Trisno S. Sutanto: “Dalam Kristen, Fantasi Kiamat Luar Biasa”

Kontroversi tentang 300-an orang jemaah Sekte Pondok Nabi pinpinan Pendeta Mangapin Sibuae yang mengikrarkan kiamat pada 10 November lalu belum berakhir. Meski kiamat gagal terjadi –Pendeta Sibuae menyebutnya “digagalkan” Pendeta Simon Timorason, ketua Crisis Center Forum Komunikasi Kristen Indonesia– tapi sebagian jemaah Sekte Pondok Nabi masih percaya dengan petuah Pendeta Sibuae yang mengaku sebagai Rasul Paulus II itu.
Di Indonesia, menurut Trisno S Sutanto, intelektual dari generasi muda Kristen, fenomena ini kali pertama terjadi. Meski dalam sejarah kekeristenan hal seperti ini terus menerus ada. Untuk mengetahui konsep kiamat dalam ajaran Kristen dan sejauhmana fenomena sekte yang berkembang dalam sejarah kekeristenan, berikut wawancara Novriantoni Kahar dari Kajian Islam Utan Kayu (KIUK) dengan Trisno yang juga Direktur Majelis Dialog Antaragama (MADIA) Jakarta pada hari Kamis, 13 November 2003.
Bung Trisno, apa komentar Anda menanggapi kasus Sekte Pondok Nabi yang menghebohkan kemarin itu?
Sesungguhnya ini merupakan fenomena yang lazim terjadi dalam sejarah kekristenan, khususnya dalam sejarah Protestantisme atau gereja-gereja Protestan. Kalau Anda membaca sejarah kekristenan, fenomena semacam ini terus-menerus terjadi. Mulai abad awal sampai pertengahan Eropa, sejarah kekristenan penuh dengan peristiwa seperti ini.
Peristiwa seperti ini kemudian menular sampai ke Amerika, dan seterusnya. Tapi kalau di Indonesia, fenomena sekte yang memprediksi tentang hari kiamat, setahu saya merupakan yang pertama kali terjadi. Hanya saja, bentuk-bentuk prediksi seperti itu, sudah berulang kali terjadi dalam sejarah kekristenan.
Anda menyebut ini fenomena yang lazim dalam sejarah Kekristenan. Apa yang menjadikan hal itu menjadi lazim?
Mungkin, bagi kita yang hidup dalam dunia modern atau post-modern ini, agak sulit memahami fenomena seperti itu. Dalam bahasa sosiolog Peter L. Berger, kita ini memiliki struktur-struktur kemasukakalan yang tersendiri. Tapi, kalau kita kembali sejenak kepada tradisi kekristenan, paling tidak kita harus melihat tiga sumber struktur kemasukakalan yang disebutkan Berger tadi.
Pertama, struktur teologis. Artinya, ajaran tentang hari kiamat dan perasaan bahwa dunia sudah mendekatinya sangat ditekankan sekali dalam tradisi teologi Kristen. Mungkin ini berbeda dengan tradisi teologi yang lain, saya tidak tahu. Di Kristen, doktrin itu sangat kentara dan kental sekali.
Ketika Yesus pertama kali muncul di muka umum, ajaran pertama kali adalah anjuran agar umat bertobat karena kerajaan Allah sudah mendekat. Artinya, kiamat sudah dekat, maka Anda harus bertobat. Doktrin ini terus-menerus ada dalam sejarah gereja.
Dalam kitab suci orang Kristen, Alkitab misalnya, ada satu kitab yang bernama Kitab Wahyu, yang biasanya paling akhir diletakkan dalam Perjanjian Baru. Kitab ini dipenuhi dengan cerita mengenai dunia kiamat.
Dengan segala fantasinya yang luar biasa, tidak kalah dengan fantasi yang digambarkan sekuel seperti Harry Potter. Itu catatan pertama. Jadi, ada struktur teologis yang terus-menerus diperdengungkan. Di dalam ajaran Kristen, doktrin itu disebut doktrin eskatologis, harapan akan hari akhir.
Kedua, pembedaan yang dibuat oleh teolog Jerman bernama Ernest Troeltsch. Dia membedakan antara dua bentuk organisasi keagamaan, khususnya Kristen. Yang pertama disebut organisasi gereja. Cirinya utamanya: selalu berjumlah pengikut yang besar, sangat teratur, berstruktur hirarkis yang sangat teratur dan formal, mempunyai pendeta dan pimpinan, dan seterusnya.
Lalu ciri lainnya: ajarannya juga sangat rasional karena –biasanya– sistematis. Punya teologi dan doktrin-doktrin tersendiri, dan orang akan menjadi angota di situ sejak lahir. Makanya, ada pembaptisan untuk menjadi anggota.
Bentuk kedua adalah bentuk sekte. Biasanya anggotanya berjumlah kecil, hubungan antaranggota sangat intim. Mereka biasanya masuk ke dalam sekte setelah dewasa, tidak melalui pembaptisan sejak lahir, dan ikatan emosionalnya sangat kuat. Nah inilah faktor-faktor yang menyebabkan sekte-sekte tumbuh subur.
Ketiga, kita juga harus berbicara tentang srtuktur psikologis anggota sekte tersebut. Mungkin ada di antaranya yang frustrasi, mengalami tekanan hidup yang dahsyat, dan tidak tahan menghadapi tekanan hidup dan persaingan modern yang begitu tajam, dan seterusnya. Biasanya, penjelasan psikologis ini yang sangat dominan kita dengar.
Dan kita mendengar, setiap kali muncul gejala sekte, para komentator selalu mengaitkan kemunculannya dengan problem pada struktur psikologis anggotanya ini. Orang-orang itu dicap mengalami rasa frustrasi.
Anda keberatan dengan analisis demikian?
Saya menolak itu karena saya melihat bahwa dalam sejarah kekristenan, fenomena itu terus-menerus muncul di berbagai negara dan dengan pelbagai kondisi sosial yang berbeda pula.
