IslamLib – Pernahkan Anda menonton film besutan sutradara Rajkumar Hirani yang berjudul ‘PK’? Film yang dirilis di akhir tahun 2014 ini selain mendapat banyak penghargaan juga sukses meraup pendapatan sebesar 96 juta dolar. Tak salah jika sejumlah media mengalungkan predikat film India paling sukses sepanjang masa untuk drama komedi satir ini.
Film ini juga cukup ‘berani’ menampilkan kisah pencarian Tuhan dengan menyentil ritual sejumlah agama. Walau begitu, bukan hal tersebut yang membuat saya tertarik untuk mengulasnya. Satu hal yang menggelitik saya, yakni tentang kalung remote control si tokoh utama.
Dalam analisa saya, setiap manusia yang diturunkan ke bumi mendapatkan sebuah kalung remote control. Walau masing-masing yang dianugerahkan-Nya kepada manusia berbeda bentuk dan fungsi, namun kalung tersebut pada hakikatnya adalah tiket sekaligus kunci bagi manusia.
Tiket? Ya. Dalam persepsi saya, kalung tersebut adalah tiket untuk memanggil ‘pesawat’ yang akan membawa ruh kembali ke dimensi Tuhan. Kunci? Ya. Remote Control itu juga akan menjadi kunci agar dapat kembali pada-Nya.
Saya lantas teringat pada “Dunia Sophie”, novel filsafat yang termashur itu. Jujur, hingga sekarang saya belum (juga) menamatkan buku tersebut. Namun ada satu hal yang ingin saya tarik dari “Dunia Sophie” untuk kemudian saya gabungkan dengan kalung remote control si PK. Yakni pertanyaan: “Siapa Aku?”
Bagi saya, pertanyaan itu merupakan titik temu tentang kalung yang saya sebut sebagai tiket dan kunci.
Begini, salah satu makna kehidupan menurut saya adalah mengingat tentang ‘kalung’ yang telah dianugerahkan-Nya kepada masing-masing manusia. Dengan mempertanyakan ‘Siapa Aku’, maka secara tidak langsung kita bertanya tentang bentuk atau corak ‘kalung’ yang kita terima. Apa fungsinya, di mana letaknya atau masih adakah ‘kalung’ tersebut dalam genggaman diri.
Ya, ‘aku’ pada pertanyaan yang ditulis dalam novel karangan Jostein Gaarder ini adalah kalung. Saya pun mengambil kesimpulan bahwa ‘kalung’ dan ‘aku’ adalah sama dan berada dalam satu pengertian, yaitu hakikat jiwa. Inilah yang menjadi tiket ‘kepulangan’ manusia dan kunci untuk masuk ke ‘dimensi Tuhan’.
Nah, pertanyaannya, sudahkah saya, Anda ataupun manusia lainnya mengetahui di mana dan bagaimana bentuk serta fungsi ‘kalung’ dan ‘aku’ ini pada masing-masing diri untuk kehidupan bumi? Ini pertanyaan sederhana, namun sangat penting untuk melangkah ke kehidupan nanti di atas sana.
Kalung ini tidak jauh-jauh letaknya dari diri, tetapi memang sulit diketahui wujudnya. Jika pertanyaan, “Bagaimana tentang kalung Anda?’ dihaturkan pada setiap manusia, maka sekiranya menurut saya akan ada tiga jawaban yang akan ditemukan.
Pertama, tidak mengetahui apa, di mana dan bagaimana bentuk kalung yang ada di dalam diri (namun masih ada di dalam diri). Kedua, kalung telah hilang. Ketiga, tidak mengetahui sama sekali dan tidak mau peduli (apatis) akan kalung tersebut.
Jawaban pertama akan mengarah kepada manusia yang telah terlarut dalam rayuan bumi yang sementara ini, dan dengan begitu ia telah hilang gairah untuk mencari arti diri.
Biasanya uang, harta dan jabatanlah yang menjadi ‘racun lupa’ bagi seorang manusia. Sehingga ia lupa untuk mengingat, mencari, menjalani dan meyakini sesuai dengan ‘kalung’ yang telah dianugerahkan-Nya.
Jawaban kedua, kalung yang hilang. Menurut saya ada tiga hal yang menyebabkan kalung raib dari diri, yakni hilang karena dijual, hilang karena dicuri dan hilang karena dimatikan oleh manusia lain.
Banyak contoh untuk hal tersebut. Biasanya, manusia menjual ‘kalung’ karena faktor ekonomi. Ia rela menjual hakikat jiwa agar bisa memenuhi kebutuhan yang memang sengaja di-setting tinggi (padahal kebutuhan untuk hidup sebenarnya sudah sangat terpenuhi). Contoh, orang yang melacurkan jiwa untuk sebuah profesi, dan semata-mata hanya untuk uang, harta, jabatan serta kesenangan duniawi.
Kemudian, dicuri. Ini harus diwaspadai. Biasanya si pencuri adalah orang-orang terdekat yang ‘memaksa’ kita melakukan hal di luar hakikat jiwa. Ya, karena kita yang masih berada di posisi ‘tidak mengetahui’ bentuk kalung, maka dengan pasrahnya kita mengikuti saja ‘paksaan’ dari orang-orang terdekat.
Selanjutnya, dimatikan. Ini berbahaya. Jika seseorang telah mengetahui apa, bagaimana, di mana dan buat apa ‘kalung’ yang dimilikinya, namun karena keadaan yang tidak memihak —sebab paksaan dan ketertindasan— maka ‘kalung’ pun dimatikan oleh orang lain.
Ia tidak bisa berbuat apa-apa untuk kehidupan. Ia mencoba menghidupkan kembali si ‘kalung’, tapi dihalangi. Ujung-ujungnya, dia stres, hilang gairah hidup dan merasa terkucilkan dalam masyarakat. Jika tidak mampu bertahan atau begitu saja menyerah, maka suicide bisa jadi jalan yang akan diambilnya.
Jawaban ketiga. Anda pasti paham tentang tipe yang ketiga ini. Mereka bukannya tersesat, namun telah terjebak dan masuk terlalu jauh ke dalam euforia bumi yang menipu. Mereka sudah tidak peduli akan sebuah ‘kalung’ yang seyogyanya akan menjadi tiket dan kunci di kehidupan setelah bumi. Hanya hidayah-Nya yang mampu menolong.
Begitulah pemaparan persepsi saya tentang kalung remote control yang masing-masing kita pasti memilikinya. Selain berfungsi sebagai tiket dan kunci, di kehidupan bumi pun ‘kalung’ itu bagai sebuah kepingan puzzle yang berbeda, baik dari fungsi dan bentuk.
Dengan kata lain, jika satu kepingan dan kepingan lainnya yang berbeda itu disatukan, maka akan menciptakan sebuah gambar indah tak terkira.
Bayangkan jika kepingan puzzle kita ubah semaunya agar bisa mendapatkan ‘rayuan’ yang ditawarkan bumi. Sudahlah tak ada ‘pesawat’ yang mengantarkan ke atas sana, kunci untuk membuka pintu ‘dimensi Tuhan’ pun hilang. Saya juga rasa, manusia pun akan terombang-ambing dalam kebingungan dan bergelut hebat dalam kekacauan peradaban. Sekian (dulu).
