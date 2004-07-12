Tiga Orientasi Beragama

Mendefinisikan apa itu agama sampai saat ini masih terasa sulit. Definisi-definisi tentang agama yang pernah diperkenalkan para teolog sejak dulu masih saja terasa kurang pas. Alasannya, semua definisi tersebut belum bisa merengkuh dan menyentuh semua aspek agama secara komprehensif. Makanya, muncul ketidakpuasan terhadap defenisi agama yang tersedia.
Akibat ketidakpuasan tersebut, muncullah pendapat yang mengatakan bahwa agama tidak perlu didefinisikan. Sebab semakin agama didefinisikan, semakin ia terkungkung dalam batasan-batasan bahasa definisi tersebut.
Padahal, agama sendiri melingkupi masalah-masalah yang begitu kompleks dan lebih kompleks dari batasan-batasan bahasa tersebut. Persis seperti kata seorang Teosof dari India, J. Krisnamurti, dalam bukunya The Flight of The Angel(1971): “It is not enough to merely understand at verbal level.”
Selain itu, para pemeluk agama juga kadangkala tidak mau repot-repot terjebak dalam permainan definisi tentang apa itu agama. Mereka cenderung lebih memilih menjalankan agama secara praktis dan aplikatif saja, tanpa mempersoalkan apa itu agama secara lebih reflektif.
Dalam menjalankan agama secara praktis dan aplikatif inilah, setiap pemeluk agama, sadar atau tidak sadar, akan memosisikan agama sebagai tujuan atau orientasi (religion orientation) tertentu di dalam kehidupannya.
Tentu setiap pemeluk agama mempunyai orientasi agama yang berbeda-beda. Diferensiasi orientasi agama, setidaknya dibentuk oleh pola pikir dalam memahami agama dan juga lingkungan –politik, sosial, budaya, ekonomi dan agama– tempat seorang pemeluk agama mengaktualisasi diri.
Dalam bentangan sejarah agama, paling tidak terdapat tiga konsep tentang orientasi agama. Ketiga konsep tersebut –yaitu religion as end (agama sebagai tujuan akhir), religion as mean (agama sebagai alat), dan religion as quest (agama sebagai pencarian)– pernah diperkenalkan Allport dan Ross (1967) ketika menganalisis kecenderungan pemeluk agama dalam menempatkan agama dalam kehidupannya. Setiap orientasi agama tersebut diasumsikan memberi dampak yang nyata terhadap pemeluk seorang agama dalam menjalankan praktik kehidupannya sehari-hari.
Pertama, agama sebagai tujuan akhir. Tatkala kemudi orientasi agama dibelokkan ke arah the end, maka agama akan masuk perangkap finalitas yang paripurna, sehingga ia kebal (imune) dari kritik. Apa yang dikatakan agama akan menjadi “sihir” dan doktrin kebenaran yang mutlak.
Pemeluk agama yang berpegang pada orientasi ini akan cenderung kurang memiliki pemahaman kritis terhadap agama, terutama pada aspek pembedaan bagian mana wilayah agama murni dan bagian mana wilayah tafsir atas agama. Mereka kerap kali bersikap taken for granted terhadap agama.
Pada akhirnya, agama kian terjangkit virus stagnasi spiritual, dan cenderung menguatkan eksklusivisme dan fanatisme para pemeluknya. Mereka cenderung menutup mata dari setiap perubahan realitas dan menutup telinga dari kritik yang ditujukan padanya.
Kedua, tatkala tingkat kritisisme terhadap agama lenyap sama sekali, dan fanatisme semakin mengakar kuat dalam keyakinan si pemeluk agama, maka agama dengan mudah akan dimanipulasi oleh kepentingan politik dan kekuasaan.
Di sinilah religion as mean (agama sebagai alat) mulai tercium aromanya. Dalam situasi begini, agama dijadikan budak bagi kepentingan(interest) yang sama sekali tidak terkait dengan nilai-nilai universal agama itu sendiri.
Kasus fatwa tentang haramnya memilih presiden perempuan dari sejumlah ulama di Jawa Timur (Langitan) awal Juni lalu, masih hangat dalam ingatan kita. Kecurigaan kalau para kiai yang mengeluarkan fatwa tersebut sedang memperlakukan agama sebagai alat pencapai tujuan-tujuan tertentu bermunculan.
Sebab, fatwa itu memang bertentangan dengan nilai-nilai universal agama: Islam tidak melarang pemimpin perempuan. Masih banyak kasus-kasus lainnya yang dapat dijadikan contoh “agama sebagai alat”.
Dari congoh-contoh di atas, menjadi jelas bahwa pada hakikatnya para pemeluk agama yang berorientasi religion as end dan religion as mean hanya mempermalukan agama dan memanfaatkan agama sebagai justifikasi perilaku mereka saja yang belum tentu sesuai dengan nilai-nilai universal agama.
Maka tanpa tedeng aling-aling dapatlah dikatakan bahwa, perilaku seperti itu sama artinya dengan tindak “mematisurikan agama”. Untuk itu, diperlukan orientasi lain dari agama, berbeda dari dua orientasi sebelumnya.
Ketiga, religion as quest. Individu dengan orientasi ‘pencarian’ tidak akan menganggap agama sebagai sesuatu yang sudah final dan paripurna. Orientasi agama seperti ini membentuk pemeluk agama menjadi pribad-pribadi yang antikesempurnaan, tapi tetap mempunyai visi ke depan untuk mengejar kesempurnaan secara terus menerus melalui pelbagai cara.
Agama pada gilirannya diposisikan sebagai proses pencarian kreatif untuk menemukan tujuan yang mulia, sesuai dengan nilai-nilai agama itu sendiri. Agaknya proses pencarian yang terus-menerus ini sesuai dengan tuntunan Alqur’an (3):114 yang menyebut orang-orang seperti itu selalu bergegas menuju kebajikan, wayusâri`ûn fil khairât.
Ayat ini jelas menginstruksikan kita sebagai umat beragama untuk secara kreatif dan secara terus-menerus berusaha menemukan al-khairât, kebajikan-kebajikan atau tujuan-tujuan mulia yang sesuai dengan nilai-nilai agama.
Efek positif yang timbul ketika individu-individu umat beragama memilih keagamaan yang berorientasi pencarian, paling tidak adalah tumbuhnya kritisisme atau sensitivitas terhadap agama. Sikap kritis terhadap agama bukanlah sikap tercela dan perlu dipandang sebagai hal negatif dan mengingkari hakikat agama.
Dengan bersikap kritis, diharapkan pemeluk agama justru akan menemukan hakikat terdalam dari pesan-pesan agama itu sendiri. Mereka dituntun untuk menemukan agama sebagai sebuah proses memeluk agama dengan akar keberagamaan yang kuat dalam menghujam di dalam jiwa dan kesadarannya.
Pemeluk agama akan belajar untuk berpikir, menafsir dan menimbang mana yang merupakan semangat agama dan mana yang merupakan reduksi atas agama. Dengan jalan seperti itu, stagnasi dan kejumudan spiritual akan terpelanting jauh-jauh agama. Orientasi kegamaan ini yang disulut di sini adalah dinamika dan gejolak keberagamaan yang selalu hidup dan progresif.
Keterbukaan terhadap kemungkinan-kemungkinan lain, baik di dalam maupun di luar agama semakin lebar. Kecurigaan-kecurigaan terhadap yang lain (other) segera terbendung dengan sendirinya. Hidup beragama diharapkan dapat saling menghormati satu sama lain.
Tampaknya, ketiga orientasi agama tersebut dimiliki oleh semua penganut agama di Indonesia. Makanya, diperlukan usaha-usaha kreatif untuk membuka mata dan menyegarkan visi keagamaan kita agar dapat memosisikan agama di dalam kehidupan politik, sosial, budaya dan ekonomi secara lebih cerdas dan cermat.
Dinamika kehidupan terus berubah. Agama akan dihadapkan pada berbagai isu yang terus baharu, seperti modernisme, pluralisme, multikultiralisme, globalisasi, fragmentasi, benturan peradaban dan sebagainya.
Agama tidak bisa melakukan apa-apa kecuali jika ia dioperasikan oleh pemeluknya dengan baik. Demi merespons tantangan-tantangan zaman tersebut, pemeluk agama perlu kiranya memosisikan dan memerankan agama bukan sebagai the endapalagi sebagai means, melainkan sebagai quest, atau proses pencarian kratif.
