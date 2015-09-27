Kekerasan dalam Kitab Suci

IslamLib – Salah satu penjelasan yang kerap dipakai untuk menerangkan kenapa sejumlah kelompok “teroris Islam” melakukan kekerasan adalah Kitab Suci. Kelompok-kelompok itu menemukan dalam Quran sejumlah ayat, terutama ayat-ayat jihad, yang mereka pakai untuk membenarkan tindakan kekerasan. Dengan demikian, kitab suci menerangkan perilaku sebuah kelompok agama. Seolah-olah ada korelasi antara ajaran dengan tindakan.
Meskipun penjelasan semacam ini tidak seluruhnya salah, ada hal yang cukup mengganggu. Ajaran atau narasi yang berisi kekerasan tidak saja kita jumpai di dalam Quran, tetapi juga di kitab-kitab suci agama lain. Sebut saja, misalnya, Taurat atau Perjanjian Lama (PL). Banyak narasi kekerasan kita jumpai dalam kitab orang Yahudi dan Kristen itu.
Salah satu narasi kekerasan dalam PL yang sering menjadi pembahasan para sarjana adalah kitab keenam: Kitab Yosua. Kitab ini mengisahkan drama penaklukan tanah Kanaan yang dipimpin oleh Yosua, pembantu Musa. Dalam Islam, tokoh ini dikenal dengan nama Yusha’ ibn Nun, tokoh yang muncul dalam kisah pertemuan Musa dengan seorang “hamba yang diberikan rahmat dan ilmu” (QS 18:65). Konon nama hamba ini ialah Khidir, nabi yang dianggap sebagai sumber ilmu-ilmu kebatinan (esoterisme) dalam Islam.
Dalam Kitab Yosua kita jumpai Tuhan yang memberikan arahan yang begitu detil, langkah demi langkah, bagaimana cara menaklukkan dan merebut tanah Kanaan. Penaklukan Kanaan bukan dipimpin oleh Yosua, melainkan langsung oleh Tuhan. Jabatan komandan perang dipegang oleh Yang Maha Suci. Tuhan mengarahkan Yosua dan pasukannya bagaimana membunuh dan merampas harta-harta musuh.
Salah satu bagian dari penaklukkan Kanaan yang dikisahkan dengan begitu “vivid”, hidup, adalah penaklukan kota Yerikho. Kita ikuti sebentar bagaimana peristiwa yang sangat penting dalam memori bangsa Yahudi ini dikisahkan dalam PL:
“Lalu bersoraklah bangsa itu, sedang sangkakala ditiup; segera sesudah bangsa itu mendengar bunyi sangkakala, bersoraklah mereka dengan sorak yang nyaring. Maka runtuhlah tembok itu, lalu mereka memanjat masuk ke dalam kota, masing-masing langsung ke depan, dan merebut kota itu.
Mereka menumpas dengan mata pedang segala sesuatu yang di dalam kota itu, baik laki-laki maupun perempuan, baik tua maupun muda, sampai kepada lembu, domba dan keledai. (Yosua 6:20-21)
Lalu kata Yosua setelah selesai menaklukkan kota itu: “Terkutuklah di hadapan TUHAN orang yang bangkit untuk membangun kembali kota Yerikho ini”. Dan TUHAN menyertai Yosua dan terdengarlah kabar tentang dia di seluruh negeri itu. (Yosua 6:26-27) Dalam versi Islam/Arab, kota ini disebut Arikha, sebuah kota yang dianggap sebagai salah satu hunian terkuno dalam sejarah manusia, terletak di dekat Sungai Yordan (Tepi Barat sekarang). Kota ini dihancurkan oleh Yosua, dibumi-hanguskan, dengan sebuah pasukan yang langsung dipimpin oleh Tuhan.
Narasi kekerasan serupa juga kita jumpai dalam Kitab Samuel, terutama bagian yang pertama. Di sana kita jumpai kisah perseteruan bangsa Israel di bawah kepemimpinan raja-raja mereka melawan orang-orang Filistin. Di dalam kitab inilah kita jumpai kisah kepahlawanan Saul (Talut dalam versi Quran) dan Daud (panglima perang dan raja yang kemudian dianggap sebagai sosok nabi dalam versi Islam), tetapi juga sekaligus kekerasan yang brutal terhadap orang-orang yang “tak disunat”, alias bangsa di luar orang-orang Yahudi.
Tak heran jika orang-orang ateis seperti Richard Dawkins menyebut Tuhan bangsa Yahudi sebagai “the most unpleasant character in all fictions,” Tuhan yang brutal, pencemburu, rasis, pembabat suatu kelompok etnik (ethnic cleanser), dsb. Saya tak akan sebutkan secara detil bagaimana Dawkins menggambarkan Tuhan dalam konsepsi Perjanjian Lama.
Apa yang dikatakan Dawkins ini bukan hal baru. Kalangan dalam Kristen sendiri –terutama para pendeta yang bermazhab liberal—melakukan kritik serupa. Seorang uskup Gereja Anglikan dari Newark, New Jersey, John Shelby Spong, menulis sebuah buku yang tentu saja kontroversial di kalangan Kristen, dengan judul The Sins of Scripture (2005).
Buku Spong itu berisi semacam usaha menafsir kembali ulang teks-teks dalam Hebrew Bible atau Perjanjian Lama yang penuh dengan narasi kekerasan. Ayat-ayat semacam itu oleh Spong bahkan disebut sebagai “dosa Kitab Suci”, sebagaimana menjadi judul bukunya.
Yang menjadi pertanyaan saya adalah: Jika ada narasi kekerasan yang begitu “sadis” dalam Perjanjian Lama, kenapa ayat-ayat itu tidak mengilhami, katakan saja, gerakan teroris Yahudi atau Kristen dalam skala yang cukup besar seperti terjadi dalam Islam sekarang ini? Menurut saya, dari segi narasi kekerasan, Quran masih kalah jauh dibanding kitab Perjanjian Lama. Jauh sekali.
Mark Juergensmeyer memang menelaah dengan sangat baik gerakan-gerakan Yahudi dan Kristen fundamentalis yang diilhami oleh ajaran agama mereka, seperti ia catat dalam bukunya yang sudah klasik Terror in the Mind of God (2000). Tetapi skala dan magnitude gerakan fundamentalisme Kristen dan Yahudi masih kalah jauh dibanding dengan gerakan-gerakan serupa dalam Islam. Saya berbicara mengenai era modern, tentunya. Dalam era klasik, kekerasan oleh gereja Kristen terhadap lawan-lawannya tentu saja merupakan pemandangan yang umum.
Apa yang hendak saya kemukakan ialah bahwa kitab suci tok tidak cukup menjelaskan gejala kekerasan atas nama agama. Banyak kitab suci agama-agama di luar Islam yang memuat narasi kekerasan yang sadis, bahkan dalam derajat yang lebih tinggi dari Quran. Tapi en toch demikian ayat-ayat dalam kitab-kitab suci itu tak serta merta mengilhami munculnya kelompok-kelompok kekerasan dalam agama-agama tersebut.
Harus dicari faktor-faktor lain di luar Kitab Suci. Saya ingin menyebut dua faktor di sini. Yang pertama terkait dengan cara umat Islam memahami Quran. Pemahaman yang harafiah dan skripturalistik terhadap Quran masih cukup dominan di kalangan Islam. Ini berbeda dengan kalangan Yahudi dan Kristen yang sebagian besar sudah meninggalkan pendekatan semacam ini terhadap Kitab Suci.
Bahkan sejak gerakan biblical criticism muncul di Eropa pada abad ke-19, ide tentang Kitab Suci sebagai wahyu yang langsung turun dari Tuhan, tak mengandung sama sekali kesalahan (inerrancy), sudah banyak ditinggalkan di kalangan Kristen.
Yang kedua terkait dengan situasi sosial-politik. Kemerosotan peradaban Islam yang terus berlangsung hingga sekarang menimbulkan kekecewaan pada (sebagian) umat Islam, setelah berabad-abad mereka berada di puncak peradaban dunia. Di sini, harus kita akui ada semacam “post power syndrome”. Hingga sekarang umat Islam masih mengimpikan kembalinya kejayaan masa lampau itu. Tetapi kejayaan itu makin susah diraih karena solusi yang mereka percayai justru membawa kembali mundur ke masa lampau, bukan menghadapi zaman ini.
Solusi itu ialah kembali kepada kehidupan seperti dialami oleh Nabi Muhammad dan sahabatnya di abad ke-7 Masehi. Bagaimana peradaban modern bisa “ditaklukkan” dengan kembali ke abad ke-7 Masehi secara harafiah? Solusi regresif ini alih-alih membawa mereka bisa “catch up with modern civilization”, mengejar peradaban modern, sebaliknya justru melemparkan mereka ke lorong kegelapan yang tiada ujung.
Lorong gelap inilah yang memantik kekecewaan demi kekecewaan pada sebagian golongan Islam. Kita tak bisa menyalahkan mereka jika akhirnya, untuk melerai rasa kecewa itu, mereka memetik satu-dua ayat untuk membenarkan tindakan kekerasan. Tetapi, sekali lagi, solusi bagi umat Islam bukan kembali kepada Quran dan memahaminya secara harafiah. Melainkan kembali kepada Quran dan memahaminya dalam terang zaman baru yang sudah berubah.
Dengan kata lain, memeluk Kitab Suci dengan (istilah Bung Karno) “semangat muda”, semangat menyesuaikann diri dengan zaman.[]
