Ioanes Rakhmat: “Kelahiran Yesus Mengandaikan Harapan”

IslamLib – Meski dari sudut sejarah tak ada tanggal paling pasti tentang kelahiran Yesus, namun perayaan Natal per 25 Desember sudah menjadi tradisi Kristen berabad-abad. Makna perayaan hari besar suatu agama tidak mesti bertempat pada akurasi hitungan hari dan tanggal, tapi bagaimana merevitalisasi makna-makna di balik perayaannya. Demikian perbincangan Novriantoni dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) dengan Dr. Ioanes Rakhmat, pengajar Sekolah Tinggi Teologi (STT) Jakarta, Kamis (21/12) lalu.
Pak Ioanes, bisa diceritakan asal muasal sejarah Natal?
Ada tiga pandangan atau teori yang berkembang dalam penelitian sejarah asal usul Natal yang bertanggal 25 Desember itu. Yang pertama adalah teori kalkulasi. Teori ini bertolak dari tanggal kematian Yesus yang di dalam kalender Yahudi jatuh pada tanggal 14 Nisan atau setara dengan 25 Maret.
Bagi orang-orang Yahudi, Kristen, dan banyak kebudayaan dunia, jika orang-orang besar terlahir, mereka akan dipandang sudah menggenapkan dalam angka yang bulat berapa tahun umurnya ketika ia mati.
Nah begitu juga dengan Yesus. Kalau ia dianggap wafat dalam peristiwa penyaliban tanggal 25 Maret, maka 25 Maret itu juga diambil sebagai saat ketika ia dikonsepsi/dibenihkan di dalam rahim ibunya, Maria atau Maryam.
Dari situ kita bisa menghitung tanggal 25 Maret sebagai hari konsepsi Yesus dalam kandungan Maria. Dengan ditambahkan masa 9 bulan dalam kandungan, maka tanggal lahirnya akan terhitung jatuh pada 25 Desember. Itulah yang dijadikan hari lahirnya Yesus Kristus.
Itu teori pertama yang dianut di Gereja-gereja Barat. Pada masa itu, Gereja itu terbagi dalam dua bagian luas, Gereja Barat dengan pusatnya di Roma, dan Gereja Timur. Nah, Gereja Barat mengambil tanggal 25 maret sebagai hari wafatnya, dan 25 Desember sebagai hari lahirnya Yesus.
Terori kedua adalah teori yang dianut di Gereja bagian timur. Mereka berpendapat, kematian Yesus bukan tanggal 25 Maret, tapi menurut penghitungan mereka jatuh pada tanggal 6 April.
Tanggal 6 April inilah yang ditetapkan sebagai hari konsepsi Yesus di dalam rahim Maria, atau saat-saat terjadinya pembuahan Yesus. Dengan penggenapan masa 9 bulan di dalam kandungan, kelahirannya dihitung akan jatuh pada tanggal 6 Januari. Karena itu, Gereja-gereja Timur merayakan Natal pada 6 Januari.
Sementara teori ketiga adalah teori yang mengambil perspektif dari sejarah agama-agama. Teori ini intinya mengatakan bahwa setiap pandangan, praktik, atau kultus agama, akan mengadopsi praktik-praktik agama lain yang sudah ada sebelumnya.
Dengan teori ini, persoalan natal Yesus dikaitkan dengan kultus pemujaan matahari sebagai Allah yang dulunya berlangsung di lingkungan Kekaisaran Romawi.
Tradisi itulah yang lalu dianggap sebagai waktu kelahiran Yesus. Pada masa Kekaisaran Romawi sekitar abad III dan IV, sudah ada kultus yang bernamaNatalis Sol Invicti. Natalis bermakna “kelahiran”; sol berarti matahari”; daninvicti berarti “tidak terkalahkan”.
Jadi pada tanggal 25 Desember itu, di kawasan Eropa Utara terjadi apa yang disebut winter solstice. Pada saat itu, dan di sekitar tanggal 25 Desember itu, matahari terasa begitu panjang menguasai siang, sehingga hari itu dikatakan sebagai hari kemenangan matahari yang tak terkalahkan.
Nah, tradisi itu penting sebagai ideologi religi dan politik Kekaisaran Romawi masa itu. Ketika itu, matahari dianggap sebagai pusat dan dikelilingi oleh planet-planet lain, atau yang biasa dikenal dengan istilah solar system.
Ini berarti, matahari menempati posisi sentral yang menjadi pusat edar benda-benda langit lainnya. Konsepsi itulah yang dikait-kaitkan dengan kekuasaan para kaisar masa itu yang tidak terbatas.
Saya kira, di lingkungan Islam, yang akan dipersoalkan tentulah teori yang ketiga. Yaitu, anggapan bahwa Natal merupakan kepanjangan dari tradisi pagan Romawi. Bisa dijelaskan lebih lanjut?
Ya. Saya kira, fakta bahwa Natal jatuh pada 25 Desember, memang diambil-alih dari kebudayaan kafir/pagan pada masa Kekaisaran Romawi. Itu memang betul.
Tadi saya sudah katakan, perayaan 25 Desember itu telah dijadikan sebagai festival kemenangan matahari yang tak terkalahkan, atau hari lahirnya Sol Invictus. Perayaan itu diadakan dalam rangka memayungi Kekaisaran Romawi yang begitu banyak mengandung kultus-kultus keagamaan.
25 Desember juga pertamanya dijadikan hari Natal atau hari lahirnya matahari yang tak terkalahkan dalam konteks pemujaan matahari sebagai Allah ketika itu. Peran matahari itu kemudian dijadikan simbol bagi peran atau kedudukan kaisar.
Yang pertama melakukan itu adalah Kaisar Septemius Xiverus yang meninggal tahun 211. Ketika itu, dia menganggap sebagai personifikasi atau penjelmaan dari matahari yang tak terkalahkan. Itulah yang disebutnya invicto imperatori.
Kaisar menjadi tak terkalahkan, dan kalau matahari itu dianggap Allah, kaisar sendiri menjadi Allah. Implikasinya, kalau Allah sudah ada di dalam diri kaisar, dialah yang akan menjadi pusat dari seluruh kehidupan di Kekaisaran Romawi.
Nah, ini adalah kultus pagan yang ketika gereja diambil-alih menjadi agama negara Romawi, tanggal 25 Desember yang dari kultus sol invictus itu dijadikan pula sebagai hari natal Yesus Kristus. Jadi betul kalau itu diambil-alih dari ritus pemujaan keilahian matahari dari kultus pagan di Kekaisaran Romawi.
Thanx for the effort, keep up the good work Great work, I am going to start a small Blog Engine course work using your site I hope you enjoy blogging with the popular BlogEngine.net.Thethoughts you express are really awesome. Hope you will right some more posts.
Very interesting information!Perfect just what I was searching for!
I went over this site and I think you have a lot of good info , saved to fav (:.
Good day very nice blog!! Man .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I’ll bookmark your blog and take the feeds alsoKI am satisfied to seek out a lot of helpful info here within the put up, we need develop more strategies on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
The very crux of your writing while sounding agreeable at first, did not really sit perfectly with me after some time. Someplace within the paragraphs you were able to make me a believer unfortunately only for a very short while. I still have a problem with your jumps in logic and one would do well to fill in all those gaps. If you actually can accomplish that, I would surely end up being fascinated.
I was very pleased to find this internet-site.I wished to thanks in your time for this glorious learn!! I undoubtedly enjoying every little bit of it and I’ve you bookmarked to take a look at new stuff you weblog post.
There are some interesting cut-off dates in this article however I don’t know if I see all of them middle to heart. There may be some validity but I will take maintain opinion till I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we would like more! Added to FeedBurner as properly
Thanks for every other magnificent post. The place else could anybody get that type of info in such a perfect approach of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I am at the search for such info.
You actually make it seem really easy with your presentation however I to find this matter to be really one thing which I feel I’d by no means understand. It kind of feels too complex and very broad for me. I am having a look ahead to your subsequent put up, I’ll attempt to get the hold of it!
Glad to be one of several visitants on this awe inspiring site : D.
Some genuinely quality content on this website , bookmarked.
Hmm it appears like your blog ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any points for rookie blog writers? I’d genuinely appreciate it.
Great write-up, I am normal visitor of one’s website, maintain up the excellent operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
whoah this weblog is magnificent i love studying your posts. Stay up the good paintings! You understand, lots of people are looking round for this information, you can aid them greatly.
It is really a nice and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
This website can be a stroll-by means of for the entire info you wished about this and didn’t know who to ask. Glimpse right here, and also you’ll positively discover it.
This is my first time pay a visit at here and i am really
impressed to read everthing at single place.
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I will definitely return.
As a Newbie, I am constantly exploring online for articles that can aid me. Thank you
I gotta bookmark this web site it seems invaluable extremely helpful
Hi! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My web site looks weird when browsing from my apple iphone. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to resolve this issue. If you have any recommendations, please share. Thanks!
I have been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or blog posts on this sort of space . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this web site. Reading this information So i am glad to express that I have an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I found out just what I needed. I such a lot without a doubt will make sure to do not put out of your mind this site and provides it a glance on a constant basis.
I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know
such detailed about my difficulty. You’re incredible! Thanks!
I dugg some of you post as I cogitated they were very beneficial very helpful
May I simply just say what a relief to find a person that truly knows what they’re talking about
on the web. You definitely understand how to bring a problem to light
and make it important. More people need to check this out and
understand this side of your story. I was surprised that you aren’t more popular
given that you certainly have the gift.
I just could not go away your web site before suggesting that
I extremely loved the standard information an individual provide for your visitors?
Is going to be back steadily in order to inspect new posts
Hi, just required you to know I he added your site to my Google bookmarks due to your layout. But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in the freshest theme I??ve came across. It extremely helps make reading your blog significantly easier.
It is really a nice and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Fantastic post however , I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this topic? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit further. Appreciate it!
Woh I love your blog posts, saved to favorites! .
I’ve recently started a blog, the information you provide on this website has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work.
That is the suitable blog for anyone who desires to find out about this topic. You understand so much its almost exhausting to argue with you (not that I really would want…HaHa). You undoubtedly put a brand new spin on a subject thats been written about for years. Great stuff, just great!
Unquestionably believe that which you stated.
Your favorite reason appeared to be on the
web the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people consider worries that they plainly do not know
about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side-effects
, people could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more.
Thanks
Some genuinely good content on this website, regards for contribution. “An alcoholic is someone you don’t like who drinks as much as you do.” by Dylan Thomas.