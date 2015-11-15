Kisah Monoteisme Ibrahim: Antara Quran dan Midrash

IslamLib – Ibrahim (dalam Perjanjian Lama disebut Abram) adalah nabi besar yang menjadi sumber dari salah satu ritual penting dalam Islam: haji. Dia juga salah satu figur dalam Perjanjian Lama yang paling banyak disebut di Quran, selain figur-figur lain seperti Yakub (alias Israel) dan Musa. Ibrahim sering digambarkan sebagai bapak monoteisme, sekaligus sumber mata air dari mana tiga agama semitik berasal: Yahudi, Kristen, dan Islam.
Kisah tentang bagaimana Ibrahim melakukan semacam “eksperimen pemikiran” untuk mencari Tuhan dituturkan dengan sangat menarik dalam Quran. Kita bisa membaca kisah itu dalam Surah Al-An’am: 75-79. Di sana dituturkan kisah berikut ini. Saat malam tiba dan Ibrahim melihat bintang-bintang yang indah di langit, ia berseru: Itu tuhanku! Saat bintang-bintang itu redup dan pudar, Ibrahim sadar: Tuhan tak mungkin pudar. Itu bukan tuhan yang sesungguhnya.
Ibrahim kemudian melakukan eksperimen lain. Suatu malam, ia melihat bulan. Ia berseru lagi: Ah, ini boleh jadi tuhanku. Tetapi saat bulan itu hilang dan pudar sebagaimana bintang-bintang sebelumnya, ia berkesimpulan: Tentu ini bukan tuhan yang sesungguhnya.
Saat Ibrahim melihat matahari, ia melakukan eksperimen serupa. Ia berseru: Mungkin ini tuhanku, sebab ukurannya lebih besar dari bintang dan rembulan. Tetapi, matahari pun pudar saat malam tiba. Ibrahim pun berkesimpulan: Matahari bukan tuhan, sebab ia juga bisa sirna dan memudar. Tuhan tak mungkin sirna dan pudar oleh sesuatu yang lain.
Dalam Quran, Ibrahim juga digambarkan sebagai sosok yang kritis terhadap keyakinan yang berkembang di masyarakatnya. Di dalam Quran (21:51-64) dituturkan kisah tentang tindakan Ibrahiam menghancurkan patung-patung yang menjadi sesembahan di Babilonia pada saat Nimrod berkuasa di sana. Konon, Ibrahim meletakkan kapak yang ia pakai untuk menghancurkan patung-patung itu di leher salah satu patung yang terbesar.
Saat ditanya apakah ia melakukan penghancuran itu, Ibrahim menjawab dengan nada mengejek: “Bukan saya yang menghancurkan patung-patung itu, melainkan dia, Si Patung besar. Lihat kapak itu, ada di lehernya!” Tentu saja orang-orang Bablilonia marah bukan main kepada Ibrahim.
Di Quran juga dikisahkan tentang perjumpaan antara Ibrahim dan Nimrod. Keduanya telibat dalam perdebatan mengenai siapa Tuhan yang sesungguhnya. Karena sikap Ibrahim yang kritis terhadap kepercayaan yang dianut oleh masyarakat Babilonia, Nimrod gusar dan memerintahkan agar Ibrahim dihukum bakar. Tetapi, berkat “intervensi ilahiah”, Ibrahim selamat dari kobaran api (Kuni bardan wa salaman ‘ala Ibrahim; berubahlah engkau, wahai api, menjadi dingin bagi Ibrahim — seperti dikisahkan di Quran).
Yang menjadi pertanyaan adalah: dari mana kisah tentang Ibrahim ini berasal? Sumber kisah-kisah tentang nabi-nabi Israel yang ada di Quran bisa kita duga berasal dari kisah-kisah serupa yang kita jumpai dalam komunitas Yahudi, terutama dalam Taurat atau Perjanjian Lama. Tetapi jika kita telaah Perjanjian Lama, kisah-kisah tentang Ibrahim seperti dituturkan Quran itu tak akan kita temukan.
Kisah tentang Abram atau Ibrahim dituturkan dengan panjang lebar dalam Genesis atau Kitab Kejadian 12-25. Tetapi tak ada satu pun di sana kisah tentang proses perjalanan “spiritual” Ibrahim untuk mencari Tuhan. Di dalam Kitab Kejadian juga tak kita jumpai insiden pertemuan antara Ibrahim dan Nimrod, atau kisah tentang pembakaran Ibrahim. Lalu dari manakah kisah tentang Ibrahim dalam Quran itu berasal?
Jawabannya tergantung dari sudut mana kita hendak menelaah masalah ini. Jika kita telaah dari sudut iman seorang Muslim, tentu jawabannya sederhana: Kisah-kisah itu berasal dari wahyu, bersumber dari Tuhan. Titik. Tetapi jawaban semacam ini jelas tak memuaskan dari sudut pengetahuan sejarah. Meskipun wahyu berasal dari Tuhan, tetapi ia tidak sepenuhnya bisa dilepaskan dari konteks sejarah manusia.
Saya lebih cenderung melihat masalah ini tidak semata-mata dari sudut iman, tetapi juga dari sudut sejarah pula. Kisah-kisah tentang nabi-nabi Yahudi dalam Quran tentu saja tak bisa dilepaskan dari kisah serupa dalam tradisi Yahudi. Sebab, masyarakat Yahudilah yang memiliki, mungkin juga sekaligus yang menciptakan “kisah” itu. Oleh karena itu, tak ada salahnya jika kita menelaah tradisi Yahudi dan melihat sejauh mana ada kemiripan antara kisah nabi-nabi Israel dalam Quran dan dalam Taurat.
Sebagaimana sudah saya sebutkan di atas, kisah-kisah tentang Ibrahim seperti kita jumpai di Quran tak ada dalam Taurat. Tentu harus kita cari sumber lain dalam komunitas Yahudi. Sebab, kisah-kisah tentang para nabi dan raja-raja Israel tidak saja terbatas dalam Taurat, tetapi juga dalam komentar atau “syarah” atas kitab itu. Tradisi itu disebut dengan midrash.
Istilah midrash ini mengingatkan kita pada kata daras dalam bahasa Arab. Dalam Quran kita jumpai sejumlah ayat yang menerangkan kegiatan para ahli kitab Yahudi yang melakukan kegiatan “yadrusun” (QS 3:79, 68:37, 34:44). Dulu, saat mengaji tafsir di pesantren, guru-guru saya memaknai kata itu dengan pengertian yang umum saja: mempelajari. Pengertian yang tepat dari kata itu, saya kira, adalah “mengkaji dan mempelajari midrash”, yaitu syarah atau komentar atas Taurat.
Kisah tentang penghancuran patung oleh Ibrahim sebagaimana kita baca di Quran tak ada dalam Taurat, tetapi akan kita temui dalam tradisi midrash. Dalam bagian midrash yang berisi komentar atas Kitab Kejadian (disebut dengan Genesis Rabbah), kita jumpai kisah tentang insiden penghancuran patung oleh Ibrahim itu. Tetapi kisah ini agak sedikit berbeda dari segi detil plotnya dengan kisah serupa dalam Quran.
Dalam Genesis Rabbah dituturkan kisah berikut ini, sebagaimana bisa kita baca dalam Judaism (2006) karya Prof. Jacob Neusner.
Ayah Ibrahim, yaitu Terah (dalam Quran disebut Azar, meskipun sejarawan Muslim seperti al-Tabari menyebut Terah sebagai ayah Ibrahim, bukan Azar), adalah seorang pembuat patung. Suatu hari, datang seorang perempuan kepada Ibrahim, pada saat orang tuanya itu sedang tak ada di rumah. Perempuan itu membawa semangkuk gandum. Ia memberikan mangkuk itu kepada Ibrahim seraya memintanya agar mempersembahkan gandum itu kepada patung-patung yang ada di rumahnya.
Apa yang dilakukan Ibrahim berikutnya adalah semacam olok-olok atas praktek penyembahan patung. Ia kemudian mengambil tongkat dan menghancurkan patung-patung yang ada di toko milik ayahnya itu. Lalu, Ibrahim meletakkan tongkat itu di tangan salah satu patung. Saat ayahnya pulang ke rumah dan melihat patung-patung miliknya hancur, ia bertanya kepada Ibrahim, “Apa yang kamu perbuat?”
Lalu, datanglah Ibrahim dengan jawaban yang penuh olok-olok seperti ini: “Tadi datang seorang perempuan. Dia menyerahkan semangkuk gandum. Lalu patung yang ini meminta mangkuk itu, dan ingin memakan gandum yang ada di dalamnya. Tetapi, datang patung lain, dan merebutnya. Kemudian mereka saling pukul, dan hancurlah patung-patung itu, seperti Bapak lihat sendiri.”
Karena gusar oleh olok-olok Ibrahim, Terah membawa anaknya itu dan melaporkannya kepada Raja Nimrod. Dan terjadilah “debat teologis” antara Ibrahim dan Nimrod sebagaimana kita baca di Quran (dengan versi yang agak beda dengan midrash). Ujung dari kisah ini ialah kemarahan Nimrod yang luar biasa, dan perintah untuk membakar Ibrahim.
Meskipun kalangan Islam tentu tak terlalu suka jika dikatakan bahwa ada “pengaruh” kisah dalam tradisi Yahudi terhadap narasi dalam Quran, tetapi sekurang-kurangnya kita bisa mengatakan bahwa Quran dan kitab-kitab dalam tradisi Yahudi bisa dibaca sebagai dua teks yang saling menjelaskan.
Banyak kisah dalam Quran yang cenderung kriptik, pendek, tidak lengkap, dan karena itu kerap mengandung misteri bagi para pembaca Quran. Penjelasan lebih lengkap bisa kita jumpai di dalam tradisi-tradisi skriptural Yahudi, baik yang tertulis seperti Taurat atau oral seperti midrash.
Dengan meletakkan Quran dan Taurat atau sumber-sumber Yahudi lainnya sebagai dua teks yang saling menjelaskan, kita menjadi paham bahwa Quran sebagai teks tak bisa dilepaskan dari lingkungan di mana ia lahir. Di sini, wahyu dan sejarah tidak kita lihat sebagai dua hal yang saling berlawanan atau bahkan terisolasi satu dari lainnya. Melainkan keduanya saling berkelindan.
Dan saya tak akan khawatir sedikitpun, dengan pengkaitan antara wahyu dan sejarah sepert ini, kita telah melakukan “penodaan” atas wahyu. Sebaliknya, kita justru memberi konteks yang lebih terang kepada firman Tuhan itu. Pada akhirnya, firman Tuhan tak bisa lain kecuali “mendaging” dalam sejarah, jika kita boleh memakai istilah yang khas Kristen ini. Kemendagingan ini membuat wahyu menjadi “intelligible”, bermakna dan bisa dipahami oleh manusia.[]
