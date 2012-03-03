Fundamentalisme Yahudi

IslamLib – Namanya Naama Margolese. Umurnya 8 tahun, duduk di kelas dua sekolah dasar. Ia seorang puteri dari keluarga Yahudi ortodoks imigran dari Amerika yang tinggal di kota Beit Shemesh, kota “konservatif” yang terletak antara Jerusalem dan Tel Aviv di Israel. Pertengahan Desember tahun lalu, gadis kecil ini menjadi pembicaraan yang ramai di Israel. Publik Israel marah bukan main karena ia menjadi sasaran pelecehan oleh sekelompok priaYahudi ultra-Ortodoks. Peristiwa ini dilaporkan oleh Isabel Kershner di koran The New York Times (27/12/2011).
Ceritanya sederhana. Suatu hari di bulan Desember tahun lalu, saat Margolese pulang dari sekolah, seorang laki-laki Yahudi meludahinya, menghujaninya dengan kata-kata kotor, dan menyebutnya sebagai pelacur. Rupanya laki-laki Yahudi ultra-Ortodoks itu marah karena sebagai gadis, Margolese tidak berpakaian sebagaimana diatur dalam hukum agama Yahudi. Margolese memakai pakaian yang cukup sopan sebetulnya, tetapi masih dianggap kurang “relijius” oleh kalangan Yahudi ultra-Ortodoks.
Setelah peristiwa pelecehan ini, ribuan orang Yahudi, terutama kalangan Ortodoks yang moderat, ramai-ramai mendatangai kota Beit Shemesh untuk memprotes kekerasan dan fanatisme. Kalangan Yahudi ultra-Ortodoks meneriaki wartawan perempuan yang meliput protes itu dengan sebutan shikse, alias “pelacur” dalam dialek Yiddish.
Pandangan kaum Yahudi ultra-Ortodoks agak-agak mengingatkan kita pada kaum Muslim fundamentalis pada umumnya. Kedua kelompok itu, misalnya, mempunyai visi yang kurang lebih sama tentang perempuan serta tempatnya dalam masyarakat. Mereka, kalangan ultra-Ortodoks itu, misalnya, berpendapat bahwa laki-laki diharamkan untuk mendengarkan suara perempuan.
Seorang tentara Yahudi Ortodoks pernah meninggalkan barisan yang sedang menyanyikan mars militer, karena di sebelahnya ada seorang tentara perempuan yang ikut bernyanyi. Ini mengingatkan kita pada pandangan sebagian kalangan Islam (ortodoks/konservatif) yang menganggap bahwa suara perempuan adalah aurat yang harus dihindari.
Di kota Beit Shemesh, perempuan diharuskan duduk di bagian paling belakang di bus-bus umum. Segregasi ruang diterapkan untuk memisahkan antara laki-laki dan perempuan. Pada malam hari, bangku-bangku di tempat umum kerap disingkirkan oleh kaum ultra-Ortodoks di kota itu. Tujuannya, agar perempuan tak memakainya sebagai tempat untuk kongkow dan ngobrol.
(Catatan: Memang ada beberapa kemiripan antara hukum Torah dan hukum fikih yang berkembang dalam tradisi Islam. Adakah proses saling pengaruh-mempengaruhi di sini?).
Negara Israel memang negara Yahudi, dan diperuntukkan untuk bangsa Yahudi. Mungkin inilah negara satu-satunya di muka bumi yang mempunyai watak etnik dan keagamaan yang begitu kental. Tak ada negeri manapun di dunia ini yang berdiri dengan niat khusus untuk menampung etnik atau bangsa tertentu.
Tetapi, sebagaimana dinyatakan oleh PM Israel Benyamin Netanyahu, menanggapi kasus Naama Margolese itu, Israel tetaplah “negara demokratis, berwatak Barat (Western), dan liberal.” Dengan kata lain, meskipun Israel adalah negara Yahudi, ia juga sekaligus merupakan negara sekuler.
Watak sekuler inilah yang sejak lama diprotes oleh kelompok Yahudi Ortodoks atau ultra-Ortodoks. Mereka ingin menjadikan Israel sepenuhnya sebagai negara agama dan diatur menurut hukum agama Yahudi yang sangat ketat (hukum Torah).
Mereka menolak negara sekuler Israel karena negeri semacam ini, dalam pandangan mereka, diatur oleh chukos ha goyim, yakni hukum Gentile, yakni bangsa-bangsa non-Yahudi (Baca artikel Samuel C. Heilman dan Menachem Friedman dalam buku yang disunting Martin E. Marty dan Scott R. Appleby, Fundamentalism Observed [1991]).
Tentu saja, kalangan sekuler atau moderat di Israel yang jumlahnya jauh lebih besar, menolak visi negara agama seperti dikehendaki oleh kaum ultra-Ortodoks itu. Meskipun, di bawah kepemimpinan Partai Likud dan PM Benyamin Netanyahu sekarang, pengaruh kaum Yahudi ultra-Ortodoks pelan-pelan memang menguat, melampuai jumlah numerik mereka yang sebetulnya sangat kecil.
Menurut estimasi Heilman dan Friedman (1991:198), jumlah kaum Yahudi ultra-Ortodoks hanyalah 30% dari total pengikut Yahudi Ortodoks. Sementara jumlah kelompok yang terakhir ini hanyalah 15% dari total orang Yahudi di seluruh dunia (sekitar 13,5 juta).
Apa yang diperlihatkan oleh kelompok Yahudi ultra-Ortodoks ini sebetulnya menunjukkan bahwa gejala fundamentalisme bukanlah khas pada agama tertentu, tetapi ada pada agama-agama besar dunia. Ada di Yahudi, ada di Kristen, dan ada pula di Islam.
Kelompok Yahudi ultra-Ortodoks biasa disebut sebagai Haredim. Tentu menarik melihat akar-akar historis munculnya kelompok Yahudi ultra-Ortodoks itu. Munculnya kelompok ini bisa ditelusuri jauh ke belakang, yakni pada saat terjadi gerakan Pencerahan di Eropa pada abad ke-18 yang kemudian berujung pada munculnya negara modern yang sekular.
Umat Yahudi, terutama yang tinggal di Jerman dan Eropa Timur (biasa disebut dengan Yahudi Ashkenazim), mempunyai reaksi yang berbeda-beda terhadap modernisasi dan sekularisasi Eropa yang diakibatkan oleh Pencerahan itu. Sekurang-kurangnya ada tiga jenis reaksi terhadap modernisme.
Pertama, kelompok asimilasionis — kelompok Yahudi yang mau membaur dengan kebudayaan modern, melebur diri dalam kultur negara di mana mereka tinggal (terutama Jerman). Mereka menerima modernisme secara total. Akibatnya, mereka kehilangan identitas mereka sebagai orang Yahudi. Mereka ini biasa disebut sebagai “orang Yahudi yang bukan Yahudi” (non-Jewish Jews).
Kaum asimilasionis ini dikritik oleh kalangan Yahudi lain, karena mereka menerima modernisme dengan mengorbankan identitas mereka sebagai bangsa Yahudi. Kelompok kedua ini lebih cenderung mengambil sikap tengah, yakni menerima modernisme, tetapi sekaligus mempertahankan identitas keyahudian.
Memakai bahasa kalangan nahdliyyin, kira-kira mereka memakai prinsip al-muhafadzah ‘al al-qadim al-shalih, wa’l-akhdzu bi’l-jadid al-ashlah (mempertahankan tradisi lama yang baik, seraya menerima hal-hal baru yang lebih baik).
Kelompok kedua ini biasa disebut sebagai kaum akulturasionis — mereka yang cenderung memilih jalan akulturasi, yakni menyesuaikan ajaran dan tradisi yang ada dengan lingkungan baru yang sudah berubah. Kelompok Haskalah atau Maskilim bisa digolongkan kedalam golongan ini. Tokoh terpenting mereka adalah Moses Mendelssohn (1729-1786), seorang filosof Yahudi yang masyhur karena gagasannya tentang reformasi agama Yahudi. Mereka ini biasa dipandang sebagai kelompok Yahudi pencerahan.
Tetapi, di mata kalangan Yahudi lain yang lebih “fanatik”, posisi akulturasionis yang diambil oleh kelompok Maskilim itu juga dianggap mengandung bahaya. Pada akhirnya, menurut mereka, akulturasi adalah langkah setapak menuju kepada asimilasi, a recipe of extinction, resep untuk kepunahan diri.
Di mata mereka, tak ada bedanya antara asimilasi dan akulturasi; beda hanya dalam derajat saja. Keduanya akan membawa bangsa Yahudi kehilangan identitasnya di dunia yang kian sekular, dunia yang diatur menurut chukos ha goyim.
Kelompok ketiga ini mengajukan alternatif lain, yaitu kontra terhadap dunia sekular, seraya menegakkan dengan ketat tradisi Yahudi yang bersumber dari hukum Talmud. Mereka biasa disebut sebagai kelompok kontra-akulturasi. Dari sinilah bibit-bibit fundamentalisme dalam Yahudi sebetulnya muncul.
Dari golongan ketiga inilah lahir kelompok Haredim, yakni kalangan Yahudi ultra-Ortodoks. Ciri-ciri mereka sangat jelas: menolak dunia sekular, dan mengembangkan corak kehidupan yang lebih suci (pristin) berdasarkan tradisi Yahudi yang ditafsirkan secara ketat.
Kelompok Haredim ini tumbuh dari dua kelompok Yahudi ortodoks yang sudah muncul sebelumnya, yakni kelompok Hasidim (cenderung spiritualistik, mirip-mirip dengan kalangan tradisionalis NU) dan Misnagdim (yang cenderung tekstualis-keras, mirip dengan kelompok Wahabi dalam Islam). Dua kelompok ini mengembangkan pola pendidikan tradisional yang dengan keras memegang tradisi melalui madrasah Yahudi yang dikenal dengan yeshiva.
Metode pendidikan yang dikenal di sana adalah tachlis murid melulu hanya diajarkan ilmu-ilmu tradisional mengenai hukum Talmud. Mereka dilarang untuk mempelajari ilmu-ilmu lain, terutama yang datang dari dunia sekular (Heilman dan Friedman 1991).
Apakah yang bisa kita pelajari dari sejarah fundamentalisme dalam agama Yahudi semacam ini? Pengalaman dalam agama Yahudi ini tentu tak asing bagi mereka yang akrab dengan gejala fundamentalisme dalam Islam. Ada banyak kemiripan di sana, apalagi jika kita pertimbangkan bahwa baik Islam dan Yahudi mempunyai kemiripan dalam satu hal: keduanya sangat menekankan dimensi hukum yang bersifar formal dalam agama (dalam Islam ini berkembang menjadi tradisi fikih; dalam Yahudi, berkembang dalam tradisi Talmudik).
Berdasarkan pengalaman yang kita lihat dalam Yahudi dan Islam, terutama dalam sejarah modern kedua agama ini, tampak sekali satu hal: Penafsiran agama yang keras dan tekstualistik bisa memantik munculnya kekerasan, terutama terhadap perempuan. Dalam Islam, contoh yang paling vulgar adalah Talibanisme di Afghanistan. Dalam Yahudi, ini bisa kita lihat dari insiden yang menimpa gadis kecil Yahudi dari kota Beit Shemesh itu, Naama Margolese.
Bagi saya, jalan yang ditempuh oleh kalangan Haskalah dalam Yahudi, dengan figur utamanya Moses Mendelssohn, adalah opsi yang paling masuk akal, yakni jalan akulturasi. Inti jalan ini ialah menerima modernitas, seraya tetap berpegang pada tradisi.
Hanya saja, masalah yang segera menghadang adalah: seberapa besar dosis modernitas yang bisa ditelan, dan seberapa besar dosis tradisi yang masih bisa dipertahankan. Dalam soal ini, tentu ada banyak sikap yang beragam, baik di kalangan Haskalah Yahudi, atau kalangan “Haskalah” versi Islam.
