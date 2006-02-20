Kezaliman Berjamaah 

IslamLib – Apa pembeda agawaman dan negarawan dalam menyikapi persoalan sosial agama seperti kekerasan atas Ahmadiyah? Seorang agamawan tentu masih hirau pada perbedaan di tingkat doktrin agama, namun seorang negarawan, mestinya melampaui penilaian pada level doktrin yang bias.
Titik perhatian negarawan tidak lagi pada seseorang menganut paham apa, tapi apakah ada hak-hak dasar mereka yang telah dirampas, tak pandang apa paham agamanya.
Penyikapan agamawan yang dipengaruhi pola pikir keagamaan yang eksklusif masih bisa dimaklumi. Namun, permakluman itu agaknya tak bisa lagi diberikan pada umara atau para penyelenggara aparatur negara. Kalau mereka tak mampu melampaui jebakan paradigma afiliasi kelompok agamanya, mereka sungguh-sungguh telah gagal menjadi negarawan.
Kita tahu, mayoritas agamawan masih meninjau kasus Ahmadiyah dari sudut doktrin yang mereka anut. Karena itu, jamaah Ahmadiyah yang mengakui Mirza Ghulam Ahmad sebagai nabi—walau tak membawa syariat lagi—bukan sekadar mujaddid, tak pernah dapat mereka terima. Doktrin itu bertentangan dengan ortodoksi pemahaman agama yang mereka anut selama ini.
Bagi yang berpikiran dan berdada sesak, akar kekerasan atas Ahmadiyah bukanlah makin banyaknya masyarakat yang tak sabar menghadapi keragaman paham, tapi sebaliknya, karena Ahmadiyah memang layak dikerasi, karena paham dasar keagamaannya memang beda.
Mereka lupa, dalam rentang panjang sejarah Indonesia, lebih banyak masa-masa tenang, bukan konflik, yang terjalin antara masyarakat Islam yang luas dengan penganut Ahmadiyah. Dari situ pula kita dapat mencermati beberapa level penyikapan mayoritas masyarakat Islam Indonesia atas Ahmadiyah.
Mereka memang konservatif, tetapi mereka juga tak agresif menerjang sana-sini. Tak diragukan, kebanyakan menganggap Ahmadiyah menyimpang dari doktrin keberakhiran risalah Nabi Muhammad, dan karena itu mereka tak gampang setuju dengan Ahmadiyah.
Namun, ketidaksetujuan itu tak serta-merta mendorong mereka melakukan tindak-tindak kurang beradab. Sekalipun berpendapat Ahmadiyah sesat, mereka juga tahu bahwa sanksinya juga sudah menjadi hak pregogratif Tuhan.
Namun, penyikapan yang arif itu, oleh sebagian kelompok dianggap sudah ketinggalan zaman dan mengentengkan soal akidah. Dengan memakai hadis tentang hierarki penyikapan atas yang munkar (tentu dengan asumsi Ahmadiyah sebagai salah satu kemunkaran), sikap itu dianggap sikap orang-orang yang lemah iman.
Karena itu, mereka yang merasa “kuat iman” mengajak masyarakat untuk tegas memosisikan sikapnya. Indoktrinasi pun dimulai. Kalau ingin masuk golongan yang tangguh beriman, Anda harus menunjukkannya dalam bentuk yang paling maksimum. Andai tak turut mengubah “kemunkaran” lewat tangan-tangan kekuasaan, segenap media yang mengecilkan ruang gerak Ahmadiyah harus juga dioptimalkan.
Ketika indoktrinasi itu bertuah, panorama kezaliman mulai terlihat. Beramai-ramai orang membawa pentung, benda-benda tajam, batu, bahkan bom molotov; mereka memekikkan “Allahu Akbar” sembari mengejek, meneror, mengusir, dan merampas hak-hak hidup sebagian jamaah Ahmadiyah.
Ironisnya, tatkala kezaliman berlangsung, tak banyak belas kasih dan kearifan yang muncul. Yang disebut ulama ramai-ramai mendesak umara untuk menyudutkan Ahmadiyah yang tertindas dan dirampas hak hidupnya. Mereka tak hanya mengamini inkuisisi atas nama agama, tapi juga mengesahkannya lewat keputusan bersama.
Tidak jelas lagi, apakah ulama yang mendesak umara untuk mengesahkan kekerasan, atau memang umara punya kepentingan untuk membela “Islam yang benar”. Alih-alih mengajak masyarakat kembali pada kearifan konvensional mereka—tidak setuju tapi juga tak tega berbuat zalim—mereka justru berjamaah mendirijeni koor tentang balasan yang setimpal bagi penganut Ahmadiyah dan mereka yang punya keyakinan menyimpang.
Ketika sebagian penganut Ahmadiyah meminta suaka, mereka pun dianggap mengada-ada. Ironisnya, agamawan yang kini memimpin lembaga tinggi negara, yang mestinya tampil sebagai negarawan, tidak juga menunjukkan empati pada anak bangsanya dari spesies Ahmadiyah.
Kita tak tahu, apakah itu juga berarti ia sedang membenarkan kekerasan dan melanggar konstitusi yang konon melindungi segenap anak bangsa untuk menganut agama dan kepercayaannya masing-masing. Tapi yang pasti, kita sekurang-kurangnya menyaksikan agawaman yang gagal menjadi negawaran, tepat ketika kemungkinan itu terbuka lebar baginya.
