Home » Agama » Mohammad Sobary: “Dakwah Bukan untuk Mencari Pengikut”
Mohammad Sobary
Mohammad Sobary

Mohammad Sobary: “Dakwah Bukan untuk Mencari Pengikut”

IslamLib 09/08/2004 673 Views

4.75/5 (4)

Tuhan dipersepsi dengan beraneka cara oleh manusia. Ekspresi beragam dalam perayaan keesaan Tuhan ini hendaknya tidak dinodai dengan sikap pentakfiran dan persekusi keagamaan. Karena pada hakikatnya, Tuhan sangat bergantung pada persepsi dan keyakinan masing-masing penganutnya. Demikianlah sekelumit testimoni Mohamad Sobary, penulis buku Kang Sejo Melihat Tuhan(1983), seputar pergulatan imannya.

Banyak pintu menuju Tuhan, kata Dr. Nurcholish Madjid, yang akrab dipanggil Cak Nur ini. Tuhan juga dipersepsi dengan beraneka cara oleh manusia. Ekspresi beragam dalam perayaan keesaan Tuhan ini hendaknya tidak dinodai dengan sikap pentakfiran dan persekusi keagamaan. Karena pada hakikatnya, Tuhan sangat bergantung pada persepsi dan keyakinan masing-masing penganutnya.

Demikianlah sekelumit testimoni Mohamad Sobary, penulis buku Kang Sejo Melihat Tuhan (1983), yang merupakan kumpulan kolomnya, kepada Ulil Abshar-Abdalla dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL). Wawancara seputar pergulatan iman sosok yang banyak dikenal sebagai kolomnis yang juga ketua LKBN Antara ini berlangsung Kamis (05/08/04). Berikut petikannya:

 

Kang Sobary, apa makna iman bagi Anda?

Iman dalam bahasa awam kita anggap sebagai rantai yang menghubungkan kita dengan banyak hal, terutama Tuhan. Rantai itu tak tampak, tapi hasilnya nyata. Dari situ dihasilkan ibadah yang banyak sekali bentuknya, bisa dilakukan ratusan orang, dan terkadang berupa ritus tahunan. Sementara aspek yang disebut muamalah juga bisa banyak variannya.

Ada ibadah yang sendirian, yang sepi, yang tidak disampaikan kepada siapa-siapa, dan bersifat mempribadi. Itu merupakan proses internalisasi iman agar mengingatkan kita bahwa rantai tadi menjadi penghubung dengan hal-hal yang positif untuk pribadi, dan yang lebih penting lagi untuk orang di sekitar kita. Iman dan agama diturunkan Tuhan untuk manusia dan bukan manusia untuk iman dan agama.

Bagaimana jika yang terjadi adalah “manusia untuk agama”?

Ketika manusia ditundukkan untuk agama, akan muncul sesuatu yang dipaksakan, yang justru melahirkan ketegangan dan kesulitan bagi kehidupan. Ada baiknya kita mengenang tragedi bom Hotel JW Marriott setahun yang lalu, sebagai kenangan buruk yang memberi kita tanda untuk selalu berhati-hati. Di situ ada pesan bahwa kita harus mewujudkan agama.

Agama, baik bersifat perintah, kewajiban-kewajiban, atau aturan-aturan, berfungsi untuk membuat hidup ini lebih baik, manusiawi dan tidak destruktif. Wujud iman itu sangat kaya. Iman seorang kiai beneran yang mengerti banyak kitab, barangkali akan diwujudkan dalam tata hidup yang lebih canggih, berbeda dibandingkan iman orang-orang yang tidak tahu kitab dan sekadar tahu satu-dua istilah bahasa Arab, misalnya.

Mengapa iman seorang yang belajar agama secara mendalam di sekolah atau pesantren akan lebih tinggi dari iman orang yang tak belajar agama?

Ukuran iman —seperti ukuran kebudayaan— bukan tinggi atau rendahnya pendidikan. Iman itu ukurannya kedalaman, dan dalam wujud tindakan, ukurannya ialah intensitas. Tidak akan ada jaminan bahwa seorang kiai, rohaniawan, biksu atau apapun namanya, yang pendidkan agama dan penguasaan kitabnya sangat tinggi, akan tulus dalam beragama dan tulus terhadap kemanusiaan.

Apakah orang-orang yang menduduki jabatan ormas keagamaan, keimanannya akan lebih tinggi mutunya ketimbang orang awam?

Saya berdoa begitu. Mereka harus menjadi suri tauladan dalam ketebalan iman. Cuma nyatanya sering menampar wajah kita. Banyak orang yang hidupnya amat sederhana dan tidak tahu kitab dan ajaran agama dalam pengertian baku, tapi menggariskan bahwa dalam hidup ini ada tali yang menghubungkan kita dengan Tuhan.

Islam sebagai agama banyak mengundang umatnya untuk melakukan ibadah yang bersifat sangat personal. Misalnya salat tengah malam yang tidak dianjurkan untuk berjamaah. Jadi salat yang sifatnya soliter, meski tidak soliter betul, karena ada Allah yang menemani sekaligus.

Biasanya, dalam kehidupan sehari-hari, pola hubungan kita juga harus didasarkan pada ketulusan. Sehingga, takkan ada orang yang hubungannya dengan Allah begitu personal, mendalam dan intens, tiba-tiba mencla-mencledalam relasi-relasi sosial.

Penghayatan iman Anda begitu inklusif. Bagaimana Islam diajarkan pada Anda?

Saya dididik dengan tombo ati, salawatan, pujian-pujian, dan hal-hal yang menanamkan iman. Ketika masih kecil, saya sering dibangunkan tengah malam untuk merenung, dan kemudian tidur lagi sampai waktu subuh.

Bagi anak kecil, ini merupakan penderitaan. Yang menerapkan disiplin itu adalah mentor saya dari Muhammadiyah. Guru-guru madrasah saya menjadikan tradisi itu sebagai tradisi iman dan spiritual yang diterapkan pada anak-anak.

Ketika itu, terasa keteduhan yang luar biasa. Ketika beranjak dewasa, kita tahu indahnya tradisi itu, dan betapa sangat membekasnya tradisi itu dalam kejiwaan saya. Indahnya ungkapan rabbanâ dhalamnâ anfusanâ (Wahai Tuhan kami, sungguh kami telah bertindak aniaya pada diri kami sendiri, Red).

Penghayatan agama Anda kok tidak seperti umumnya orang-orang Muhammadiyah?

Karena saya berinteraksi aktif dengan NU. Di Jakarta, saya banyak bergaul dengan orang NU. Saya banyak ditanya: lho, salatnya kok seperti ini? Ngajinya kok sedikit berbeda? Pada masa SMP, saya takkan puas kalau tidak salat Jum’at di Masjid Agung Al-Azhar di Kebayoran.

Dulu ada fase sejarah di mana perbedaan-perbedaan kecil dalam agama begitu meruncing. Dalam refleksi Anda saat ini, kenapa itu terjadi?

 

Karena ada klaim-klaim saja. Sebagian klaim itu adalah klaim kebenaran, tapi sebagian lain dapat kita sebut klaim pergombalan. Klaim pergombalan itu adalah klaim kelompok yang bukan berorientasi rohani, tapi lebih untuk soliditas organisasi.

Jadi klaim-klaim itu dibuat agar kita solid dan berpengikut tambah banyak. Semua itu hampir tak ada kaitannya dengan iman. Hanya saja, karena agama itu menyangkut segala hal tentang kehidupan kelompok, kalau dikait-kaitkan seolah-olah jadi ada.

Apakah keimanan orang Kristen, Hindu, atau Budha memiliki titik singgung dengan keimanan Anda?

Dalam esensinya kita harus mengatakan bahwa mereka duduk dalam tataran untuk manembah atau menyembah, berbakti, taat, patuh, dan tunduk kepada Tuhan. Dalam tararan itu, kita menyebut diri kita taat pada Allah dan segala perintah-Nya, rasul-Nya, dan lain-lain.

Nah, dalam agama-agama lain juga mirip. Artinya, selain hubungan vertikal dengan Tuhan yang harus terjaga, secara horisontal mereka juga mempertimbangkan bahwa hidup ini pada dasarnya harus baik. Saya sudah bertanya pada banyak rohaniawan non-muslim tentang Tuhan mereka.

Pada prinsipnya, Tuhan yang mereka sembah itu, ya Tuhan yang itu-itu juga, sebagaimana yang disembah oleh orang muslim. Bagi orang muslim sudah jelas bahwa Tuhan yang disembah oleh semua nabi yang membawa beragam agama itu intinya juga Tuhan (Allah) itu.

Adapun perbedaan pada nama-nama Tuhan, itu tak menjadi persoalan. Nama banyak bukan masalah, karena dalam Islam sendiri kita mengenal 99 nama Tuhan.

Bagaimana dengan Tuhan penganut kepercayaan yang meyakini bahwa dengan meditasi, mereka juga meuyembah Tuhan Yang Mahaesa juga?

Sangat subtil dan rumit. Pertanyaan ini sudah saya perdebatkan sejak mahasiswa. Dulu ada kesibukan menentang masuknya aliran kepercayaan terhadap Tuhan Yang Mahaesa ke dalam GBHN. Kontroversi ini menimbulkan masalah di kalangan agamawan. Pada prinsipnya itu tergantung bagaimana seseorang memahami Tuhan. Penghayatan seperti itu hanya bisa dirasakan oleh orang-orang yang melakukan penghayatan itu sendiri.

Orang lain sama sekali tidak berhak menghakimi. Saya juga tak berhak mengatakan bahwa itu salah. Kepercayaan seperti itu perlu dihormati. Jadi, kalau ada orang yang mengklaim bahwa inilah cara ibadah yang benar, bagi saya Tuhan lebih pasti tahu karena Dia Mahatahu. Inti keimanan dan keberagamaan itu ialah ketulusan dan keikhlasan.

Sepanjang itu dimaksudkan untuk membangun dunia sosial menjadi lebih baik, bermartabat dan damai, tidak menjadi masalah. Saya sendiri tidak tahu apakah salat saya yangnotabene menyembah Allah itu diterima atau tidak. Puasa saya apakah diterima atau tidak. Justru keindahan beragama itu ada pada ketiadaan kepastian bahwa ibadah kita diterima atau tidak.

Bagaimana dengan aturan minimal dalam sistem keyakinan agama tertentu yang sudah menjadi baku?

Waktu kita begitu pendek untuk bisa menjawab pertanyaan dengan tingkat kerumitan semacam itu, apalagi dengan menggunakan penjelasan fikihyang sangat detil. Kita berbicara pada tataran apakah ritual-ritual yang mengekpresikan keimanan kita itu benar.

Tapi kalau kita berpijak pada dalil-dalil fikih, memang ada aturan yang dasar seperti itu. Makanya, pada tataran di luar fikih, tentu saja bisa menjadi perkara yang rumit dan dikutuk oleh orang-orang yang berpegang pada fikih.

Tapi orang yang berbicara tentang sufisme yang begitu banyak ragamnya bisa juga mempunyai rumusan ajaran yang beragam. Jadi pada prinsipnya, karena keragaman yang begitu banyak dan tidak mungkin dihakimi satu per satu, kita perlu memberikan ruang berekspresi yang dibutuhkan oleh tiap-tiap orang.

Sekarang ini ada gejala ekspresi keimanan diterjemahkan dalam bentuk kegiatan yang kolosal. Misalnya kegiatan zikir akbar di Senayan yang disertai isakan tangis. Ini gejala apa?

Sebagai ekspresi umum banyak orang, dan sebagai cermin dari kehausan ekspresi keimanan orang kota yang barangkali tidak mendapat pengalaman yang intens di dunia pesantren atau madrasah, hal itu mungkin sangat perlu. Kita perlu melihat gejala ini secara positif sebagai syiar agama pada publik.

Hal-hal semacam itu bisa mengetuk kesadaran iman pada banyak orang, sepanjang itu dijalankan dengan penuh ketulusan. Tapi kalau di sana ada agenda tersembunyi di luar yang dikatakan, kemudian ada tujuan lain, saya kira itu hanya akan menimbulkan skeptisisme di kalangan umat.

Sebagian menilai ekspresi keberagaman semacam itu merupakan penghayatan keagamaan yang cenderung dangkal!

Tapi ekspresi kolosal tahunan umat Islam di Mekkah dalam bentuk haji ataupun umrah mungkin agak berbeda intensitas dan tujuannya. Ritual itu lebih berkaitan langsung dengan panggilan ilahi, kitab suci.

Sementara, pidato yang biasanya diselenggarakan partai politik maupun ormas, seperti istighotsah NU, intinya ya mobilisasi umat. Itu mungkin kegiatan yang sangat penting untuk mencari pengikut.

Tapi di zaman yang damai seperti ini, dakwah bukan terutama mencari pengikut, tapi mengintensifkan penghayatan iman agar antara yang diteriakkan para agamawan dan umat terjadi keselarasan. Tujuannya ada sinkronisasi, dan tidak ada kemunafikan dalam beragama.

Silahkan nilai tulisan ini

91 comments

  1. cheap life insurance quotes online
    15/12/2016 at 8:21 pm

    whoah this blog is magnificent i love reading your posts. Keep up the great work! You know, lots of people are searching around for this information, you could aid them greatly.

  2. hamptonbayceilingfanslighting.com
    16/12/2016 at 3:58 am

    It’s arduous to seek out knowledgeable folks on this subject, however you sound like you recognize what you’re talking about! Thanks

  3. subwaysurfersgame
    16/12/2016 at 8:44 am

    Heya! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone! Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts! Keep up the excellent work!

  4. work at home jobs 2017
    16/12/2016 at 2:13 pm

    We are a bunch of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our community. Your website provided us with helpful info to work on. You’ve done a formidable task and our whole group will probably be thankful to you.

  5. LouannUCroan
    16/12/2016 at 8:43 pm

    WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching for muhammad sobary

  6. best android emulator
    17/12/2016 at 7:09 am

    Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossips and internet and this is actually irritating. A good site with interesting content, that’s what I need. Thank you for keeping this web site, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Cant find it.

  7. video seo services
    18/12/2016 at 2:56 pm

    SEO HERO WIX CONTEST

  8. motupatlu-games
    18/12/2016 at 11:10 pm

    I have recently started a blog, the info you offer on this website has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work. “Men must be taught as if you taught them not, And things unknown proposed as things forgot.” by Alexander Pope.

  9. android emulator for pc
    19/12/2016 at 2:58 am

    I was very pleased to find this web-site.I wanted to thanks for your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you blog post.

  10. http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=ldNT3V19JdE
    19/12/2016 at 6:43 am

    whoah this blog is great i love reading your posts. Keep up the good work! You know, lots of people are looking around for this info, you could aid them greatly.

  11. la manga resort
    19/12/2016 at 10:31 am

    Very interesting points you have noted, thanks for posting.

  12. ideas for inventions
    21/12/2016 at 3:33 am

    I love it when people come together and share opinions, great blog, keep it up.

  13. calluspeel.pl/naturalne-kosmetyki-do-stop/
    21/12/2016 at 4:34 pm

    Hello.This article was really motivating, particularly because I was searching for thoughts on this matter last week.

  14. 100bestwhatsappstatus
    23/12/2016 at 9:04 pm

    The very heart of your writing whilst sounding agreeable initially, did not settle perfectly with me personally after some time. Someplace throughout the sentences you actually were able to make me a believer unfortunately only for a while. I however have a problem with your leaps in assumptions and you would do well to help fill in those gaps. If you can accomplish that, I will surely end up being fascinated.

  15. watch online suicide squad
    24/12/2016 at 11:04 pm

    Thank you for any other wonderful post. Where else may anyone get that type of information in such a perfect approach of writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I am at the look for such information.

  16. landlord association
    27/12/2016 at 9:08 pm

    Great write-up, I’m regular visitor of one’s site, maintain up the excellent operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.

  17. abogado de accidentes de carro
    28/12/2016 at 5:06 am

    Good web site! I really love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written. I’m wondering how I could be notified whenever a new post has been made. I have subscribed to your feed which must do the trick! Have a nice day!

  18. reverse commissions program
    28/12/2016 at 9:35 am

    Lovely website! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am bookmarking your feeds also.

  19. heart with infinity symbol
    28/12/2016 at 10:02 pm

    I do love the manner in which you have framed this specific situation plus it really does present me personally a lot of fodder for consideration. Nonetheless, through what precisely I have experienced, I just trust when the actual commentary stack on that people remain on point and not get started upon a soap box of some other news of the day. Anyway, thank you for this outstanding piece and even though I do not really agree with the idea in totality, I value the viewpoint.

  20. נגריה פתח תקווה בר כוכבא
    29/12/2016 at 3:07 am

    I have been examinating out many of your articles and i can state pretty nice stuff. I will surely bookmark your website.

  21. instrumental
    29/12/2016 at 7:46 pm

    I have recently started a blog, the information you offer on this site has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work. “Quit worrying about your health. It’ll go away.” by Robert Orben.

  22. MacRSpinello
    29/12/2016 at 11:35 pm

    I constantly emailed this blog post page to any or all my contacts, as if like to read it
    then my links will too.

  23. putlocker movies
    30/12/2016 at 3:39 am

    Whats up very cool blog!! Man .. Beautiful .. Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your web site and take the feeds additionally?KI am satisfied to find so many helpful information right here in the post, we need develop extra strategies on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .

  24. govt jobs in india 2017
    31/12/2016 at 11:25 pm

    excellent points altogether, you simply gained a logo new reader. What might you suggest about your submit that you simply made some days in the past? Any sure?

  25. free beat
    01/01/2017 at 4:24 am

    I think this website holds some real wonderful info for everyone :D. “Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.” by Ralph Waldo Emerson.

  26. KandyJCroxen
    01/01/2017 at 5:11 am

    You may have made some decent points there. I checked
    online to find out more regarding the issue and discovered most individuals
    goes with your opinion of this web site.

  27. RonKAntrican
    01/01/2017 at 4:00 pm

    Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you
    been blogging for? you made blogging look easy.
    The overall look of your web site is magnificent, as well as the content!

  28. YingQVanhese
    01/01/2017 at 4:46 pm

    I actually have read a lot of posts regarding the blogger lovers
    except this article is actually a nice piece of writing, keep it up.

  29. MicahOJackso
    01/01/2017 at 10:15 pm

    Pretty nice post. I simply came across your weblog and
    wished to say that I actually have really loved browsing
    your weblog posts. Regardless I’ll be subscribing for your feed and I am hoping you write once again soon!

  30. ColeneXFreie
    02/01/2017 at 12:00 am

    Heya! I really wished to ask if you have any problems with
    hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and so i finished up losing several months of work on account of no data backup.
    Do you possess any methods to stop hackers?

  31. seo
    03/01/2017 at 2:18 pm

    Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after checking through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back often!

  32. free pc games download full version for windows 7
    04/01/2017 at 3:25 pm

    Thanks a lot for sharing this with all folks you really recognise what you’re talking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly also visit my site =). We may have a link alternate arrangement between us!

  33. free pc games download full version for windows 7
    04/01/2017 at 8:10 pm

    Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your blog? My blog is in the very same niche as yours and my users would genuinely benefit from some of the information you present here. Please let me know if this ok with you. Thank you!

  34. clawfoot bathtub
    05/01/2017 at 12:42 am

    I like the valuable info you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here frequently. I’m quite sure I’ll learn many new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!

  35. download software for pc
    05/01/2017 at 4:59 am

    When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get several e-mails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Thank you!

  36. official site
    05/01/2017 at 3:13 pm

    Hi! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us so I came to take a look. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Great blog and amazing design and style.

  37. HirokoHMaden
    05/01/2017 at 4:35 pm

    Hello there, You have done an excellent job. I will certainly digg it
    and personally recommend to my friends. I’m
    sure they’ll be benefited from this site.

  38. jav download
    06/01/2017 at 4:50 am

    I believe this site has got some really good info for everyone : D.

  39. MoseEBonde
    06/01/2017 at 6:34 am

    Hello my friend! I wish to point out that this article is awesome,
    nice written and include approximately all significant infos.
    I’d like to check extra posts similar to this .

  40. TommieTMyung
    06/01/2017 at 11:09 am

    Greetings I am so glad I found your blog page, I really found you by
    mistake, while I was browsing on Bing for something else, Nonetheless I am here now
    and would just like to say cheers for a fantastic post and a all round
    exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I dont have time to
    browse it all at the moment but I have book-marked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please
    do keep up the superb b.

  41. GraigHElsner
    07/01/2017 at 12:57 am

    It’s perfect time to make some plans for the longer term and it is time
    for you to be happy. I’ve learn this create and when I may I wish to suggest you some attention-grabbing things or tips.

    Perhaps you could write subsequent articles regarding this article.

    I desire to learn more issues about it!

  42. AletaYEveler
    07/01/2017 at 6:36 am

    Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I
    could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest
    twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience
    with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.

    I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.

  43. GuyWLitalien
    08/01/2017 at 9:39 am

    This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
    I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking
    more of your excellent post. Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks!

  44. kawa etiopia yirgacheffe
    10/01/2017 at 12:27 am

    Hi, Neat post. There is a problem with your site in internet explorer, would test this… IE still is the market leader and a good portion of people will miss your excellent writing due to this problem.

  45. JerryGCarper
    10/01/2017 at 11:34 am

    Hello there! I realize this is kinda off topic but I was wondering
    which blog platform are you presently using with
    this website? I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues
    with hackers and I’m taking a look at options
    for an additional platform. I might be fantastic in the event you could point me toward a
    great platform.

  46. hotels in cali colombia
    10/01/2017 at 7:26 pm

    There is noticeably a bundle to know about this. I assume you made certain nice points in features also.

  47. OlympiaQHolk
    10/01/2017 at 9:38 pm

    Greetings from L . a .! I’m bored to death at work thus i chosen to take
    a look at your blog on my small iphone during lunch break.

    I love the information you present here and can’t
    wait to have a look once i return home. I’m shocked at how fast your website loaded on my small mobile ..
    I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, excellent
    site!

  48. AliciaMAbreu
    11/01/2017 at 1:00 am

    When someone writes an paragraph he/she retains the idea of
    any user in the/her brain that just how a user can understand it.

    So that’s why this article is amazing. Thanks!

  49. ColeFShinkel
    11/01/2017 at 4:25 am

    My programmer is intending to convince me to advance to .net from PHP.
    I have always disliked the idea as a result
    of costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been utilizing Movable-type on numerous websites for roughly each year and am nervous about switching to a
    different one platform. I have got heard excellent aspects of blogengine.net.
    Is there a way I can import all of my wordpress posts involved with it?
    Any help will be greatly appreciated!

  50. VitaWRoese
    11/01/2017 at 4:26 pm

    I am really happy to glance at this webpage posts which carries plenty of
    valuable facts, many thanks for providing these types of data.

  51. hotels in cali colombia
    11/01/2017 at 6:47 pm

    You should take part in a contest for one of the best blogs on the web. I will recommend this site!

  52. herbaty earl grey
    12/01/2017 at 12:38 am

    Good info. Lucky me I reach on your website by accident, I bookmarked it.

  53. blog zoologiczny
    12/01/2017 at 4:39 am

    I am impressed with this website , really I am a fan.

  54. maty muzyczne
    12/01/2017 at 6:59 am

    You actually make it seem really easy together with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually one thing that I believe I would by no means understand. It seems too complicated and extremely vast for me. I am taking a look ahead to your next post, I?¦ll try to get the grasp of it!

  55. TrumanABetha
    12/01/2017 at 10:42 am

    I truly do accept as true with all the ideas you’ve offered for the post.
    They’re really convincing and can certainly work.
    Nonetheless, the posts are very quick for novices. May you please extend them a little from subsequent time?
    Thanks a lot to the post.

  56. CoryASimms
    13/01/2017 at 4:03 am

    Heya i am for the key time here. I found this board and so i to find It really useful &
    it helped me to out a good deal. I am hoping to provide something back and help others like you helped
    me.

  57. WaiWMccolpin
    13/01/2017 at 9:51 am

    My brother suggested I may like this blog. He was entirely right.
    This publish actually made my day. You can not
    consider just how much time I had spent for this information! Thank you!

  58. AllenaVHuhta
    13/01/2017 at 11:42 pm

    You might have made some decent points there. I looked on the internet
    to find out more about the issue and discovered many people will go as well
    as your views on this web site.

  59. RufusIShuart
    14/01/2017 at 2:08 am

    I do believe this really is one of the most important information in my opinion.
    And i’m glad reading your article. But would like to remark on few general things, The website style is
    wonderful, the articles is very excellent : D. Good
    job, cheers

  60. DeonCBitar
    14/01/2017 at 5:32 pm

    Definitely believe that that you stated. Your favourite reason seemed to be on the internet the simplest thing to
    be mindful of. I believe that to you, I definitely get annoyed whilst other
    people consider concerns they just don’t know about.

    You controlled to hit the nail upon the greatest and defined out everything with out complication ,
    other folks could take a signal. Will likely be back to obtain more.
    Thanks

  61. JennyDBathke
    14/01/2017 at 5:48 pm

    Excellent post. I had been checking constantly this blog and I am inspired!
    Very useful information particularly the remaining phase 🙂 I handle such info
    a lot. I had been seeking this certain info for any very long time.
    Thanks and all the best.

  62. ColinQHonour
    15/01/2017 at 2:04 am

    I wish to be grateful for the efforts you’ve devote penning
    this blog. I’m hoping to consider a similar high-grade content by
    you in the foreseeable future at the same time.
    In truth, your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to have my own website now ;
    )

  63. NickLDougher
    15/01/2017 at 4:51 am

    Great blog! Can be your theme customized or did you
    download it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make
    my blog jump out. Please inform me that you got your theme.

    Cheers

  64. JackCOrnelos
    16/01/2017 at 12:38 am

    That is really fascinating, You are a very
    skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and stay up for in the hunt for more
    of your great post. Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks

  65. TammieWDobry
    16/01/2017 at 9:51 am

    I like reading through a post that can make people think.
    Also, thanks a lot for permitting me to comment!

  66. BuddyZDidamo
    16/01/2017 at 2:43 pm

    You could certainly see your enthusiasm inside the article you write.
    The sector hopes for more passionate writers like you who
    aren’t afraid to state the direction they believe.
    At all times go after your heart.

  67. AhmedRAguada
    16/01/2017 at 3:19 pm

    My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and find a lot of your
    post’s to be exactly what I’m looking for. Would you offer guest writers to write content available for you?
    I wouldn’t mind writing a post or elaborating on a few of the subjects you write with regards to here.
    Again, awesome site!

  68. beton imprime
    16/01/2017 at 8:37 pm

    We’re a gaggle of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your website provided us with useful information to work on. You have done an impressive job and our entire neighborhood will likely be grateful to you.

  69. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    17/01/2017 at 12:14 am

    Hello it’s me, I am also visiting this web site on a regular basis, this
    web page is in fact fastidious and the users are
    truly sharing pleasant thoughts.

  70. GEICO auto insurance estimate
    17/01/2017 at 12:46 am

    Wow, awesome blog structure! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The total look of your web site is great, as neatly as the content material!

  71. ColbyLParran
    17/01/2017 at 5:16 am

    I look at this paragraph completely about the resemblance of latest and previous technologies, it’s remarkable article.

  72. am best ratings for insurance companies
    17/01/2017 at 5:18 am

    I have been checking out a few of your stories and i must say pretty nice stuff. I will definitely bookmark your blog.

  73. AkilahLOsaki
    17/01/2017 at 5:30 am

    Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It in truth used to be a leisure
    account it. Glance advanced to far delivered agreeable from you!
    By the way, how can we communicate?

  74. InezHHeald
    17/01/2017 at 9:18 am

    What’s up to all, it’s genuinely a pleasant for me
    to pay a visit this web page, it includes priceless Information.

  75. apps for pc
    17/01/2017 at 9:27 am

    My wife and i ended up being really fortunate when Michael could finish off his analysis out of the ideas he grabbed when using the web site. It is now and again perplexing just to happen to be making a gift of strategies which the rest might have been making money from. So we remember we need the website owner to give thanks to because of that. Those illustrations you’ve made, the simple blog navigation, the relationships you help to create – it’s got mostly excellent, and it’s really leading our son in addition to us believe that the topic is pleasurable, and that’s extraordinarily indispensable. Many thanks for the whole thing!

  76. auto insurance by zip code by city
    17/01/2017 at 5:49 pm

    My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and find most of your post’s to be exactly I’m looking for. Do you offer guest writers to write content for you? I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on most of the subjects you write in relation to here. Again, awesome website!

  77. life insurance for seniors
    17/01/2017 at 9:55 pm

    What i don’t understood is in fact how you are not really a lot more well-appreciated than you might be now. You are very intelligent. You recognize thus significantly when it comes to this matter, produced me in my view consider it from a lot of various angles. Its like men and women aren’t involved until it’s one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your individual stuffs outstanding. All the time deal with it up!

  78. abogados bilbao accidentes de trafico
    17/01/2017 at 11:52 pm

    What i don’t realize is actually how you’re not really much more well-liked than you may be now. You are so intelligent. You realize therefore significantly relating to this subject, produced me personally consider it from numerous varied angles. Its like men and women aren’t fascinated unless it’s one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs outstanding. Always maintain it up!

  79. CarleeHRoach
    18/01/2017 at 4:43 am

    Hello there, I found your site by means of Google even while in search of a similar subject, your website got here up,
    it is apparently like good. I’ve bookmarked it within my
    google bookmarks.
    Hello there, simply become aware of your weblog thru Google, and found that it is actually really informative.
    I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I will appreciate for
    many who proceed this in the future. A lot of folks will likely be benefited out of your writing.
    Cheers!

  80. BookerRBoggs
    18/01/2017 at 7:20 am

    Great beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your website, how can i subscribe
    for a blog site? The account helped us a acceptable deal.
    I were tiny bit familiar of the your broadcast provided bright clear idea

  81. inmrf.ru
    18/01/2017 at 8:13 am

    Excellent blog right here! Also your website so much up fast!
    What web host are you the use of? Can I am getting your affiliate hyperlink for
    your host? I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol

  82. AlanKTrias
    18/01/2017 at 12:21 pm

    Inspiring story there. What occurred after? Good luck!

  83. best video seo company
    19/01/2017 at 2:02 am

    Enjoyed reading this, very good stuff, thanks.

  84. ArmandFKloss
    19/01/2017 at 2:02 am

    What you said made a lot of sense. However,
    what about this? what if you were to write a awesome title?
    I mean, I don’t wish to tell you how to run your website,
    but what if you added a headline that grabbed a person’s attention? I mean Mohammad Sobary: “Dakwah Bukan untuk Mencari Pengikut” |
    IslamLib is kinda plain. You could peek at Yahoo’s front page and see how they
    create news headlines to get viewers interested.
    You might add a video or a pic or two to grab readers excited about what you’ve got
    to say. In my opinion, it might make your blog a little livelier.

  85. home business
    19/01/2017 at 2:13 am

    Superb blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring writers?

    I’m planning to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
    Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there
    that I’m totally overwhelmed .. Any tips? Thank you!

  86. oil prices northern ireland
    19/01/2017 at 3:52 am

    Hi there! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform. I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.

  87. Candelaria
    19/01/2017 at 4:01 am

    I read this piece of writing fully concerning the resemblance of newest and earlier technologies,
    it’s amazing article.

  88. TanikaYMccaa
    19/01/2017 at 8:06 am

    Straight away I am just going to perform my breakfast,
    when having my breakfast coming again to read further news.

  89. AveryMOwsley
    19/01/2017 at 9:00 am

    Hello, i do believe that we noticed you visited my weblog so i got here to go back the favor?.I’m seeking to to discover
    things to enhance my site!I suppose its adequate to work with a few of
    your concepts!!

  90. ShilaTRadwan
    19/01/2017 at 10:51 am

    Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you
    knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically
    tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for
    quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience
    with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.

    I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.

  91. BrunoKDody
    19/01/2017 at 6:44 pm

    I usually do not have any idea how I ended up here,
    having said that i thought this post was good. I don’t know who you really are but certainly you are attending a famous blogger in the event you will not be already 😉 Cheers!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Redaksi | Naskah | Iklan |
Copyright (c) 2017 Islamlib