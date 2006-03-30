Home » Aksara » Film » Kerajaan Surgawi
Saladin and Guy of Lusignan after Hattin. (Photo: wikipedia.org)
Saladin and Guy of Lusignan after Hattin. (Photo: wikipedia.org)

Kerajaan Surgawi

Novriantoni Kahar 30/03/2006 270 Views

4/5 (2)

IslamLib – Pernahkah Anda melihat betapa bengisnya roman wajah ‘agama’ justru ketika sedang menjanjikan firdaus dan tatanan yang surgawi di muka bumi? Film yang kini sedang tayang, Kingdom of Heaven, mungkin dapat memberi gambaran.

Film garapan Ridley Scott, sutradara yang sukses menggarap Gladiator itu, menggambarkan betapa palsunya klaim-klaim agama yang datang berbarengan dengan gairah dan nafsu serakah manusia yang sudah tergiring pada pilihan perang. Kingdom of Heaven berkisah tentang Perang Salib, borok sejarah yang senantiasa menjadi duri dalam ingatan kolektif umat Islam dan Kristen.

Konon, ketika itulah orang sudah mencampur-adukkan antara perkara mulia—umpamanya obsesi untuk mewujudkan ‘kerajaan surgawi’ di muka bumi—dengan tindakan hina-dina seperti menikam, menombak, memenggal, mengusir dan membumihanguskan orang. Dalam lautan emosi yang meluap-luap dan genderang perang yang bertalu-talu, tidak lagi jelas yang mana unsur kebajikan dan mana nafsu angkara murka.

Azam untuk hidup rukun secara berdampingan dalam kerangka keragaman akidah, bahasa dan budaya, tak lagi dipandang bajik, tapi menjadi klise dan dianggap sebagai pilihan para pecundang lagi pengecut. Impuls-impuls untuk membunuh dan melenyapkan orang lain, tampil sebagai nilai kebajikan paling mulia oleh para kesatria yang akan menjadi martir dan beroleh surga di alam baka.

Pada masa ketika perang berlabel agama sudah dikobarkan, titik tersadar betapa beratnya misi perdamaian dan toleransi. Persebaran misi kabul-akhar, atau semangat untuk lapang dada dalam menerima dan menyambut orang lain yang berlainan akidah dan budaya, sudah tertutup rapat oleh sumpah serapah dan saling curiga.

Inilah yang diprihatinkan Milad Hanna, cendikiawan Kristen Koptik Mesir, dalam bukunya, Qabûlul Âkhar (Menyongsong yang Lain) . “Kini, dunia telah diselimuti oleh semangat ‘bentrok peradaban’ dan karena itu sangat sulit mempromosikan budaya kabul-akhar,” katanya.

Pesan seperti itu pulalah yang mungkin hendak disampaikan Scott pada penabuh genderang perang-perang paling mutakhir. Tapi kaum fundamentalis dari sejarawan Kristen di Eropa dan Amerika bereaksi keras atas film Scott. Reaksi mereka tak kalah keras dibanding reaksi umat Islam yang selalu kecut hati kalau-kalau film Hollywood kembali akan mencoreng muka mereka. Namun bergemingkah Scott?

Dalam Movie Montly (Edisi 35/Mei 2005), Scott menanggapi tudingan yang dialamatkan kepadanya dengan begitu santai.

“Orang-orang tidak banyak berubah, bukan? Pakaian dan senjata memang telah berubah. Senapan mesin kini telah menggantikan pedang sebagai pemusnah massal. Tapi (watak) orang tetap sama. Itulah yang sangat mengecewakan. Mereka sama sekali tidak berubah.” tandas Scott.

Konon, sindiran itu dia tujukan untuk rezim Bush dan para punggawa neo-konservatif yang sangat agresif memerangi ‘imperium kejahatan’.

Artinya pada tiap-tiap masa, selalu saja muncul orang-orang yang menggabungkan antara ‘niat mulia’ dengan aksi bunuh dan pelenyapan orang-orang yang menghadang impian mereka. Bagi mereka, selagi tujuan sudah ditancapkan seluhur mungkin, apalagi dengan justifikasi agama, maka upaya ‘membersihkan’ aral yang merintang juga otomatis menjadi mulia.

Pendek kata, di masa perang, proses penjungkirbalikan nilai-nilai kemanusiaan terjadi sebegitu liar. Dan karena itu, agama tidak semestinya terlibat dalam kancah peperangan. Nilai-nilai yang diluhurkan agama akan menjadi tunggang-langgang dan lintang-pukang kalau agama dan para agawaman masih tetap saja degil memasukkan unsur agama dalam peperangan.

