Multikulturalisme Kembar dan Masalah Buddha Bar

IslamLib – Prof. Nasr Hamid Abu Zayd dari Mesir pernah dituduh menghina Islam karena menulis sejumlah buku yang mengajukan interpretasi yang berbeda dengan kalangan ortodoks Islam. Sekarang, sebagian umat Buddha memprotes berdirinya restoran dengan nama Buddha Bar karena mereka anggap hal itu melukai simbol agama Buddha.
Dua kasus di atas menyangkut tema yang sama: yaitu apa yang dipandang oleh umat agama masing-masing sebagai pelecehan atas agama (dalam konteks hukum modern, hal ini sering disebut sebagai “blasphemy”).
Kedua kasus di atas tampaknya sama di permukaan, tetapi ada perbedaan fundamental antara keduanya. Saya kira para pekerja dialog antaragama harus menangkap perbedaan yang subtil antara kedua hal di atas. Kalau tidak, perjuangan mereka bisa kehilangan kredibilitas.
Kasus pertama menyangkut interpretasi atas agama, sementara kasus kedua berkaitan dengan sebuah simbol yang secara “physical” atau jasadiah kurang lebih kasat mata.
Tuduhan pelecehan agama pada kasus pertama sama sekali tidak bisa diterima, sebab perbedaan interpretasi tidak bisa dipakai sebagai landasan untuk menuduh pihak tertentu sebagai melecehkan agama. Pada kasus kedua, tuduhan pelecehan agama bisa diterima, atau sekurang-kurangnya bisa dipertimbangkan.
Menurut saya, kita patut mempertimbangkan keberatan umat Islam seandainya ada seorang pengusaha mendirikan sebuah pub dengan nama “Muhammad Pub”. Saya sebagai Muslim bisa saja menganggap hal itu sebagai parodi yang lucu dan menyenangkan, tetapi jika ada sekelompok umat Islam yang tersinggung dengan tindakan seperti itu, saya harus mendengarkan dengan sungguh-sungguh keberatan itu.
Tetapi jika saya mengajukan interpretasi tertentu tentang suatu doktrin dalam Islam, misalnya doktrin kenabian, lalu ada kelompok lain dalam Islam menganggap interpretasi saya itu sebagai pelecehan atas Islam, maka tuduhan semacam itu sulit diterima.
Kita bisa saja mengatakan bahwa Yesus dan simbol-simbol kekristenan dilecehkan dengan seenaknya saja dalam budaya pop yang berkembang di Barat. Umat Kristen di sana toh tidak pernah mempersoalkan hal itu.
Terhadap ini, saya akan mengatakan: kenapa masyarakat Barat harus menjadi standar dalam hal ini? Apakah mereka secara “ontologis” lebih baik ketimbang masyarakat lain? Kalau masyarakat Barat tak tersinggung saat Yesus dijadikan sebagai obyek parodi, itu urusan mereka sendiri.
Tetapi kalau ada masyarakat lain tidak bisa menerima apa yang mereka anggap sebagai pelecehan atas simbol agama mereka, kita patut mempertimbangkan keberatan semacam itu. Menurut saya, inilah tafsiran dan implikasi praktis dari filosofi multikulturalisme yang sekarang menjadi cara pandang baru yang mulai diterima di mana-mana.
Alfred Stepan, seorang ahli ilmu perbandingan politik dari Universitas Columbia, New York, pernah mengemukakan ide tentang “toleransi kembar” (twin toleration). Saya ingin mengembangkan lebih jauh ide Stepan ini dengan mengemukakan ide tantang “multikulturalisme kembar”.
Apa yg saya maksud dengan ide itu adalah bahwa dalam masyarakat yang plural, pengertian harus datang dari dua belah pihak sekaligus — dari pihak “dalam” agama sendiri, tetapi juga dari pihak di “luar” agama.
Pihak di dalam agama sendiri harus tahu bahwa mereka hidup dalam masyarakat yang beragam dengan konsekuensi yang kadang kurang menyenangkan buat mereka. Tetapi masyarakat di luar agama bersangkutan juga harus “sensitif” terhadap perasaan umat beragama.
Sikap yang dituntut dalam konteks “multikulturalisme kembar” ini sangat berbeda dengan sikap yang berkembang dalam konteks wacana sekularisme. Dalam yang terakhir ini, sikap yang lebih menonjol adalah melihat agama dengan curiga, bahkan kadang dengan mata merendahkan.
Tetapi sikap semacam ini saya kira kurang bisa diterima dalam konteks masyarakat non-Barat. Saya tak hendak melakukan generalisasi di sini, tetapi tidak terlalu meleset jika dikatakan bahwa apa yang saya kemukakan itu mencerminkan sebuah kecenderungan umum.
Sikap ini saya tempuh karena saya sadar bahwa implikasi penting dari multikulturalisme bukan saja meminta umat beragama untuk mengerti dan menolerir terus pihak luar, tetapi pihak luar juga harus mengerti pula perasaan umat beragama.
Dengan mengatakan hal ini, saya tentu tak hendak mengatakan bahwa perasaan umat agama tertentu harus diangkat menjadi semacam “meta discourse” yang mengatasi hal-hal lain. Dengan kata lain, perasaan umat agama tertentu tak harus serta-merta dijadikan sebagai norma tunggal untuk menilai aspek-aspek lain dalam kehidupan masyarakat yang multikultural.
Yang ingin saya katakan adalah bahwa dalam multikulturalisme dibutuhkan kedewasaan dari dua belah pihak sekaligus, dari pihak “dalam” dan “luar” agama tertentu.
Oleh karena itu, dalam kasus Buddha Bar ini, kita patut mempertimbangkan keberatan kelompok tertentu yang merasa bahwa nama itu kurang pantas dipakai.
