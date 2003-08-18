Anne K Rasmussen: “Fanatisme Lenyapkan Seni-Budaya Islam”

Diam-diam, prinsip kesetaraan gender sudah teraplikasi dengan cukup baik dalam bidang seni baca Alqur’an. Di Indonesia, kaum perempuan punya kesempatan menjadi solois yang terkenal di bidang seni baca Alqur’an. Adanya Musabaqah Tilawatil Qur’an (MTQ) yang diadakan setiap tahun di tingkat desa sampai nasional, telah memberikan ruang bagi perempuan untuk unjuk kebolehan suaranya di muka publik.
Inilah salah satu kredit poin perempuan Indonesia dibanding perempuan di negara muslim lainnya. Seolah-olah, ada semacam affirmative action untuk mengakomodasi keterlibatan perempuan untuk berkiprah lebih besar dalam melantunkan ayat-ayat suci Alqur’an. MTQ adalah wadah yang sangat penting untuk mengembangkan dan menyosialisasikan seni budaya Islam.
Namun, pemikiran yang dikembangkan kalangan radikal yang punya pendapat bahwa suara perempuan adalah aurat, akan potensial melenyapkan unsur-unsur terpenting dari seni budaya Islam ini khususnya keterlibatan perempuan. Demikian sedikit cuplikan perbincangan Ulil Abshar-Abdalla dari Kajian Islam Utan Kayu dengan Prof. Dr. Anne K. Rasmussen, Guru Besar Etnomusikologi, Akademi Musik William and Mary, Williamsburg, Virginia, Amerika Serikat, yang telah bertahun-tahun berkelana dan menjelajahi dunia seni musik Arab dan Islam, pada 14 Agustus 2003.
Ibu Anne, Anda dikenal tertarik dan melakukan penelitian tentang seni musik Islam, khususnya seni baca Alqur’an. Apa yang membuat Anda tertarik?
Pada dasarnya, saya adalah spesialis di bidang seni musik dan kebudayaan Arab. Saya mengajar dan memimpin sebuah grup lagu-lagu tawasikh, pop, seni musik rakyat ataupun klasik dari tradisi Arab di negara-negara seperti Mesir, Siria, Libanon, dan lain-lain.
Hanya saja, pada tahun 1995-1996, saya berkesempatan datang ke Indonesia. Waktu itu, saya mengambil cuti dari tugas akademik di universitas, lalu mencari kesempatan untuk meneliti di sini.
Saya tidak begitu tertarik meneliti bidang etnomusikologi seperti kajian tentang gamelan, wayang, ataupun seni-seni tradisonal lainnya, karena sudah banyak yang melakukan itu. Saya akhirnya berpaling pada seni baca Alqur’an yang dapat didengarkan dari masjid ke masjid, di televisi, ataupun di radio.
Biasanya, banyak radio yang menawarkan program belajar Alqur’an dengan penekanan pada koreksi atas ilmu tajwidnya secara sistematis. Saya merasa, program seperti ini, pengaruhnya akan sangat besar. Saya tahu, Indonesia adalah negara dengan komunitas muslim terbesar.
Citra musik yang Islami, menurut mereka adalah bila mendengarkan lagu Arab atau yang berlirik Arab, atau syair Arab. Karena saya tahu banyak tentang sistim maqomat, semacam sistim notasi, maka saya mencari korespondensi di sini.
Saya ingin mencari tahu, apakah qari dan qariah di sini membaca Alqur’an persis seperti orang Arab, atau ada unsur-unsur perbedaannya. Apakah mereka memiliki skill lokal, semisal masuknya unsur bunyi gamelan dalam keahlian baca Alqur’an, atau bagaimana?
Sejauh pengamatan Anda, apakah ada perbedaan antara seni baca Alqur’an di Mesir misalnya, dengan di Indonesia karena masuknya unsur lokal yang Anda singgung tadi?
Ya, ada. Hanya saja, bacaan Alqur’an di manapun harus sama. Orang Islam di Chicago, Jakarta, atau Mesir, mengikuti aturan ilmu tajwid agar bacaan mereka sama. Sebab mengabaikan aturan ilmu tajwid akan berimplikasi pada makna bacaan.
Untuk soal selera musik, memang agak unik. Kebanyakan umat Islam merasa mengharuskan diri memakai lagu-lagu atau irama Arab. Orang-orang yang kental ekspresi keagamaanya akan mengatakan bahwa mereka tidak cocok dengan lagu dangdut, pop, dan lain sebagainya.
Nah, dalam pengamatan saya, sistim lagu –meski tidak sepenting sistim tajwid– tetap penting perannya dalam seni baca Alqur’an. Ada dua style dalam bacaan Alqur’an. Pertama dengan bacaan murattal yang terkesan lebih quiet, lebih sepi, lebih tenang.
Yang kedua adalah bacaan mujawwad, dengan suara yang lebih teknis, seperti upper singer, dan luar biasa kencang. Kedua style tersebut bisa saja dilakukan dengan suara yang tinggi sekali, dengan ornamentasi yang bagus. Kalau di Mesir, Syekh Abdul Basith Abdul Shamad biasanya disebut-sebut sebagai yang terbaik dalam bacaan mujawwad.
Bagaimana awal mula ketertarikan Anda dengan seni baca Alqur’an, khususnya di kalangan perempuan Indonesia?
Di Festival Istiqlal dulu, saya bertemu dengan dewan hakim di sana. Mereka lalu mengundang saya ke Institut Ilmu Alqur’an (IIQ). Akhirnya pekerjaan saya lebih banyak terkonsentarasi di sana. IIQ adalah institut yang khusus perempuan, dan saya melihatnya sebagai sebuah institusi yang penting sekali.
Sebagai perbandingan, di negara lain yang penduduk muslimnya dominan, perempuan bisa belajar Alqur’an, tapi tidak bisa tampil di muka publik. Mereka tidak bisa menjadi solois yang terkenal di bidang tilawah (bacaan) Alqur’an. Selain itu, mereka secara pasti hanya mengajar kalangan perempuan, tidak pernah mengajar laki-laki.
Di Mesir, apakah Anda menjumpai qoriah yang mendemonstrasikan bacaan Alqur’an di muka publik?
I don’t think so. Saya kira tidak, dan saya belum menyaksikan dengan mata kepala sendiri. Mungkin ada, tapi entah bisa tampil, entah tidak. Tapi di Indonesia, para qariah bisa tampil, mengajar dan menjadi dewan hakim. Bahkan banyak juga murid laki-laki yang datang pada mereka untuk menimba skill. Jadi, tidak ada pemisahan (separation) di sini.
Kita punya qariah sekelas Maria Ulfah. Apakah Anda sudah bertemu dia?
Ya. Saya sudah seperti keluarga dengan Ibu Maria Ulfah. Kalau ke Indonesia, saya selalu menginap di rumah dia. Di Institut Ilmu Alqur’an, dia mengajar mahasiswi perempuan. Tapi ketika ada program pemusatan latihan (training center) menjelang Musabaqah Tilawatil Qur’an (MTQ), dia akan banyak didatangi para peserta MTQ dari berbagai propinsi, baik yang dari Sumatera, Sulawesi ataupun Jawa.
Anda juga dikenal seorang pemain gambus yang piawai. Bagaimana Anda belajar alat itu?
Sejak tahun 1985, ketika saya masuk sekolah lanjutan (graduate school) di University of California di Los Angeles, saya bertemu dengan seorang profesor pakar musik Arab dari Libanon. Namanya Ali Jihad Rashi. Saya mulai belajar alat tersebut dari grup dia. Memang, saya adalah seorang pemain musik sejak kecil. Saya sudah bermain piano, biola dan lain-lain sejak masa kanak-kanak.
Saya tertarik sekali dengan musik Arab, karena terkesan ramah, hangat, dan mengandung emosi besar, selain ruang yang lapang untuk improvisasi. Kita bisa perhatikan, dalam kegiatan seni baca Alqur’an, peranan improvisasi betul-betul kuat.
Jadi, di situ tidak hanya kegiatan menghafal nada-nada dari notasi yang ada, tapi lebih jauh, harus tahu bagaimana berimprovisasi. Tradisi improvisasi ini, atau lebih dikenal dengan istilah taqâsim, juga penting dalam musik instrumental semacam al-ud atau gambus. Di sini, musik yang sering kita dengar terasa kurang profesional.
Saya juga pernah bermain musik dengan anggota Ikatan Persaudaraan Qari dan Qariah, Hafiz dan Hafizah (IFQOH). Sebagian anggota IFQOH tertarik sekali dengan musik Arab, terutama bapak Gamal Abdun Naser Lubis dan Zaini Lubis yang solois.
Grup ini dipimpin oleh Dr. Yusnar Yusuf yang bekerja di Departemen Agama. Waktu saya menghadiri MTQ di Kalimantan, mereka menawarkan diri untuk berkolaborasi dengan saya. Kami lalu berlatih terus, dan akhirnya tampil di panggung.
Biasanya, lagu yang Anda bawakan merupakan kutipan dari ayat-ayat Alqur’an atau bagaimana?
Lagu dari Arab, dengan syair Arab, meskipun bukan dari kutipan Alqur’an. Masalah lagu memang sedikit lebih kompleks menerangkan asal usul keasliannya. Lagu yang tadi kita dengarkan (Anne membawa kaset rekaman musiknya dan diperdengarkan bersama-sama di studio– red), melodinya berasal dari Arab. Tapi, orang di Medan menzafinkan.
Jadi, banyak melodi yang semulanya berasal dari musik rakyat, kemudian dizafinkan. Ini adalah suatu contoh bagaimana kebudayaan bisa saling meminjam dari kebudayaan lain, saling menambah, mengganti, atau memodifikasi sesuai dengan selera mereka. Misalnya qasidah modern itu. Bulan lalu, kita berbicara tentang Nur Asiyah Jamil yang banyak meminjam unsur-unsur instrinstik dari lagu-lagu Umi Kulsum.
Di sini, seni bacaan Alqur’an berkembang sangat pesat. Apa perbedaan penting seni baca Alqur’an di sini dan di Dunia Arab menurut Anda?
Saya kira, sistim kompetisi MTQ cukup penting posisinya di Indonesia, dan itu sudah menjadi tradisi khas orang Indonesia, meskipun Alqur’an adalah fenomena universal dunia Islam. MTQ di Indonesia sudah mulai diselenggarakan dengan cara yang kurang formal sejak tahun 1940-an. Pada tahun 1960-an, MTQ sudah resmi didukung oleh pemerintah, mulai dari tingkat desa sampai internasional.
Tapi biasanya, pada tingkat internasional, MTQ malah kurang greget karena terbatas pada kategori bacaan dan mungkin tafsir saja. Di Indonesia, kategori yang diperlombakan lengkap; mulai dari khattil Qur’an (seni kaligrafi, Red),fahmil dan syarhil Qur’an (pemahaman dan penerangan, Red), hifzul Qur’an(hafalan, Red) dan lain sebagainya. Itupun dengan kategori yang macam-macam. Uniknya, kadang-kadang mereka yang turut serta, 50 persen malah dari kalangan perempuan.
Jadi, kesannya ada semacam kesetaraan gender dalam bacaanAlqur’an?
Ya, sebenarnya ada affirmative action dalam seni bacaan Alqur’an bagi perempuan di sini. Saya sedang bertanya-tanya tentang hal yang mungkin akan bersifat kontroversial. Saya mengandaikan, apakah dengan partisipasi sekitar 50 persen perempuan itu, akan meningkatkan nuansa seni bacaan Alqur’an atau tidak. Ini masih menjadi pertanyaan saya.
Ibu Anne, saya akan mengajukan pertanyaan sederhana: apakah radikalisasi Islam berdampak pada seni budaya Islam?
Ini pertanyaan yang sangat kompleks, penting dan menarik. Memang ada stereorif di mana kalangan Islam radikal digambarkan terobsesi dengan jalan yang lurus-lurus saja, tak boleh ke kiri dan ke kanan dalam kehidupan sosial politik.
Selain itu, berkembang juga suatu pemikiran, bahwa Islam dan musik selalu tidak kompatibel atau tak mungkin didamaikan. Padahal, dalam kebudayaan Arab, musik berpengaruh sangat kuat. Musik bisa mendorong kita untuk dekat diri kepada Tuhan, berdansa-dansi (dancing), minum-minum(drinking), ataupun melakukan tindakan konyol (crazy behavior). Kita bisa gila, berdansa dan lain sebagainya karena musik. Di sana, kita bisa melihat musik sangat powerfull, punya kuasa.
Banyak orang yang mengatakan bahwa musik yang bagus adalah musik kalangan sufi, karena potensial mendekatkan diri kepada Tuhan. Tapi di Indonesia, di banyak lingkungan yang saya perhatikan, filosofi kebudayaan tidak memiliki relevansi dalam realitas sosialnya.
Di Arab lain lagi. Di sebagian negara, suara perempuan dianggap aurat. Saya pernah bertanya pada qariah di Indonesia; mengapa di Indonesia qariah boleh berdemonstrasi membaca Alqur’an di muka publik? Jawaban mereka, “di sini, suara perempuan dianggap bukan aurat.
Di sini, kita tidak punya masalah dengan klaim bahwa suara kami adalah aurat.” Nah, saya kira, kalau kita mengambil model pemikiran fanatik Islam, tentu akan banyak sekali unsur-unsur seni Islam yang akan hilang.
Apa kesan Anda tentang MTQ di sini?
Saya pernah sekali mengikuti jalannya MTQ tingkat internasional di Malaysia, tahun 1999. Waktu itu, saya ikut peserta dari Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta. Di situ saya menyaksikan keikutsertaan perempuan. Tapi banyak juga negara yang tidak punya kontingen dari kalangan perempuan. Tapi menurut saya, MTQ Internasional kurang ramai dibandingkan dengan MTQ Nasional di sini.
MTQ di sini mengasyikkan (fun), menyenangkan (lovely), dan dinikmati banyak orang. Perhelatannya dilakukan serius, sekaligus bernuansa spiritual. MTQ juga berkesan sebagai percobaan nasionalisme (exercise of nationalism), karena di sana ada pawai tiap propinsi yang merayakan tradisi etnik masing-masing.
