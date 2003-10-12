Menggagas Fikih yang Manusiawi

Judul: Dari Syariat Menuju Maqashid Syariat: Fundamentalisme, Seksualitas, dan Kesehatan Reproduksi
Penulis: Zuhairi Misrawi, Lily Z. Munir, Nur Rofi’ah, AD. Kusamaningtyas, Irwan M. Himayana
Editor: Zuhairi Misrawi
Penerbit: Ford Foundation dan KKIJ, Jakarta, 2003
Tebal Buku: 166 halaman
Usaha memotret kembali bangunan pemikiran hukum Islam tampaknya akan terus berlangsung. Sebagai sebuah dispilin ilmu tradisional yang paling kukuh, fikih seringkali dianggap sebagai produk hukum yang instant dan final ketimbang sebagai suatu yang memerlukan penafsiran ulang.
Berulangkali usaha-usaha pemahaman ulang terhadap produk fikih masa lampau mengalami kekandasan karena begitu kukuhnya posisi fikih dalam benak umat Islam. Apa yang dialami oleh almarhum Fazlur Rahman sampai tragedi Nasr Hamid Abu Zayd adalah sebagian kecil bukti-buktinya.
Pada prinsipnya, tidak satupun kalangan dalam tubuh umat Islam yag menolak fikih sebagai sebuah hasil penafsiran atas teks-teks primer dasar Islam: Alqur’an dan hadis. Hanya saja, sikap terhadap penafsiran ulama seringkali berlebihan bahkan sampai ke tingkat kultus.
Akibatnya, posisi fikih meninggi dan menjadi pintu masuk untuk memahami kandungan teks-teks dasar. Fikih menadi “korpus tertutup” yang lain di luar Alqur’an dan hadis. Posisi fikih yang begitu agung dan melebihi proporsinya itu, belakangan menimbulkan kecurigaan banyak pemikir Islam kontemporer.
Menurut pemikir asal Aljazair, Mohamad Arkoun, sejak semula usaha-usaha penafsiran atas teks Alqur’an dan hadis nabi tidak pernah lepas dari campur tangan politik praktis. Terdapat kerjasama erat antara penafsiran atas teks dan kekuasaan politik untuk menghasilkan kontrol atas umat. Ini setidaknya terlihat jelas dari kemenangan-kemenangan kalangan formalis dalam sejarah pemikiran Islam.
Otoritas individu menang atas rasionalitas pemikiran, dan kritisisme tersingkir dari arus naratif umat Islam. Puncak kulminasinya adalah tumbuhnya kesadaran umat bahwa fikih adalah sesuatu yang dapat “melampaui” konteksnya.
Karena itu, tak berlebihan bila fikih dapat juga dianggap sebagai representasi riil dari perselingkuhan aktivitas penafsiran dan kekuasaan. Makna penting yang ingin disampaikan Arkoun adalah, untuk melakukan penafsiran ulang atas fikih, kita harus punya kemampuan untuk melakukan kritik sejarah yang mendalam atas sejarah pemikiran Islam itu sendiri.
Buku setebal 166 halaman ini mencoba mengupas secara detail kelemahan-kelemahan syariat Islam, fikih, yang selama ini selalu dianggap final. Pembacaan kritis terhadap kontruksi fikih dalam buku ini, tidak saja dilandaskan pada pembacaan ulang atas teks-teks dasar yang dijadikan landasan untuk mengonstruksi produk fikih, tapi juga disertai keberanian para penulisnya untuk melakukan penelitian empirik pada beberapa wilayah dan negara yang dikenal memberlakukan syariat Islam.
Tidak sebatas itu, para penulis bersuara memberikan alternatif-alternatif yang relevan untuk memahami kembali fikih dan teks-teks dasar Islam. Ini diperlukan agar fikih yang formal, rigid dan baku berubah menjadi fikih yang bercorak lebih humanis. Dalam pengertiannya yang proporsional, fikih yang humanis adalah yang terbatasi oleh ruang historis dan rasionalitasnya.
Buku ini diawali dengan kupasan yang memadai tentang model penafsiran yang lebih kontekstual dalam memahami teks-teks keagamaan, untuk menggantikan model penafsiran yang formalistis-simbolis selama ini. Penafsiran formalistis-simbolis yang dimaksudkan adalah model penafsiran yang literal, sesuai dengan makna lahir-fisik-gramatikal, dan (juga) sesuai dengan pesanan kekuasaan saja.
Sedangkan penafsiran yang lebih kontekstual adalah penafsiran yang mengacu pada kenyataan bahwa teks-teks dasar Islam, seperti Alqur’an dan hadis tidak lebih dari sebuah peristiwa bahasa yang di dalamnya melibatkan proses kultural.
Dialog bahasa dan proses kultural membentuk teks keagamaan. Sebuah teks adalah aktivitas bahasa, dan bahasa adalah rangkaian panjang dari aktivitas kebudayaan. Proposisi semacam ini tentu saja sangat sulit diterima umat Islam yang terbiasa menyadari Alqur’an sebagai sebuah teks suci yang terlepas dari aktivitas kemanusiaan.
Menurut uraian buku ini, kecenderungan formalistis-simbolis merupakan dua model berpikir yang dihasilkan oleh kegagalan umat Islam dalam memahami pesan dasar Islam, yaitu kenyataan bahwa dia terlibat dalam urusan-urusan kemanusiaan yang terus berkembang secara dinamis. Islam adalah sebuah pesan Tuhan yang selalu mengaitkan diri dengan proses degradasi kemanusian yang terus berlangsung.
Relevansi pesan Islam sangat terkait dengan problem kemanusiaan. Ketika problem kemanusiaan dijauhkan dari Islam, dengan sendirinya pesan Islam menjadi hampa. Sudah seharusnya wacana keislaman didasarkan dan selalu berada pada konsern kemanusiaan. Pembedaan yang keras antara teks dan realitas, seharusnya sudah ditinggalkan, karena teks juga selalu bagian dari realitas itu sendiri.
Pemahaman sedemikian sebetulnya juga dapat kita petik dari sejarah pemikiran hukum Islam klasik. Tidak sedikit pakar hukum Islam klasik yang mampu memahami teks-teks keagamaan secara lebih kontekstual dan menyeluruh.
Imam As-Syathibi adalah salah satu contohnya. Dengan konsepmaqâshidus syari’ah, dia hadir menengahi kebuntuan sistim diskursif fikih sebelumnya. Sayangya inspirasi yang ditorehkan As-Syatibi dalam bukunya Al-Muwâfaqât itu, sedikit sekali mendapat pengembangan dan bacaan yang kritis dalam sejarah pemikiran Islam.
Adalah Fazlur Rahman dan Muhammad Abed Al-Jabiri, dua pemikir Islam yang berulangkali menyebut As-Syathibi sebagai salah seorang sarjana hukum Islam yang pemikirannya layak mendapat pertimbangan dalam memahami kembali khazanah fikih Islam.
Konsepsi As-Syathibi tentang maslahat seperti diketahui umum, menjadi jalan alternatif untuk keluar dari kebuntuan fikih abad pertengahan ketika menghadapi pergeseran dinamika kehidupan. Dalam banyak buku fikih dan ushul fikih, kajian tentang maqâshidus syari’ah dan maslahat dibahas dan dijadikan salah satu pusat acuan untuk rekonstruksi fikih Islam.
Kita dapat menemukan satu titik penting dalam kedua konsep hukum As-Syathibi tersebut, yaitu penekanannya yang kuat pada orientasi humanistik dan porsi pembahasan tentang manusia yang dominan. Kedua konsep tersebut telah melandaskan fikih pada pertimbangan kontekstual-humanistik yang begitu luas.
Menariknya, dari perdebatan seputar problem hermeneutika teks, buku kecil ini berangkat menuju dataran empiris-sosiologis-antropologis untuk melihat betapa terbatasnya lingkup fikih abad pertengahan untuk menyorot realitas kekinian.
Beberapa kasus dan uji coba pemberlakuan fikih sebagai hukum positif justru membuktikan bahwa fikih klasik tidak mampu bekerja efektif pada tataran masyarakat, kecuali sebagai alat politik untuk pengendalian dan penyeragaman aspirasi, sehingga memudahkan kelompok-kelompok pro status quo untuk mengambil keuntungan darinya.
Kasus pemberlakuan Syariat di propinsi Nangroe Aceh Darussalam, Arab Saudi, Sudan dan Afghanistan di masa Taliban, membuktikan bagaimana fikih hanya dijadikan tameng untuk melanggengkan kekuasaan dan kontrol atas masyarakat. Pelanggaran HAM menjadi pengalaman sehari-hari di wilayah atau negara yang disebutkan tadi.
Akhirnya, buku ini perlu dipertimbangkan sebagai salah satu acuan dalam menimbang kembali fikih Islam. Pembicaraannya pada tataran epistemologi dan praktek fikih klasik membawa pada konklusi bahwa fikih klasik lahir dari perselingkuhan intelektual dan kekuasaan dalam rangka memperkosa teks dan pemaknaan atas teks, sehingga menjadi fragmen-fragmen yang ahumanis.
Hanya saja, dengan agak kritis juga dapat dikatakan bahwa, buku kecil hasil penelitian dan workshop inijuga sangat terbatas, dan sedikit sekali menyentuh begitu banyaknya acuan-acuan alternatif dalam rangka keluar dari kejumudan alias imutabilitas fikih klasik.
