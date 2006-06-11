Slamet Gundono: “Toleransi Akan Lestari Kalau Tak Ada Politisasi”

IslamLib – Hubungan Islam dengan budaya lokal akan tetap mesra bila tingkat kearifan dan toleransi beragama tetap lestari dan terjaga di tengah masyarakat. Benturan-benturan baru muncul ketika adanya politisasi agama. Demikian pengalaman dalang Wayang Suket ternama, Slamet Gundono, sebagaimana yang ia tutukan pada Novriantoni Kahar dan Anick Tohari dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL), Kamis (1/6) lalu.
Mas Slamet, bisa diceritkan bagaimana Anda bisa menjadi pewayang suket dan mampu menyanyikan Barzanji secara merdu?
Saya dulu mondok di Madrasah Aliyah Babakan, Tegal. Ketika itu, saya termasuk orang yang cukup cepat menghafal Barzanji atau Manaqib, tapi juga cepat lupanya. Entah kenapa. Nah, berkat tradisi itu, ketika mengembara kemana-mana, saya tiba-tiba kangen tradisi membaca Barzanji.
Tapi saya sudah banyak lupa lirik-liriknya. Namun karena orang kangen itu emosional dan tidak beraturan, apa saja ajaran yang pernah saya tangkap, langsung saya nyanyikan. Dan itu biasanya meloncat-loncat. Kalau diurut, memang tidak urut sesuai urutan-urutan lirik Barzanji. Tapi yang namanya orang kangen kan memang tidak urut. Kayak orang kangen pacarnya; yang ketangkap matanya, ya matanya yang dinikmati.
Memangnya sejak kecil Anda tumbuh dalam lingkungan keagamaan yang cukup kental, ya?
Saya tumbuh dari keluarga dalang. Sekitar kelas 6 SD, saya sudah bosan mengikuti kakak saya mendalang. Sebab, mendalang itu tiap malamnya ya seperti itu terus. Akhirnya, saya memutuskan untuk mengaji dan tidur di langgar sejak kecil. Mulai SMP saya tidur dan hidup di masjid 24 jam.
Pulang-pulang ke rumah hanya untuk makan, kemudian balik lagi ke masjid. Jadi saya belajar betul tentang Alquran, Barzanji, Manaqib, dan lain-lain, yang lebih bertradisi NU. Apakah itu dinamakan nyantri atau tidak, saya juganggak tahu. Tapi saya memang menjalani itu. Saya menjalani kehidupan di langgar.
Anda tampaknya lebih banyak bersentuhan dengan corak Islam yang esoteris, mistis, atau lebih banyak bergumul dengan tasawuf. Apakah memang itu pilihan keberagaman Anda?
Sebetulnya, ketika beragama, saya itu tidak memilih. Jadi mengalir saja seperti air. Sebab, proses beragama itu seperti sesuatu yang naluriah atau nuraniah; berangkat dari pengalaman dalam pengembaraan hidup yang terus-menerus. Lalu setelah sampai pada titik ini, orang mengatakan, “Oh, kamu itu tidak sadar dengan wayang kamu, wayang suket, bahwa lagu-lagu kamu itu, sudah masuk dalam tahapan-tahapan tasawuf.”
Tapi, saya sendiri tidak begitu mengerti bagaimana mendefinisikan apa yang saya jalankan. Artinya, saya melakukan saja, justru kawan-kawan yang mendefinisikan itu. Tapi dengan begitu, saya mulai belajar; ternyata hakikat dari beragama itu bersifat individual dan sosial. Artinya, ada titik-titik individual, yaitu hubungn kita dengan Tuhan yang bersifat sangat privat dan pribadi.
Pada bagian ini, ada yang bisa dceritakan, dan ada yang tidak bisa kita ceritakan. Di lain sisi, ia juga kadang bersifat sosial. Dalam bagian kedua ini, bentuk-bentuk mobilisasi keagamaan kadang-kadang bisa dibenarkan untuk tujuan politik agama. Namun, untuk kepentingan substansial kita dalam berhubungan dengan Allah, harusnya itu tidak bisa dibenarkan.
Dari langgar di Tegal, kemana Anda selanjutnya mengembara?
Dulu saya kuliah di IKJ, Jurusan Teater. Kemudian pindah ke STSI jurusan pedalangan, sampai selesai. Dalam hidup ini, saya memang merasakan proses beragama yang terus-menerus. Kalau Kanjeng Nabi bilang, agama dan iman itu bergerak terus-menerus, naik-turun, naik-turun, fluktuatif. Justru karena fluktuasi itulah saya mementingkan proses belajar dalam beragama. Belajar terus-menerus yang tidak ada habisnya guna memahami alam, Tuhan, dan agama saya.
Tapi dalam beragama, prinsipnya saya lebih senang pada konsep yang disebut rahmatan lil’alamin itu. Artinya, Islam hadir untuk rahmat bagi seluruh alam dan segala makhluk, bukan hanya untuk orang Islam. Itu yang saya yakini betul sejak kecil sampai sekarang. Gusti Allah dan Nabi saya itu berpikirnya sangat luar biasa.
Dalam prakteknya, paradigma Islam sebagai rahmat itu kan tidak selalu mulus. Faktanya, ada saja benturan-benturan antara pandangan Islam yang ortodoks dengan tradisi-tradisi yang berkembang di masyarakat. Bagaimana Anda menanggulanginya?
Ketika belajar mengaji, saya banyak menyimak hadis-hadis yang bilang bahwa dalam Islam itu nantinya akan ada banyak aliran. Hanya Ahli Sunnah saja yang benar di antara yang banyak itu. Akhirnya, setiap orang mengklaim dirinya Ahli Sunnah. Buat saya, klaim seperti itu tidak penting, karena dinamika aliran yang banyak dan perbedaan-perbedaan yang ada itu justru menjadi khas.
Sebab mulai dari Nabi Adam sampai Muhammad, sejak Nabi Muhammad sampai sahabat, tabiin-tabiin dan seterusnya, ahli-ahli mujtahid dan lain sebagainya, memang telah tampak bahwa Islam terus tumbuh dengan berbagai penafsiran untuk kehidupan ini. Dan Tuhan membuka betul ruang untuk itu. Hanya orang yang berpikir saja yang bisa memahami hakikat Islam yang begitu. Yang tidak berpikir, ya jangan harap akan memahami Islam dan Tuhannya.
Anda pernah punya pengalaman dianggap keluar dari pakem Islam yang ortodoks dalam berkesenian?
Secara pribadi tidak pernah. Kebetulan, ketika masih di pondok, saya justru sudah berkesenian. Saya sudah mendalang sejak di pondok, dan kebetulan, pondok saya yang di Babakan itu sangat akomodatif terhadap seni. Dan sesungguhnya, banyak sekali pondok pesantren di Jawa yang sangat akomodatif terhadap kegiatan seni. Dari situ saya menyimpulkan, sebetulnya dengan adanya berbagai aliran yang banyak itu dalam Islam, kalau puncaknya rahmatan lil `alamin, sebenarnya nggak ada masalah.
Masalahnya muncul ketika agama menjadi politik agama yang diabdikan untuk mencapai kepentingan-kepentingan tertentu. Di situ baru akan terjadi konflik-konflik. Saya sejak awal memang tidak berada di situ. Tapi uniknya, kalau saya ketemu kyai saya yang sangat ortodoks dalam beragama, kita tetap masih bisa guyonan.
Ada suatu kejadian antara saya dengan salah satu kyai saya yang tidak perlu disebutkan namanya. Ketika mendalang, saya juga mendatangkan para penari Tayub di atas pentas. Dia rupanya nungguin dan menonton, tapi dari jarak jauh. Besoknya saya tanya: “Kenapa Pak Kyai tidak mendekat saat melihat pertunjukan Tayub semalam?”
Dia jawab: “Saya sebetulnya senang dengan pertunjukan itu, karena sensualitas, kegembiraan, kebahagiaan, dan mungkin juga kesalahan, karena ada orang yang minum-minum dalam pertunjukan itu, juga merupakan sesuatu yang ada di alam ini. Tapi saya cukup melihatnya dari kejauhan karena saya tidak punya tradisi Tayub.” Dia bilang lagi, ”Saya juga tidak memaksa, tapi toleransi itu sudah cukup menurut saya.”
Itulah komentar seorang kyai yang sangat bijaksana dalam menaggapi kesenian. Tapi sebetulnya banyak sekali kyai-kyai di desa yang sangat bijak tetapi tidak terdengar komentarnya. Kebanyakan yang muncul ke permukaan kan kyai-kyai yang berpolitik; yang membuat statemen-statemen besar. Menurut saya, kadang-kadang kita juga terjebak dengan pemahaman-pemahaman mereka itu tentang agama dan kesenian.
Padahal banyak sekali gejala di daerah-daerah yang menunjukkan bahwa antara kesenian dan agama itu enjoy-enjoy saja. Kalau toh ada yang tidak suka dengan kesenian tertentu, dia membuat keseniannya sendiri. Itu tidak ada masalah bagi saya.
Misalnya, kalau ada orang yang tidak suka kesenian Jawa, lalu dia membuat kesenian yang kearab-araban, monggo saja. Tapi apakah Anda akan terus bisa bisa begitu, wong sehari-hari Anda ngomongnya dalam bahasa Jawa. Jangan lupa pula, dalam kesenian Jawa itu juga terkandung hakikat-hakikat keislaman.
Nah, dari situ saya berkesimpulan, kalau Islam hadir sebagai rahmat bagi alam, di manapun di seluruh titik alam ini akan ada nilai-nilai Islam. Daun yang jatuh berguguran dan akhirnya membusuk di tanah dan menumbuhkan padi, juga mengandung unsur keislaman.
Orang yang menyingkirkan batu di jalanan, sekalipun agamanya tidak jelas, telah menunaikan nilai-nilai Islam. Kalau sudah begitu pemahaman kita tentang Islam, kita tidak akan punya persoalan dengan dunia. Kalaupun ada perbenturan, bagi saya itu mesti karena adanya politisasi.
