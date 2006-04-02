Ni Gusti Ayu Sukma Dewi: “Segala Sesuatu Ada Karmanya”

IslamLib – Ada perubahan mendasar corak beragama kita di negeri ini. Jika dulu yang paling ditekankan adalah harmoni di tengah keragaman budaya dan agama, kini soal pembedaan identitas yang lebih dikemukakan. Demikian perbincangan Novriantoni dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) dengan Ni Gusti Ayu Sukma Dewi, anggota Pansus RUU APP di DPR, Kamis (23/3) lalu.
Mbak Dewi, bagaimana proses penularan agama pada diri Anda sejak kecil?
Pengalaman saya hampir sama dengan pengalaman orang-orang lain yang memang secara kultur masyarakat Indonesia memang beragam. Saat kecil, saya hidup di Bali dengan kultur Hindu, tapi hanya sampai usia 5 tahun. Kemudian Papi saya mendapat beasiswa dari Indiana University di Amerika Serikat. Setelah itu, kami kembali ke Jakarta. Dan di tahun 1965-1966, ketika pecah peristiwa G30S/PKI, berbagai macam cobaan menerpa kami. Ayah saya sendiri hampir juga dihabisi.
Oleh sebab itu, untuk keamanan, saya dibawa ke Jogjakarta. Nah, di Jogja itu, kebetulan keluarga dari ibu saya kebanyakan pengikut Muhammadiyah. Jadi pagi-pagi sekali saya biasanya sudah bangun tidur, kemudian ikut juga ke langgar untuk belajar alif-ba-ta’. Belajar agama bagi seorang muslim di masa itu, memang sangat berbeda dengan sekarang. Saat itu, saya melihatnya sangat alamiah dan merupakan bagian kebutuhan seorang anak manusia untuk mengetahui lebih dalam nilai-nilai keagamaannya.
Jadi sebetulnya Anda sejak kecil sudah dikenalkan dengan agama-agama lain selain Hindu?
Ya, terutama dari pihak Eyang saya. Karena dia dari keturunan Hamengkubuono II yang memang sangat intens dengan Islam dan juga ajaran kejawennya. Jadi kira-kira, sangat menekankan harmoni. Nah, sampai usia kira-kira 12 tahun, saya sudah dapat menyaksikan alangkah indahnya panorama yang warna-warni seperti itu. Sebab ayah saya seorang Hindu, ibu saya seorang muslim, dan saya kebetulan punya banyak teman dari kalangan Kristen.
Dari situlah saya ingin—tidak mengombinasikan—tapi melihat kelebihan-kelebihan dari nilai-nilai agama tersebut. Ternyata memang nilainya itu sangat personal atau tergantung individu masing-masing. Bagaimana kita berdiskusi dengan Tuhan, medianya ternyata diri kita sendiri.
Oleh sebab itu, saya bahkan mencoba aktif di Paguyuban Estu Tunggal. Kelompok ini semacam kelompok kerohanian yang sangat menekankan budi pekerti. Di situ kita berkumpul bersama komunitas orang-orang dari beragam agama, lintas agama. Setiap hari Rabu, kita melakukan introspeksi untuk menilai hal bermanfaat apa yang sudah kita lakukan buat orang banyak dalam seminggu perjalanan kita itu.
Nah, bergaul dan mengenal nilai-nilai agama secara personal tadi, memberikan ringkasan kepada saya bahwa seluruh agama itu pada hakikatnya baik, termasuk Hindu, Islam, Kristen, dan juga agama lain. Semua mengajarkan kebaikan. Pertanyaannya, kalau kemudian terjadi sesuatu yang menodai kebaikan ajaran dan nilai-nilai agama itu, siapa yang salah?
Anda sedari kecil tak pernah diajarkan sikap-sikap yang tertutup dalam beragama?
Ya. Semuanya kelihatan alamiah, karena orang tua saya juga sangat demokratis. Mungkin itu salah, tapi beliau sedari awal memang sudah menekankan kepada kami sekeluarga bahwa segala sesuatunya itu ada karma palanya. “Kalau kau tidak ingin disakiti, jangan menyakiti orang lain,” pesannya. Dan, hidup ini adalah mampir ngombe.
Lebih dari itu, konsep surga dan neraka di dalam Hindu itu berbeda dibandingkan dengan agama-agama lain. Pada karma itulah sebetulnya ada surga dan neraka. Ketika perbuatan baik segera kita lakukan, dalam kehidupan selanjutnya tentu kita akan memetik buahnya. Jadi surga tidak dipersonifikasikan sebagai sebuah tempat yang indah di alam lain kelak, tapi di dunia ini juga bisa kita buat surga dan neraka.
Apakah orang tua Anda pernah lebih memfavoritkan Anda untuk menganut agama tertentu?
Berbekal pesan-pesan semacam itu, saya tetap menempatkan agama sebagai nilai-nilai yang sangat pribadi. Artinya, beragama itu adalah urusan yang vertikal antara saya dengan Tuhan, yang tidak bisa dicampuri oleh siapapun.
Bagi saya, agama itu merupakan karunia. Jadi ketika ia kemudian dipertentangkan antara satu dengan lainnya, tentu akan ada yang kecewa. Kalau saya ikut agama Papi, tentu keluarga mami kecewa. Sebab keluarga ibu saya dari awalnya memang sudah muslim.
Tapi saya juga khawatir keluarga ayah saya akan merasa kecewa. Oleh sebab itu, pencarian saya akan kebenaran, tiba ketika saya sekolah di Santa Maria Fatima, Bukit Duri. Tapi pencarian saya terhadap kebenaran nilai-nilai agama itu berproses. Tapi waktu itu, saya berpikir sederhana saja; ketika saya berdoa, saya harus bisa mengungkapkannya dengan bahasa saya sendiri. Pada saat itu kan sangat sederhana sebetulnya.
Tapi dalam pencarian terhadap sebuah kebenaran nilai-nilai agama, saya juga berpendapat bahwa Tuhan itu memang tidak bisa disentuh, tidak bisa dipikirkan, dan mungkin tidak boleh dinilai. Dalam pemahaman saya, Tuhan itu Mahapengasih, Mahapenyayang. Dan yang namanya maha itu kan jelas melewati batas-batas manusia. Tapi pertanyaannya, apakah saya hanya mencari yang mudah saja dalam beragama? Saya melihat semua agama itu pada bagian intinya tidak ada yang berbeda.
Bagaimana Anda menilai hal-hal yang khas dari tiap agama, seperti cara beribadahnya?
Saya melihat itu lebih sebagai prosedur menyangkut bagaimana kita melakukan pengabdian kepada Tuhan dalam keimanan kita tadi. Tapi saya yakin betul bahwa yang namanya kebajikan atau kebaikan itu sebetulnya alami, atau fitrah manusia. Sejak kelahirannya manusia sudah memiliki fitrah itu. Tapi ia hanya sebagai ruh yang tidak akan mati.
Artinya Anda menganggap ritual tiap-tiap agama itu sebagai sarana menuju Tuhan?
Ya, sarana menuju berketuhanan. Kareka jika kita mau berdoa dengan sejujurnya, baik di rumah atau di tempat kerja, katakanlah pada-Nya apa yang kamu rasakan, apa kesulitan kamu. Saya berharap, Tuhan mendengar saya di manapun saya berada. Saya tidak sedang bicara soal mencari Tuhan dengan jalan yang mudah atau tidak.
Proses pencarian kebenaran itu, pada satu titik bersifat universal. Apakah itu rasional atau realistis, itu soal lain. Sebab dalam hidup ini, ada yang namanya logika, estetika, dan ada pula etika. Jadi ukuran-ukurannya sebetulnya sama bagi tiap-tiap manusia.
Mbak Dewi, apakah di Hindu ada semacam konsep kasih seperti di Kristen atau atau rahmat seperti di Islam?
Ada. Namanya Trikare Pari Sudi. Kemudian ada juga Trihite Karane. Trikare Pari Sudi itu nilai-nilai kebaikan sebagai manusia atau manusia yang punya komitmen. Kemudian trihite karane itu adalah tiga hubungan yang seimbang antara manusia dengan Tuhan, manusia dengan manusia, dan manusia dengan alam. Kalau kita bandingkan dengan Islam, hampir mirip dengan konsep hablum minalLah dan hablum minannas.
Mbak Dewi, Anda hidup di tengah keragaman budaya dan agama bangsa. Anda melihat budaya dan terutama agama menjadi perekat kebhinnekaan atau sebaliknya?
Yang menurut saya justru yang harus dibangun di tengah keragaman bangsa ini adalah bagimana masing-masing individu menghargai perbedaan yang ada. Karena budaya atau agama bukan untuk diperdebatkan. Ketika orang dipaksa untuk mengakui dan bicara dalam persepsi yang sama, saya yakin pasti kita akan gagal total.
Karena memang, in a fact atau dalam kenyatannya, negara ini terdiri dari banyak propinsi, ratusan kabupaten, multi-bahasa, agama, budaya, dan etnis. Karena itu, kita perlu mengusahakan proses transenden atau bertuhan tadi membawa kita memasuki dunia yang sangat indah di tengah keragaman kita.
Apakah ada ancaman penyeragaman budaya bangsa setelah masa reformasi ini?
Saya pikir ada ancaman serius. Saya melihat tawaran-tawaran konsep berbangsa yang baru. Karena kita ini global, tentu banyak anasir-anasir dan sekte-sekte yang baru masuk. Tapi soalnya, bisakan pemerintah memperlakukan mereka dalam kerangka Hak Asasi Manusia untuk sama-sama ada?
Nah perkembangan baru itu berpengaruh juga pada sikap ulama, ustad, pendeta, pedande, biksu, dan semua eleman masyarakat agama. Nah, kita harus jujur dalam hidup di tengah keragaman itu. Pidato-pidato di gereja atau masjid harus jujur mengakui keragaman. Jangan memfitnah orang lain, jangan mengata-ngatai. Karena ketika ketegangan itu dilakukanhead to head oleh pemimpin agama, rakyat di bawah juga akan berkonflikhead to head.
Anda melihat sejauh ini agama sudah dipolitisasi sedemikian oleh banyak kelompok?
Ya. Padahal di negeri ini ada banyak nilai; agama, politik, ekonomi. Ya kalau main politik, politik aja. Jangan pula diinfiltrasi oleh kekuatan-kekuatan agama. Karena saya takut akann terjadi konflik yang head to head. Dan ini menjadi preseden yang buruk bagi keragaman bangsa. Kita lihat bagaimana kondisi Poso, kemudian juga Ambon. Saya berharap itu segera selesai. Karena kalau itu dibawa ke kancah politik, ada pihak ketiga yang memang tahu persis bagaimaan memanfaatkan situasi yang kacau itu.
Oleh sebab itu, keimanan kita itu seyogianya dimaknai dalam konteks kebaikan. Kalau kita berteiak-teriak akan memperbaiki tingkat keimanan, tapi isinya menjelek-jelekkan orang lain, fitnah dan caci maki, saya pikir tidak ada gunanya. Contoh misalnya apa yang dilakukan MUI. Semestinya, ia menjadi milik semua umat Islam, entah itu Muhammadiyah, NU, dan Ahmadiyah.
Nah, yang menjadi pertanyaan adalah ketika Ahmadiyah itu diposisikan seperti binatang yang tidak pantas didudukkan sama tinggi dan sama rendah, yang jadi pertanyaan adalah: apa yang dilakukan MUI? Seharusnya dia menjadi sarana untuk memberlakukan semua umat Islam secara adil.
Karena posisi beragama itu jelas dalam konstitusi kita. Di Pasal 29, negara menjamin dinyatakan kemerdekaan tiap-tiap penduduk untuk memeluk agamanya masing-masing dan untuk beribadat menurut agama dan kepercayaannya itu.
Artinya ada problem kebangsaan yang sebetulnya sekarang sedang diuji, ya?
Ya. Bali misalnya. Sekarang ini, Bali dalam posisi yang sedang mencari solusi, setelah bertubi-tubi terkena bom, isu RUU APP, dan imbas kenaikan BBM. Ini membuat hampir 4.000 perusahaan menengah kecil yang biasa bekerja di Bali itu kolaps. Ini belum lagi persoalan isu disintegrasi. Bali dikatakan tidak mau seirama dan seia sekata lagi dengan Jakarta.
Padahal, sikap Bali itu tetap konsisten, konsekuen dengan semangat pluralisme, NKRI, dan Pancasila. Sejauh ini, ketika bom meletus, tidak ada orang Bali yang bertindak gegabah melakukan kekerasan terhadap umat Islam, sekalipun data-data membuktikan bahwa semua bom itu dilakukan oleh orang-orang yang mengaku memperjuangkan Islam.
