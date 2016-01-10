Relasi Sains dan Agama

Dalam sejarah peradaban Barat, konflik antara kalangan intelektual versus agamawan (Katolik) mencapai klimaks ketika Nicolas Copernicus (1473-1543) mengemukakan hasil riset astronomisnya, yaitu matahari sebagai pusat alam semesta atau dikenal dengan teori helio-sentris. Kemudian, temuan Copernicus itu diperkuat oleh riset Galileo-Galilei (1564-1642) lewat teleskopnya. Temuan tersebut sontak membuat kalangan gereja menjadi berang, karena bertolak-belakang dengan doktrin gereja yang menyatakan bahwa bumi sebagai pusat alam semesta atau dikenal dengan geo-sentris.
Sebagaimana kita ketahui, pada abad pertengahan gereja memiliki otoritas tinggi dan penuh di segala lini kehidupan yang menuntut loyalitas umat terhadapnya. Adalah suatu kewajaran jika pihak gereja geram dengan segala perilaku yang berani menggugat doktrin yang mapan. Sebab, hal tersebut secara sosial-politik dapat merugikan pihak gereja, seperti kehilangan otoritas, memicu gerakan-gerakan perlawanan lainnya dan secara otomatis berdampak pada stabilitas perekonomian gereja. Namun, apa boleh buat, pihak gereja tak mampu membendung gelombang perlawanan dari kalangan intelektual yang menuntut independensi nalar dalam rangka mewujudkan otonomi ilmu pengetahuan.
Otonomi ilmu pengetahuan dari otoritas gereja melahirkan kebebasan akademik dan kebebasan mimbar akademik. Kebebasan akademik adalah kebebasan para akademisi dan saintis untuk melakukan kajian-kajian ilmiah tanpa ada intervensi baik yang datang dari ranah politik maupun agama. Sedangkan kebebasan mimbar akademik adalah kebebasan para akademisi yang memiliki wibawa keilmuan untuk memaparkan atau mempertanggungjawabkan temuan-temuan ilmiah melalui mimbar (ex cathedra).
Dengan terwujudnya otonomi ilmu pengetahuan, maka terjadilah peralihan bandul sejarah masyarakat Eropa yang sebelumnya menganut teosentrisme (Tuhan sebagai pusat kehidupan) menjadi antroposentrisme (manusia sebagai pusat kehidupan). Keberadaan manusia sebagai pusat kehidupan, secara perlahan peran Tuhan semakin terpinggirkan menuju tepian sejarah. Manusia sebagai lokus kehidupannya sendiri semakin dinamis dan progresif, terutama pada aspek pengembangan ilmu pengetahuan dan berbagai temuan ilmiah lainnya.
Memakai kategori Wilhelm Dilthey, pengembangan ilmu pengetahuan terdiri atas dua jenis yaitu geisteswissenschaften (ilmu pengetahuan sosial-humaniora) dan naturwissenschaften (ilmu pengetahuan alam) atau sains modern. Dalam tulisan ini kita hanya membahas naturwissenchaften dan pola relasinya dengan agama.
Naturwissenchaften yang dikukuhkan fondasinya oleh Immanuel Kant mengalami pengembangan pesat dalam menyingkap rahasia semesta dan menemukan kebenaran secara objektif. Kalau kita mengukur pengembangan itu dari zaman modern, maka ia bermula dari Isac Newton melalui hukum gravitasi dan konsep ruang-waktu hingga berbagai temuan sains mutakhir ini seperti neuro-sains.
Jika diteropong lebih jauh, interval waktu; dari modern ke sekarang, kita akan menemui para saintis sepaket dengan teori/hukum yang ditemuinya, seperti Pascal, Carolus Lineus (klasifikasi dalam biologi), Kepler, C. Darwin (teori evolusi), Mendel (genetika), Albert Einstein (teori relativisme), Neil Bohr (teori kuantum), Stephen Hawking (teori black hole and brief of time) dan lain-lain.
Kebangkitan sains modern ternyata secara diam-diam diintip oleh agama. Agama yang diharapkan mati, kini kembali mencuat ke permukaan. Jika sebelumnya sains modern hanya bertikai dengan Katholik, maka saat ini Islam dan agama lainnya pun turut serta di dalam arena itu. Sepertinya agama tidak rela hanya dikurung dalam persoalan-persoalan teologis, karena di dalam teks suci agama-agama juga tercantum fenomena-fenomena kealaman (ayat kauniyah), meskipun bersifat normatif atau hanya sekedar memberikan prinsip-prinsip umum.
Di samping itu, hal lain yang membuat kalangan agamawan geram adalah ranah sains modern dikuasai oleh aliran positivisme, materialisme, bahkan muncul bentuk yang ekstrem yaitu saintisme yang sama sekali tidak menyisakan ruang bagi agama. Akibatnya relasi alam semesta dengan dimensi transedental mengalami keterputusan epistemologis.
Para saintis (yang sekular) bekerja secara ilmiah dengan metode dan teori-teori, bukan dengan ayat-ayat suci. Mereka tidak memperdulikan apakah temuan-temuan ilmiah itu bertentangan atau sejalan dengan doktrin agama. Bagi mereka, temuan-temuan ilmiah dapat berkontribusi bagi kepentingan hidup manusia.
Mengamati perkembangan dan pengembangan ilmu pengetahuan semakin dinamis disertai dengan kebangkitan agama semakin meningkat, maka secara diskursus turut mempengaruhi pola relasi sains dan agama. Setidaknya ada 3 pola relasi sains dan agama yang berkembang di kalangan saintis dan agamawan, yaitu:
Pertama, konflik/konfrontatif. Dalam pola ini, relasi sains dan agama saling serang satu-sama lain. Di kalangan saintis, agama itu dipenuhi oleh mitos, ilusi, bertentangan dengan akal sehat dan tak dapat diukur secara saintifik. Sigmund Freud, misalnya, dalam buku “The Future of an Illusion” menjelaskan bahwa Tuhan yang disembah oleh manusia hanyalah sebuah khayalan atau ilusi yang digunakan sebagai perlindungan diri (self-protection). Tokoh lainnya yang paling vokal menyerang agama adalah Richard Dawkins yang menulis buku “The God Delusion”.
Demikian dengan agamawan pun menyerang para saintis. Bagi mereka, para saintis ini terkungkung dalam materialisme dan tidak memahami realitas secara utuh. Di sini, kalangan saintis yang mendapat serangan agamawan adalah saintis yang bermazhab darwinisme atau penganut teori evolusionisme dan creasionism.
Kedua, integratif. Pola ini hendak mengintegrasikan berbagai temuan ilmiah dengan ayat-ayat suci atau dikenal dengan istilah “cocokologi” (ilmu yang mencocokkan segala sesuatu). Dalam integrasi, agama menyumbangkan ajarannya pada ilmu pengetahuan. Sebaliknya, ilmu pengetahuan menghadiahkan penemuannya pada agama. Para saintis yang telah berhasil menemukan teori baru, lalu disambut oleh agamawan untuk diidentifikasi apakah teori itu sealun-seirama dengan ayat suci.
Jika teori itu bertentangan dengan ayat suci, maka secara otomatis suatu teori/temuan ilmiah ditolak. Tapi sebaliknya, jika teori/temuan ilmiah itu sejalan dengan ayat suci, maka secara otomatis—seperti kata berjawab, gayung bersambut—teori itu akan ditaburi dengan pelbagai ayat suci. Kemudian dengan gampang agamawan akan menyimpulkan bahwa teori ini menunjukkan kebenaran teks suci. Di sini, tokoh yang paling terkemuka adalah Harun Yahya, Dzakir Naik dan lain-lain. Atau Fritjof Cafra yang mengintegrasikan fisika dengan metafisika Hinduisme.
Ketiga, independen dan dialog. Pola ini berupaya untuk membangun pola harmoni sains dan agama. Sains tidak mesti menyerang agama, dan agama juga tidak mesti menyerang sains, bahkan antara sains dan agama tidak perlu diintegrasikan. Seyogyanya agama dan sains berjalan sesuai dengan jalurnya masing-masing. Agama tidak boleh masuk ke ranah sains dan sains juga tidak boleh masuk ke ranah agama. Dalam hal ini agama tentu mengurusi persoalan-persoalan teologis, etika dan aturan legal-formalnya, sedangkan sains mengurusi fenomena kealaman.
Dari ketiga pola relasi sains modern dan agama di atas, para pembaca yang budiman dapat menentukkan pada pola mana pikiran mesti dilabuhkan. Namun, secara pribadi penulis lebih condong pada pola independen, dimana agama dan sains modern berjalan pada ranahnya masing-masing. Dengan demikian upaya agama menunggangi sains atau sains menunggangi agama dapat dileraikan.
