Kuntadi Sumadikarya: “Generalisasi Berlebihan Berarti Gagap Agama”

Agenda agama-agama propagandis-misionaris acapkali ditentukan oleh seberapa besar kesuksesan yang dicatat dalam mengkonversi agama orang lain. Paradigma yang diusung tak pernah beranjak dari konsepsi lama bahwa “Tak ada keselamatan di luar Kristus.” Doktrin kuno yang sudah ditanggalkan oleh banyak kalangan Kristen mainstream ini justru dipakai oleh kaum evangelis Kristen untuk menjustifikasi penyuapan rohani (spiritual bribery).
Berikut petikan wawancara Ulil Abshar-Abdalla dengan Pdt. Kuntadi Sumadikarya M. Th, Ketua Sinode Gereja Kristen Indonesia (GKI) Jawa Barat, pada 24 Juli 2003.
Pak Kuntadi, Anda tentu sudah membaca laporan Majalah Time tentang maraknya gerakan evangelisme Amerika di beberapa negara muslim. Apa komentar Anda tentang laporan tersebut?
Gerakan Kristen kanan yang punya paradigma seperti pada masa abad-abad lampau itu memang ada. Tapi, tidak semua orang Kristen adalah evangelis dan kanan. Sebab penganut tiap-tiap agama, termasuk Kristen, sudah terdiferensiasi sedemikian rupa, sehingga tidak bisa lagi dilihat sebagai entitas tunggal.
Dalam Kristen juga banyak golongan atau aliran. Secara pokok, bisa dikelompokkan dalam tiga kategori: pertama, golongan konservatif atau fundamentalis; kedua, moderat atau mainstream (golongan mayoritas); dan ketiga, kelompok liberal yang dalam konteks Kristen berbau kekiri-kirian.
Diferensiasi ini harus dibedakan. Kalau tidak, tindakan satu kelompok yang tidak disetujui oleh kubu lain, akan berimbas, paling tidak secara opini, pada kubu lain.
Gerakan kaum konservatif ini tak bisa menggambarkan pandangan semua orang Kristen?
Sama sekali tidak! Gereja-gereja Kristen yang mainstream, berkumpul di Persatuan Gereja Indonesia (PGI). Tapi dalam rangka merangkul yang lain, PGI juga melibatkan beberapa gereja non-mainstream. Tetap saja PGI mewakili pandangan-pandangan moderat.
Bisakah Anda menyebutkan contoh gereja dari ketiga kelompok tadi?
Kelompok liberal mungkin belum sampai pada bentuk gereja, tapi masih berupa pandangan individu-individu. Kalau gereja yang konservatif, maaf saya tidak bisa menyebut nama gerejanya langsung, katakanlah berada dalam denominasi Kristen juga, seperti denominasi Pantekosta dan Kharismatik. Mereka ini berasal dari Amerika, sebagian dari Korea, dan sudah beroperasi di Indonesia.
Umumnya mereka bergerak di kota-kota besar. Sebab di kota-kota kecil, meski sudah ada, tetap tidak terlalu menjadi perhatian. Mungkin juga karena massa mereka berkumpul di kota besar. Bisa juga karena kota lebih bebas karena adanya kemajemukan ketimbang di kota kecil.
Bisakah Anda sebutkan ciri-ciri mereka yang paling menonjol?
Yang paling mendasar, mereka masih menganut pemikiran-pemikiran para orientalis zaman dulu, yang melihat agama lain sebagai agama yang lebih rendah derajatnya dan kurang berharga. Pandangan seperti inilah yang dalam sejarah Kristianitas disebut sebagai gerakan atau pikiran Triumphalistik, selalu merasa lebih dan unggul ketimbang yang lain.
Nah, pandangan itu tentu akan sangat mempengaruhi “metodologi” pekabaran Injil mereka. Misalnya, ketika melakukan pelayanan atau penyiaran, maka paradigma seperti ini akan menimbulkan anggapan bahwa kebenaran dan keselamatan hanya milik mereka saja (truth claim). Sementara itu, di luar mereka dianggap salah dan tidak mengerti apa-apa.
Dalam ulasan Majalah Time, mereka lebih banyak bergerak pada golongan menengah ke atas. Apakah betul demikian?
Sebagian, betul. Itu lebih cocok untuk gambaran golongan Kharismatik. Denominasi yang Kharismatik, memang mempunyai target orang-orang menengah ke atas. Tapi bukan berarti bahwa segmen masyarakat menengah ke bawah dilepaskan. Tetap saja ada program dan sasaran ke situ.
Ini menunjukkan bahwa di antara denominasi-denominasi yang satu kubu sekalipun juga terdapat perbedaan-perbedaan yang signifikan antara satu dengan lainnya.
Bagaimana proses sejarah masuknya gerakan evangelisme di Indonesia?
Kalau kita melakukan kilas balik sejarah, akan ditemukan bahwa pada abad ke-18 dan ke-19, semangat penyiaran agama Kristen dari Barat ke Timur sangat tinggi. Pada abad ke-20 memang terjadi revitalisasi, mungkin sejak sekitar tahun 1960-an atau 1970-an. Yang dulu bersemangat tapi mengalami luntur, kemudian dibangkitkan lagi dalam semangat dan kekuatan baru.
Intinya, sebetulnya sama dengan apa yang terjadinya pada abad ke-18 dan ke-19: mereka bersemangat untuk menyiarkan agama Kristen sebegitu rupa agar orang-orang menjadi tertarik.
Hanya saja, mereka yang hidup pada abad ke-18 dan ke-19, memang tidak berpikir tentang kemajemukan agama dan lain-lain, seperti yang kita pikirkan di abad ke-20 dan ke-21. Oleh karena itu, gereje-gereja mainstream, yang sangat sadar akan perubahan dari abad ke abad, melakukan adaptasi dan peralihan paradigma atas kenyataan kontekstual itu. Kita tidak bisa lagi menggunakan pendekatan atau metodologi yang digunakan pada abad ke-18 dan ke-19.
Bagaimana sikap kalangan Kristen mainstream terhadap gerakan evangelisme?
Hal ini tidak selalu bisa diungkapkan secara gamblang. Kebanyakan Kristenmainstream tidak setuju dengan cara-cara, paradigma, dan konsep yang dipakai oleh gerakan-gerakan pengabaran atau penyiaran Injil ini.
Sikap itu tidak berarti bahwa kita meninggalkan apa yang diembankan dalam agama Kristen sebagai misi penyiaran. Hanya saja, kita merasa perlu memperbaiki metodologi, paradigma dan pendekatan kita, sehingga aktivitas ini tidak menjadi sumber konflik baru di abad ke-21 ini. Dengan demikian, menjadi ajang sharing spiritual antarumat beragama.
Apa saran Anda pada umat beragama lain dalam menyikapi persoalan ini?
Menurut saya, harus ada pembedaan yang jelas terlebih dulu. Aksi sebuah denominasi, gereja, atau individu yang mempunyai ciri-ciri demikian, tidak otomatis mewakili seluruh kekristenan. Kesalahpahaman untuk memukul rata semua orang Kristen ini cukup banyak terjadi. Memang bersifat timbal balik; orang Kristen juga sering menunggalkan umat Islam.
Generalisasi berlebihan antara satu sama lain ini bisa kita sebut dengan istilah gagap agama. Kalau ada tindakan ekstrim yang mengganggu masyarakat, maka teguran-teguran untuk dialog tentu sangat diperlukan.
Dialog menjadi perlu, bukan hanya pada mereka yang menjadi sasaran, tapi juga bagi mereka yang mau melakukan penyiaran. Mereka perlu menyadari bahwa dialog-dialog diperlukan untuk melakukan penyiaran agama tanpa menimbulkan konsekuensi kesalahpahaman dan konflik. Sikap itu tentu saja perlu dilengkapi dengan paradigma dan konsep yang inklusif ketimbang yang eksklusif.
