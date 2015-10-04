Home » Agama » Kristen » The Good Samaritan
good samaritan

The Good Samaritan

Ulil Abshar-Abdalla 04/10/2015 4,963 Views

IslamLib – Dua hari yang lalu, seorang yang tak dikenal datang ke rumah saya, diantar satpam perumahan. Ia bertanya: “Apakah Bapak kehilangan sesuatu?” Saya tak paham apa yang ia maksudkan. Saya tak ingat telah kehilangan sesuatu. Ia kemudian menunjukkan sebuah bungkusan. Ternyata isinya adalah BPKB sepeda motor adik saya yang hilang beberapa bulan yang lalu. “Di dokumen ini tertera alamat rumah Bapak. Apakah betul ini motor Bapak?”

Tiga bulan yang lalu, saya membersihkan rumah. Majalah, koran, dokumen, dan kertas-kertas lain yang tak perlu harus saya buang. Rupanya, ada dokumen penting yang ikut terbuang bersama sampah yang lain: BPKB. Saya mencarinya berminggu-minggu. Saya sudah menduga, dokumen itu pastilah ikut hanyut bersama sampah kertas yang telah dibawa oleh tukang sampah, mungkin ke Bantar Gebang.

Berminggu-minggu pula saya berdoa, siapapun yang menemukan dokumen itu, semoga ia cukup bermurah hati untuk membawanya kembali ke rumah saya. Usai saya menghadiri perayaan ultah Pak Djohan Effendi dua hari lalu, sekitar jam 11:30 malam, tiba-tiba datang tamu itu. Doa saya terkabul. Dokumen penting itu telah kembali. Dan saya lalu teringat sebuah kisah di Injil Lukas, mengenai orang-orang Samaria yang murah hati – the good Samaritan.

Saya terkesan sekali dengan kisah itu, dan saya hendak membagi dengan anda kisah yang, menurut saya, memuat pesan etis yang universal ini.

Suatu hari, Yesus (alias Isa) ditanya oleh seorang Yahudi: “Apakah jalan yang menjamin seseorang masuk sorga.” Tahu bahwa si penanya itu orang Yahudi, Yesus balik bertanya: “Apa yang tertulis di kitabmu (maksudnya Taurat) mengenai itu?” Lalu orang Yahudi itu merujuk kepada sebuah ajaran yang termuat dalam Kitab Imamat (Leviticus) di Perjanjian Lama: “Kasihilah tetanggamu dan sesamamu sebagaimana engkau mengasihi dirimu sendiri.”

Setelah mendengar jawaban itu, Yesus lalu berkata, “Jawabmu itu benar; perbuatlah demikian, maka engkau akan hidup.” Orang Yahudi masih terus bertanya, mungkin dengan tujuan ingin menguji atau menimbulkan kegusaran pada Yesus. Kata dia, “Lalu siapa yang disebut dengan sesama manusia itu?”

Di sini saya teringat perangai yang agak-agak mirip dari sebagian kalangan Muslim yang gemar bertanya secara detil mengenai soal-soal agama, hingga ke hal-hal yang mestinya tak perlu ditanyakan. Cukup memakai akal sehat biasa, dan mereka mestinya bisa mengetahui jawabannya. Tetapi Yesus tetap sabar melayani “ujian” orang Yahudi itu. Dia lalu berkisah tentang orang Samaria yang murah hati.

Suatu hari, demikian kisah Yesus, adalah seseorang yang pergi dari Yerusalem ke Yerikho (Arab: Arikha). Ditengah jalan, ia dirampok, ia dipukuli, dan ia hampir saja mati. Lalu, seorang imam yang ahli agama lewat, melihat orang itu terkapar di tengah jalan, dan mengabaikannya. Lalu seorang Lewi (orang Yahudi) lewat di dekat orang itu, dan ia mengabaikannya begitu saja. Terakhir, seorang Samaria lewat, dan ia mendekati orang yang baru saja dirampok itu, menolongnya, membalut luka-lukanya, memberinya minum, dan membawanya ke tempat penginapan.

Di ujung kisahnya, Yesus melontarkan pertanyaan retoris, “Siapa di antara ketiga orang itu yang bisa disebut sebagai tetangga bagi orang yang dirampok itu?” Tentu saja orang Samaria.

Kisah orang Samaria ini menjadi parable atau perlambang bagi siapapun yang mau menolong orang asing yang tak dikenal. Dalam bahasa Inggris, ungkapan the good Samaritan seringkali kita jumpai. Makna ungkapan itu ialah: orang-orang yang mau bermurah hati kepada orang lain yang sama sekali tak dikenal. Kisah ini juga sekaligus mengandung pesan etis tentang pentingnya kita bersikap dermawan kepada orang-orang yang tak kita ketahui identitasnya.

Biasanya kita tak terlalu keberatan menolong orang-orang yang sudah kita kenal. Tetapi menolong orang asing adalah tindakan etis yang amat berat, dan tak semua orang mampu melakukannya. Sebab biasanya kita cenderung mengabaikan orang asing. Ini mungkin semacam instink hewan yang masih bertahan pada diri kita.

Tetapi kisah orang Samaria itu juga mengandung kritik sosial yang menarik. Ada dua orang dalam kisah itu yang tak mau menolong: seorang imam dan seorang Yahudi biasa. Sementara ada orang ketiga yang bukan imam dan bukan pula orang Yahudi. Dan ia bersedia mengulurkan pertolongan. Ia mungkin tak mengenal ajaran moral dari sebuah Kitab Suci. Ia juga bukan seorang ahli kitab yang berisi wahyu. Ia hanya dituntun oleh instink kemanusiaan biasa. Dan ia tergerak untuk menolong.

Jika kisah orang Samaria ini mau kita over-interpretasikan, ia bisa bermakna begini: menjadi orang yang baik tak mengandaikan orang itu mengenal ajaran agama. Instink kemanusiaan bisa menuntun seseorang untuk menjadi manusia yang secara moral baik. Orang-orang yang “saleh” dari sudut pandang agama belum tentu bisa “saleh” dari sudut pandang kemanusiaan secara umum.

Yesus di sini melakukan kritik atas agama formal, dan mengajak kembali kepada pertimbangan etis universal.

Tamu yang datang ke rumah saya malam itu, tentu saja bukan orang Samaria. Dia orang Batak yang kebetulan beragama Islam. Saat menyerahkan bungkusan berharga itu, ia menyisipkan sebuah komentar sosial, “Jika dokumen Bapak itu jatuh ke orang jahat, bisa saja ia akan memakainya untuk memeras Bapak.” Lalu, “Karena Bapak berdoa dengan tulus kepada Tuhan, doa Bapak dikabulkan, dan dokumen Bapak tak jatuh ke orang jahat.”

Dari wajahnya, saya bisa menduga tamu saya itu adalah seorang Muslim yang saleh. Saya yakin ia bermurah hati mengantar dokumen itu, tengah malam pula, bukan sekedar karena instink kemanusiaan biasa. Ia tampaknya dimotivasikan oleh ajaran agama yang ia percayai – agama Islam.

Ia bukan orang Samaria. Ia lebih tepat disebut sebagai orang Lewi yang bermurah hati. The good Levite. Tentu saja tak semua orang Lewi mengabaikan dan tak mau menolong orang asing. Ada juga orang-orang yang saleh secara agama dan secara kemanusiaan sekaligus. Dan malam itu, saya menjumpai orang semacam itu di ruang tamu saya.[]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

