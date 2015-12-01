Kenapa Perjuangan Membela Hak Minoritas Susah di Negeri Ini?

IslamLib – Kenapa perjuangan menegakkan hak-hak kaum minoritas mengalami banyak ganjalan di negeri ini? Sementara perjuangan untuk memberantas korupsi jauh lebih mudah memperoleh dukungan dari publik. Sekarang ini, kinerja KPK jauh lebih memperlihatkan hasil yang memuaskan jika dibandingkan dengan, misalnya, lembaga-lembaga seperti Komnas HAM. Bagi saya, perbedaan-perbedaan seperti ini terus terang kerap mengganggu. Saya selalu berusaha mencari penjelasan atas fenomena yang janggal ini.
Kenapa perjuangan untuk membela hak-hak kaum minoritas seperti jamaah Ahmadiyah yang rumah ibadahnya berkali-kali dirusak, disegel, bahkan dibakar, jauh lebih susah mendapatkan sokongan publik, juga media, ketimbang perjuangan untuk memberantas korupsi? Apakah membela kaum minoritas dianggap kurang terlalu penting di negeri ini ketimbang soal korupsi?
Ketika sebuah kasus korupsi meledak dan menjadi pemberitaan di media massa, publik langsung melakukan “total condemntation”, pengutukan yang kategoris dan total atas kejahatan itu. Tentu saja ini adalah hal yang sangat positif. Tetapi yang merisaukan saya ialah: Kenapa hal serupa tidak terjadi saat rumah ibadah kaum minoritas mengalami pembakaran, penyegelan, pelarangan, bahkan pengeboman secara serentak di berbagai kota (Ingat bom Natal pada 2000)?
Saya kira, akar masalahnya bisa dicari dalam pandangan publik sendiri terhadap dua masalah ini. Di mata publik, korupsi tampaknya dianggap sebagai “dosa” yang tak terampunkan. Di tengah-tengah publik kita telah terbentuk sebuah konsesus diam-diam bahwa korupsi adalah tantangan terbesar di negeri ini. Oleh karena itu perang melawan kejahatan ini memperoleh sokongan yang besar dari hampir seluruh lapisan masyarakat.
Menyuarakan sikap anti-korupsi juga bukan sesuatu yang mengandung resiko sosial. Tak ada seseorang yang dikafirkan atau dimurtadkan karena melawan kejahatan korupsi. Justru, melakukan perlawanan terhadap kejahatan yang satu ini menimbulkan pujian yang luas dari publik. Ini sekaligus menunjukkan bahwa ada insentif sosial yang cukup besar dalam aksi melawan korupsi. Semua hal ini tentu patut kita pujikan dan syukuri.
Saya tak bisa membayangkan betapa sengsaranya nasib bangsa ini jika seorang aktivis anti-korupsi mengalami ancaman “pengkafiran” dan pemurtadan oleh lembaga agama, misalnya – sebuah skenario yang tampaknya sulit atau bahkan mustahil terjadi.
Sementara itu, masalah intoleransi terhadap kaum minoritas belum dianggap sebagai “dosa publik” yang dipandang jahat dan buruk oleh sebagian besar masyarakat kita. Bahkan ada banyak kalangan dalam masyarakat kita yang tampaknya berpandangan bahwa kelompok-kelompok yang dianggap sesat patut diperlakukan secara semena-mena, diskrimintaif, bahkan diusir dari bumi Indonesia. Tak main-main. Pandangan semacam ini bahkan disuarakan oleh seorang menteri.
Penutupan atau perusakan masjid Ahmadiyah, misalnya, bukan dipandang sebagai masalah besar di negeri ini. Saya menduga ada jumlah yang cukup besar dalam masyarakat kita yang diam-diam beranggapan bahwa memang sudah selayaknya anggota golongan minortas itu dibatasi hak-haknya, ditutup rumah ibadahnya, bahkan jika perlu diusir dari Indonesia, semata-mata karena mereka memiliki keyakinan yang dianggap salah, sesat, dan keliru.
Sementara itu, di mata sebagian publik kita juga ada semacam persepsi yang keliru bahwa membela hak hidup suatu kelompok minoritas sama saja dengan menyetujui pendapat dan keyakinan mereka. Membela hak hidup golongan Syiah, misalnya, akan serta-merta dianggap sama dengan menyetujui keyakinan golongan tersebut. Membela hak umat Kristen untuk mendirikan gereja dianggap sama dengan menyetujui keyakinan mereka.
Dengan persepsi semacam ini, mereka yang membela hak-hak kaum minoritas bisa dianggap sesat, murtad, bahkan kafir – resiko yang tak dihadapi oleh aktivis yang melakukan pembelaan untuk isu-isu yang lain. Meskipun ini bukan berarti bahwa aktivis yang melakukan advokasi untuk isu-isu di luar masalah intoleransi tak menghadapi ancamannya sendiri. Mereka jelas menghadapi jenis ancaman yang berbeda. Tetapi yang jelas: ancaman pemurtadan tak ada di sana.
Jika kita telaah jauh lebih ke belakang lagi, ke periode awal saat lahirnya gerakan protes yang berujung pada jatuhnya rezim Orde Baru pada 1998 dan tahun-tahun setelah itu, jelas sekali bahwa agenda pembelaan atas kaum minoritas tidak masuk dalam skala prioritas. Isu-isu besar dalam perjuangan untuk reformasi mencakup masalah-masalah seperti: pembatasan wewenang presiden yang sebelumnya terlalu besar, mengakhiri militerisme, reformasi sistem politik, perang atas KKN, dan pemberian wewenang yang lebih besar pada pemerintahan daerah.
Agenda pembelaan atas hak-hak kaum minoritas tak masuk dalam isu besar reformasi. Ini bisa dipahami, sebab masalah ini tak pernah atau kurang menonjol dalam era Orde Baru. Dalam pemandangan yang sekilas, iklim toleransi justru jauh lebih baik pada era Orde Baru dibandingkan dengan zaman reformasi. Kaum minoritas tak terlalu mengalami banyak ancaman dalam era sebelumnya. Tak heran jika masalah intoleransi tak menjadi agenda besar dalam perjuangan reformasi.
Terhadap ini semua bisa kita tambahan masalah yang lain lagi, yaitu maraknya gejala konservatisme keagamaan (baca: keislaman) justru setelah iklim politik di negeri kita kian terbuka. Ini menciptakan lingkungan sosial-keagamaan yang kian konservatif. Ini juga sekaligus mengendorkan minat orang-orang yang hendak menyuarakan hak-hak kaum minoritas.
Para politisi juga takut menyentuh isu ini sebab bisa menggerus dukungan politik bagi mereka. Secara “real politiek” jauh lebih menguntungkan jika para politisi itu “hanyut” bersama opini publik yang secara keagamaan konservatif. Ini adalah satu penjelasan yang sangat masuk akal kenapa Wali Kota Bogor melarang perayaan Asyura oleh umat Syiah beberapa waktu lalu. Lingkungan sosial yang konservatif menciptakan “tekanan politik” yang besar bagi para politisi. Menentang arus ini bisa merupakan “bunuh diri politik” yang menakutkan.
Sementara itu, di tengah-tengah masalah yang begitu membanjir di negeri ini, isu penyegelan dan pelarangan rumah ibadah dan sejenisnya jelas tak masuk dalam skala prioritas. Ia jelas tak lebih penting dari masalah yang lebih mendesak seperti pembangunan ekonomi, pemberantasan korupsi, pengentasan kemiskinan, penyelesaian kemacatan, dsb.
Tetapi benarkah pandangan semacam ini? Apakah kita, sebagai bangsa, harus mengikuti opini publik saat ini yang memandang masalah intoleransi sebagai soal sepele yang tak perlu mendapatkan perhatian serius? Apakah kita sudah selayaknya membiarkan masalah diskriminasi atas warga Syiah dari Sampang, Madura (mereka, hingga sekarang, masih terusir dari desanya, dan mengungsi di rumah susun di Sidoarjo), sebab masalah ini tak terlalu penting dibandingkan dengan pembangunan jalan tol atau mengatasi kebakaran hutan?
Jika kita berpikiran seperti ini, maka kita pada dasarnya tak jauh berbeda dengan pikiran penguasa Orde Baru di masa lampau. Bagi penguasa Orba, masalah kebebasan bisa dikorbankan untuk sementara waktu demi kepentingan yang “lebih besar”: pembangunan ekonomi. Demi menjaga stabilitas politik yang diperlukan untuk membangun jalan, jembatan dan pelabuhan, kemerdekaan berpendapat boleh diberangus, sebab ia tak terlalu penting; sebab ia tak berkenaan dengan kesejahteraan rakyat secara luas.
Kita masih ingat, di masa Orba dulu, kepada kita seperti disodorkan pilihan yang ini-atau-itu, either-or. Kita dipaksa untuk memilih: either freedom or development — atau kebebasan politik atau pembangunan ekonomi. Jika kita memilih yang pertama, maka kita akan kehilangan yang kedua, dan juga sebaliknya. Kita tak bisa mendapatkan keduanya sekaligus. Inilah paradigma Orde Baru dulu.
Gerakan reformasi yang menumbangkan rezim Orba dulu lahir persis untuk menolak polarisasi antara “freedom” dan “development” semacam itu. Gerakan reformasi lahir justru atas landasan asumsi ini: bahwa kebebasan dan pembangunan, dua-duanya niscaya, dua-duanya sama pentingnya, dua-duanya saling mengandaikan sebagaimana menjadi tesis besar Amartya Sen (baca bukunya yang sudah klasik, Development as Freedom [1999]).
Dengan kata lain, saya hendak mengatakan bahwa masalah perusakan rumah ibadah kaum minoritas sama pentingnya dengan masalah kebakaran hutan, dengan masalah korupsi, dengan masalah reformasi militer. Sebab, sebagaimana isu-isu yang lain, kemerdekaan berkeyakinan adalah salah satu hak dasar yang dijamin dalam konstitusi. Mengabaikan masalah intoleransi terhadap kaum minoritas dengan alasan bahwa isu ini tak sepenting urusan menjaga stabilitas rupiah atau tingkat inflasi, misalnya, sama saja dengan mengabaikan konstisui kita sendiri.[]
