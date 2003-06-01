Fahmi Huwaidi dan Konsep “Dzimmah”

IslamLib – Apakah kita masih bisa mempertahankan konsep klasik tentang dzimmi atau ahludz dzimmah? Dalam konspek politik Islam klasik, orang-orang non-Muslim yang tidak memusuhi orang Islam (kafir dzimmi), diberikan perlindungan dan proteksi politik, tetapi dengan status kewarganegaraan kelas dua.
Dalam debat mutakhir tentang syariat Islam, ada sejumlah kelompok Islam yang mengatakan bahwa imperatif pelaksanaan Islam mencakup seluruh konsep yang ada dalam warisan klasik, termasuk konsep dzimmah.
Ada sebuah buku yang saya baca baru-baru ini, karangan Fahmi Huwaidy, penulis Mesir yang mewakili kalangan enlightened Islamist, berjudul “Muwathinun La Dzimmiyyun” (Warga Negara, Bukan Orang-Orang Dzimmi).
Bagi saya, ini adalah ijtihad mutakhir tentang pokok masalah yang amat penting dalam konsep politik modern, yaitu soal kewarganegaraan (dalam Islam, tidak ada padanan yang baik bagi istilah citizenship sebagaimana dikenal dalam pengertian modern).
Buku itu memberikan interpretasi yang sangat baik dan kritis mengenai hubungan antara warga negara Muslim dan warga negara non-Muslim. Dengan sangat jelas dan tanpa tedeng aling-aling, Huwaidy mengatakan bahwa konsep klasik tentang dzimmy (warga negara non-muslim yang dilindungi), meskipun workable pada zamannya, sudah tidak bisa lagi dipakai sekarang
ini.
Umat Islam tidak bisa menghindar dari kenyataan baru yang sama sekali berbeda di mana dasar “keanggotaan dalam sebuah negara” ditentukan bukan oleh agama, tetapi oleh prinsip muwathanah, atau nasionalitas. Yang menghubungkan antara satu dan lain orang dalam sebuah negara bukan karena mereka satu agama, tetapi karena kesatuan nasionalitas.
Huwaidy, menurut saya, dengan sangat baik menggabungkan antara cara pandang ulama dan cara pandang kaum cendekiawan modern. Karena kefasihannya dan kepiawaiannya menulis, bagi saya Huwaidy tidak kalah memikat dibanding penulis Mesir lain yang sangat tajam, artikulatif, dan prolifik, Muhammad Al Ghazali (almarhum).
Kita perlu cendekiawan Muslim semacam itu: seseorang yang bisa memperlihatkan kombinasi yang pas antara penguasaan tradisi dan peralatan analisa yang berkembang dalam ilmu-ilmu modern.
Kita tidak butuh orang-orang yang sekedar bersikap apologetik, sikap yang menganggap bahwa dalam Islam segala hal sudah tersedia lengkap, sehingga tak perlu usaha belajar dari peradaban lain.
Tetapi, kita juga menolak sikap “pembebekan intelektual” yang tak kritis terhadap apa-apa yang datang dari “luar”; entah “luar” itu diartikan “barat” atau “timur”.
Dari cendekiawan semacam itulah kita bisa berharap bahwa ideal Islam bisa diterjemahkan secara relatif tepat dan kongruen dengan perkembangan dan pengalaman manusia modern, termasuk pengalaman “bernegara” yang jelas sudah jauh berbeda dengan zaman Rasul, sahabat, tabi’in atau para sultan di zaman klasik. []
