Islam Tanpa Fatwa Majelis Ulama

Judul : Beriman Tanpa Rasa Takut: Tantangan Umat Islam Saat Ini
Penulis : Irshad Manji
Penerjemah : Herlina Permata Sari
Penerbit : Nun Publisher, Jakarta
Cetakan : Pertama, April 2008
Tebal : 342 halaman
IslamLib – Jika di Arab Saudi, Pakistan, Afganistan, dan Nigeria, praktik Islam yang keras—Irshad Manji menyebutnya ”Islam padang pasir”—masih mendominasi karena kolaborasinya dengan tribalisme, secara sosiologis itu bisa dimengerti walau tak perlu terus dibiarkan. Tapi bagaimana mungkin itu berhasil diekspor ke Eropa dan Amerika Utara? Bagaimana dengan Asia Tenggara?
Itulah fakta yang tidak terlalu baru tapi cukup mencengangkan. Di Toronto, Kanada, Manji menyaksikannya. Ia tersentak: “Aku merasa mual. Apapun budaya di tempat kaum muslim hidup, baik budaya pedesaan maupun budaya digital, dan apapun generasinya, …Islam muncul sebagai sebuah agama tribal yang mengkhawatirkan. Kita memang memerlukan reformasi. Sungguh!” (hal. 74).
Manji menilai, perkembangan Islam dewasa ini bukanlah seperti pesawat yang terbang menuju zona aman toleransi dan hak-hak asasi manusia. Pesawat Islam telah dibajak! Kini ia terbang ke arah sebaliknya. Siapa yang membajaknya? Menurut Manji, dana petrodolar betul-betul sukses mengampanyekan corak Islam padang pasir agar diterapkan di banyak kawasan negeri muslim.
Proyek itu berhasil di Afganistan, Sudan, dan Pakistan. Manji pun kuatir arus itu merambah Asia Tenggara. “Budaya-budaya lokal diabaikan di daerah-daerah seperti Indonesia dan Malaysia, karena dianggap tak cukup islami (maksudnya, tidak cukup Arab),” kata Manji. Bagi Manji, “mereka yang jauh dari padang pasir secara umum tidak menentukan arah Islam dewasa ini. Arab Saudilah yang menentukan” (hal. 227).
Manji mungkin terlalu menggeneralisasi dan kurang akurat dalam soal ini. Tapi jikapun kurang akurat, rasanya tak mengapa mengaggap itu sebagai lonceng peringatan. Itu sebabnya, relevan mempertanyakan apa yang dilakukan kelas menengah di tiap negara muslim dalam membendung wabah global Islam jenis ini.
Di Pakistan, “kebanyakan kelas menengahnya membiarkan diri mereka ikut tenggelam ke dalam arus fundamentalisme yang kejam” (hal. 202). Mereka menghamparkan karpet merah untuk ekstremisme sembari mencampakkan Islam toleran yang digariskan pendiri negara mereka, Ali Jinnah. Hasil dan korbannya pun nyata.
Makanya, Manji tak habis pikir. Bagaimana mungkin umat Islam non-Arab yang 87 % harus terus menerus inferior dan menjadikan diri mereka satelit dari corak Islam-Arab yang 13 % saja dari total populasi muslim dunia? Di Indonesia, ironi itu kini nyata dari sikap Majelis Ulama Indonesia dan banyak kelompok Islam yang begitu peduli terhadap fatwa Saudi dan negara-negara OKI dalam perkara Ahmadiyah.
Padahal, jika lempang mengikuti konsideran Saudi, akan banyak hal yang haram dan dilarang di Indonesia. “Kelompok Syiah dalam ajaran resmi Wahabi, sah untuk dilenyapkan karena dianggap sebagai buah dari konspirasi Yahudi” (hal. 233). Apakah ormas-ormas Islam garis keras dapat hidup bebas di Indonesia jika kita konsisten menjiplak Saudi dan negara Arab lainnya?
Untuk itu, muslim Indonesia mesti bangga dengan corak Islam warna-warni kita, sembari menyatakan sikap ini: Berhentilah mendikte kami soal “Islam yang benar”, Syekh! Ini negara demokrasi; jangan lagi ajari kami bagaimana cara memperlakukan Ahmadiyah!
Pandangan Manji tentang reformasi Islam cukup unik walau agak sloganistis. Menurutnya, “Reformasi bukanlah memberitahu kaum muslim awam tentang apa yang tidak boleh dipikirkan. Reformasi adalah menggugah satu juta pemeluk Islam yang cerdas untuk berpikir” (hal. 83). Itulah yang dia harapkan dari umat Islam saat ini.
Kemampuan dan kepiawaian dalam melontarkan pertanyaan-pertanyaan kritis tentang Islam itulah yang menjadi kekuatan utama dan pesona buku ini. Di hadapan pertanyaan-pertanyaan kritis Manji, ulasan-ulasan tentang Islam dari figur-figur Islam yang tercerahkan sekalipun akan tampak apologetis, konyol, dan tidak berdasar.
Pertanyaan-pertanyaan brilian itu ditunjang riwayat hidup Manji yang menolak untuk menjadi ”robot religius” sejak dini. Dari umur belasan tahun, ia sudah terasah untuk berpikir kritis. Ia kagum terhadap ijtihad, etos berpikir bebas dalam Islam. Konsep itulah yang ia jabarkan dengan cara lebih praktis, jauh dari baluran teori. Misalnya dalam bentuk saran pemberdayaan ekonomi perempuan.
Menurut Manji, ”Operasi ijtihad dimulai dengan memberdayakan lebih banyak perempuan muslim untuk menjadi wirausahawan,” (hal. 248). Manji percaya, perdagangan dapat menumbuhkan independensi pada kaum perempuan serta membentuk kontrak-kontrak sosial yang lebih cair. Dia pun menegaskan bahwa ”media massa harus menjadi salah satu ujung tombak lain dari operasi ijtihad” (hal. 256).
Pada titik ini, tidak kita temukan teori ijtihad yang mendalam dari Manji. Mungkin dia sudah tak terlalu percaya akan teori-teori yang njelimet tentang ijtihad. Sebab ijtihad pun sesungguhnya sudah lama membeku dan ”itulah yang tepat diinginkan kaum fundamentalis” (hal. 228). Karena itu, syarat ijtihad Manji amat longgar. Kita hanya butuh lebih peka akan nilai-nilai kemanusiaan dan keadilan. “Dengar, kita tidak harus menjadi ulama untuk bisa berijtihad. Yang harus kita lakukan adalah mengekspresikan secara terbuka pertanyaan-pertanyaan kita mengenai Islam” (hal. 124).
Bagi Manji, “Islam memiliki potensi untuk menjadi agama yang bijaksana dan manusiawi. Adalah kita umat Islam yang harus memiliki keberanian untuk berubah” (hal. 31). Tepat pada dorongan agar Islam beradaptasi dengan hal yang baik-baik itulah inti dari kritik Manji terhadap Islam di buku ini. “Kalaupun Islam memang fleksibel, maka ia mestinya bisa beradaptasi dengan hal-hal yang baik, dan bukan untuk hal-hal yang buruk, bukan?” (hal. 63).
Saya membayangkan, Islam yang diinginkan Manji adalah Islam tanpa fatwa majelis ulama. Jika banyak orang yang sudah berpikiran kritis dan cerdas seperti Manji, bukankah kita tak perlu lagi lebih banyak fatwa?!
