal Persulit Ibadat”

Pada tanggal 3 Oktober lalu, sekelompok masyarakat yang menamakan diri “Fron Pemuda Islam Karang Tengah” memprotes Yayasan Sang Timur Karang Tengah, Ciledug, Tangerang. Mereka menuntut kegiatan ibadah yang dilakukan di sekolah Katolik tersebut dihentikan, karena izinnya telah dicabut, dan alasan teknis lain, seperti kemacetan.
Kini aktivitas ibadah umat Katolik setempat terlantar, dan kegiatan belajar mengajar di situ juga sempat terhenti. Aksi tersebut memicu pro-kontra soal kebebasan beragama di Indonesia, hingga saat ini.
Untuk menelusuri pangkal persoalan Sang Timur, dan bagaimana posisi kebebasan beragama di negara Pancasila yang plural ini, Novriantoni dari Kajian Islam Utan Kayu (KIUK) mewawancarai rohaniawan Katolik, Franz Magnis-Suseno, yang juga mengajar di Sekolah Tinggi Filsafat Driyarkara, Jakarta pada Kamis (21/10/2004). Berikut petikannya.
Romo, dari berbagai media massa, kita menyimak kasus Yayasan Sang Timur. Apa yang terjadi sebetulnya?
Saya tahu di sana ada sekolah (Katolik) sejak tahun 1992, dan muridnya sudah berjumlah sekitar 2400 orang. Pada hari Sabtu, Minggu dan hari besar lainnya, gedung serba guna sekolah itu digunakan sebagai gereja oleh sekitar 9000-an umat Katolik sekitar situ.
Semua berjalan dengan izin Kepada Desa Karang Tengah sejak tahun 1992. Tapi, pada akhir Juli kemarin, setelah 12 tahun berjalan, izin ibadah dicabut Kanwil Depag Tangerang, lalu diikuti Lurah Karang Tengah.
Sejak itulah masyarakat yang menamakan diri Front Pemuda Islam Karang Tengah berunjuk rasa, sampai puncaknya pada tanggal 3 Oktober lalu. Mereka menutup akses masuk ke lokasi itu, dan menjadi sangat marah (karena ibadah masih terus berlanjut), sehingga pastor setempat yang berada di bawah tekanan, menandatangani pernyataan untuk tidak lagi memakai ruang itu untuk tempat ibadah. Tapi masalahnya belum selesai.
Anda tahu latar belakang pencabutan izin penggunaan tempat tersebut sebagai tempat ibadah?
Itu yang saya tidak tahu. Sudah 12 tahun tidak ada yang protes. Pada hari Sabtu dan Minggu, biasanya umat Katolik ke gereja, dan mereka tidak mengganggu kecuali gangguan kendaraan yang bisa saja membuat macet. Tapi mereka kan beribadah biasa. Nah, mengapa mendadak izin itu dicabut tanpa menghubungi sedikitpun pihak paroki maupun sekolah? Sama sekali tidak ada proses sebelumnya.
Begitu turun surat Kanwil Depag, dilanjutkan surat Lurah Karang Tengah, sejak itu usaha untuk berbicara dengan masyarakat lokal dalam rangka meminta untuk tetap diizinkan beribadah sampai ditemukan alternatif lain, tidak lagi berhasil. Akhirnya, 3 Oktober lalu muncul ancaman yang sungguh-sungguh dalam bentuk unjuk rasa itu.
Front Pemuda Islam Karang Tengah, dalam suratnya kepada salah satu media cetak mengatakan, mereka berunjukrasa karena alasan-alasan legal-formal yang dilanggar Yayasan Sang Timur, bahkan alasan teknis seperti kemacetan tadi. Mereka tidak menggunakan isu kristenisasi sebagaimana yang pernah Anda tulis. Apa tanggapan Anda?
Mereka sendiri yang menuduh adanya kegiatan kristenisasi dalam spanduk-spanduk dan yel-yel mereka. Jadi penolakan kristeniasi rupanya dijadikan alasan. Padahal menurut saya, tidak pernah ada kristenisasi yang berkaitan dengan Sang Timur.
Kalau alasannya membikin macet jalanan, mungkin bisa saja. Tapi hal semacam itu kan bisa dibicarakan. Toh, selama 12 tahun hal itu tidak ada masalah. Betul, jalan yang dipakai untuk sekolah itu bukan milik yayasan. Tapi itu kan bisa dirundingkan!
Makanya, saya melihat kasus seperti ini tidak terbatas pada Sang Timur. Di mana-mana, saya rasa sangat sulit bagi umat Kristiani mendapat izin membangun rumah ibadah. Di satu pihak, membangun gereja tidak diberi izin, tapi kalau beribadat di gedung lain (seperti sekolah Sang Timur) akan diprotes.
Dalam dugaan sementara Anda, apa persoalan terjauh dari kasus ini?
Sulit menyangkanya. Tapi kesan saya, ada semacam gerakan di mana-mana yang mencegah kaum minoritas untuk membangun gereja. Padahal kaum minoritas ini juga bertambah dan memerlukan tempat ibadah. Tapi di manapun sangat sulit mendapat izin.
Padahal jelas sekali UUD kita menjamin kebebasan beribadah. Di mana lagi kaum minoritas mau beribadah selagi mereka minoritas, kalau tidak di tengah-tengah kaum mayoritas?
Saya rasa, Sang Timur itu hanya salah satu kasus. Saat ini, sekolah juga sudah mengalami kesulitan. Anak-anak menjadi takut, karena sesudah ibadah dihentikan, blokade pintu depan masih berjalan terus.
Tidak hanya itu, saya juga melihat foto beberapa teks spanduk yang isinya sangat tidak wajar. Salah satu spanduk misalnya berisi: “Usir Agama Penjajah!” Itu saya kira tidak tepat dikemukakan.
Dalam tulisan di salah satu harian ibu kota, Anda mensinyalir adanya kelompok-kelompok ekstrem yang membikin masalah dan menyusup ke dalam birokrasi pemerintahan lokal. Kalau anggapan Anda benar, tentu ini tantangan besar bagi pemerintah mendatang dalam soal kebebasan beragama!
Saya terdorong untuk mengatakan itu, karena sesudah tembok itu dibuat, camat setempat mengatakan: “Perjuangan kami telah berhasil!” Saya bertanya-tanya, “kami” itu, siapa? “Perjuangan”, apa? Pak Camat kok berkata seperti itu?!
Kalau masyarakat setempat yang mengatakan secara spontan, saya masih bisa mengerti. Saya melihat sangat sering hal seperti itu terjadi. Saya meragukan persoalan itu semata-mata inisiatif lokal.
Apa tindakan yang dilakukan Sang Timur untuk mengklarifikasi ungkapan sang camat?
Tidak ada tindakan selanjutnya. Saya risau ketika membaca itu, dan saya sendiri hanya menulis di koran. Yayasan Sang Timur mungkin sekarang sibuk sekali menjamin akses ke sekolah, karena pintu yang selalu mereka gunakan masih ditutup tembok.
Sekarang anak-anak takut masuk sekolah karena masih banyak spanduk yang bernada memusuhi. Mereka masuk lewat jalan belakang yang dibikinkan khusus, tapi di situpun sudah ada spanduk-spanduk yang menentang.
