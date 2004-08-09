Mohammad Sobary: “Dakwah Bukan untuk Mencari Pengikut”

Tuhan dipersepsi dengan beraneka cara oleh manusia. Ekspresi beragam dalam perayaan keesaan Tuhan ini hendaknya tidak dinodai dengan sikap pentakfiran dan persekusi keagamaan. Karena pada hakikatnya, Tuhan sangat bergantung pada persepsi dan keyakinan masing-masing penganutnya. Demikianlah sekelumit testimoni Mohamad Sobary, penulis buku Kang Sejo Melihat Tuhan(1983), seputar pergulatan imannya.
Banyak pintu menuju Tuhan, kata Dr. Nurcholish Madjid, yang akrab dipanggil Cak Nur ini. Tuhan juga dipersepsi dengan beraneka cara oleh manusia. Ekspresi beragam dalam perayaan keesaan Tuhan ini hendaknya tidak dinodai dengan sikap pentakfiran dan persekusi keagamaan. Karena pada hakikatnya, Tuhan sangat bergantung pada persepsi dan keyakinan masing-masing penganutnya.
Demikianlah sekelumit testimoni Mohamad Sobary, penulis buku Kang Sejo Melihat Tuhan (1983), yang merupakan kumpulan kolomnya, kepada Ulil Abshar-Abdalla dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL). Wawancara seputar pergulatan iman sosok yang banyak dikenal sebagai kolomnis yang juga ketua LKBN Antara ini berlangsung Kamis (05/08/04). Berikut petikannya:
Kang Sobary, apa makna iman bagi Anda?
Iman dalam bahasa awam kita anggap sebagai rantai yang menghubungkan kita dengan banyak hal, terutama Tuhan. Rantai itu tak tampak, tapi hasilnya nyata. Dari situ dihasilkan ibadah yang banyak sekali bentuknya, bisa dilakukan ratusan orang, dan terkadang berupa ritus tahunan. Sementara aspek yang disebut muamalah juga bisa banyak variannya.
Ada ibadah yang sendirian, yang sepi, yang tidak disampaikan kepada siapa-siapa, dan bersifat mempribadi. Itu merupakan proses internalisasi iman agar mengingatkan kita bahwa rantai tadi menjadi penghubung dengan hal-hal yang positif untuk pribadi, dan yang lebih penting lagi untuk orang di sekitar kita. Iman dan agama diturunkan Tuhan untuk manusia dan bukan manusia untuk iman dan agama.
Bagaimana jika yang terjadi adalah “manusia untuk agama”?
Ketika manusia ditundukkan untuk agama, akan muncul sesuatu yang dipaksakan, yang justru melahirkan ketegangan dan kesulitan bagi kehidupan. Ada baiknya kita mengenang tragedi bom Hotel JW Marriott setahun yang lalu, sebagai kenangan buruk yang memberi kita tanda untuk selalu berhati-hati. Di situ ada pesan bahwa kita harus mewujudkan agama.
Agama, baik bersifat perintah, kewajiban-kewajiban, atau aturan-aturan, berfungsi untuk membuat hidup ini lebih baik, manusiawi dan tidak destruktif. Wujud iman itu sangat kaya. Iman seorang kiai beneran yang mengerti banyak kitab, barangkali akan diwujudkan dalam tata hidup yang lebih canggih, berbeda dibandingkan iman orang-orang yang tidak tahu kitab dan sekadar tahu satu-dua istilah bahasa Arab, misalnya.
Mengapa iman seorang yang belajar agama secara mendalam di sekolah atau pesantren akan lebih tinggi dari iman orang yang tak belajar agama?
Ukuran iman —seperti ukuran kebudayaan— bukan tinggi atau rendahnya pendidikan. Iman itu ukurannya kedalaman, dan dalam wujud tindakan, ukurannya ialah intensitas. Tidak akan ada jaminan bahwa seorang kiai, rohaniawan, biksu atau apapun namanya, yang pendidkan agama dan penguasaan kitabnya sangat tinggi, akan tulus dalam beragama dan tulus terhadap kemanusiaan.
Apakah orang-orang yang menduduki jabatan ormas keagamaan, keimanannya akan lebih tinggi mutunya ketimbang orang awam?
Saya berdoa begitu. Mereka harus menjadi suri tauladan dalam ketebalan iman. Cuma nyatanya sering menampar wajah kita. Banyak orang yang hidupnya amat sederhana dan tidak tahu kitab dan ajaran agama dalam pengertian baku, tapi menggariskan bahwa dalam hidup ini ada tali yang menghubungkan kita dengan Tuhan.
Islam sebagai agama banyak mengundang umatnya untuk melakukan ibadah yang bersifat sangat personal. Misalnya salat tengah malam yang tidak dianjurkan untuk berjamaah. Jadi salat yang sifatnya soliter, meski tidak soliter betul, karena ada Allah yang menemani sekaligus.
Biasanya, dalam kehidupan sehari-hari, pola hubungan kita juga harus didasarkan pada ketulusan. Sehingga, takkan ada orang yang hubungannya dengan Allah begitu personal, mendalam dan intens, tiba-tiba mencla-mencledalam relasi-relasi sosial.
Penghayatan iman Anda begitu inklusif. Bagaimana Islam diajarkan pada Anda?
Saya dididik dengan tombo ati, salawatan, pujian-pujian, dan hal-hal yang menanamkan iman. Ketika masih kecil, saya sering dibangunkan tengah malam untuk merenung, dan kemudian tidur lagi sampai waktu subuh.
Bagi anak kecil, ini merupakan penderitaan. Yang menerapkan disiplin itu adalah mentor saya dari Muhammadiyah. Guru-guru madrasah saya menjadikan tradisi itu sebagai tradisi iman dan spiritual yang diterapkan pada anak-anak.
Ketika itu, terasa keteduhan yang luar biasa. Ketika beranjak dewasa, kita tahu indahnya tradisi itu, dan betapa sangat membekasnya tradisi itu dalam kejiwaan saya. Indahnya ungkapan rabbanâ dhalamnâ anfusanâ (Wahai Tuhan kami, sungguh kami telah bertindak aniaya pada diri kami sendiri, Red).
Penghayatan agama Anda kok tidak seperti umumnya orang-orang Muhammadiyah?
Karena saya berinteraksi aktif dengan NU. Di Jakarta, saya banyak bergaul dengan orang NU. Saya banyak ditanya: lho, salatnya kok seperti ini? Ngajinya kok sedikit berbeda? Pada masa SMP, saya takkan puas kalau tidak salat Jum’at di Masjid Agung Al-Azhar di Kebayoran.
Dulu ada fase sejarah di mana perbedaan-perbedaan kecil dalam agama begitu meruncing. Dalam refleksi Anda saat ini, kenapa itu terjadi?
Karena ada klaim-klaim saja. Sebagian klaim itu adalah klaim kebenaran, tapi sebagian lain dapat kita sebut klaim pergombalan. Klaim pergombalan itu adalah klaim kelompok yang bukan berorientasi rohani, tapi lebih untuk soliditas organisasi.
Jadi klaim-klaim itu dibuat agar kita solid dan berpengikut tambah banyak. Semua itu hampir tak ada kaitannya dengan iman. Hanya saja, karena agama itu menyangkut segala hal tentang kehidupan kelompok, kalau dikait-kaitkan seolah-olah jadi ada.
Apakah keimanan orang Kristen, Hindu, atau Budha memiliki titik singgung dengan keimanan Anda?
Dalam esensinya kita harus mengatakan bahwa mereka duduk dalam tataran untuk manembah atau menyembah, berbakti, taat, patuh, dan tunduk kepada Tuhan. Dalam tararan itu, kita menyebut diri kita taat pada Allah dan segala perintah-Nya, rasul-Nya, dan lain-lain.
Nah, dalam agama-agama lain juga mirip. Artinya, selain hubungan vertikal dengan Tuhan yang harus terjaga, secara horisontal mereka juga mempertimbangkan bahwa hidup ini pada dasarnya harus baik. Saya sudah bertanya pada banyak rohaniawan non-muslim tentang Tuhan mereka.
Pada prinsipnya, Tuhan yang mereka sembah itu, ya Tuhan yang itu-itu juga, sebagaimana yang disembah oleh orang muslim. Bagi orang muslim sudah jelas bahwa Tuhan yang disembah oleh semua nabi yang membawa beragam agama itu intinya juga Tuhan (Allah) itu.
Adapun perbedaan pada nama-nama Tuhan, itu tak menjadi persoalan. Nama banyak bukan masalah, karena dalam Islam sendiri kita mengenal 99 nama Tuhan.
Bagaimana dengan Tuhan penganut kepercayaan yang meyakini bahwa dengan meditasi, mereka juga meuyembah Tuhan Yang Mahaesa juga?
Sangat subtil dan rumit. Pertanyaan ini sudah saya perdebatkan sejak mahasiswa. Dulu ada kesibukan menentang masuknya aliran kepercayaan terhadap Tuhan Yang Mahaesa ke dalam GBHN. Kontroversi ini menimbulkan masalah di kalangan agamawan. Pada prinsipnya itu tergantung bagaimana seseorang memahami Tuhan. Penghayatan seperti itu hanya bisa dirasakan oleh orang-orang yang melakukan penghayatan itu sendiri.
Orang lain sama sekali tidak berhak menghakimi. Saya juga tak berhak mengatakan bahwa itu salah. Kepercayaan seperti itu perlu dihormati. Jadi, kalau ada orang yang mengklaim bahwa inilah cara ibadah yang benar, bagi saya Tuhan lebih pasti tahu karena Dia Mahatahu. Inti keimanan dan keberagamaan itu ialah ketulusan dan keikhlasan.
Sepanjang itu dimaksudkan untuk membangun dunia sosial menjadi lebih baik, bermartabat dan damai, tidak menjadi masalah. Saya sendiri tidak tahu apakah salat saya yangnotabene menyembah Allah itu diterima atau tidak. Puasa saya apakah diterima atau tidak. Justru keindahan beragama itu ada pada ketiadaan kepastian bahwa ibadah kita diterima atau tidak.
Bagaimana dengan aturan minimal dalam sistem keyakinan agama tertentu yang sudah menjadi baku?
Waktu kita begitu pendek untuk bisa menjawab pertanyaan dengan tingkat kerumitan semacam itu, apalagi dengan menggunakan penjelasan fikihyang sangat detil. Kita berbicara pada tataran apakah ritual-ritual yang mengekpresikan keimanan kita itu benar.
Tapi kalau kita berpijak pada dalil-dalil fikih, memang ada aturan yang dasar seperti itu. Makanya, pada tataran di luar fikih, tentu saja bisa menjadi perkara yang rumit dan dikutuk oleh orang-orang yang berpegang pada fikih.
Tapi orang yang berbicara tentang sufisme yang begitu banyak ragamnya bisa juga mempunyai rumusan ajaran yang beragam. Jadi pada prinsipnya, karena keragaman yang begitu banyak dan tidak mungkin dihakimi satu per satu, kita perlu memberikan ruang berekspresi yang dibutuhkan oleh tiap-tiap orang.
Sekarang ini ada gejala ekspresi keimanan diterjemahkan dalam bentuk kegiatan yang kolosal. Misalnya kegiatan zikir akbar di Senayan yang disertai isakan tangis. Ini gejala apa?
Sebagai ekspresi umum banyak orang, dan sebagai cermin dari kehausan ekspresi keimanan orang kota yang barangkali tidak mendapat pengalaman yang intens di dunia pesantren atau madrasah, hal itu mungkin sangat perlu. Kita perlu melihat gejala ini secara positif sebagai syiar agama pada publik.
Hal-hal semacam itu bisa mengetuk kesadaran iman pada banyak orang, sepanjang itu dijalankan dengan penuh ketulusan. Tapi kalau di sana ada agenda tersembunyi di luar yang dikatakan, kemudian ada tujuan lain, saya kira itu hanya akan menimbulkan skeptisisme di kalangan umat.
Sebagian menilai ekspresi keberagaman semacam itu merupakan penghayatan keagamaan yang cenderung dangkal!
Tapi ekspresi kolosal tahunan umat Islam di Mekkah dalam bentuk haji ataupun umrah mungkin agak berbeda intensitas dan tujuannya. Ritual itu lebih berkaitan langsung dengan panggilan ilahi, kitab suci.
Sementara, pidato yang biasanya diselenggarakan partai politik maupun ormas, seperti istighotsah NU, intinya ya mobilisasi umat. Itu mungkin kegiatan yang sangat penting untuk mencari pengikut.
Tapi di zaman yang damai seperti ini, dakwah bukan terutama mencari pengikut, tapi mengintensifkan penghayatan iman agar antara yang diteriakkan para agamawan dan umat terjadi keselarasan. Tujuannya ada sinkronisasi, dan tidak ada kemunafikan dalam beragama.
