Trisno S. Sutanto: “Natal Perlu Didemitologisasi!”

Tidak seluruh perayaan agama berpijak pada landasan tekstual-historis keagamaan yang kuat. Perayaan natal dan pernik-pernik budaya yang melekat padanya adalah salah satunya. Meski demikian, makna natal tidak mesti akan berkurang bagi segenap umat Kristiani.
Natal telah menjadi ritus yang hidup sejak berabad-abad lampau, dan tidak gampang untuk diubah begitu saja. Karena itu, yang perlu dipertanyakan tidak lagi aspek kebenaran tekstual-historis perayaan natal, tapi apa maknanya yang terdalam bagi setiap insan yang mempercayainya.
Inilah pertanyaan yang mestinya terngiang-ngiang di benak penganut agama lain ketika berbicara soal natal. Semua itu memerlukan tingkat empati yang tinggi. Demikian antara lain hasil perbincangan Ulil Abshar-Abdalla dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) dengan Trisno S. Sutanto, aktivis Majelis Dialog Antaragama (MADIA) pada Kamis (23/12) kemarin.
Bung Trisno, bisa Anda jelaskan arti Natal, makna religiusnya bagi umat Kristen, dan apa yang bisa dibagi-rata dengan umat lainnya?
Saya akan memulai dari pernyataan yang terkadang bisa membuat orang marah. Saya ingin menegaskan bahwa sebagian besar tradisi natal itu sesungguhnya mitos. Artinya, dongeng atau leganda yang masuk melalui tradisi kita berabad-abad lampau. Jadi, landasan budaya natal merupakan dongeng.
Ambillah figur Sinterklas dengan baju merah dengan tubuh tambun yang membagi-bagikan hadiah itu sebagai contoh. Kita di Indonesia mengenal Sinterklas dari tradisi Belanda, karena itu kita menyebutnya Sinterklaas. Juga figur Zwater Piet (Piet Hitam) yang bertugas memukuli anak-anak nakal. Itu juga kita kenal dari tradisi Belanda, tapi aslinya berasal dari daerah sekitar Turki sekarang.
Dia sesungguhnya seorang uskup di daerah Myrna, bernama Nicholas. Entah bagaimana kisahnya, tiba-tiba Natal tanpa Sinterklas terasa seperti kurang afdal. Padahal kalau kita kembali ke Injil, kita tidak menemukan sosok bernama Sinterklas.
Sejak kapan munculnya tokoh Sinterklas itu?
Tokoh Sinterklas sudah terkenal paling tidak sejak Abad Pertengahan. Tapi dia baru menjadi sangat fenomenal mulai abad ke-18 sampai ke-19 di Amerika. Jadi, pada abad ke-10 masehi misalnya, belum ada Sinterklas. Sebagian orang mengatakan mungkin ada. Tapi pernyataan ini lucu sekali, karena hampir tidak ada sesungguhnya kaitan antara natalan dengan Sinterklas.
Bagaimana dengan kisah pohon natal?
Soal pohon terang yang biasanya berwujud pohon cemara itu adalah satu hal lagi. Pertanyaannya: mengapa harus pohon cemara? Tradisi pohon natal itu juga tidak diketahui orang sejak kapan persis mulanya. Memang ada satu legenda yang bercerita tentang itu.
Konon, pohon natal berasal dari kebiasaan seorang rahib yang hidup di tahun 754 masehi. Rahib itu dikenal sebagai rasulnya orang Jerman. Tapi legenda itu kecil sekali dampaknya.
Yang punya dampak luas adalah kisah Martin Luther, tokoh utama pembaharu dalam Protestan yang melahirkan gereja-geraja Protestan pada tahun 1540. Konon, Luther pernah memotong pohon cemara, lalu memasukkan ke rumahnya untuk merayakan natal. Saya tidak tahu idenya berasal dari mana.
Mungkin itu suatu kebetulan saja, ya?
Mungkin kebetulan saja. Tapi sejak saat itu, semua gereja menggunakan pohon untuk perayaan natal. Tapi pertanyaannya, kenapa pilihannya pohon cemara? Pohon cemara itu dalam bahasa Inggris dikenal sebagai ever-green, pohon yang selalu hijau. Itulah satu-satunya pohon yang di musim dingin sekalipun masih tetap hijau. Mungkin kurang lebih dari situlah kita bisa menarik makna simbolik pohon natal.
Apakah orang Kristen di Jawa mesti merayakan natal dengan pohon cemara? Apa tidak pohon pisang saja, misalnya?
Itulah yang jadi persoalan. Harusnya begitu. Kalau zaman Soeharto dulu, lebih tepatnya mungkin memakai pohon beringin yang dicat kuning, ha-ha… Itulah natalan ala Golkar, ha-ha…
Yang juga sering dipertanyakan orang, kenapa jatuh pada tanggal 25 Desember dan apa argumen kitab sucinya?
Memang ada cerita tentang kelahiran Yesus di dalam Injil. Tapi yang pasti, tidak ada orang yang tahu persis tanggal lahirnya Yesus. Tahunnya saja baru bisa diduga-duga melalui penelitian kontmporer. Diperkirakan, Yesus lahir sekitar tahun ke-3 atau ke-4 SM. Hanya tidak ada yang tahu persis tanggalnya.
Lalu kenapa pula tanggal 25?
Natal sesungguhnya perayaan publik zaman Romawi kuno. Dulunya, natal adalah sebuah perayaan yang disebut Sol Invictus, yakni perayaan kembalinya matahari yang sudah sekian lama tidak muncul setelah musim dingin yang begitu panjang. Ketika matahari itu mulai kembali, momen itu perlu dirayakan.
Bagaimana kisahnya sampai peristiwa itu diadopsi menjadi perayaan Natal?
Kalau kita kembali pada tradisi awal gereja, kalangan gereja perdana (kurang lebih sekitar abad pertama masehi, setelah Yesus wafat), sesungguhnya kelahiran Yesus tidak pernah dirayakan. Kelahiran pada zaman itu ditafsirkan sebagai masuknya kita ke dalam dunia yang penuh dosa.
Yang dirayakan justru kematian; kematian para syuhada, dan para martir Kristen awal. Itulah yang menjadi perayaan besar-besaran. Tetapi ketika Kaisar Konstantinus Agung menjadi penganut Kristen, dan agama Kristen mulai diterima sekitar abad ke-3, gereja mulai mendapat peran dan diakui kehadirannya. Sejak itulah perayaan-perayaan yang tadinya merupakan perayaan publik biasa, seperti Sol Invictustadi, diambil-alih dan dijadikan perayaan kekristenan.
Sekarang pertanyannya: apakah ini sama artinya dengan mengambil-alih tradisi pagan pada zaman itu? Dan kenapa orang Kristen mengambil-alih itu? Sebab, pada zaman-zaman awal kekristenan, menurut Injil atau teks-teks pada zaman itu, kentara sekali bahwa sang Kristus sering digambarkan sebagai Sang Matahari, Sang Putra Matahari. Simbol matahari memberikan makna kecerahan, kehangatan, dan keperkasaan. Jadi, metafor inilah yang kemudian klop dengan tradisi perayaan Sol Invictus.
Makanya, tanpa berat hati tradisi Sol Invictus diambil-alih?
Ya. Sebab kalau kita masuk ke Injil, sesungguhnya tidak ada kisah perayaan seperti itu. Penelitian terakhir membuktikan bahwa tidak mungkin tanggal 25 Desember dipakai sebagai penanda lahirnya Yesus. Kalau kita kembali pada gereja-gereja lama, akan ada aneka ragam tradisi. Misalnya, ada yang mengatakan natal jatuh pada tanggal 20 Desember, 3 Januari, bahkan menjelang Maret.
