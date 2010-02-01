Dampak Sistemik Gagasan Mukjizat

Judul Buku: al-Mu`jizah aw Subât al-`Aql fi al-Islâm
Penulis: George Tharabisyi
Penerbit: Dar al-Saqi, Beirut
Esisi : 2008
Tebal : 189 halaman
IslamLib – Pemikiran tentang mukjizat bukanlah produk Islam perdana. Ia bukan pula gagasan yang Quranik. Gagasan ini merupakan produk perkembangan Islam yang semakin meluas dan mulai menghadapi tantangan-tantangan baru. Di era para sahabat Nabi di Mekah maupun Madinah, fantasi tentang hal-hal irasional tentang Muhammad dapat dikatakan sangat minimal.
Alquran banyak sekali mengabarkan tentang mukjizat-mukjizat kasat mata nabi-nabi terdahulu. Namun tak ada ayat apapun yang mengatakan bahwa Muhammad punya keistimewaan khusus sebagaimana para pendahulunya. Bahkan sering ditegaskan pula oleh Quran, bahwa beliau adalah manusia biasa yang tak lain hanya bertugas sebagai tukang ajak dan juru imbau (basyîr wa nadzîr).
Orang-orang skeptis, kaum retoris, maupun golongan kafir Mekah berkali-kali memancing atau menantang Muhammad untuk menunjukkan kesaktiannya (Alquran menggunakan kata âyat atau bukti), tapi tak sekalipun Muhammad meladeninya. Posisi sebagai utusan Tuhan yang minimal keajaiban ini acapkali ikut mengecilkan hati Muhammad.
Namun Alquran selalu membantu Muhammad untuk berbalas-pantun dengan para penuntut bukti-bukti itu. Beberapa cara dianjurkan Qur’an kepada Muhammad untuk mengambil sikap yang tepat. Intinya tetap sama: jika berharap keajaiban-keajaiban, itu takkan Engkau dapatkan dari Muhammad. Muhammad adalah nabiyyun bilâ mu`jizah (nabi tanpa mukjizat). Bagaimana mungkin?
Pertama, seakan ingin memaparkan bukti sejarah, menghadirkan mukjizat tetap tak menolong banyak orang untuk makin percaya kepada risalah seseorang yang mengklaim diri sebagai utusan Allah. Telah enggan untuk percaya kaum Ad, Tsamud, Aikah, dan lain-lain. Inilah cara berargumen ala Qur’an yang disebut at-ta`lîl bi at-takzîb.
Kedua, mukjizat yang ditunjukkan secara demostratif pun terkadang justru tampak sulit dibedakan dengan sihir. Bukankah Musa juga pernah dianggap tukang sihir? Jika Muhammad justru terpancing untuk menunjukkan kesaktiannya sebagaimana Musa, maka beliau justru dengan sukarela masuk ke dalam perangkap musuh-musuhnya. Toh pada akhirnya mereka tetap menuding itu tiada lain tenung belaka. Inilah yang disebut at-ta`lîl bi al-sihr.
Ketiga, menyibukkan diri dengan beban pembuktian yang fantastis itu justru menekan mental Muhammad untuk berputus asa. Di saat batas kesabaran seorang pejuang telah lewat, lalu ia tergoda mengutuk masyarakat yang ingin dibentuknya, pada detik itulah risalahnya berakhir. Inilah yang disebut dengan at-ta`lîl bi al-`azâb. Godaan untuk menghadirkan petaka kepada umat binaan bila kita mampu melakukan hal-hal yang fantastis akan sangat besar.
Bila proses persuasi sudah berhenti, maka hancurlah bangunan doktrin yang ingin Muhammad tegakkan sendiri. Keempat, menjawab tanpa berkata-kata atau at’ta’lîl bi `adam al-`illah. Seakan ingin menghibur Muhammad, Qur’an justru mengingatkan: siapa pula yang menjamin bahwa setelah kau datangkan mukjizat sekonyong-konyong mereka yang belum beriman akan segera beriman dan yang ingkar berbondong-bondong untuk beriman? Bukankah hak preogratif Tuhan belaka untuk membuat seseorang beriman maupun ingkar? Jadi tak ada gunanya bersikap pamer dengan hal-hal yang fantastis.
Itulah penggalan pertama yang saya baca dari buku George Tharabisyi yang berjudul al-Mu`jizah aw Subât al-`Aql fi al-Islâm (Mukjizat atau Penyumbatan Akal dalam Islam?) terbitan Dar al-Saqi, Beirut (2008). Tapi itu bukan akhir cerita. Masih ada penggalan kedua.
Sudah standar dikatakan, bahwa agama Islam bukan sama sekali tanpa mukjizat. Satu-satunya mukjizat Islam yang dianggap paling agung adalah Alqur’an. Ada juga yang mengatakan bahwa Alqur’an adalah mukjizat terbesar dengan niatan untuk tidak menafikan mukjizat-mukjizat kecil yang mengiringi sejarah Muhammad. Namun dalam perkembangan sejarah Islam, mukjizat besar itu terbukti kurang fungsional dalam menghadapi tantangan-tantangan baru Islam setelah merantau ke kawasan yang makin meluas (Islam futûhât).
Islam perdana yang didominasi elemen Arab kini semakin beragam dan berhadapan dengan Islam perantauan, Islam peranakan, bahkan Islam non-Arab (`ajam). Bagi orang Arab totok, tak sulit menikmati sihir Qur’an sehingga ia dianggap mahakarya yang menakjubkan. Tapi bagaimana dengan orang yang tidak begitu akrab dengan keindahan sastrawi dan maknawi dari Alquran? Dari sinilah cerita bermula.
Tharabisyi secara serius melakukan telaah terhadap berbagai literatur Islam seputar mukjizat Nabi Muhammad (adabiyyat al-mu`jizah). Ia menyimpulkan bahwa jumlah mukjizat yang tadinya minumum itu terus berkembang mengikuti hukum supply and demand. Semakin banyak permintaan muncul dari tantangan-tantangan terbaru umat Islam akan hal-hal yang irrasional, semakin banyak pula para pemasok menyediakan barang-barang dan perkakas penyangga yang dibutuhkan.
Ia menunjukkan urutan-urutan kitab yang membuktikan terjadinya over-supply dalam soal mukjizat. Dalam kitab`Uyun al-‘Atsar, soal ini hanya dibahas tiga halaman saja. Namun dalam al-Sîrah al-Halabiyyah, halaman pembahasan memanjang sampai dua puluh lima. Angka ini terus meningkat sampai 235 halaman dalam al-Bidâyah wa al-Nihâyah karya Ibnu Katshir.
Ironisnya, seringkali pada bagian preambule kitab-kitab itu memuat cerita tentang betapa tak sukanya Muhammad akan mitos-mitos seputar dirinya. Namun pada halaman selanjutnya sang pengarang justru berpanjang-panjang membahas mukjizatnya. Dalam hitung-hitungan Tharabisyi, Nabi yang tanpa mukjizat ini pada perkembangannya menjadi Nabi dengan limpahan 3000 rupa-rupa mukjizat. Semua itu tidak sulit kita temukan dalam kitab-kitab babon Islam seperti yang ditulis Ibnu Hisyam, al-Mawardi, al-Bayhaqi, al-Qadhi Iyadh, Ibnu Katsir, al-Halabi dan al-Khushaibi.
Bagaimana menjelaskan pembengkakan dan penggelembungan angka-angka ini? Perluasan Islam menjadi faktor penjelas utama. Alquran memang diakui Muslim perdana sebagai mukjizat terbesar Islam. Tapi dengan meminjam ungkapan Ali bin Abi Thalib, Alquran adalah teks tertulis yang tiada bicara dengan sendirinya. Ia perlu dibaca dan dicerna. Membaca dan mencerna adalah praktek kalangan elit yang terbatas.
Sementara untuk konsumsi populer, mukjizat non-wacana jauh lebih mudah dicerna dan diharapkan. Karena desakan kebutuhan populasi Islam, para propagandis Islam mulai berlomba-lomba menunjukkan berbagai hal fantastis seputar kenabian Muhammad. Ini juga diperlukan untuk berhadapan dengan dua kompetitor agama samawi sebelumnya (Yudaisme dan Kristen) yang memandang kurang afdalnya Nabi Islam yang punya kemampuan minimal dalam melakukan hal-hal yang melampaui hukum kebiasaan.
Akibatnya, terjadilah pembalikan paradigma pada struktur berpikir umat Islam. Alih-alih visi Islam perdana yang menentukan perkembangan Islam selanjutnya, justru struktur keagamaan Muslim-Muslim di kawasan penaklukan baru itulah yang memaksa Islam perdana untuk menyesuaikan diri.
Lambat laun, gagasan Islam tanpa mukjizat kasat mata dianggap sebagai sebuah kelemahan, bukan kelebihan Islam vis a vis tantangan-tantangan baru. Meskipun sejak paruh kedua abad ke-2 H proyek pengukuhan Alquran sebagai satu-satunya mukjizat Islam telah digalakkan (taqnîn al-i`jaz al-qur’âni) oleh para intelektual Muslim semacam al-Jahidz, al-Wahsiti, al-Jurjani, al-Baqilani, al-Razi, al-Rammani, dan al-Zamalkany, namun upaya tersebut tidak banyak memenangkan hati kalangan awam Islam. Kaum awam Islam tetap mengharapkan bentuk-bentuk mukjizat yang tidak rumit dan tidak perlu proses penalaran.
Islam populer adalah Islam yang tidak dapat menangkap mukjizat kebahasaan yang mungkin dikandung Alquran. Kemolekan bahasa (al-balâghah) yang dikandung Alquran tidak pula dianggap sebagai pertanda eksklusif kenabian Muhammad, terutama di kalangan sastrawan Arab (hal. 171).
Dampak sistemik dari perkembangan literatur mukjizat ini bagi Tharabisyi sungguh sangat fatal. Sekalipun Islam yang membuat peradaban bukanlah Islam yang senantiasa berpikir tentang mukjizat, namun apa boleh buat; sistem berpikir umat Islam telah mengalami pembalikan yang sangat radikal. Alih-alih memandang keajaiban sebagai perkecualian dalam hukum berpikir, justru perkecualian-perkecualian itulah yang kini diadopsi sebagai kaidah berpikir.
Sesuatu dianggap layak dianut karena ia disertai aspek-aspek yang membuat terperangah, menakjubkan, menyalahi akal sehat. Padahal, pesan inti Alquran tentang nihilnya mukjizat Muhammad adalah: bukan keajaiban-keajaiban itu sendiri yang membuat Engkau benar wahai Muhammad, tapi justru risalah yang Engkau bawalah yang semestinya menunjukkan keajaiban dengan sendirinya.
