Nahj al-Balaghah adalah kumpulan pidato, surat-surat dan renungan khalifah keempat, Ali ibn Abi Talib. Dia dianggap sebagai salah satu warisan keindahan tekstual yang menjadi kebanggaan umat Islam.
Memang agak disayangkan teks ini kurang terlalu populer di kalangan umat Islam di kawasan Melayu. Saya tidak tahu kenapa. Waktu belajar di pesantren dulu, saya sama sekali tak pernah berkenalan dengan teks ini. Guru-guru saya pun jarang yang menyinggungnya.
Saya mengenal teks ini sudah cukup lama, tetapi hanya pada beberapa bulan terakhir ini saya mulai membaca karya itu dengan sungguh-sungguh. Nyaris setiap hari saya memaksakan diri untuk menyediakan waktu beberapa saat untuk membaca dua-tiga renungan Imam Ali. Setiap khutbah, surat dan renungan dalam karya ini, di mata saya, mirip sebuah kristal yang memendarkan pelbagai ragam pengertian yang sangat kaya.
Salah satu bagian dalam Nahj al-Balaghah yang memukau saya adalah surat panjang yang ditulis oleh Imam Ali kepada Malik ibn al-Harith al-Asytar saat yang terakhir ini diangkat sebagai gubernur Mesir – wilayah yang beberapa tahun sebelumnya ditaklukkan oleh pasukan Islam.
Kita bisa menganggap surat Imam Ali ini sebagai “manual for the rulers”, panduan berkuasa. Di sana kita jumpai filosofi Imam Ali tentang kuasaan, etika memerintah, batas-batas yang harus ditaati oleh seorang penguasa, cara mengelola birokrasi perpajakan, cara menghadapi kaum pedagang, cara mengurus pasukan, cara memperlakukan rakyat, dsb.
Imam Ali menulis banyak surat yang ditujukan kepada para gubernurnya di berbagai wilayah; juga surat-surat yang ia tujukan kepada musuh-musuh politiknya seperti Mu’awiyah. Yang mengesankan bagi saya adalah bahwa surat-surat itu ditulis bukan dengan bahasa birokrasi yang dingin, membosankan, tumpul, kering.
Surat-surat politik yang ditulis oleh Imam Ali sebagai seorang khalifah bukanlah surat biasa, melainkan “monument of belles-lettres” – monumen keindahan literer. Surat-surat Imam Ali ditulis dengan bahasa yang indah, dengan kualitas kebahasaan yang tak kalah dengan bahasa yang dipakai oleh penyair-penyair besar Arab di era jahiliyyah.
Membaca Nahj al-Balaghah, saya mendapatkan kesan yang kuat tentang adanya kaitan yang berkelindan antara tiga elemen ini: politics, rhetorics, beauty. Saya mendapatkan kesan berikut ini: di tengah kekacauan politik yang berkecamuk pada tahun-tahun menjelang terbunuhnya khalifah ketiga, Usman ibn Affan, di tengah-tengah merosotnya politik sebagai “a mere exercise in brute power”, Imam Ali seperti hendak mengangkatnya kembali ke level moral yang lebih tinggi.
Melalui Nahj al-Balaghah, kita bisa melihat suatu kehendak yang kuat pada diri Imam Ali untuk memulihkan politik ke dua level sekaligus: level ketinggian moral dan sekaligus ketinggian literer. Politik haruslah merupakan tindakan dengan dua kualitas sekaligus: baik dan indah. Dalam surat-surat politik Imam Ali kita melihat dua hal ini sekaligus: kebijaksanaan politik dan keindahan bahasa; keduanya berkelindan tanpa bisa dipisahkan satu dari yang lain.
Surat Imam Ali yang ditujukan kepada gubernurnya Al-Asytar dibuka dengan kalimat ini:
“Wahai Malik al-Asytar, aku mengirim kamu ke sebuah negeri yang pernah mengalami silih-bergantinya keadilan dan tirani. Orang-orang di negeri itu akan menilaimu sebagaimana engkau menilai para penguasa sebelum kamu. Mereka juga akan berpendapat mengenai dirimu sebagaimana engkau berpendapat mengenai para penguasa itu.”
Kalimat pembuka itu seperti hendak mengingatkan Al-Asytar pada sejarah negeri Mesir yang panjang. Negeri ini pernah berada di bawah kekuasaan Romawi dalam waktu yang cukup lama. Dalam kehidupan agama, negeri Mesir juga berada di bawah kekuasaan gereja yang berpusat di Bizantium. Masa-masa itu bukanlah seluruhnya indah. Negeri itu, untuk waktu yang cukup lama, mengalami tirani dan penindasan, baik secara politik maupun keagamaan.
Mazhab kekristenan yang dianut oleh orang-orang yang tinggal di Mesir berseberangan dengan mazhab Kristen di pusat, dan karena itu hubungan antara agama Kristen di Bizantium dan kekristenan Mesir yang berpusat di Alexandria penuh dengan ketegangan, karena paham kekristenan yang dominan di Mesir dianggap “heterodox”, sesat, menyimpang.
Surat Imam Ali itu seperti hendak mengingatkan kepada Malik al-Asytar: Jangan mengulangi ketidakadilan itu kembali. Engkau harus mempraktekkan jenis kekuasaan yang lain.
Bagian dalam surat Imam Ali yang sangat “menusuk” adalah kalimat berikut ini: “Wa takunanna ‘alaihim sabu’an dariyan taghtanimu aklahum.” Janganlah engkau menjadi binatang buas yang memangsa rakyat. Atau, dalam nomenklatur politik modern: Imam Ali tak menghendaki negara menjadi monster Leviathan yang menakutkan.
Imam Ali mengemukakan alasan yang menarik kenapa seorang penguasa tak boleh menjadi binatang buas yang menerkam rakyatnya sendiri. “Sebab,” kata Imam Ali, “manusia terbagi ke dalam dua kelompok besar: mereka yang merupakan saudaramu karena kesamaan agama, atau mereka yang menjadi saudaramu karena sesama manusia.”
Nasihat Imam Ali selanjutnya: “Wa la tusri’anna ila badiratin wajadta minha manduhatan.” Jangan terburu-buru mengambil kebijakan tertentu jika ada alternatif lain yang lebih baik. Kita akan mengerti betapa pentingnya petuah politik ini jika kita pertimbangkan fakta berikut ini.
Bangsa Arab tidak pernah memiliki pengalaman bernegara sebelum kedatangan Islam. Hanya suku-suku Arab yang hidup di “borders of civilization”, di perbatasan dengan peradaban besar di Iraq dan Siria, yang memiliki pengalaman bernegara.
Pada era pra-Islam, banyak hal dilakukan oleh suku-suku Arab secara spontan, terburu-buru, semata-mata karena dorongan “spur of the moment,” kemendesakan sasaat, dan akibatnya sangat fatal: perang antar-suku. Tak ada “judiciousness”, pertimbangan yang masak-masak sebelum melakukan sesuatu yang memiliki dampak luas.
Era pra-Islam disebut era “jahiliyyah”, kebodohan, antara lain karena dominannya etos sosial semacam ini, yaitu etos serba terburu-buru, tak mempertimbangkan segala segi dalam pengambilan keputusan. Etos semacam ini jelas tak mendukung proyek politik yang sedang dikerjakan oleh umat Islam saat itu: yaitu membangun sebuah negara.
Imam Ali mencoba mengenalkan etos lain yang sangat bermanfaat dalam “state formation”, yaitu pengambilan kebijakan dengan pertimbangan yang masak-masak.
Bagian selanjutnya dalam surat Imam Ali menekankan bahaya tirani. “Wa la taqulanna inni mu’ammarun fa utha’a.” Jangan sekali-kali menganggap diri Anda sebagai penguasa yang diangkat oleh kekuasaan yang lebih tinggi (i.e. khalifah) dan kemudian meminta ketaatan tanpa reserve dari rakyat.
Fakta bahwa seseorang telah menjadi penguasa tak meniscayakan ketaatan rakyat kepadanya. Ketaatan rakyat mensyaratkan terpenuhinya kondisi-kondisi tertentu pada seorang penguasa.
Sikap “adigang-adigung-adiguna” (tiranik) semacam itu, menurut Imam Ali, adalah indikasi penyakit kejiwaan pada diri penguasa, selain ia akan merusak agama dan bahkan mempercepat kehancuran sebuah kekuasaan (taqarrubun ila al-ghiyar). Dengan kata lain, tirani adalah jalan pintas menuju percepatan “regime change”, lengsernya kekuasaan.
