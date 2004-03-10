Melacak Jejak Gereja di Timur-Tengah

Judul Buku : Arab dan Kristen: Gereja-gereja Kristen di Timur-Tengah Penulis: Anton wessels
Judul Asli : Arabier en Crhisten: Christelijke kerken in het Midden-Oosten.
Penerjemah : Ny Tati S.L Tobing-Kartohadiprojo
Penerbit: PT BPK Guung mulia (anggota IKAPI)
Tebal: xxii+234 halaman
Gereja pada mulanya adalah tempat peribadatan umat beragama Nasrani. Dalam prakteknya gereja mempunyai prinsip yang hakiki sebagai sarana “persekutuan orang-orang yang dipanggil untuk dijadikan milik Tuhan”. Definisi ini diambil dari kata Yunani ekklesia (ek-kaleo, memanggil keluar) dan kuriake atau kuriakon (milik kurios yaitu Tuhan).
Dari sisi ini gereja ingin mewujudkan persekutuan antar sesama pemeluk agama demi melaksanakan tugas panggilan, kesaksian (baiat), dan pelayanan. Gereja yang memiliki fungsi peribadatan dan fungsi sosial tentu saja bukan lembaga eksklusif atau isolatif, yang menutup diri dan tidak berhubungan dengan pihak-pihak lain, sebaliknya, gereja itu inklusif dan partisipatif, terlibat dalam menganggulangi problem-problem sosial kemasyarakatan.
Memperbincangkan institusi gereja dan peranannya dalam kehidupan memang sangat menarik. Semenjak kelahirannya di bumi berabad-abad lalu, gereja telah memiliki pengalaman sejarah yang panjang dan berliku-liku. Kehadiran buku karangan Anton Wessels ini akan memberikan kesaksian berbagai kisah-kisah gereja yang sangat beragam.
Lebih menarik kemudian, ketika isi buku ini ternyata berbicara secara runtut mengenai sejarah kemunculan geraja di jazirah Timur-Tengah. Keberadaan gereja di Timur-Tengah memang bukan hal baru. Bahkan karena agama itu sendiri lahir negeri Timur-Tengah, tepatnya di Palestina, sejarah pergulatan gereja tidak pernah melepaskan diri dari konteks sejarah peradaban sosial di sana.
Lebih dari itu, sebelum kadatangan Islam, agama dengan gerejanya telah berabad-abad hidup sebagai salah satu agama besar di daratan Timur-Tengah. Karena itu jika masih ada klaim bahwa jazirah Timur-Tengah identik dengan Islam atau dengan kata lain yang Arab pastilah Islam sebenarnya adalah asumsi yang tidak benar.
Memang, secara mayoritas orang Arab tidak mau menerima kehadiran agama Kristen. Sebelum Islam masyarakat arab lebih suka memeluk ajaran paganisme atau penyembah berhala. Tapi itu bukan berari jazirah Arab tidak ada gereja sama sekali. Di kota Sana’a (Ibukota Zaman) pernah berdiri sebuah bangunan gereja, yang agaknya dianggap sebagai saingan Ka’bah. (hal xvi).
Di Syiria Barat telah lama berdiri gereja Yokobinistis (monofistis), kini lazim disebut gereja ortodok Siria. Gereja monofistis serupa juga ditemukan di kota muslim Kairo dengan nama Koptis. Gereja-gereja tersebut digolongkan oleh penulisnya sebagai gereja Maronit yang artinya masuk kategori ortodok.
Lain dari itu, dalam buku ini terdapat banyak cacatan mengenai situs-situs gereja yang dengan berbagai varian sejarahnya banyak bertebaran di negeri-negeri muslim jazirah Timur-Tengah. Membaca buku ini, kita akan menemukan berbagai warisan-warisan sejaran gereja yang cukup banyak. Para pengamat keagamaan yang kurang banyak meneliti tentang keberadaan gereja di Timur-Tengah mungkin saja akan tercengang-cengang membaca kisah-kisah gereja di sana.
Fenomena kebaradaan gereja bukan hanya sebagai sarana fisik semata, melainkan sebagai simbol kajian kehidupan keagamaan. Sebagai bagian integral dari realitas sosiologis, gereja mempunyai persinggungan yang unik dengan Islam.
Dikisahkan, tentang Muhamad yang muncul sebagai nabi Islam di abad ke tujuh sesudah Kristus, pada masa remajanya ia pernah berjumpa dengan seorang rahib dan bahkan pernah mengikuti khotbah dari seorang pengkhotbah jalanan pada suatu pesta tahunan.
Demikian pula pernah beredar cerita tentang saudara sepupu Muhamad yang beragama Kristen. Muhamad sendiri sebagai Nabi Islam menganggap orang-orang Kristen itu sebagai ahlul kitab, (orang-orang yang dipenuhi oleh ajaran kitab), dan tidak dikatakan sebagai orang kafir.
Hal itu, berarti mereka harus dihargai dan dibiarkan tanpa diusik, dan tidak dipaksa untuk beralih ke dalam agama Islam, sekalipun pada dasarnya peralihan itu sangat diharapkan.(hal xvii) Persinggungan antara Islam dan Kristen di masa nabi dan beberapa penguasa Islam pada masa-masa itu sangat harmonis.
Ada lagi sebuah kisah unik tentang Umar bin Khatab yang sedang berkunjung ke Yerusalem. Ketika tiba waktunya ia menunaikan lbadah Salat, ia segera keluar ke halaman gereja kemudian sembahyang di depan tangga masuk. Tentu saja para pengikut setianya sekaligus orang Kristen yang pada waktu memperhatikannya jadi bingung.
”Apa yang membuat seorang khalifah yang sangat berkuasa mau sembahyang di halaman?” kira-kira begitu pikir mereka. Kemudian Umar menjawab pertanyaan mereka: ”Jika saya sembahyang di dalam gereja setelah saya mati nanti, para pengikutku akan mengubah gereja ini menjadi masjid dengan alasan Umar pernah salat di tempat ini.” Cerita tersebut terjadi pada awal kebangkitan Islam.
Antara gereja dan masjid dalam kurun waktu yang cukup lama telah bersinggungan secara damai. Namun, ketika konflik politik, terutama pada saat Umar mulai melakukan ekpedisi perdagangan ala kolonialisme ke wilayah luar Arab, gereja kemudian menjadi salah satu tumbalnya. Orang-orang Kristen karena kebetulan banyak berada di luar wilayah Arab menjadi sasaran kepentingan ekonomi-politik khilafah Arab.
Mereka disuruh masuk memeluk Islam dengan cara melebihkan pajak atau dengan iming-iming posisi kekuasaan jika mau masuk Islam. Islam sendiri dalam pengertian politik ini tidak lagi murni menghargai perbedaan antar umat beragama. Ada banyak fakta adanya kepentingan politik lebih menonjol ketimbang persoalan perbedaan agama.
Nasib gereja di jazirah Timur-Tengah semenjak masa ini kian suram. Namun, eksistensinya tidak bisa dihilangkan keseluruhan. Kekuatan Kristen yang minoritas ternyata masih memberikan kesaksian bahwa gereja adalah simbol peradaban umat manusia yang tidak bisa begitu saja dihilangkan oleh ganasnya gelombang politik.
Sekalipun fenomena gereja sebagai simbol keagamaan umat nasrani, namun di dalamnya banyak memuat kisah-kisah kehidupan dengan berbagai persentuhan kebudayaan dengan agama-agama lain di sana. Suka duka umat sebagai kelompok minoritas banyak digambarkan dalam buku ini. Masing-masing tradisi semisal Kristen Ortodoks, Maroit, Koptik, yakobit, Nestorian, dll terekam secara empiris.
Akhirnya, penting untuk bagi kita umat beragama untuk mengetahui sejarah masa lalu hubungan antar umat beragama. Gereja sebagai ikon kehidupan kaum tepat digambarkan oleh penulisnya sebagai bagian integral dari sejarah peradaban manusia yang bisa menjadi guru terbaik kita saat ini. Selamat membaca.
