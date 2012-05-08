Natal dan Islam yang Penuh Kasih

Dan selamat sejahteralah atasnya di hari dilahirkan, di hari dia meninggal dan di hari dia akan dibangkitkan hidup kembali. (Q.S. Maryam: 15)
IslamLib – Ada sebuah pertanyaan yang sering membuat saya bangun dari tidur dengan keringat yang deras mengalir. Apa jadinya jika saya dilahirkan bukan sebagai orang Islam. Atau bagaimana jika Islam itu bukan sebuah kebenaran.
Ada sebuah celah di mana sebagai umat saya dituntut untuk bertauhid tanpa tanya. Tentu demikan karena ide mengenai keimanan yang lima berawal dari rasa pasrah total terhadap sesuatu yang transenden. Sebuah gagasan mengenai ketundukan total.
Tapi dalam hidup saya yang tak seberapa panjang ini, saya menemukan bahwa nikmat Islam bukan sesuatu yang given. Ia membutuhkan sebuah pergulatan dan perjuangan untuk mendapatkannya.
Islam, seperti juga seluruh agama lain, mengajarkan kebajikan, sikap welas asih dan terkadang juga kekerasan. Tergantung dari mana perspektif anda melihatnya. Namun satu hal yang jelas, Islam tak pernah mengajarkan untuk mengintervensi klaim kebenaran firman agama lain.
Well, anda bisa membaca surat al-Kafirun. Seorang dengan IQ (intelligence quotient) paling tiarap pun dapat memahami makna surat itu sebagai kartu kuning atas tindakan intervensi terhadap liturgi umat lain. Semacam kredo New Yorker untuk berkata mind your own religion.
Selang semalam sebelum natal tiba. Puluhan akun twitter dan blog beramai-ramai mempersoalkan keabsahan natal umat Kristiani, bahwa 25 Desember adalah perayaan kaum pagan (beberapa menuliskan kafir) terhadap pemujaan dewa matahari Apollo.
Beberapa negara di Eropa Timur seperti Ukraina, Russia dan Macedonia melaksanakan natal di antara 7 dan 19 Januari. So? Sama juga berbedanya umat Islam yang berebut kuasa perihal penentuan tanggal satu Syawal. Sekali lagi perbedaan adalah fitrah. Karena jika Allah berkehendak fasis dengan menyatukan seluruh umat, maka hal itu adalah pekerjaan maha mudah bagi-Nya.
Perdebatan mengenai keabsahan Natal merupakan perdebatan yang menurut saya terlalu naif untuk dimasuki. Karena jauh daripada itu, substansi Natal bukan pada kapan itu berlangsung. Karena Natal bagi umat Kristiani (dalam hal ini Katolik) tak melulu tentang perayaan dan hadiah.
Namun juga tentang masa advent, sebuah penantian, persiapan untuk menyambut kelahiran sang putera Tuhan. Merujuk Romo Yudhi, pastor Paroko Gereja Katolik Santo Yusup, masa advent adalah masa pertaubatan. Dengan kata lain sebuah sikap (lagi-lagi) pasrah untuk mengakui “kejumudan” diri.
Natal juga sebagai momen retrospeksi, bahwa pada saat kelahiran-Nya, Yusuf dan Maria yang hamil tua sedang berjalan di tengah malam di kota Bethlehem, di malam di mana seluruh bintang bersinar sangat terang. Setelah berjalan di seluruh penjuru kota, dengan perut melilit, Maria tetap tabah meski ditolak menginap di mana-mana. Seperti juga dalam Islam, sebelum terjadinya hijrah, muslim diasingkan oleh kaum Quraish Mekah.
Maria dan Yusuf terus berjalan. Tentu tak mudah dengan perut membesar dan sebuah tanggung jawab iman, Maria merasa menanggung beban seluruh umat manusia. Mereka berjalan sampai menemukan sebuah kandang untuk tempat berteduh dan melahirkan bayi Yesus. Hingga orang-orang majusi yang menyembah api merasa berbahagia karena bintang terang telah lahir di Betlehem.
Apakah Yesus lahir 25 Desember? Itu bukan perkara penting. Sama dengan perdebatan mengenai Nabi terakhir Ahmad atau Muhammad. Karena semua ini adalah perkara iman dan iman adalah masalah keyakinan.
Apa yang menjadi keputusan bahwa 25 Desember adalah hari perayaan Natal, terlepas itu perayaan kaum pagan romawi terhadap Apolo, adalah hak dan milik umat Katolik. Dan umat Islam, atau siapapun mereka yang mengklaim menjadi pewaris kebernaran Islam, tak punya hak apapun untuk intervensi.
Imam Syamsuddin Al-Sarakhsi Al-Mabsuth dalam Darul Ma’rifah mengatakan: natrukuhum wamaa yadiinun (biarkan mereka menentukan pilihan agama mereka). Ulama menyebut Umat non Islam sebagai ahlu al-dzimmah (orang yang ditanggung keselamatan hidupnya oleh umat Islam karena pajak yang mereka bayar), berhak dilindungi dan diberikan kebebasan untuk melakukan segala liturgi dan akidah yang mereka yakini.
Mengenai tafsir umat kristiani (dalam banyak surat, Allah menyebut mereka nashara atawa ahlul kitab) bahwa 25 Desember adalah hari kelahiran Kristus putra Allah, Itu sepenuhnya adalah tauhid dan aqidah milik mereka. Sebagai umat Islam kita bahkan dituntut untuk menjamin kemerdekaan dan hak mereka untuk beribadah sesuai dengan ajarannya. Termasuk juga saat mereka ahlu al-dzimmah melakukan dakwah.
Logikanya sederhana. Jika kita sebagai muslim punya kewajiban untuk berdakwah dan menyebarkan agama dengan imbalan surga firdaus yang kekal, maka mereka dengan tauhid dan aqidah yang mereka yakini juga pasti memiliki pemahaman serupa.
Adalah sebuah oxymoron jika kemudian kita mengaku beriman dan bertakwa tetapi takut saat ada umat lain berdakwah. Apakah selemah itu iman kita sehingga perlu mengekang dan menindas umat lain dalam beribadah?
Dalam Islamologi karangan Maulana Muhammad Ali, ulama Ahmadiyah Lahore, dikatakan bahwa jika iman kita kuat, tidak perlu takut terhadap perubahan yang bagaimanapun. Karena ajaran awal yang diberikan kepada Nabi adalah kesabaran dan ketaatan yang tulus.
Ia juga membedah dua tahapan dakwah awal islam. Sebagai fase Mekah dan fase Madinah, di mana pada fase Mekah belum ada syariat dan seluruh umat diminta untuk bersabar. Karena kesabaran itulah kunci dari sebenar-benarnya iman.
Dalam sejarah dan kesepakatan Konsili Nicea, Gereja Katolik berusaha untuk berkembang dan beradaptasi dengan masyarakat yang ada. Seperti juga umat Islam bersepakat mengenai hal-hal yang tak tertulis dalam al-Quran dan Hadis. Ini merupakan ijtihad versi gereja Katolik, yang menurut pendapat saya pribadi, patut dihormati dan dihargai.
Gereja Katolik dan seluruh sekte dalam Kristen bersepakat melalui Konsili Nicea, seperti juga Islam bersepakat dalam sidang itsbat (penentuan/penetapan) Idul Fitri (yang konyolnya tak pernah ada perdebatan mengenai Idul Adlha). Semua agama memiliki perdebatannya sendiri. Bagaimana Calvinis, Opus Dei, Katolik dan Orthodox memiliki akidah dan tauhidnya sendiri. Kita sebagai umat Islam hendaknya bertoleransi saja.
Islam adalah agama kedamaian. Seperti etimologi awal al-salam yang berarti perdamaian. Islam merupakan rahmatan lil ‘alamin. Tak hanya bagi umat muslim sendiri tapi juga untuk seluruh umat manusia dan makhluk hidup seluruhnya.
Kita bahkan dilarang dan dilaknat Allah untuk tak menghina tuhan umat lain. Seperti dalam al-An’am ayat 108, “Dan janganlah kamu memaki sesembahan-sesembahan mereka selain Allah. Karena mereka akan memaki Allah dengan melampaui batas tanpa pengetahuan.”
Islam juga melakukan adaptasi, infiltrasi dan modifikasi. Seperti saat permulaan masuknya Islam ke Indonesia melalui pesisir utara. Tentu kita kenal tembang Lir Ilir, gubahan Sunan Kalijaga dan bagaimana ia memanfaatkan kebudayaan tersebut sebagai infilitrasi Islam ke tanah Jawa.
Gereja Katolik juga sama. Pada saat kekaisaran Konstantinus Agung, mereka menyadari bahwa tak mungkin memaksakan ajaran kasih yang luas tanpa ada kesepakatan mengenai kanon-kanon keimanan. Tanpa ini mustahil ajaran kasih bisa masuk ke dalam relung warga romawi dengan kerelaan.
Adaptasi adalah kunci keberlangsungan sebuah ajaran. Islam, saya kira juga demikian. Bukankah Islam hanya ada satu di masa Rasulullah Muhammad? Namun kini ada ratusan sekte dan aliran yang mengklaim kebenaran tunggal.
Belum lagi perdebatan Fiqh dan Tauhid i antara Sunni dan Syiah. Gereja Katolik juga demikian sampai di mana mereka terpaksa harus berpisah dengan saudara-saudara Protestan. Tafsir adalah “efek-apa-boleh-buat” dari sebuah agama.
Tak perlu memaksakan logika agama sendiri terhadap agama lain. Anda yang muslim tak akan dapat menemukan satupun alasan rasional mengenai trinitas. Seperti juga umat Katolik tak dapat menemukan rasionalitas terhadap ajaran Hindu mengenai tertidurnya Wisnu untuk menciptakan dunia pararel lain. Karena memang agama “tak masuk akal”. Dan melogikakan agama adalah pekerjaan naif setelah sinetron-sinetron yang diputar di Indosiar.
Saya lahir dari keluarga dengan latar belakang Islam yang sangat beragam. Kakek saya adalah seorang Kiai di Banyuwangi, ayah saya adalah pengurus cabang Muhammadiyah Bondowoso, kakak saya yang pertama adalah simpatisan Hizbut Tahrir dan yang lain adalah “self-proclaimed-Islam-Protestan“.
Ini bukan upaya gagah-gagahan. Ini adalah “curhat” karena saya yang lahir dalam keluarga semacam ini bisa jadi semacam neraka atau surga tergantung perspektif anda melihat.
Dari sekian banyak pendapat mengenai tafsir, saya diajarkan untuk memiliki kehendak bebas. Semacam keberanian mencari tahu tentang apa sebenarnya agama Islam itu. Bukan hanya diam saja dan duduk menerima bahwa Islam adalah A, B, C, dan seterusnya.
Kritis bukan berarti nyinyir dan “liberal”. Ada beberapa batas yang tak perlu lagi dipertanyakan. Seperti keesaan Allah dan kenabian Muhammad. Tetapi dari kebebasan itu saya malah mendapatkan banyak pemahaman. Meminjam istilah Romo Yudhi, dalam setiap kebudayaan/literatur ada bibit-bibit keimanan tuhan.
Terakhir ada baiknya kita melaksanakan wasiat Umar Ibn Khatthab perilhal ahlu al-dzimmah seperti yang diriwayatkan Imam Bukhari: Ushikum bidzimmatillahi fa innaha dzimmatu nabiyyikum (Aku berwasiat kepada kalian agar menjaga “dzimmah” Allah, karena sesungguhnya ia juga merupakan “dzimmah” Nabi kalian semua).
