Sepak Bola, Agama, dan Kita

Burhanuddin Muhtadi 16/06/2002 102 Views

IslamLib – Sepak bola telah menjadi agama. Tak hanya di Eropa dan Amerika Latin sepakbola dipuja dan menjadi bagian dari lifestyle, tapi juga di kawasan Timur Tengah, Mahgribi dan semenanjung Korea serta Cina.

Ketika tim Arab Saudi dibantai tanpa ampun oleh Jerman 0-8 di Grup E Piala Dunia 2002, sontak para sheikh kebakaran jenggot. “Kekalahan Itu sebuah Skandal, “tulis koran Asharqul Awsath. Arab Saudi bermain tanpa penyerang, tanpa gelandang, tanpa pertahanan, bahkan tanpa penjaga gawang,” demikian koran-koran di negara petrodolar sehari pasca-“tragedi nasional”.

Mungkinkah sepak bola menjadi agama? Bila memakai perspektif Robert N. Bellah tentang civil relegion, maka sepak bola juga sebuah agama. Civil religion, menurut Bellah, tidak dalam arti agama konvensional. Tapi suatu bentuk kepercayaan dan gugusan nilai dan praktik yang memiliki semacam “teologi” dan ritual tertentu yang di dalam realisasinya menunjukkan kemiripan dengan agama.

Boleh jadi ia adalah sebuah sistem atau praktik-praktik yang tidak ada hubungannya dengan agama. “Ritualisasi” Pancasila pada masa Orba, misalnya, yang diikuti dengan keharusan melakukan upacara bendera setiap hari Senin atau tanggal 17 Agustus, penataran P4 bagi siswa SLTP, SMU, mahasiswa dan pegawai negeri bisa disebut civil religion.

Dalam konteks ini, sepak bola bisa juga disebut civil relegion. “Teologi” sepakbola telah membuat Silvio Berlusconi, Pele, Jose Luis Chilavert dan lain-lain percaya diri memasuki panggung politik. Aneka asesoris bola begitu marak dikenakan ketika musim kompetisi bergulir.

Dukungan para suporter tak jarang mengandung sentimen emosional dan fanatisme membabi buta yang rentan melahirkan holiganisme. Kadang kita sulit membedakan fanatisme terhadap satu klub bola dengan fanatisme kaum militan terhadap kebenaran agamanya sehingga mengekslusikan penganut agama lain.

Di negeri kita, sepakbola juga menjadi tontonan paling populer. Meskipun timnas kita belum pernah merasakan aura piala dunia sejak digelar tahun 1930, hari-hari ini seantero tanah air “dibakar” semarak Piala Dunia. Bisa jadi guratan kesedihan Dik Doang dalam jingle iklan, menggambarkan kepiluan nasional atas prestasi timnas kita yang tak pernah bersuara di level internasional.

Syukurlah Indonesia masih meramaikan pentas bola sejagad itu melalui bola “fevernova” yang konon diproduksi di sini dan lagu Work of Heaven yang dinyanyikan grup musik Padi sebagai album resmi World Cup 2002.

Keindahan menyepak bola yang disuguhkan Piala Dunia 2002 ini sepatutnya diteladani, bukan saja oleh pemain lokal kita tapi juga para politisi, ekonom, teknokrat, agamawan dan lain-lain. Sepakbola adalah sebuah permainan tim yang ditentukan oleh solidnya koordinasi antar-lini depan, tengah dan pertahanan.

Kelemahan (politisi, ekonom, birokrat) kita selama ini adalah semua bernafsu menjadi striker yang terus-menerus menceploskan gol ke gawang lawan, tapi ogah bermain sebagai gelandang, bek kanan atau kiri, jangkar pertahanan atau penjaga gawang, apalagi pemain cadangan.

