Agar Kritik Hadis Tak Lagi Tabu

Hadith: Muhammad’s Legacy in The Medieval and Modern World
Penulis: Jonathan A.C. Brown
Penerbit: Oneworld Publication 2014, Inggris
Halaman: viiii+308
IslamLib – Persepsi tentang hadis yang terbentuk dari pendidikan agama yang saya terima (dan mungkin sebagian besar Muslim pada umumnya yang tidak mengenyam pendidikan di pesantren) adalah:
Pertama, hadis adalah ucapan Nabi yang diriwayatkan oleh sahabat-sahabat nabi yang jujur, kompeten dari generasi yang terjamin integritasnya sehingga dapat diterima begitu saja.
Kedua, hadis nabi hanyalah bersumber dari enam imam hadis (Kutb al-Sittah) Bukhari, Muslim, Abu Daud, Ibn Majah, Tarmidzi, An Nasa’i.
Ketiga, hadis ditulis tidak lama setelah Nabi wafat sehingga resiko terjadinya distorsi informasi karena rentang waktu yang panjang bisa diminimalisir.
Keempat, terdapat bukti-bukti dokumen sejarah sezaman dengan Nabi yang dapat mengkonfirmasi kebenaran informasi pada seluruh teks hadis.
Muhammad’s Legacy in The Medieval and Modern World karya Jonathan Brown ini memaparkan proses kanonisasi hadis hingga menjadi produk yang kita kenal sekarang ini dengan segala kerumitan dan kritiknya (baik studi kritik hadis oleh para sarjana muslim di masa lalu, di dunia Islam modern maupun studi kritik hadis oleh para akademisi Barat).
Peranan hadis ternyata cukup besar dalam kehidupan Muslim sehari-hari seperti dalam bidang hukum Islam, teologi, sufisme. Bahkan dalam bidang hukum Islam, berlawanan dari pendapat umum, sebagian besar Fikih tidak berasal dari Quran, namun berasal dari hadis.
Informasi Brown bahwa kaum Syiah juga memiliki tradisi periwayatan hadis tersendiri cukup mengejutkan saya. Selama ini, sebagai Muslim yang dibesarkan dalam tradisi Sunni dan hanya mendapat pengetahuan minim tentang hadis baik dari pelajaran agama di sekolah maupun dari ceramah para ustadz, saya berpikir bahwa hadis hanyalah tradisi unik kaum Sunni.
Ada penjelasan Brown yang cukup menarik tentang distorsi seputar beberapa periwayatan hadis. Pertama, laporan tentang Aisyah yang memarahi seorang sahabat karena mengatakan bahwa Nabi pernah bersabda, shalat seseorang tidak sah jika ada seorang perempuan, seekor anjing atau seekor keledai melintas di depan mereka.
Aisyah membalas dengan menjelaskan bahwa ia melihat Nabi pernah shalat di mana dirinya berbaring di tempat tidur di antara Nabi dan arah kiblat (hlm 71).
Riwayat kedua adalah kisah Umar bin Khattab yang mengancam akan memulangkan Abu Hurairah ke tanah suku asalnya, Daws, sebagai akibat gayanya yang berlebihan dalam mengoleksi dan meriwayatkan hadis (hlm 71).
Kisah-kisah di atas cukup mengejutkan, karena hal itu mencerminkan kerentanan distorsi informasi, bahkan pemalsuan hadis di mana resikonya menjadi perhatian serius para sahabat generasi awal, jauh sebelum para Orientalis melancarkan kritik terhadap hadis.
Kisah-kisah itu juga mengubah persepsi kita bahwa informasi dari para sahabat tak bisa begitu saja ditelan mentah-mentah, karena ternyata terdapat riwayat sahabat generasi awal yang akurasi informasinya atas hadis tak memadai, seperti dalam kasus yang dikritik Aisyah atau berlebihan seperti dalam kasus Abu Hurairah yang dimarahi Umar.
Bagian yang sangat menarik dalam buku ini terdapat di Bab 8 dan Bab 9 di mana seluruh kerumitan perdebatan tentang hadis dipaparkan oleh Brown. Bab 8 menggambarkan tajamnya kritik para Orientalis seperti William Muir, Ignác Goldziher, Joseph Schacht, GHA Juynboll dan para revisionis seperti Patricia Crone dan Michael Cook yang direspon oleh sarjana-sarjana seperti Sir Sayyid Akhmad Khan, Nabbia Abbott, David Powers dan Harald Motzki.
Bab 9 menampilkan perdebatan tentang hadis di antara para sarjana Muslim modern. Para sarjana seperti Chiragh Ali, Muhammad Taufiq Sidqi, Sir Sayyid Akhmad Khan, Muhammad Abduh Rasyid Ridha, Mahmud Abu Rayya, Mahmud Shaltut, Fazlur Rahman mengkritik hadis dalam bentuk seperti gerakan “Quran Only” atau menerima hadis mutawatir sembari menyatakan bahwa Muslim dapat mematuhi hadis non-mutawatir secara sukarela dan yang menolaknya tidak dapat disebut kafir.
Kritik-kritik tersebut direspon oleh sarjana-sarjana seperti Nasirudin Al Albani, Ahmad bin Muhammad bin al-Siddiq al-Ghumari, Abu al-Fadl Abdullah bin Muhammad bin al-Siddiq al-Ghumari, Abd al-Aziz bin Muhammad bin al-Siddiq al-Ghumari.
Contoh argumentasi balik kepada kritik terhadap hadis di antaranya seperti yang dikemukakan oleh al-Albani, “Kita tidak dapat memisahkan Tuhan dan Nabinya dalam bidang hukum dan dogma, maka dapat diterima dengan sempurna untuk mendapatkan ketentuan-ketentuan terkait keyakinan dari hadis ahad yang harus diterima oleh muslim” (hlm 258).
Menurut Brown, berbagai perdebatan di dunia Islam tersebut pada dasarnya pararel dengan perdebatan ahl al-hadith dan ahl al-ra’y pada abad kedelapan (hlm 264).
Dengan demikian, karya Brown ini mempu memberi persepektif baru bahwa hadis, pertama, mengalami proses periwayatan yang cukup kompleks oleh para sahabat dan para periwayat hadis, termasuk resiko distorsi informasi –bahkan pemalsuan hadis dan usaha-usaha untuk mengatasinya.
Kedua, ada kompilasi lain di luar kompilasi enam imam, yakni Bukhari, Muslim, Abu Daud, Ibn Majah, Tarmidzi, dan An Nasa’i, di mana dalam tradisi Syiah pun terdapat kompilasi hadis dan terdapat aliran dalam periode awal Islam, sebelum para Orientalis, yang bersikap sangat kritis terhadap hadis seperti kelompok Mu’tazila.
Ketiga, hadis ditulis beberapa abad setelah Nabi wafat sehingga resiko terjadinya distorsi informasi karena rentang waktu yang panjang sulit dihindari.
Keempat, belum ditemukan bukti-bukti dokumen sejarah lain yang sejaman dengan Nabi yang dapat mengonfirmasi kebenaran informasi pada seluruh teks hadis.
Karya guru besar di Georgetown University ini mudah dibaca dan agaknya cukup sukses sebagai buku teks pengantar studi hadis. Brown juga sukses memberikan penjelasan logis dan cukup lengkap terkait studi hadis serta mampu menggambarkan ketekunan para sarjana Muslim selama berabad-abad, sehingga merangsang para pembaca mengeksplorasi ilmu hadis lebih lanjut.
Dorongan untuk mempelajari studi hadis lebih lanjut terlihat jelas pada bagian rekomendasi bacaan lanjutan di tiap-tiap akhir bab buku ini.
Satu kelemahan yang saya rasakan adalah bahwa karya Brown ini tidak menawarkan sikap yang terang antara mengkritik hadis atau membelanya. Para pembaca yang berharap akan mendapatkan argumen tajam dari Brown tentang kritik hadis harus siap-siap kecewa.
