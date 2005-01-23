Ioanes Rakhmat: “Perlu Wawasan Misiologis Baru dalam Kristen”

Menyikapi kontroversi World Help yang dikabarkan telah membawa 300 anak-anak korban Tsunami di Aceh, Persekutuan Gereja-gereja Indonesia (PGI) dan Konferensi Waligereja Indonesia (KWI) menggelar konferensi pers dengan menyatakan bahwa jika kabar World Help yang bermarkas di Virginia, Amerika itu benar adanya, maka cara-cara seperti itu telah melawan semangat Kekristenan itu sendiri.
Pengabaran Injil yang distimulasi dengan diakoni bukan hanya menurunkan derajat pelakunya, tapi juga menciptkan mentalitas keberagamaan yang rendah karena dimotivasi iming-iming material. Berikut petikan wawancara Ulil Abshar-Abdalla dengan Pdt. Ioanes Rakhmat, staf pengajar Sekolah Tinggi Teologi (STT) Jakarta dan ahli tentang “Yesus Sejarah” pada 20 Januari 2005 di Jakarta:
Secara umum, bagaimana tanggapan balik dari kalangan Kristen terhadap isu kristenisasi?
Kita bisa mulai dari arti kristenisasi itu sendiri, yakni mengkristenkan, atau membuat orang yang belum Kristen menjadi Kristen. Dalam level kehidupan spiritual individual, memang setiap orang Kristen yang telah menjadi pengikut Yesus Kristus, yang telah dibaptis dan resmi menjadi pengikut gereja, diwarisi oleh semangat dari kitab suci, untuk menjadikan segala bangsa menjadi murid Yesus. Dia diminta untuk mengabarkan Injil.
Jadi kristenisasi merupakan kewajiban dan tugas keagamaan?
Ada teks literer dalam kitab suci yang menstimulasi ke arah situ dan ada kalangan tertentu yang mengeksploitir teks-teks seperti ini. Pendek kata, ada basis kitab sucinya dalam gerakan kristenisasi. Dalam hal ini, sebetulnya juga sama dengan Islam, ada islamisasi, ada panggilan yang berbasis kitab suci yang menyeru orang Islam agar menyebarkan agama Islam.
Setiap agama itu misioner, dan didorong untuk mengabarkan apa yang diyakininya itu kepada orang lain. Dalam level individual, keinginan untuk mendakwahkann imannya kepada orang lain itu, mungkin tidak bisa dicegah. Saya merasakan kehadiran Tuhan yang seperti ini, kemudian saya teruskan kepada orang lain, supaya mereka mengalami hal yang sama seperti yang saya alami.
Sejak kapan istilah kristenisasi ini muncul? Apakah ada kaitannya dengan motif politik?
Istilah itu muncul pada pengabaran Injil. Ada Komisi VI tentang pengabaran Injil atau evangelisasi. Pengabaran injil juga bertujuan agar seseorang menjadi pengikut Yesus Kristus, masuk dalam persekutuan gerejanya.
Dari sudut kata, pengabaran Injil dan kristenisasi itu memiliki isi yang sama. Mungkin ada yang berbeda pendapat dengan saya karena kristenisasi itu dianggap dimotivasi oleh materi untuk memperbesar pengikut yang dipakai adalah istilah pengabaran Injil. Tapi dalam praktiknya, ujung-ujungnya dengan hasil yang sama.
Soal motif politik, setiap tindakan mendakwahkan agama orang lain yang berujung pada kuantifikasi pengikut, pada akhirnya akan menyentuh masalah politik. Akhirnya pertobatan masal itu yang terjadi. Kalau pertobatan itu terjadi secara individual mungkin tidak menjadi masalah. Tetapi ketika itu menjadi gerakan massif dan terprogram, di situlah terjadi masalah.
Kadang metode kristenisasi yang kerap dituduh tidak fair. Misalnya melalui bantuan material.
Nah, di situ akar masalahnya. Kalau dikaitkan dengan iming-iming atau janji-janji material tertentu, yang dalam istilah gereja disebut bantuan diakoni, bantuan pelayanan berupa kebutuhan sehari-hari, beasiswa, pengasuhan anak-anak dipanti asuhan dsb, itu baru persoalan.
Di dalam kitab suci, selain ada mandat untuk mengkristenkan, ada juga mandat-mandat lain, misalnya mandat untuk mengasihi sesama manusia tanpa pamrih. Nah kalau kita sorot dari sudut ini, maka memberi bantuan-bantuan tanpa pamrih pun, itu termasuk misi Kristen. Misi menjalani hidup seperti yang Yesus jalani dulu. Jadi tanpa perlu embel-embel orang menjadi Kristen, pelayanan-pelayanan kemanusiaan bisa dijalankan tanpa hambatan.
Tapi masalahnya, hidup dalam interaksi internasional itu tidak bisa dicegah. Ada kelompok-kelompok di luar negeri yang dahulu “operasi” pengabaran Injil hanya terjadi di lingkungan mereka sendiri, karena dorongan sekularisasi di “rumah tangga” mereka begitu kuat, maka gerakan misionaris ini dialihkan jauh ke negeri-negeri lain.
Tentu semua agama ingin menyebarkan ajarannya. Masalahnya, bagaimana kalau misi-misi ini saling bertabrakan satu sama lain?
Dalam masyarakat majemuk, di mana agama para pengikutnya belum mencapai kesadaran spiritual yang lebih tinggi, tapi masih pada tahap awal menjadi Kristen atau muslim, dengan adanya dorongan yang sangat kuat untuk mengagamakan, memang akan timbul masalah, dan karena itu, harus diatur.
Sejauh aturan tersebut bukan menyangkut kehidupan spiritual-individual, saya kira, tak masalah. Gerakan misionaris yang punya program sistematis, jangka panjang, dan punya sebuah jaringan dan dukungan internasional, seharusnya diatur.
Ada berita tentang 300 anak korban Tsunami di Aceh yang dibawa kelompok World Help. Muncul persepsi yang buruk terhadap bantuan-bantuan yang diberikan orang asing, termasuk kelompok-kelompok Kristen. Bagaimana Anda memahami ini?
Berita tentang itu dimuat di Washington Post pada 13 Januari 2005 yang kemudian diralat oleh kelompok World Help itu sendiri setelah terjadi kontroversi. Itu berarti mereka memang belum memiliki program yang solid.
Mungkin hal ini baru dalam level wacana di antara mereka sendiri, tetapi karena situasi di mana mereka ingin mendapatkan dukungan secepatnya dari luar negeri, mereka sudah mengumumkannya secara terang-terangan di Washington Post.
Apalagi situasi di Aceh sangat sensitif. Isu-isu tentang kristenisasi itu sudah muncul sejak 2-3 hari pasca-bencana. Bagaimana Anda melihat sensitivitas masyarakat terhadap isu kristenisasi?
Saya kira, orang Aceh memang sedang terganggu secara mental-psikologis karena bencana yang begitu besar. Mereka ingin sesuatu yang dapat mengembalikan keberanian mereka untuk hidup, dan ini haruslah diangkat dari nilai-nilai budaya dan religi yang mereka miliki. Kisah-kisah yang hidup di tengah masyarakat tentang perjuangan dan hidup yang mesti diangkat
Di tengah situasi seperti ini, kalau ada pihak-pihak tertentu yang ingin memanfaatkan situasi dengan memancing di air keruh, entah itu kepentingan politik apalagi kepentingan agama, tentu mengakibatkan gesekan-gesekan yang sangat serius.
Bencana dahsyat di Aceh tentu mengetuk banyak orang untuk membantu karena alasan kemanusiaan. Apakah kalau ada orang non-muslim ingin membantu, apakah harus dianggap melakukan kristenisasi?
Seorang Kristen yang melakukan kebajikan, membantu orang-orang yang terkena bencana di Aceh, sejauh itu dalam kerangka kemanusiaan justru harus didorong. Seorang Kristen yang memberi bantuan itu jangan lantas menurunkan martabat bantuannnya itu menjadi lebih rendah karena ada pamrih lain, misalnya untuk pindah agama dan lain-lain.
Kalau itu terjadi, atau ada orang yang masuk Kristen karena ada imbalan, dia tak lebih seorang Kristen kacangan. Itu berada dalam jenjang spiritual yang sangat rendah sekali. Seperti anak-anak yang mau menurut kalau diiming-imingi permen.
Kalau kita beragama hanya karena kita ingin masuk surga atau terhindar dari neraka, itu masih beragama pada level anak-anak. Kalau orang beragama bukan karena motif surga atau neraka, tetapi karena dalam dirinya teralami cinta kasih ilahi yang membuat ia tidak takut pada neraka dan tidak tergiur pada surga, itulah derajat yang lebih tinggi.
Beragama seperti ini membuat cinta kasih itu mengalir dalam diri kita, dan menerobos batas-batas agama, kesukuan, kedaerahan, kebangsaan, tingkat sosial dsb.
Saya pribadi menyesalkan bahwa isu kristenisasi terjadi di Aceh. Hal ini tidak sehat. Yang harus dikembangkan kepada semua orang adalah bahwa semua orang terketuk hatinya dan memberikan bantuan harus dianggap sebagai bantuan kemanusiaan. Kalau ada beberapa kelompok yang memasukkan bantuan sebagai alat propaganda kelompok, saya kira, tidak etis dan itu berlawanan dengan semua agama.
Isu kristenisasi itu bukan merupakan program yang seragam yang dilakukan oleh semua kelompok Kristen. Anda bisa jelaskan kompleksitasnya, dan juga mana kelompok yang paling semangat mengkristenkan orang?
Nah pada prinsipnya semua orang Kristen adalah pengabar Injil. Tapi ini menjadi masalah kalau pengabaran Injil itu menjadi program massif dan substansial untuk sebuah kawasan. Kalau ini terjadi, saya yakin, tidak dilakukan oleh seluruh orang Kristen di Indonesia. Begitu banyak aliran di gereja. Ada spektrum dalam kekristenan di Indonesia.
Terakhir, jika semua agama memiliki semangat misionaris, perlukah kita melakukan kritik terhadap misi agama yang berorientasi memperbesar jumlah?
Kritik terhadap wawasan misiologis yang diwarisi dari agama memang harus dinilai kembali dan dicari apakah masih relevan atau tidak. Itu harus dilakukan secara serentak dengan sebuah wawasan misiologis yang baru. Dalam pandangan saya, misi yang baru ini harus diarahkan pada keyakinan bahwa semua agama bekerja dalam kasih Allah, semua agama baik, tidak mendorong ke arah kekerasan.
Agama yang membebaskan orang menjadi lebih baik, lebih sejahtera, pasti di dalamya Allah akan hadir. Kalau setiap agama memberikan pengalaman spiritual terhadap individu dengan Allah, dan membuat dirinya mengasihi orang lain, kenapa harus ada semangat untuk memindahagamakan orang lain dengan cara-cara yang eksesif dan menurunkan martabat sendiri?
