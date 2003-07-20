Judul Buku: Syariat Islam, Pandangan Muslim Liberal
Penulis: Al Asymawi, Saiful Mujani, Azyumardi Azra, Taufik Adnan Amal, Ulil Abshar-Abdalla, et all.
Editor: Burhanuddin
Penerbit: Jaringan Islam Liberal dan The Asia Foundation, Juni 2003
Harga: Rp. 22.000,- (pesan ke JIL diskon 20%, hubungi Anick/Novri/Burhan telp. 021-8573388 ext 127)
Wacana syariat Islam bersifat pelik berkenaan dengan sifat hubungan Islam sebagai sebentuk keyakinan atau agama dengan formulasi hukum Islam historis yang selama ini disebut syariat (An-Na’im, 1994). Pada saat syariat Islam dibicarakan dalam locus dan konteks historis dan profan, maka syariat Islam harus siap didudukkan dalam bingkai penilaian yang fair tanpa berharap ada keistimewaan apapun karena anggapan akan sakralitas fungsi dan sumbernya.
Kebanyakan aktivis syariat Islam tidak siap meletakkan syariat Islam dalam diskusi publik yang rasional. Statemen-statemen semacam “syariat tak bisa divoting,” “syariat lebih unggul daripada konstitusi sekuler” misalnya, selalu mewarnai sidang-sidang tahunan di MPR belakangan ini. Ruang pergumulan untuk mengisi cetak biru (blue print) konstitusi, terutama di negara-negara Muslim, sering diramaikan oleh aspirasi religius sebagian kelompok untuk memberi visi Islami pada konstitusi.
Memang dewasa ini muncul kecenderungan baru di banyak negara Muslim untuk menerapkan syariat Islam dengan cara memanfaatkan kebebasan dan demokrasi yang —suka tidak suka— juga memberi peluang bagi munculnya ekspresi keagamaan dalam kutub paling ekstrem sekalipun. Aspirasi penerapan syariat Islam berbanding lurus dengan pasang naik demokrasi di negara-negara muslim. Di antara mereka juga fasih melantunkan idiom-idiom demokrasi dan memaksimalkan lembaga-lembaga demokrasi sebagai sarana mencapai tujuan.
Partai Keadilan di Indonesia, FIS di Aljazair yang memenangkan pemilu putaran pertama tahun 1991 yang kemudian dibatalkan oleh rezim militer, hanyalah sebagian contoh partai-partai Islamis yang memperjuangkan agenda syariat Islam dalam pemerintahan. Di sejumlah negara Muslim lain seperti Pakistan, Yordania, Mesir, Maroko, Iran, dan Kuwait, kelompok-kelompok Islamis mereka ikut bersaing di pentas politik nasional masing-masing dengan menggunakan prosedur pemilihan umum.
Namun demikian, sebagian besar pemerintahan Islam dibangun lewat prosedur non-demokrasi. Arab Saudi misalnya, secara konsisten memberlakukan syariat Islam dalam kehidupan sosial-politik melalui jalur otoritarianisme sejak Muhammad al-Saud dan Muhammad bin Abd al-Wahhab menyepakati suatu kontrak politik yang melahirkan kerajaan kaya minyak itu.
Pemerintahan Taliban sebelum dirobohkan koalisi Amerika Serikat juga menjadi contoh yang baik betapa otoritarianisme menjadi jalan tol bagi pelaksanaan syariat Islam yang eksesif di di Afghanistan. Demikian juga di Pakistan tahun 1980-an di mana program “Islamisasi” yang digelindingkan rezim militer di bawah Zia ul-Haq menarik minat kekuatan politik Islamis —yang tidak pernah menuai simpati rakyat dalam pemilu seperti Jamaat-i-Islami yang didirikan Abu A’la al-Mawdudi—untuk berkolaborasi dengan militer.
Buku yang ada di hadapan Anda ini pada dasarnya berambisi menyuguhkan sederetan fakta pengalaman negara-negara Islam dalam berdialektika dengan syariat Islam dan isu-isu kontemporer soal demokrasi, HAM, civil society dan lain-lain. Pertanyaan pendek yang kerap menghantui adalah: “Mengapa para pengusung syariat Islam tak pernah menarik pelajaran dari banyak negara Islam yang melakukan eksperimentasi yang gagal dalam memberlakukan syariat Islam?”
Atau, jangan-jangan, kenyataan yang tersajikan di negara-negara yang menerapkan syariat Islam itulah yang mereka tempuh dengan sengaja, di mana pertumbuhan ekonomi per-kapita yang rendah, tingkat pendidikan dengan indikator tingkat melek huruf yang amburadul, pendeknya harapan hidup (life span), dan absennya kesetaraan gender, siap dimaklumkan asalkan syariat Islam terlaksana.
Alih-alih memberi garansi bagi terpeliharanya hak-hak politik (political rights) dan hak-hak sipil (civil liberties) warga negara, para pengusung syariat Islam juga tidak serius membenahi —apa yang disebut Saiful Mujani sebagai— “indeks kemaslahatan publik.” Jikalau sedari awal berdirinya rezim syariat Islam selalu memaklumkan jalan pintas otoritarianisme, maka adalah sulit, untuk tidak menyebut mustahil, mengharapkan indeks kemaslahatan publik akan lahir dari tangan-tangan mereka.
Realitas sui-generis itulah yang akan diketengahkan buku yang dibagi menjadi dua bagian ini. Sebelum beranjak pada bagian pertama, buku ini didahului “provokasi intelektual” juris asal Mesir, Muhammad Sa’id al-Asymawi. Pendahuluan bertajuk “Jalan Menuju Tuhan” ini berdasarkan terjemahan dari salah satu sub-bahasan dalam master-piece al-Asymawi, Al-Islam al-Siyasi(1992).
Bagian pertama terdiri dari lima tulisan panjang, yaitu “Syariat Islam, Konstitusionalisme, dan Demokrasi,” “Negara dan Syariat dalam Perspektif Politik Hukum Indonesia,” “Syariat Islam di Aceh,” “Simbolisasi, Politisasi dan Kontrol terhadap Perempuan: Studi Kasus di Aceh,” dan “Selamatkan Indonesia dengan Syariah.” Tulisan pertama yang ditulis Saiful Mujani dimaksudkan untuk memotret gambaran komparatif negara-negara yang menerapkan syariat Islam dibandingkan dengan asas paling dasar dari raison d’etre berdirinya sebuah negara, yakni kemasla-hatan sebesar-besarnya bagi warganya.
Tulisan kedua dari Arskal Salim dan Azyumardi Azra coba mengulas hubungan negara (baca: Indonesia) dengan syariat dari perspektif legal-formal dan sejarahnya. Taufik Adnan Amal dan Samsu Rizal Panggabean menukikkan kasus penerapan syariat Islam di Nanggroe Aceh Darussalam (NAD) sejak UU No. 44 tahun 1999 dikeluarkan. Kedua penulis dari Forum Kajian Budaya dan Agama (FKBA), Yogyakarta, ini menyinggung aspek kesejarahan, sosiologis dan yuridis dari penerapan syariat Islam di NAD. Sementara aspek kesetaraan perempuan ter-cover dalam tulisan Lily Z. Munir. Adapun tulisan Ir. M. Ismail Yusanto memberikan perspektif dari sudut kalangan yang selama ini gencar memperjuangkan penerapan syariat Islam di Indonesia.
Bagian kedua dari buku ini berisi materi perdebatan dalam acara workshopterbatas yang diadakan Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) pada tanggal 10-11 Januari 2003 di Puncak, Jawa Barat. Workshop itu bertajuk Shari’a: Comparative Perspective yang diramaikan oleh kehadiran Prof. Dr. Abdullahi Ahmed An-Na’im dan kontributor JIL di seluruh Indonesia. Workshop itu sendiri terbagi menjadi tiga sesi; pertama, Shari’a: Comparative Country Case Studies; kedua,Shari’a: The Indonesia Case; dan ketiga, Toward Reformation of Islamic Law.Sesi pertama diantarkan oleh Prof. Dr. Abdullahi Ahmed An-Na’im dan Prof. Dr. Azyumardi Azra, sementara Ir. M. Ismail Yusanto, Samsu Rizal Panggabean dan Lily Z. Munir bertugas mengantarkan sesi kedua. Adapun sesi ketiga tidak ada “narasumber” yang mengantarkan diskusi, kecuali Ulil Abshar-Abdalla, Lies Marcoes-Natsir dan Syafiq Hasyim yang memandu sesi terakhir ini. Setiap peserta menjadi narasumber dalam workshop di awal tahun ini.
Demikianlah, isu syariat Islam selalu menawarkan perdebatan menarik, bak tabir misteri yang tak kunjung usai dibicarakan. Dalam konteks nation-buildingkita, perdebatan di seputar isu syariat Islam bisa dikatakan setua umur republik ini. Hanya saja, kini kalangan yang terlibat dalam perdebatan isu syariat Islam tidak lagi terpaku pada narasi-narasi besar. Tak ada lagi oposisi biner antara kalangan Islam vis-à-vis nasionalis dalam menerima atau menolak syariat Islam. Menariknya, baik yang mengusung maupun mementahkan penerapan syariat Islam oleh negara sama-sama berasal dari “rahim” Islam, sama-sama lahir dan besar dari tradisi Islam, dan sama-sama fasih memakai justifikasi teologis dari kekayaan khazanah klasik Islam untuk membenarkan argumennya.
Dengan demikian, persepsi dan pandangan umat terhadap konsep syariat Islam tidaklah monolitik, apalagi jika syariat Islam dikaitkan dengan konsep politik, demokrasi dan pemerintahan. Persepsi terhadap syariat Islam tergantung pada ruang dan waktu di mana faktor politis, sosiologis, ekonomis dan antropologis berperan membentuk apresiasi dan persepsi yang beragam. Lihatlah suasana sidang-sidang konstituante pasca pemilu 1955, Masyumi dan NU merupakan kekuatan utama pengusung Islam sebagai dasar negara. Kini NU dan Muhammadiyah justru paling depan menolak amandemen pasal 29 UUD 1945. NU dan Muhammadiyah menjadi “tembok pertama” yang harus dilewati bagi kelompok-kelompok baru dalam Islam (new Islamic movement) yang belakangan ini gencar mempromosikan syariat Islam sebagai solusi krisis.
Krisis multidimensional yang berkepanjangan di Indonesia memang seringkali memunculkan keputusasaan beberapa pihak dalam mencari formula penyelesaiannya. Karenanya, dalam menyikapi isu-isu teknis yang meniscayakan solusi rasional malah melahirkan respon-respon simbolis seperti anggapan bahwa penerapan syariat Islam akan menjadi panacea, menuntaskan segala krisis bangsa. Ia dianggap sebagai eliksir, obat mujarab yang langsung manjur menyembuhkan segala penyakit. Ironisnya, pada saat bersamaan, solusi rasional yang diharapkan muncul dari orang atau pranata-pranata “sekuler” tidak kunjung tiba, malah pranata tersebut dinilai bagian dari sumber persoalan yang harus segera diatasi.
Last but not least, diskusi publik soal syariat Islam di Indonesia yang melibatkan “pertarungan” antara “anak-anak kandung” Islam membuktikan kebenaran adagium “Islam warna-warni.” Syariat Islam menjadi korpus teks yang terbuka untuk ditafsirkan siapa saja. Tidak ada lagi pihak yang berani mengklaim paling punya otoritas menafsirkan Islam karena tidak ada satupun orang di muka bumi ini yang berhak mengklaim bahwa dialah yang memiliki “hak paten” atas Islam. Selamat Membaca !
Burhanuddin
Utan Kayu, 20 Mei 2003
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s challenging to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appeal. I must say you have done a awesome job with this. In addition, the blog loads extremely fast for me on Safari. Outstanding Blog!
Hello, Neat post. There is a problem together with your website in internet explorer, might test this… IE nonetheless is the market leader and a large component of other people will leave out your magnificent writing due to this problem.
There is noticeably a bundle to learn about this. I assume you made sure good factors in features also.
Its like you read my thoughts! You seem to grasp so much about this, such as you wrote the book in it or something. I believe that you can do with some p.c. to power the message house a bit, however other than that, that is excellent blog. An excellent read. I will certainly be back.
I couldn’t resist commenting
I like the valuable information you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your blog and check again here regularly. I am quite certain I’ll learn many new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
It is in point of fact a great and helpful piece of info. I am satisfied that you just shared this useful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
I have been browsing on-line more than three hours today, but I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is pretty value sufficient for me. In my view, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will likely be much more useful than ever before.
I’m so happy to read this. This is the type of manual that needs to be given and not the random misinformation that’s at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this greatest doc.
As a Newbie, I am constantly exploring online for articles that can help me. Thank you
I like this weblog its a master peace ! Glad I noticed this on google .
After study a few of the blog posts in your web site now, and I actually like your means of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website record and shall be checking again soon. Pls try my web site as nicely and let me know what you think.
I have not checked in here for some time as I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!
Whats up very nice site!! Man .. Beautiful .. Wonderful .. I will bookmark your website and take the feeds also…I’m satisfied to find a lot of useful info here within the submit, we want develop more techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
Thankyou for this post, I am a big big fan of this web site would like to continue updated.
I know this site gives quality based posts and
extra data, is there any other site which presents these things
in quality?
I’d should verify with you here. Which isn’t something I normally do! I enjoy studying a submit that can make folks think. Additionally, thanks for allowing me to comment!
You are my intake, I possess few web logs and occasionally run out from post :). “‘Tis the most tender part of love, each other to forgive.” by John Sheffield.
My partner and I stumbled over here from a different page and thought I should check things out.
I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to exploring
your web page yet again.
Greetings! Very helpful advice on this article! It is the little changes that make the biggest changes. Thanks a lot for sharing!
I got what you mean , thanks for posting.Woh I am happy to find this website through google. “Since the Exodus, freedom has always spoken with a Hebrew accent.” by Heinrich Heine.
I’ve been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thanks, I will try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your site?
I am really grateful to the owner of this website who has shared this fantastic piece of writing at at this
time.
Quality articles or reviews is the secret to be a
focus for the users to pay a quick visit the site, that’s what this web page is providing.
Some truly fantastic info , Glad I discovered this. “The historian must have some conceptions of how men who are not historians behave.” by Edward Morgan Forster.
What i do not realize is in truth how you’re now not really a lot more smartly-appreciated than you may be right now. You are so intelligent. You know thus significantly relating to this matter, made me in my opinion imagine it from numerous various angles. Its like men and women don’t seem to be involved until it’s something to accomplish with Girl gaga! Your personal stuffs great. All the time care for it up!
Hello, you used to write great, but the last few posts have been kinda boring?K I miss your tremendous writings. Past few posts are just a little out of track! come on!
Keep up the great work, I read few articles on this internet site and I think that your web blog is really interesting and contains bands of excellent info .
I?¦ve recently started a web site, the information you provide on this website has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work.
It’s really a nice and useful piece of info. I am happy that you simply shared this useful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
As I site possessor I believe the content matter here is rattling fantastic , appreciate it for your efforts. You should keep it up forever! Best of luck.
hello!,I really like your writing very so much! share we be in contact extra approximately your article on AOL?
I require a specialist in this area to unravel my problem.
May be that is you! Having a look ahead to look you.
Merely a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw outstanding style and design.
I have learn some excellent stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how a lot effort you place to make one of these wonderful informative website.
Lovely blog! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am bookmarking your feeds also
Hmm it seems like your website ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any suggestions for inexperienced blog writers? I’d definitely appreciate it.
I do not even understand how I ended up right here, but I assumed this
submit was once good. I do not know who you are however definitely you’re going to
a well-known blogger when you aren’t already.
Cheers!
Everything is very open with a very clear explanation of the challenges.
It was really informative. Your site is very useful. Thanks for sharing!
Thank you for sharing your info. I really appreciate your efforts and I am waiting for your further post thanks once again.
Hi! Would you mind if I share your blog with my twitter group?
There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content.
Please let me know. Cheers
I read this post completely concerning the difference of hottest and preceding technologies,
it’s awesome article.
Excellent post. I was checking constantly this weblog and I’m impressed!
Very useful info specially the final part 🙂 I take care of such information much.
I was seeking this particular information for a long time.
Thank you and good luck.
This is my first time pay a quick visit at here and i am in fact impressed
to read all at single place.
I’m still learning from you, as I’m trying to reach my goals. I absolutely love reading everything that is posted on your site.Keep the information coming. I loved it!
Every weekend i used to pay a visit this web site,
as i wish for enjoyment, as this this web site conations really nice funny stuff too.
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your web site offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our entire community will be thankful to you.
My programmer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on a number of websites for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform. I have heard fantastic things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it? Any help would be really appreciated!
of course like your website however you need to test the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling issues and I to find it very bothersome to tell the reality nevertheless I will surely come back again.
Aw, this was an extremely good post. Finding the time and actual effort to produce a superb article… but what
can I say… I put things off a lot and don’t seem to
get nearly anything done.
Some truly nice and utilitarian info on this website, likewise I conceive the design contains superb features.
I’ve been surfing on-line greater than 3 hours as of late, yet I by no means found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is pretty value sufficient for me. In my view, if all site owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you did, the net will likely be much more useful than ever before.
Today, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a forty foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
Truly no matter if someone doesn’t understand then its up to other visitors that they will
help, so here it occurs.
Thanks on your marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it, you can be a great author.
I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and definitely will come back
down the road. I want to encourage you to continue your great job, have a nice afternoon!
Great V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, web site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task..
Hello, all is going perfectly here and ofcourse every one is sharing information, that’s truly fine, keep
up writing.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on syariat islam.
Regards
I would like to thank you for the efforts you have put
in penning this website. I am hoping to see the same high-grade content by you
in the future as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has
motivated me to get my own site now 😉
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you make
this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for
you? Plz respond as I’m looking to design my own blog and would
like to find out where u got this from. thank you
Hi there! I simply want to offer you a big thumbs up for the excellent info you have
right here on this post. I’ll be coming back to
your website for more soon.
Wonderful blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News.
Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Thank you
Hello, this weekend is fastidious designed for me, since this occasion i am reading this impressive educational piece
of writing here at my house.
I every time used to read paragraph in news papers but
now as I am a user of internet therefore from now I am using
net for content, thanks to web.
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this blog. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appeal. I must say you’ve done a great job with this. In addition, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Safari. Excellent Blog!
Thank you, I have recently been searching for info about this
topic for a long time and yours is the greatest I’ve came upon so
far. However, what about the conclusion? Are you positive concerning the supply?
Hello to all, since I am truly keen of reading this blog’s post to be
updated daily. It consists of pleasant stuff.
First off I would like to say awesome blog! I had a quick question which I’d like to ask if you don’t mind.
I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your head prior to
writing. I have had a difficult time clearing my mind in getting
my ideas out there. I truly do enjoy writing however it just seems like
the first 10 to 15 minutes are wasted simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any
recommendations or hints? Cheers!