Metta Dasmasaputra: “Agama-Agama Tak Mungkin Disamakan”

IslamLib – Sekelompok kaum muda yang tergabung dalam Forum Samantabadra, kemarin (10-12 Mei), memperingati waisak dengan mengadakan Festival Waisak. Acara itu digelar untuk menunjukkan bahwa umat beragama di Indonesia memang beragam, dan karena itu, menolak penyeragaman. Apa saja problematika umat Buddha Indonesia dewasa ini? Berikut perbincangan Novriantoni Kahar dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) dengan Metta Darmasapurtra, salah satu pendiri dan aktivis Forum Samantabadra, Kamis (11/5) lalu.
Mas Metta, Anda dan teman-teman Buddha kemarin (10-12 Mei 2006) mengadakan Festival Waisak. Apa yang ingin dicapai festival ini?
Pertama saya ingin menjelaskan bahwa saya bukan seorang tokoh Buddha. Saya hanya bicara sebagai penganut Buddhisme yang baru dua bulan lalu mendirikan Forum Samantabadra. Ini adalah forum untuk memperjuangkan pluralisme dan humanisme universal. Untuk itu, kami menyelenggarakan Festival Waisak dari tanggal 10 sampai 12 Mei di Utan Kayu.
Makna waisak secara sederhana adalah peringatan tiga kejadian penting dalam agama Buddha yang kerap disebut Trisuci. Karena itu orang sering menyebutnya Trisuci Waisak. Trisuci adalah peringatan kelahiran, pencapaian kesadaran sempurna, dan “wafatnya” Siddharta Gautama. Tapi, kata wafat maupun kelahiran sebetulnya kurang tepat di dalam Buddhisme. Dalam Buddhisme, tidak dikenal konsep wafat yang abadi. Itu semua adalah proses mimbar lahir, atau lahir-mati, lahir-mati.
Bagaimana sejarah waisak itu sendiri?
Waisak adalah sebuah tradisi yang berawal dari perkembangan agama Buddha di jalur selatan. Dalam sejarahnya, Buddha lahir di India, lalu berkembang ke utara dan ke selatan. Ke utara melewati India bagian utara, lalu ke Asia Tengah, Cina, Jepang, dan Mongol. Jalur selatan berkembang ke Srilanka, Thailand, Birma, Kamboja, lalu masuk Indonesia. Nah, yang masuk ke Indonesia adalah kedua-dua aliran Buddhisme, Mahayana maupun Hinayana atau Theravada.
Nah, tradisi waisak yang bersumber dari Buddha di jalur selatan itu, sekarang sudah dianggap perayaan bersama, sesuai dengan kapan jatuhnya purnama. Kalau di Jepang atau Cina, bulan purnamanya tidak jatuh pada Mei, tapi bisa Desember atau Oktober. Nah, yang merayakan pada bulan Mei ini khas tradisi selatan.
Apa yang biasanya dilakukan umat Buddha dalam waisak?
Biasanya dirayakan dalam berbagai macam bentuk ritual yang sudah menjadi tradisi tahunan. Yang jelas, ada upacara di wihara-wihara atau kuil-kuil, dan berpuncak pada acara ke Borobudur. Pendek kata, ada macam-macam upacara, karena agama Buddha sendiri, organisasinya juga beda-beda. Jadi ada yang di Borobudur dan ada yang di tempat lain.
Kita tahu, agama Buddha lahir di India, tapi di India perkembangannya tidak begitu baik. Bisa dijelaskan sejarah sampainya di Indonesia?
Betul, agama Buddha memang berawal di India, tapi yang sangat menyedihkan, ia relatif “punah” di sana. Dia tidak lagi dikenal. Ketika saya ke India, sulit mencari informasi di mana taman Lubini, tempat lahirannya Siddharta Gautama. Tampaknya, itu bukan tempat yang populer di sana. Justru kakaknya (agama Hindu) yang tetap subur di India.
Baru-baru ini, majalah National Geoghrafic versi Indonesia memuat artikel tentang Buddhisme. Di situ dinyatakan, Budhisme saat ini berkembang pesat di Barat dan di Cina yang komunis. Tapi di Jepang, ternyata hampir punah juga. Jadi kuil-kuil di Jepang relatif menyempit dan Buddhisme disebut sebagai agama yang hanya untuk pemakaman. Jadi hanya dipakai untuk ritual keagamaan.
Di Indonesia, agama Buddha berkembang sejak lama, sejak zaman Sriwijaya. Salah satu peninggalannya yang sedang kami pamerkan di Festival Waisak adalah Situs Muara Jambi, yang luasnya 12 km persegi, peninggalan abad ke-9 sampai ke-14.
Tapi kemudian, situs itu tidak berjejak sama. Ia punah dan baru ditemukan lagi tahun 1932. Waktu itu, muncul Java Buddhist Association dengan kedatangan Biksu Narada. Tapi setelah itu pun Buddhisme berkembang terbatas hanya di Jawa, khususnya Jakarta dan Bogor.
Kemudian ia tidak berkembang lagi dan baru muncul ketika kedatangan biksu yang di kalangan Buddha sangat legendaris, Mahabiksu Asin Jinarakkitha. Kalau kita ingat, dulu ada biksu yang jenggotnya panjang sekali. Nah, itulah Biksu Asin Jinarakkitha.
Dia yang pertama kali memasukkan kembali dan mengembangkan agama Buddha di Indonesia. Kalau tidak salah, itu sekitar tahun 1954. Sejak itu, baru mulai ada kebangkitan agama Buddha di Indonesia. Tapi rupa-rupanya, itu pun sudah agak bergeser juga. Agama Buddha setelah itu lebih banyak berkembang di kalangan etnis Tionghoa, dan tidak lagi menjadi agama seperti di zaman Sriwijaya.
