4.39 / 5 ( 28 )

Genre: Drama, Adventure, Sci-fi

Tanggal Rilis: 02 Oktober 2015

Sutradara: Ridley Scott

Cerita: Andy Weir (penulis novel), Drew Goddard (penulis skrip)

Durasi: 141 menit

IslamLib – Every human being has a basic instinct: to help each other out…. This is so fundamentally human that it’s found in every culture without exception. Yes, there are assholes who just don’t care, but they’re massively outnumbered by the people who do. –The Martian

Film “The Martian” (2015) dibuka dengan pernyataan di atas yang dinarasikan oleh Mark Watney (Matt Damon), yang menjadi tokoh utama dalam film bergenre drama petualangan sains-fiksi ini. Tesis bahwa setiap manusia memiliki insting alamiah untuk membantu satu sama lain inilah yang menjadi ruh bagi bangunan cerita dalam film besutan sutradara Ridley Scott.

Mark diceritakan tertinggal sendirian di planet Mars, karena dianggap tewas oleh lima kru ekspedisi Mars lainnya. Ia dihantam benda keras yang terbawa badai hebat Mars. Ia jauh terhempas. Di Bumi, NASA-pun mengumumkan kematian Mark dan melakukan pemakaman simbolik.

Bagaimana Mark bertahan hidup di Mars selama berbulan-bulan dan bagaimana ia kembali ke Bumi, merupakan fokus dari cerita film ini. Apabila disimpulkan, kira-kira begini: Yang membut Mark bertahan hidup dan kembali ke Bumi adalah sains, insting bertahan hidup dan insting dasar manusia yang cenderung membantu manusia lainnya.

Film yang diadaptasi dari novel dengan judul yang sama karya Andy Weir ini seolah ingin membantah tesis Thomas Hobbes (1588-1679) bahwa manusia adalah serigala bagi manusia lainnya, homo hommoni lupus. Kata Mark, ya, ada manusia yang seperti itu, tapi jauh lebih sedikit jika dibandingkan dengan jumlah manusia yang saling peduli satu sama lain.

Mengandalkan insting alamiah saja tidak cukup. Mark yang sempat pingsan setelah terlempar jauh oleh badai, tersadar dan mendapati dirinya sendirian di Mars. Dengan perutnya yang terluka, ia berjalan kesakitan menuju habitat (bangunan buatan beroksigen, berdaya listrik dan aman, tempat ia dan kru lainnya singgah selama di Mars).

Di habitat, ia menghitung persediaan makanan yang hanya cukup untuk 10 bulan. Sementara butuh 4 tahun waktu perjalanan kapal penyelamat dari Bumi ke Mars . Untuk itu, dia tak hanya mengandalkan insting bertahan hidupnya, seperti yang dilakukan tokoh-tokoh dalam film drama-survival di pulau yang asing dalam film “Cast Away” (2000) dan “Hell in The Pacific” (1968).

Mark berada di Mars yang gersang, ekstrem dan minus oksigen. Memang tak ada alien-monster di sana, namun dalam film ini lingkungan Mars sendiri digambarkan lebih menyeramkan dari alien-monster. Untuk itu, mengandalkan insting bertahan hidup saja tak cukup, ia perlu mengandalkan sains untuk ‘mengatasi’ Mars.

Ia yang seorang botanis (ahli tanaman), mengandalkan keahliannya untuk menggandakan persediaan makanan yang hanya sampai 10 bulan menjadi berlipat hingga kapal penyelamat tiba di Mars. Ia memutuskan membuat ladang buatan di planet yang tanpa air itu, untuk menanam kentang.

Dengan persedian yang ada, ia membuat alat pemeroduksi air. Awalnya gagal, tapi kemudian berhasil. Dan dengan tanah gersang Mars yang digemburkan dengan air yang bersumber dari alat buatannya, kentangpun bertunas, berkembang dan dapat dipanen. Sebagian ditimbun untuk persediaan konsumsi, dan sebagian yang kecil ditanam kembali.

Atas keberhasilannya, ia berselorah dalam monolognya bahwa ia adalah botanis terbaik di planet Mars. Ya, film ini meskipun lebih dari separuh film menggambarkan bagaimana Mark yang sendirian bertahan hidup di Mars, namun tidak membosankan, karena Mark tak berhenti bicara lucu-segar dihadapan kamera jurnal hariannya dan tak jarang bersikap konyol.

Mark tak hanya mengandalkan kemampuan sains dalam ilmu botani saja, ia juga mengandalkan sains lainnya yang ia kuasai, untuk dapat bertahan hidup dan dapat berkomunikasi dengan NASA di Bumi untuk memastikan ia masih hidup.

Menyelamatkan Mark tak cukup mengandalkan sains. Mark pun positif dipastikan masih hidup oleh NASA dan Mark berhasil memanfaatkan bangkai mesin tua eksplorer Pathfinder menjadi alat komunikasi sederhana dengan pihak NASA di Bumi yang kemudian dikembangkan menjadi alat komunikasi surel.

Melaui alat komunikasi itu, Mark diberikan informasi-informasi saintifik dari Bumi untuk mendukung ia bertahan hidup dan keluar dari Mars dengan selamat.

Bagaimana reaksi petinggi NASA ketika mengetahui Mark masih hidup? Awalnya mereka menganggap misi untuk menyelamatkan seorang astronot-botanis Mark Watney adalah misi yang buang-buang waktu dan uang.

Namun dua karakter sentral petinggi NASA yang humanis, Vincent Kapoor (Chiwetel Ejiofor) dan Mitch Henderson (Sean Bean), NASA pun secara legal memulai misi penyelamatan. Namun misi mengalami kegagalan dan kemudian secara resmi NASA memutuskan misi penyelamatan dihentikan.

Mitch secara ilegal tetap melakukan upaya untuk menyelamatkan Mark. Ia mengirimkan surel kepada tim ekspedisi Mars yang sedang dalam perjalanan menuju Bumi dengan memberikan rute dan cara yang memiliki kemungkinan untuk melakukan misi penyelamatan ke Mars.

Berkat ahli aero-dinamika yang menemukan rute singkat kembali ke Mars, dan secara hitung-hitungan saintifik memungkinkan misi itu berhasil, NASA secara resmi mendukung kembali misi penyelamatan.

Modal informasi dari ahli aerodinamika dan keputusan resmi NASA saja tidak cukup, butuh keputusan yang sangat humanis dari Kapten Melissa Lewis (Jessica Chastain) dan kru lainnya apakah mereka setuju kembali menyelamatkan Mark yang tertinggal di Mars, yang artinya mereka akan semakin lama meninggalkan keluarga mereka di Bumi. Mereka sepakat menjemput Mark.

Selain itu keputusan humanis NASA-nya negara China untuk memberikan bantuan bahan bakar dan mesin pendorong di satelit milik mereka untuk kapal Kapten Melissa, dkk. memungkinkan untuk berhasil menjemput Mark dan kembali ke Bumi.

Misi ambisius untuk menyelamatkan 1 orang di Mars ini pun dalam film digambarkan didukung oleh seluruh manusia di Bumi, dari berbagai negara. Seolah, film ini ingin mengatakan, bahwa sains saja tak dapat membawa Mark kembali ke Bumi, perlu insting humanis manusia yang cenderung ingin saling membantu lah yang menggerakan misi itu dijalankan dan berhasil.

Sains dan kemanusiaan dalam film-film sains-fiksi. Film “The Martian” seolah membawa pesan untuk penonton bahwa sains dan kemanusiaan harus berjalan beriringan. Sains tidak mengenal batas ideologi, agama dan negara. Temuan dan pemanfaatan produk sains diperuntukan bagi kemanusiaan, bagi kebaikan manusia di seluruh dunia.

Apalah arti temuan-temuan saintifik, jika dalam proses penemuan dan pemanfaatnya mengorbankan dan merugikan manusia, bahkan satu orangpun, sebagaimana Mark. Pesan yang sama juga disampaikan dalam film sains-fiksi luar angkasa lain, seperti “Interstellar” (2014).

Jika “The Martian” memiliki narasi tentang bagaimana manusia-manusia di Bumi memikirkan dan berupaya bagaimana cara menyelamatkan satu orang Astronot, Mark Watney, di planet Mars, maka “Intertstellar” adalah bagaimana menyelamatkan spesies manusia dari kepunahan dengan mencari planet mirip Bumi di luar Galaksi Bima Sakti.

Film karya Christopher Nolan ini seolah ingin menegaskan bahwa hanya sains dan manusia-manusia modern–yang berpikir tentang keseluruhan spesies manusia bukan memikirkan diri sendiri dan kelompoknya, yang dapat menyelamatkan spesies manusia dari kepunahan.

Banyak film-film sains-fiksi lain yang seolah mengingatkan penonton bahaya sains yang tidak diiringi dengan sifat altruisme manusia sebagai spesies, bukan sebagai ideologi, agama dan bangsa. Film-film itu menampilkan suasan kerusakan bumi dan kehancuran peradaban manusia ke jurang kepunahan manusia karena perang nuklir dan pemanfaatan teknologi canggih seperti manusia buatan (Artificial Intellegent).

Mungkin penonton film-film itu akan berfikir bahwa itu hanyalah fiksi. Meskipun berdasarkan sains, tapi hanya akal-akalan film-maker saja. Bagi penulis pribadi juga adalah berlebihan percaya begitu saja dengan film sains-fiksi.

Orang-orang di tahun 1960-70an mungkin akan berpikiran sama ketika menonton film “2001: A Space Oddyssey” (1968). Film itu menampilkan alat-alat canggih seperti Ipad, alat video call, dll. yang pada saat itu hanya dianggap akal-akalan film-maker, tapi oleh kita yang hidup di Abad 21, alat-alat seperti itu akrab dimanfaatkan dalam kehidupan sehari-hari.

Kesan tentang Film The Martian. Sebagai keseluruhan film, “The Martian” lebih renyah dan entertaining jika dibandingkan dengan film-film megah sains-fiksi angkasa luar (non-alien) yang memanjakan kita selama tiga tahun terakhir ini: “Interstellar” (2014) dan “Gravity” (2013).

Tapi dari segi tema, film ini tak berhasil melibatkan emosi penonton dengan porsi yang besar. Bagaimana penonton menaruh emosi yang besar, misi ambisius itu hanya menyelamatkan 1 orang astronot, tapi Mark yg akan diselamatkan selain di sana berupaya bertahan hidup ia terlihat tenang di Mars (separuh awal film) dengan melakukan monolog dan sikap-sikap yang kocak-seger.

Film ini memang memberikan informasi tentang peran beragam disiplin ilmu pengetahuan dan peran para saintis dalam perjalanan ke angkasa luar, misi penyelamatan dan (bagi Mark) bertahan hidup–ilmu aerodinamika, botani, astrofisika, mekanik, kimia, dll., yang diselipkan dalam alur dengan cara klise (kecuali ilmu botani).

Namun film ini tidak cukup banyak memvisualkan semesta yang maha indah seperti halnya di “Garvity” & “Interstellar”, dan tidak memvisualkan spekulasi dan hipotesis astrofisika sebagaimana di “Interstellar” yang membuat filmnya Nolan itu menjadi tontonan yang megah dari segi efek gambar dan suara.

Adapun dari segi cerita, “Interstellar” dibangun dengan alur yang padat-dinamis dan hampir tidak ada scene yang tidak penting dan bisa dilewatkan, sehingga hampir semua karakter dalam Interstellar tak ada yang tidak mendapatkan perhatian yang cukup dari penonton. Tapi tidak demikian di “The Martian”.

“The Martian” seolah mengajak penonton berfokus pada Mark. Adapun karakter-karakter lain hanya sebagai instrumen pelengkap jalannya cerita yang tidak dieksplor cukup dalam.

Terakhir, yang menjadi 3 film sains fiksi (tanpa alien) ini sangat penting untuk ditonton adalah bahwa tidak ada kekuatan lain yang dapat memecahkan problem manusia di angkasa luar kecuali manusia dengan humanismenya dan sains-nya.[]