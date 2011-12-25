Tahun Intoleransi dan Lilin yang Tetap Menyala

IslamLib – Situasi ideal dalam kehidupan keagamaan akan terwujud di Indonesia manakala semua golongan dan individu, tanpa terkecuali, menikmati kebebasan untuk memeluk (atau tak memeluk) agama dan keyakinan yang ia percayai.
Situasi ideal akan terjadi manakala tak ada diskriminasi, apalagi kekerasan, atas golongan atau individu manapun hanya gara-gara kepercayaan dan agama yang ia peluk; atau gara-gara paham dan penafsiran beda yang ia miliki.
Jaminan atas kebebasan beragama sudah tercantum dalam konstitusi negara kita. Negara tentu berkewajiban untuk memastikan agar jaminan konstitusional bagi kebebasan beragama itu benar-benar bisa dinikmati oleh setiap warga negara.
Apakah cita-cita ideal itu sudah terpenuhi di negara ini? Jawabannya sangat gamblang: Belum!
Secara formal, jaminan konstitusional bagi kebebasan beragama memang ada. Tetapi dalam praktek, kita masih melihat banyak insiden kekerasan terhadap kelompok minoritas tertentu yang beragama lain, atau golongan tertentu yang memiliki paham dan tafsiran yang berbeda dengan “sekte” dominan dalam agama tertentu.
Dalam kenyataan di lapangan, kita masih kerap menyaksikan sejumlah insiden intoleransi. Sepanjang tahun 2011 ini, kita masih melihat serangkaian kekerasan atas sejumlah kelompok minoritas. Pada 6/2/2011, misalnya, terjadi penyerangan atas anggota Ahmadiyah di Cikeusik. Tiga anggota kelompok itu meninggal.
Pada 9/2/2011, terjadi lagi rencana penyerangan terhadap pemukiman warga Ahmadiyah di desa Cisalada, Bogor. Penyerangan ini masih ada kaitannya dengan penyerangan sebelumnya yang terjadi pada Oktober 2010. Untung saja, aparat keamanan berhasil menggagalkan rencana tersebut.
Setelah reformasi, kita memang menyaksikan sejumlah penyerangan terhadap warga Ahmadiyah di berbagai daerah di Indonesia, terutama di Jawa Barat dan Mataram. Memang agak aneh, kenapa tiba-tiba masalah Ahmadiyah ini muncul ke permukaan, padahal kelompok ini, sejak sebelum kemerdekaan negeri kita, bisa hidup dengan tenang, tanpa masalah.
Ketidaksetujuan sebagian besar umat Islam terhadap keyakinan Ahmadiyah, terutama menyangkut doktrin kenabian (nubuwwah), sudah ada sejak kehadiran jemaat Ahmdiyah di Indonesia pada dekade 20an abad yang lampau.
Debat antara misionaris Ahmadiyah dengan tokoh-tokoh dari kalangan Islam yang lain sudah kerap terjadi sejak dulu. Debat yang masyhur antara Ahmadiyah dan kalangan yang menentangnya terjadi pada 28-29 September 1933 di sebuah gedung di Gang Kenari, Salemba, Jakarta Pusat.
Pihak Ahmadiyah diwakili oleh Rahmat Ali (misionaris Ahmadiyah dari India) dan Abubakar Ayyub (murid dari madrasah Thawalib di Sumatera Barat). Sementara pihak yang kontra-Ahmadiyah diwakili oleh Ahmad Hassan, pendiri organisasi Islam yang terkenal, Persatuan Islam (Persis).
Debat ini diliput oleh banyak media saat itu, antara lain Sin Po, Pemandangan dan Bintang Timur. Tak ada kekerasan fisik yang terjadi karena perdebatan semacam ini. Tentu saja, debat seperti itu jauh lebih sehat dan mendidik publik ketimbang kekerasan fisik seperti yang terjadi akhir-akhir ini.
Kekerasan fisik dan penyerangan terhadap warga Ahmadiyah benar-benar fenomena baru pasca-reformasi. Kemungkinan besar, ini ada kaitannya dengan maraknya “ideologi jihad” yang banyak dikemukakan oleh beberapa kelompok garis keras Islam. Kemunculan ideologi semacam ini menandai fase baru dalam sejarah pergerakan Islam modern, yakni fase di mana kekerasan “dihalalkan”, bahkan terhadap kelompok-kelompok dalam Islam sendiri yang berbeda.
Sumber utama ideologi jihad modern ini tak pelak lagi adalah dua ideolog terkenal; satu dari Pakistan, yakni Abul A’la al-Maududi; dan satunya lagi dari Mesir, yakni Sayyid Qutb dari gerakan Ikhwanul Muslimin.
Dengan kemunculan ideologi jihad di arena pergerakan Islam modern ini, suasana menjadi sedikit berbeda. Perdebatan merosot, terutama dengan kelompok-kelompok dalam Islam sendiri yang berbeda seperti Ahmadiyah, digantikan dengan wacana lain, yaitu wacana kekerasan.
Kasus yang patut mendapatkan perhatian kita dan sangat tragis tentunya adalah sengketa tak berkesudahan di sekitar izin pembangunan gereja GKI Yasmin di Bogor. Ini adalah masalah klasik, yakni soal izin pembangunan gereja. Pada 14 Februari 2008, Walikota Bogor, Diani Budiarto, mencabut izin pembangunan gereja yang sudah dikeluarkan oleh walikota sebelumnya pada 19 Juli 2006 untuk jemaat GKI Yasmin.
Sebetulnya, hak warga GKI Yasmin untuk membangun gereja di lokasi yang mereka kehendaki saat ini harus dipenuhi oleh pemerintah Kota Bogor, karena sudah ada keputusan Mahkamah Agung yang sudah mengikat pada 9 Desember 2010.
Keputusan itu menolak Peninjauan Kembali (PK) yang diajukan oleh Walikota Bogor atas Izin Mendirikan Bangunan (IMB) GKI Yasmin Bogor. Dengan demikian, keputusan Walikota untuk mencabut IMB GKI Yasmin dengan sendirinya batal demi hukum.
Sementara itu, Ombudsman RI, lembaga yang bertugas mengawasi setiap bentuk maladministrasi dalam pelayanan publik oleh pemerintah, telah mengeluarkan rekomendasi pada 8 Juli 2011 agar Walikota Bogor mencabut keputusannya berkaitan dengan pencabutan IMB GKI Yasmin.
Berhadapan dengan keputusan-keputusan yang dengan konsisten menjamin hak warga jemaat GKI Yasmin untuk membangun gereja ini, sikap Walikota tetap tak berubah. Dia tetap tak mau mencabut keputusannya. Di sini, kita sedang menyaksikan suatu praktek pemerintahan (governance) yang janggal, karena pemerintah lokal mengabaikan perintah dari otoritas yang lebih tinggi. Apakah ini ekses “kebablasan” dari otonomi daerah?
Trend yang sangat menonjol pasca-reformasi adalah maraknya gejala intoleransi terhadap agama lain, atau kelompok yang memiliki tafsir yang berbeda. Beberapa data survey yang diadakan oleh pollster terakhir memang menunjukkan hal ini. Tentu ini adalah kecenderungan yang sama sekali tak positif karena mengganggu upaya membangun kehidupan antar-agama yang harmonis dan damai.
Insiden kekerasan terhadap kaum minoritas sekarang ini, menurut saya, jelas berkaitan langsung dengan maraknya intoleransi tersebut. Yang amat disesalkan adalah gejala ini muncul pada saat terjadi perubahan-perubahan mendasar dalam aransemen kelembagaan negara kita sebagai resultante dari reformasi.
Dalam aransemen baru yang menekankan dimensi desentraslisasi dan penghormatan atas HAM ini, kita menyaksikan kegamangan pemerintah, baik pusat atau daerah, dalam menghadapi sejumlah kekerasan yang dilakukan oleh kelompok-kelompok garis keras yang memakai “baju agama”.
Selain itu, tak mustahil bahwa di dalam birokrasi pemerintah sendiri, ada elemen-elemen tertentu yang boleh jadi menaruh simpati kepada kelompok-kelompok intoleran semacam ini.
Di tengah-tengah situasi yang carut-marut seperti ini, kita menyaksikan tahun 2011 sebagai tahun intoleransi dalam kehidupan beragama – tahun di mana terjadi banyak insiden intoleransi, kekerasan, dan penyerangan terhadap golongan minoritas. Sementara itu, pemerintah kurang menampakkan sikap yang tegas terhadap tindakan-tindakan semacam ini.
Tentu keadaannya tak semuanya gelap. Saya kurang sepakat dengan pihak-pihak yang selalu menguarkan diskursus pesimisme dan “kegelapan” tentang situasi di negeri ini. Di tengah-tengah tahun intoleransi ini, tetap ada lilin yang terus menyala.
Apa yang saya sebut dengan lilin menyala itu ialah peran media massa kita, baik cetak maupun elektronik, yang dengan cukup baik terus mengungkap kasus-kasus kekerasan dan intoleransi agama ini.
Meskipun liputan media kita tentang kasus-kasus intoleransi itu belum sepenuhnya ideal (kadang masih cenderung menekankan aspek “sensasionalitas” ketimbang mendidik publik tentang pentingnya “religious freedom”), kita tetap perlu mengangkat topi kepada media kita yang terus menjalankan fungsi sebagai “watch-dog”, anjing pengawas, untuk setiap insiden kekerasan dan intoleransi agama di negeri ini.
Lilin-menyala yang lain adalah masyarakat sipil, baik ormas (termasuk ormas Islam) dan LSM, yang tanpa lelah terus menyadarkan masyarakat tentang pentingnya diskursus kebebasan agama. Kita tentu beruntung bahwa setelah reformasi, kekuatan masyarakat sipil kita kian menguat. Meskipun, harus diakui, bahwa kekuatan-kekuatan yang “un-civil” (un-civil society) juga menguat di antara kelompok-kelompok tertentu.
Kebebasan pers dan masyarakat sipil yang kuat adalah dua elemen penting untuk menjaga agar demokrasi kita tetap “on track” dan setiap penyalahgunaan kekuasaan bisa terus dikontrol dan diluruskan.
Tahun 2011 adalah tahun intoleransi. Tetapi tahun yang sama juga menyaksikan peran media dan masyarakat sipil yang cukup kuat untuk mengontrol setiap gejala intoleransi itu. Tentu saja kita berharap, tahun-tahun mendatang trend intoleransi ini pelan-pelan menurun, dan pemerintah memiliki sikap yang lebih tegas dan jelas untuk menindak segala bentuk kekerasan dan intoleransi yang mengancam kebebasan beragama di tanah air.
