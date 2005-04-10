Paras Kasar Fundamentalisme Agama

Fundamentalisme agama dalam bentuknya yang destruktif kian menguat sebagai gejala sosial yang meneror tatanan keberagamaan masyarakat. Selepas peristiwa WTC 11 September 2001 lampau, wacana ini sempat meredup dan kemudian menyala kembali akibat maraknya tragedi kemanusiaan yang didakwa kuat bermotif fundamentalisme agama sebagai biang keladinya.
Terutama di dalam negeri, eksposing terhadap diskursus ini bukan hanya di”ecer” oleh mass media, namun akhir-akhir ini sudah mulai terkemas dalam penyajian yang lebih argumentatif dan mendalam, yakni lewat penerbitan buku.
Dalam dua bulan terakhir, tercatat setidaknya empat pustaka serius yang mencoba mengulas hal ini dari pelbagai dimensi. Buku Aku Melawan Teroris (Imam Samudera, Jazeera), Islam Sebagai Tertuduh (Akbar S. Ahmed, Arasy), Muslim, Dialog dan Teror (Chandra Muzaffar, Profetik) serta Negara Tuhan: The Thematic Encyclopaedia (Agus Maftuh, SR-Ins Team) hadir bertandang nyaris bersamaan ke ruang baca khalayak. Ada yang bermaksud meneguhkan opini dan ada pula yang berkeinginan mengusiknya
Bila tiga buku pertama secara apologis berusaha membela kaum muslim dari stigma dan atribusi teroris yang selama ini dilekatkan padanya, buku yang terakhir sebaliknya hendak membuktikan bahwa radikalisme agama bukan isapan jempol belaka.
Sembari mengajak kita untuk merenungi realitas keberagamaan yang mulai terancam, buku “1000 halaman” ini secara meyakinkan membeber bukti lapangan bahwa jaringan terorisme bukanlah fakta fiktif. Sebaliknya, ia merupakan organisme gerakan ideologis yang menanam akar di masyarakat. Karenanya, perlu kebersamaan dan kewaspadaan ekstra guna mencegahnya seoptimal mungkin.
Tentu harapan kita, beragam pembahasan perihal radikalisme beragama, dengan ciri utama praktik teror, turut berjasa membuat kaum beragama untuk jera sembari terus-menerus berkaca: sejauh mana kesadaran keagamaan masing-masing kita serta seluas apa pengaruhnya terhadap lingkungan sosial.
Sebenarnya, topik fundamentalisme agama adalah langgam lawas yang sudah terlalu kerap diulas. Namun pemunculannya yang senantiasa aktual, menyebabkan isu ini krusial untuk selalu dicarikan solusi. Persoalannya, fundamentalisme macam ini lebih sering muncul dalam wujud yang negatif.
Ia lebih banyak dibungkus dengan nalar perlawanan, logika permusuhan serta –meminjam istilah John L. Esposito– ideologi kebencian. Padahal sudah tak terhitung lagi korban kemanusiaan yang menjadi “tumbal” akibat disharmoni hubungan lintas agama sepanjang sejarah.
Jika resistensi terhadap Barat dengan segala produk peradaban yang dihasilkannya dituding sebagai penyebab timbulnya fundamentalisme dalam Islam, maka bagaimana pula dengan fundamentalisme yang juga menyergap komunitas beragama lain di luar Islam? Karen Armstrong secara empatik menyebut bahwa tak bisa disangsikan, benih fundamentalisme ada dalam setiap agama.
Armstrong menengarai bahwa sikap terlampau fanatik dalam beragama (over fanatism in religious faith) sebagai penyebab utama adanya gejala destruktif ini. Paradigma sempit serupa inilah yang kemudian berandil menentang setiap upaya sekularisasi dan modernisasi yang terjadi di tubuh agama.
Lahirlah absolutisme pemikiran –dengan “perisai” purifikasi ajaran agama– yang memaksakan penafsiran literal terhadap pelbagai problema keummatan. Segala ihwal mesti dirujuk secara skriptural kepada sumber (hukum) tekstual yang serbabaku.
Dengan modifikasi konsep Martin E. Marty, prinsip dasar fundamentalisme agama dipilah Azyumardi Azra (1993) ke dalam empat ragam. Pertama, oposisionalisme. Setiap pemikiran dan arus perubahan yang mengancam kemapanan ajaran agama harus senantiasa dilawan.
Kedua, penolakan terhadap hermeneutika. Pada titik ini, teks suci serta-merta menjadi ruang yang kedap kritik. Ketiga, penentangan akan pluralisme sosial. Masyarakat mesti seragam dan tak boleh beragam. Keempat, pengingkaran terhadap perkembangan historis dan sosiologis umat manusia. Bentuk ideal keagamaan masyarakat dijawab dengan nostalgia sejarah melalui ajakan untuk selalu kembali ke masa lalu.
Corak-corak dasar inilah yang membentuk sikap, pola pikir, serta perilaku keberagamaan seseorang. Ajaran agama harus senantiasa menjadi fundamen, dan setiap agama tentulah mensyaratkan hal itu. Hanya saja, yang laik diperselisihkan adalah mengapa sikap fundamental itu hanya bersifat doktrinal dan cenderung kaku, sehingga ia tidak kuasa bergerak plastis mengikuti kelenturan perkembangan sosial?
Tepat di aras inilah sebenarnya urat nadi persoalan fundamentalisme agama terterakan. Dalam bahasa Abid al-Jabiri, ketika upaya kebebasan (baca: ijtihad) dibekukan dan klaim kebenaran telah final dipetakan, saat itulah fundamentalisme lahir dengan keperkasaan yang dipaksakan.
Karena itu, fundamentalisme yang pada dasarnya bersifat positif lalu bergerak liar secara negatif dan destruktif. Ruh agama tak lagi dijadikan kekuatan pembebas (liberating force) yang menjunjung nilai luhur kemanusiaan (humanisme) dalam porsi yang pantas. Sebaliknya ia justru dijadikan kekuatan penebas yang memenggal paham dan pemikiran yang berbeda dan tak selaras.
Dengan analogi yang menarik, Zuhairi Misrawi (:2003) pernah mengelompokkan aksi fundamentalisme ini ke dalam tiga kubu. Pertama, fundamentalis radikal yaitu mereka yang gemar mempraktikkan kekerasan dengan dalih agama. Kedua, fundamentalis politik yakni mereka yang menjadikan doktrin agama sebagai dasar politik. Sedangkan ketiga adalah fundamentalis moderat yaitu kaum taat beragama yang menerima dan sudi berdamai dengan perkembangan modernitas.
Sebenarnya, avorisme KH. Abdurrahman Wahid (Gus Dur) yang dengan lantang menyuarakan “Tuhan tak perlu dibela!” patut dijadikan pintu penutup dari terbukanya kembali “kotak pandora” persoalan seputar fundamentalisme agama ini.
Seruan kritis ini, paling tidak, berguna untuk menyentak kesadaran khalayak bahwa agama sesungguhnya diciptakan bagi kesejahteraan manusia dan bukan semata “persembahan” simbolik buat menyenangkan Tuhan.
Seraya demikian, sikap fundamental keberagamaan seseorang akan selalu dipayungi sikap moderat yang santun dan terbuka terhadap perubahan. Pada konteks keindonesiaan, sayangnya, untuk saat ini keberadaan kalangan fundamentalis radikal yang tiada lebih hanya “nila setitik” itu telah mencemarkan citra “susu sebelanga” yang dihuni kaum beragama moderat dan tradisional. Fundamentalisme agama, di negeri ini, lebih sering tampil ke permukaan dengan paras kasarnya yang menyeramkan.
Hi! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing several weeks of hard work due to no backup. Do you have any methods to protect against hackers?
Fantastic site. Plenty of useful information here. I am sending it to a few buddies ans additionally sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks to your sweat!
Utterly written content material, appreciate it for entropy.
It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I’ve learn this post and if I could I wish to suggest you few attention-grabbing issues or advice. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article. I wish to learn even more issues approximately it!
Thankyou for all your efforts that you have put in this. very interesting information.
of course like your website but you have to test the spelling on several of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very troublesome to inform the reality on the other hand I will surely come again again.
Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your
website is wonderful, let alone the content!
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
Simply desire to say your article is as astounding. The clearness for your put up is simply nice and that i could think you’re a professional in this subject. Fine along with your permission allow me to take hold of your feed to keep updated with imminent post. Thanks a million and please keep up the enjoyable work.
Hey, you used to write great, but the last several posts have been kinda boring… I miss your great writings. Past several posts are just a little out of track! come on!
Thankyou for this marvelous post, I am glad I found this internet site on yahoo.
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web site is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you?¦ve on this site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched all over the place and just couldn’t come across. What an ideal website.
I enjoy the efforts you have put in this, regards for all the great blog posts.
Howdy would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using? I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m having a hard time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S Sorry for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it
or something. I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit,
but other than that, this is excellent blog. A great
read. I’ll definitely be back.
I absolutely love your blog and find most of your post’s to be exactly I’m looking for. Does one offer guest writers to write content in your case? I wouldn’t mind producing a post or elaborating on a few of the subjects you write with regards to here. Again, awesome site!
Great blog! Do you possess any helpful hints for aspiring writers?
I’m planning to begin my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Do you propose beginning from a totally free platform like
Wordpress or take a paid option? There are numerous choices around that I’m completely confused
.. Any ideas? Cheers!
When I initially commented I clicked the -Notify me when new feedback are added- checkbox and now every time a comment is added I get four emails with the identical comment. Is there any way you can take away me from that service? Thanks!
This is my first time go to see at here and i am actually happy to read everthing at single
place.
When I originally commented I clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Thanks!
I don’t realize how I finished up here, but I thought this
post was great. I don’t know your identiity but definitely you’re seeing a famous blogger when you
are certainly not already 😉 Cheers!
I couldn’t resist commenting. Exceptionally well written!
What i don’t realize is in truth how you are now not really a lot more smartly-favored than you might be right now. You’re very intelligent. You already know thus significantly with regards to this topic, made me individually consider it from numerous varied angles. Its like women and men aren’t involved until it’s something to accomplish with Girl gaga! Your own stuffs nice. At all times care for it up!
I was just looking for this info for a while. After 6 hours of continuous Googleing, finally I got it in your website. I wonder what is the lack of Google strategy that don’t rank this type of informative web sites in top of the list. Generally the top sites are full of garbage.
Amazing things here. I am very glad to look your article.
Thanks so much and I’m taking a look ahead to contact you.
Will you please drop me a e-mail?
I went over this site and I conceive you have a lot of superb information, saved to my bookmarks (:.
I all the time used to study post in news papers but now as I am a user of
internet therefore from now I am using net for articles, thanks to web.
With every thing that appears to be building throughout this specific subject material, many of your points of view tend to be rather refreshing. Even so, I appologize, but I do not give credence to your entire idea, all be it stimulating none the less. It seems to everyone that your opinions are actually not completely justified and in simple fact you are your self not really fully confident of your argument. In any case I did take pleasure in reading through it.
very good publish, i actually love this web site, keep on it
At this time it seems like BlogEngine is the preferred blogging platform out there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
Hey there I am so glad I found your site, I really found
you by error, while I was browsing on Google for something else, Nonetheless
I am here now and would just like to say thanks a lot
for a tremendous post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through
it all at the minute but I have saved it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be
back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the superb job.
It’s impressive you are getting thoughts out of this article as well as from
my argument made at the place.
I was reading through some of your articles on this internet site and I conceive this internet site is rattling informative ! Keep posting.
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
I think this is one of the so much vital info for me.
And i am happy studying your article. However should observation on some common issues, The site taste is
great, the articles is truly excellent : D. Just right task,
cheers
Some genuinely great articles on this internet site, regards for contribution. “A conservative is a man who sits and thinks, mostly sits.” by Woodrow Wilson.
It¦s actually a nice and helpful piece of information. I¦m happy that you just shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Hello i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anywhere,
when i read this article i thought i could also create comment due to this good
piece of writing.
This web site is really a walk-through for all of the info you wanted about this and didn’t know who to ask. Glimpse here, and you’ll definitely discover it.
you have a great blog here! would you like to make some invite posts on my blog?
I was wondering if you ever thought of changing the structure of your site? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?
I will right away grab your rss as I can not in finding your email subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly allow me know in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
I savour, lead to I found exactly what I was looking for. You’ve ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
Hey There. I discovered your website using msn. This really is an incredibly well written article.
I’ll be certain to bookmark it and return to learn much more of your useful info.
Thanks for the post. I am going to certainly comeback.
I love what you guys are usually up too. This
particular clever work and exposure! Maintain the wonderful works guys I’ve added you guys to my blogroll.
I truly enjoy looking at on this internet site, it holds great articles.
I love your website.. very good colors & theme. Have you design this website yourself
or did you hire someone to get it done for you? Plz reply as
I’m looking to create my blog and would like
to figure out where u got this from. thanks
I like what you guys tend to be up too. Such clever work and coverage! Keep up the superb works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my own blogroll.
I’m extremely inspired along with your writing skills as neatly as with the structure to your weblog. Is this a paid subject or did you customize it yourself? Either way keep up the nice high quality writing, it is uncommon to peer a nice blog like this one these days..
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message home a bit, but other than that, this is fantastic blog. A fantastic read. I’ll definitely be back.
Most of what you point out is supprisingly legitimate and it makes me ponder the reason why I had not looked at this in this light previously. This piece really did switch the light on for me as far as this particular subject matter goes. But at this time there is one position I am not really too comfy with so while I try to reconcile that with the core idea of your point, let me see just what the rest of the visitors have to say.Well done.
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the images on this blog loading? I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.
wonderful issues altogether, you just gained a logo new
reader. What might you suggest about your submit that you just
made several days before? Any sure?
Excellent post however I was wanting to know if you could write a litte
more on this subject? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a
little bit further. Cheers!
I love reading through and I conceive this website got some genuinely utilitarian stuff on it! .
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing a little research on that. And he just bought me lunch since I found it for him smile Thus let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch! “He who walks in another’s tracks leaves no footprints.” by Joan Brannon.
I’m impressed, I have to admit. Seldom will i come across your blog that’s equally educative and entertaining, and without a doubt, you possess hit the
nail about the head. The problem is something which too few folks are speaking intelligently about.
I’m delighted that we came across this inside my seek out
something regarding this.
Admiring the dedication you put into your site and in depth information you offer. It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed material. Wonderful read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing a little research on that. And he actually bought me lunch because I found it for him smile So let me rephrase that.|
This article will help the internet users for setting up new weblog or even a weblog from start to end.
Hello, after reading this awesome piece of writing i am
as well delighted to share my familiarity here with colleagues.
Hey There. I came across your weblog using msn. Which
is a really neatly written article. I am going to make certain to bookmark it and return to
read more of your own helpful info. Thanks for that post.
I’ll certainly comeback.
Hi there Dear, are you truly visiting this web site on a regular basis, if so after that you will absolutely obtain good experience.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an impatience over that
you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
Nice response in return of this difficulty with genuine arguments and explaining all on the topic of that.
I am now not positive where you’re getting your information, but good
topic. I needs to spend a while learning more or working out
more. Thanks for fantastic information I used to be on the lookout for this info for
my mission.
I had been thrilled to locate this site.
I wish to to thanks a lot for ones time just for this fantastic read!!
I definitely liked every small amount of it and i have you ever saved
as a favorite to consider new things on the site.
hi!,I really like your writing so so much! share we keep
in touch extra about your post on AOL? I require an expert on this house to unravel my problem.
May be that’s you! Taking a look forward to
peer you.
We stumbled over here from a different web address and
thought I might as well check things out. I like what I see so now
i am following you. Look forward to looking over your web page for a
second time.
Hello there! This blog post couldn’t be written any better!
Looking at this post reminds me of my previous roommate! He always kept preaching about this.
I most certainly will send this article to him.
Fairly certain he will have a very good read.
Thanks for sharing!
Hmm it seems such as your site ate my first comment (it was extremely long)
and so i guess I’ll just sum it up the things i had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your site.
I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still a new comer to the
whole thing. Do you have any tips and hints for
beginner blog writers? I’d certainly appreciate it.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. I truly appreciate your efforts and I am waiting for your next post thank you once again.
hi!,I really like your writing very a good deal! share we communicate extra about
your article on AOL? I require an authority in this particular
area to eliminate my problem. Maybe that’s you!
Looking ahead to search you.
Hi to all, the contents present at this site are in fact awesome for people experience, well, keep up the nice work fellows.
Just desire to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity in your post is simply great and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the enjoyable work.
Your style is so unique compared to many other people. Thank you for publishing when you have the opportunity,Guess I will just make this bookmarked.2
I will immediately take hold of your rss as I can not to find your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter
service. Do you’ve any? Kindly permit me recognize
in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
I got this web page from my friend who told me about this site
and now this time I am browsing this web site and reading very informative articles at this time.
The very heart of your writing while sounding reasonable originally, did not really work well with me personally after some time. Someplace throughout the sentences you actually managed to make me a believer unfortunately just for a while. I nevertheless have got a problem with your leaps in logic and you would do nicely to help fill in those breaks. In the event that you actually can accomplish that, I would undoubtedly end up being impressed.
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
Asking questions are genuinely nice thing if you are not understanding something totally, but this piece of writing provides good
understanding yet.
Hi I am so thrilled I found your blog, I really found you by
accident, while I was looking on Digg for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say thank you for
a tremendous post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love
the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all at the
minute but I have book-marked it and also added in your RSS
feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the great job.
Hello, you used to write magnificent, but the last few posts have been kinda boring?K I miss your tremendous writings. Past few posts are just a little bit out of track! come on!
I have not checked in here for a while since I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂