Sirah Nabi: Tanpa Penistaan, Sonder Idealisasi

Judul Buku: Muhammad: Nabi dan Negarawan
Judul Asli: Muhammad: Prophet and Stateman
Penulis: William Montgomery Watt
Penerjemah:Djohan Effendi
Penerbit: Mushaf, Depok Cetakan: Pertama, September 2006
Jumlah Halaman: xii + 372
IslamLib – Para penikmat biografi Nabi Muhammad yang dalam nomenklatur Islam disebut sirah, pantas bersuka-cita dengan terbitnya buku sirah berbahasa Indonesia, Muhammad: Nabi dan Negarawan. Djohan Effendi telah menerjemahkan buku William Montgomery Watt (1909-2006) itu dengan baik walau sudah telat lebih dari empat dekade.
Buku yang aslinya berjudul Muhammad: Prophet and Stateman (1961) ini merupakan ringkasan dari dua buku Watt sebelumnya: Muhammad at Mecca(1953) dan Muhammad at Medina (1956). Watt adalah seorang orientalis Skotlandia yang kerap dijuluki the last orientalist. Tapi nada umum uraiannya tentang sirah Nabi bernada sangat simpatik.
Itu tak mengherankan. Meski seorang pastur, Watt mengabdikan hampir seluruh karir akademiknya untuk menjembatani dialog Islam dengan Kristen, bahkan Islam dengan dunia Barat. Karenanya, buku Watt ini ikut menambah koleksi kepustakaan Islam yang berbobot tentang sirah dari sudut pandang seorang bukan Muslim.
Perbandingan. Tak banyak sirah berbahasa Indonesia yang bermutu, tanpa idealisasi yang melebih-lebihkan (praktek umum sejarawan Muslim), sonder penistaan yang tak perlu (dari sebagian penulis bukan Muslim). Orang yang mahir berbahasa Arab tentu mampu menikmati sirah bermutu karangan intelektual besar Arab modern seperti M. Husain Haikal (Hayâtu Muhammad), Thaha Husein (Alâ Hâmisit Târîkh), M. Farid Wajdi (as-Sîrah an-Nabawiyyah), Bintus Syathi (Ma`ar Rasûl), dan karya-karya sejenis lainnya.
Tapi tak banyak dari karya-karya itu yang sudah dialihbahasakan ke Indonesia. Kalaupun diindonesiakan, seringkali hasilnya mengecewakan dan tak sebaik karya aslinya. Nah, terjemahan Watt ini gampang dimengerti walau editornya tampak kurang tekun mengurangi kecacatan tanda baca.
Dibanding buku Karen Armstrong, Muhammad Sang Nabi: Sebuah Biografi Kritis, yang edisi Indonesianya sudah lebih dulu terbit, buku ini memang terasa lebih kering. Buku Watt mungkin terlalu intelek bagi pembaca yang lebih suka bahan bacaan renyah penuh bumbu dengan teknik bercerita yang andal. Armstong unggul atas Watt di aspek itu. “Buku-buku Watt ditujukan untuk mahasiswa dan mensyaratkan pengetahuan dasar yang belum banyak dimiliki orang,” kata Armstrong (Armstrong, hal. XV).
Kekurangan dan Kelebihan. Watt juga tidak memaparkan aspek metodologi yang ia pakai dalam penulisan buku ini. Rujukan-rujukan dari para sejarawan Islam pun tak tampak dalam catatan kakinya—walau sudah pasti Watt tahu dan hafal semua itu di luar kepala. Dengan begitu, buku ini mungkin kurang meyakinkan bagi sebagian pembaca Islam. Membaca buku ini mungkin akan seperti menikmati fiksi sejarah ala Dan Brown.
Dari aspek pendekatan, Watt pun tak memberi catatan. Tapi setelah membaca, kita segera tahu bahwa Watt telah menerapkan perangkat-perangkat analisis ilmu sosial modern dalam penelusuran sirah Nabi. Namum dia juga menekankan kontekstualisasi: tidak memaksakan cara pandang dan standar modern dalam menilai peristiwa-peristiwa masa lampau itu. Kasus poligami Nabi, ekspedisi dan ekspansinya, penyerangan dan pengusiran komunitas Yahudi, dan beberapa contoh lainnya, tidak diponten Watt dengan standar kelayakan masa kini.
Pendeknya, buku ini berniat mendialogkan IsIam di Barat lewat pengenalan sosok Nabi; tanpa penistaan, sonder idealisasi. “Penistaan oleh penulis-penilis Eropa terhadap Muhammad seringkali diikuti idealisasi romantik tentang ketokohannya oleh orang-orang Eropa lainnya dan orang-orang Islam. Penistaan dan idealisasi bukanlah basis yang kuat untuk hubungan timbal balik dari hampir separuh umat manusia,” tulis Watt (hal 319).
Buku ini juga selektif dalam membedakan antara fakta dan legenda. Itu beda dengan Armstrong yang justru memandang legenda tokoh besar sejarah punya kandungan spiritualitas juga. Armstong tampaknya ingin lebih menyelami pergulatan batin Nabi—dan karena itu juga memasukkan beberapa legenda yang dalam neraca sejarah agak meragukan. Sementara Watt lebih ketat menapis mana yang fakta dan mana yang legenda. Kalau pun sebuah legenda ia nukilkan, dia segera memberi catatan.
Namun jangan kuatir buku ini akan mendatangkan kantuk! Keseluruhan isinya juga sedang berkisah secara apik dengan rentetan kronologis yang memikat. Lewat buku ini, kita tanpa sadar sedang diantar Watt mengarungi situasi zaman Nabi dengan segenap persoalannya. Kita diajak menyelami kepribadian Nabi; watak dan perawakannya, kegundahan dan pengendaliannya, diplomasi dan kebijakannya, kedudukan dan kepemimpinannya. Sangat manusiawi; tanpa mengurangi keagungannya sebagai Rasul dan teladan umat manusia.
Aspek Pendekatan. Jika dipotret lewat kategori intelektual Maroko, M. Abied el-Jabiri dalam al-`Aqlus Siyâsil `Arabî, tentang pentingnya faktor aqidah (ideologi), qabilah(solidaritas sosial), dan ghanimah (insentif ekonomi), untuk kerangka penulisan sejarah Islam, maka Watt sudah menerapkan semua persyaratan itu dengan brilian dan berhasil.
Faktor aqidah tampak dari uraiannya tentang pergulatan batin Nabi dari waktu ke waktu, serta respons wahyu yang tahap demi tahap menyertai perjalan hidupnya. Faktor qabilah tampak paling menonjol dari uraian Watt yang lihai tentang konstelasi kesukuan dan puak-puak di Mekah maupun Madinah.
Adapun faktor ghanîmah yang sering diabaikan banyak orang dalam penulisan sirah, tampak pula dari uraian Watt tentang insentif ekonomi yang diharap dan dipertimbangkan sebagian penganut Islam belakangan jika menganut Islam dan berpihak kepada masyarakat baru yang sedang dibentuk Nabi dengan segenap risiko dan rintangan.
Bagi Watt, “Alasan-alasan kebendaan mestilah memainkan peranan yang cukup besar bagi masuknya orang-orang Arab ke Islam (tentu saat Islam mulai tampak jaya). Faktor lain yang cukup penting adalah iman Muhammad terhadap pesan Alquran, imannya terhadap masa depan Islam sebagai sistem agama dan politik, pengabdiannya yang pantang mundur terhadap tugas yang diyakininya sebagai panggilan Tuhan terhadapnya.” (hal 258).
Beberapa Kontroversi. Untuk pembaca pemula, karya Watt ini mungkin menghadirkan beberapa tanda tanya dan kontroversi. Terhadap legenda cap kenabian di pungung Rasul, Watt meledeknya sebagai ”cerita yang didasarkan pada pikiran-pikiran primitif” (hal. 3). Watt juga memperkirakan Nabi bukanlah seorang ummi dalam artian buta-huruf, sebagaimana jamak dipahami. ”Banyak orang Mekah yang bisa membaca dan menulis. Karena itu, ada anggapan bahwa seorang pedagang cermat seperti Muhammad tentulah mengerti kemampuan tulis-baca ala kadarnya,” catat Watt (hal. 53).
Aspek yang cukup kontroversial adalah pernyataan Watt ”tak ada bukti sudah ditentukannya secara tetap sembahyang lima waktu pada masa Nabi” (hal. 135). Watt juga menerangkan bahwa Abu Sufyan memainkan peran yang jauh lebih penting dalam penaklukan Mekah oleh orang-orang Islam dibandingkan yang umum dicatat.
”Para sejarawan Muslim menyembunyikan kenyataan ini untuk tidak memberi kesan bahwa peranan Abu Sufyan lebih hebat daripada Abbas (hal. 277-278). Sebaliknya, orang Syiah mungkin akan mengurut dada, sebab Watt—dan banyak sumber sejarah lainnya—juga berkata: ”Dia (maksudnya Nabi Muhammad), juga menyadari bahwa Ali bin Abi Thalib tidak mempunyai sifat kenegarawanan yang berhasil” (hal. 317).
Yang paling kontroversial tentulan teori Watt tentang imajinasi kreatif yang mungkin saja diilhami gagasan sufi besar Islam seperti Ibnu Arabi. Menurut Watt, “Pada Muhammad, saya beranggapan, terdapat kedalaman imajinasi kreatif. Gagasan-gagasan yang dilahirkannya, sebagian besar baik dan benar. Tapi, ”…Ada satu soal yang tampaknya kurang sehat, yaitu gagasan bahwa wahyu atau hasil imajinasi kreatif itu lebih tinggi kedudukannya dari tradisi manusia biasa sebagai sumber fakta (hal. 330).
Watt menulis itu dalam konteks sanggahan terhadap daya pukau bibliolatri dalam polemik sejarah umat beragama. Sebab, dalam halaman yang sama, Watt pun berkata, ”…Orang bisa mengakui bahwa imajinasi kreatif mampu memberi interpretasi yang baru dan lebih benar tentang suatu peristiwa sejarah. Akan tetapi, membuatanya sebagai sumber dari fakta telanjang adalah berlebih-lebihan dan tidak benar” (hal. 330).
Dasar Kebesaran. Pada pengujung buku, Watt mengemukakan tiga dasar kebesaran Nabi. Pertama, Nabi dinilainya sebagai orang yang mampu melihat sebelum kejadian. Watt lebih dari sekali menyebut Nabi berpikir intuitif, bukan analitik. Kedua, kearifannya sebagai negarawan. Dalam amatan Watt, struktur konseptual Alquran yang mentah mampu didukung Nabi dengan bangunan kebijakan yang kongkret dan institusi yang kongkret pula. Ketiga, ketrampilan dan kebijaksanaannya sebagai administrator dan kearifan dalam memilih orang yang diberi kepercayaan untuk melaksanakan tugas-tugas administrasi (hal. 326-327).
Karena itu, ”Ketiga Muhammad wafat, negara yang didirikannya sudah seperti perusahaan yang sedang jalan dan mampu menahan kejutan kepergiannya. Dan begitu sembuh dari keterkejutan itu, ia meluas dengan kecepatan yang luar biasa,” pungkas Watt (hal. 327).
Akhirnya Waat memberi saran: mampukah (Muslim) menyaring segi-segi yang universal dari segi-segi yang partikular dari kehidupan Muhammad, dan dengan demikian membuka prinsip-prinsip moral yang dapat memberi sumbangan kreatif terhadap situasi dunia saat ini?! (hal. 324).
Itulah mungkin inti telaah atas buku ini: menyingkap kearifan masa Nabi untuk diaktualisasikan bagiannya yang relevan (saja) di masa kini. Dengan begitu, Islam layak digadang-gadang menjadi rahmat bagi semesta alam, relevan untuk setiap tempat dan segala zaman.
Keep up the great piece of work, I read few posts on this internet site and I think that your website is very interesting and has lots of excellent information.
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but, I’d like to send you an e-mail. I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.
I truly enjoy reading through on this site, it contains great posts.
I have been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thanks , I¦ll try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your web site?
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
Thanks for another fantastic post. The place else could anyone get that type of information in such an ideal method of writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I’m on the look for such info.
Very interesting details you have remarked, appreciate it for putting up. “Jive Lady Just hang loose blood. She gonna handa your rebound on the med side.” by Airplane.
It’s arduous to find educated folks on this topic, however you sound like you recognize what you’re talking about! Thanks
Great work! This is the kind of information that should be shared across the net. Shame on Google for no longer positioning this submit higher! Come on over and visit my site . Thanks =)
I view something really special in this internet site.
Hello.This post was extremely interesting, especially because I was looking for thoughts on this issue last week.
I’ve been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thanks , I will try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your site?
With havin a whole lot content and articles do you come upon any problems
of plagorism or copyright violation? My website has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it
is popping it up all over the internet without
my permission. Have you figured out any techniques to assist prevent
content from being ripped off? I’d truly appreciate it.
I am now not positive where you are getting your information, however good topic. I must spend some time studying more or figuring out more. Thanks for fantastic information I was looking for this info for my mission.
It¦s really a cool and useful piece of info. I¦m glad that you shared this useful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Appreciate the recommendation. Permit me to try it out.
Hey there, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Opera, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!
Excellent goods on your part, man. I have got remember your
stuff previous to and you are just extremely excellent.
I actually like what you might have obtained here, really
like what you happen to be stating and the way in which whereby you say it.
You’re making it enjoyable and you continue to maintain to keep it sensible.
I can not wait to learn considerably more on your part.
This is actually a wonderful website.
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.
After research a few of the weblog posts on your web site now, and I actually like your means of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website checklist and shall be checking back soon. Pls take a look at my website as properly and let me know what you think.
constantly i used to read smaller articles which as well clear their motive,
and that is also happening with this post which
I am reading at this place.
Thanks for this howling post, I am glad I noticed this web site on yahoo.
Amazing! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a totally different subject but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Great choice of colors!
Respect to author, some superb entropy.
Hi there everybody, here every one is sharing these kinds of
familiarity, thus it’s pleasant to read this web site, and I used to pay a quick visit this blog
everyday.
I’m truly experiencing the design and layout of the blog. It’s an incredibly easy on the eyes
which makes it a lot more pleasant in my opinion to come here and visit more frequently.
Have you hire out a developer to create your theme?
Exceptional work!
Hello to every one, because I am in fact eager of reading this web site’s post to be updated daily.
It carries fastidious data.
With havin so much content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My website has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my agreement. Do you know any methods to help protect against content from being ripped off? I’d really appreciate it.
Very good written article. It will be valuable to anyone who utilizes it, including myself. Keep up the good work – can’r wait to read more posts.
I am aware this website provides quality dependent articles and
other data, could there be any other web page which provides these
things in quality?
Hey there! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site with us thus i got to
look it over. I’m definitely enjoying the information.
I’m book-marking and will also be tweeting this to my followers!
Exceptional blog and fantastic style and design.
I have got been surfing online greater than three hours today, yet I never found
any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth
enough to me. For me, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content while you did,
the web will be much more useful than previously.
Hello, just wished to mention, I enjoyed this article. It was actually practical.
Go on posting!
Good post however I was wondering if you could write a
litte more on this topic? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little
bit more. Appreciate it!
Having look at this I believed it absolutely was extremely enlightening.
I appreciate you spending a while and energy to put this informative article together.
One time i again find myself personally spending lots of time both reading and
leaving comments. But what exactly, it was actually still worth the
cost!
always i used to read smaller posts that as well clear their motive, and that
is also happening with this piece of writing which I am reading
at this time.
Today, I went to the beachfront with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell someone!
Hi to all, how is everything, I think every one is
getting more from this web page, and your views are good designed
for new users.
I am just really impressed together with your writing skills plus using the layout
for your blog. Is the fact that this a paid topic or do you customize it yourself?
Anyway keep the excellent premium quality writing, it
is actually rare to view a nice blog such as this one today..
whoah this blog is fantastic i love studying your posts. Keep up the good paintings! You recognize, a lot of persons are hunting round for this info, you can help them greatly.
I have been browsing on-line greater than 3 hours as of late, but I never found any fascinating article like yours. It is beautiful value sufficient for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made good content material as you did, the internet will be a lot more helpful than ever before. “Oh, that way madness lies let me shun that.” by William Shakespeare.
Marvelous, what a webpage it is! This blog presents helpful
information to us, keep it up.
Nice post. I used to be checking constantly this web
site and I am impressed! Extremely useful info particularly the past part
🙂 I maintain such info much. I had been looking for this particular info for any very long time.
Many thanks and best of luck.
We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your site provided us with valuable information to work on. You have done a formidable job and our whole community will be grateful to you.
you are in reality a good webmaster. The site loading pace is amazing.
It kind of feels that you are doing any unique trick.
Moreover, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve done a excellent
task in this matter!
Your house is valueble for me. Thanks!…
Hello very nice web site!! Guy .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your web site and take the feeds also…I am satisfied to search out a lot of useful information here within the put up, we’d like work out more techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing.
Now I am going to accomplish my breakfast,
afterward having my breakfast coming yet again to read through more news.
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all folks you actually recognize what
you’re talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally
visit my website =). We will have a hyperlink exchange
contract among us
What i do not understood is if truth be told how you are no longer actually much more smartly-appreciated than you might be right now. You are so intelligent. You realize thus significantly in relation to this topic, made me personally consider it from a lot of various angles. Its like men and women don’t seem to be interested unless it is one thing to do with Woman gaga! Your own stuffs great. Always handle it up!
Informative article, just what I needed.
Hi there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my twitter group?
There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content.
Please let me know. Thank you
They are truly fantastic ideas in about blogging. You possess
touched some nice things here. Any way keep up to date wrinting.
Hey! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga group?
There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content.
Please let me know. Thank you
You must take part in a contest for one of the finest websites on the internet.
I definitely will recommend this internet site!
My partner and so i stumbled over here originating from a different page
and thought I should check things out. I like the things i see so now i’m following you.
Look forward to looking at your online page for any second time.
It’s appropriate time to make a few plans for the
future and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this submit and if I could I desire to counsel you some interesting issues or
advice. Perhaps you could write subsequent articles referring to
this article. I want to learn more things about it!
Hello there, I discovered your web site via
Google while searching for a related matter, your website got here up,
it seems to be good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, simply turned into aware of your weblog through Google, and located that it’s really informative.
I’m going to watch out for brussels. I will be grateful
if you happen to proceed this in future. Numerous folks can be benefited from
your writing. Cheers!
Hi my loved one! I want to say that this article is awesome, great written and include approximately all significant infos. I¦d like to see extra posts like this .
Genuinely no matter whether someone doesn’t know afterward its around other viewers
that they may assist, so here it occurs.
I went over this internet site and I think you have a lot of superb information, bookmarked (:.
Great wordpress blog here.. It’s hard to find quality writing like yours these days. I really appreciate people like you! take care
excellent issues altogether, you simply received a new reader. What could you recommend about your put up that you just made some days ago? Any certain?
you are truly a good webmaster. The web site loading pace is incredible.
It seems that you are doing any unique trick. Also, The contents are masterpiece.
you have performed a great activity on this subject!
I think the admin of this web page is actually working hard for
his website, as here every data is quality based information.
Hi could you mind stating which blog platform you’re dealing with?
I’m planning to start my own, personal blog soon but I’m developing a difficult time making a choice between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is really because your layout seems
different then most blogs and I’m searching for something unique.
P.S Sorry for being off-topic however i needed to ask!
Nice post. I learn something totally new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon everyday.
It’s always helpful to read articles from other authors and use something from other web sites.
Hiya very cool web site!! Man .. Excellent .. Wonderful ..
I will bookmark your site and take the feeds also?
I am satisfied to search out so many useful info here within the put
up, we’d like develop extra techniques in this regard, thank you for sharing.
. . . . .
When someone writes an component of writing he/she maintains the plan of any user in his/her mind that how a user can know it.
So that’s why this bit of writing is great. Thanks!
It’s really a nice and useful piece of information.
I’m glad that you just shared this helpful information around.
Please stay us informed this way. Thanks for sharing.
Informative article, totally what I was looking for.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my weblog so i got here to return the favor?.I’m attempting to
to find things to enhance my site!I assume its adequate to use some of your
concepts!!
If some one wishes expert view concerning blogging and site-building then i recommend him/her
to pay a visit this web site, Keep up the nice work.
Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve visited your blog site before but after dealing with
lots of the posts I realized it’s unfamiliar with me.
Regardless, I’m definitely pleased I stumbled upon it and I’ll
be bookmarking it and checking back frequently!
Hi there to every single one, it’s genuinely a good for me to pay a quick visit this web page, it
contains priceless Information.
Wow, marvelous weblog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you made blogging glance easy. The overall glance of your website is excellent, let alone the content material!
Thanks for your marvelous posting! I quite enjoyed reading it, you will be a great
author. I will make sure to bookmark your blog and will often come back very soon.
I want to encourage that you continue your great posts, have
a nice evening!