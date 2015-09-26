IslamLib – Sudah lama sebagian orang Dusun Tegalega murka. Kesabaran mereka kini tlah sampai ke ubun-ubun. Sekali lagi mereka tengok Gus Audi berulah, mereka berniat akan membabatnya tanpa ampun. Terlebih tatkala Gus Audi tak hanya memporak-porandakan tanaman, ternak, kolam, pemandian, harta benda, bahkan segala hal yang berharga bagi warga Dusun Tegalega.
Kini dia mulai menodai anak gadis manapun yang dia suka atau tak suka.
Yang terakhir adalah anak gadis Abidin, petani miskin yang ditinggal mati sang istri. Walau hidup sengsara, dia sayang betul akan anak gadisnya. Semua yang dia kerjakan adalah untuk Mina yang selalu ada di benaknya.
Namun gadis itu kini yang justru direnggut Gus Audi. Kehormatan dan kebanggaan Abidin. Saat Mina mandi di kali menjelang maghrib, tiba-tiba dia dicegat dan diseret ke semak-semak di dekat persawahan. Terjadilah apa yang terjadi. Konon bukan karena pelaku suka, tapi karena dia mau dan mampu saja.
Ada dua saksi mata yang tahu itu ulah siapa, tapi mereka tak berani membuka mulut. Pak Abidin hanya bisa mengurut dada, Mina—begitulah gadis kesayangannya itu dipanggil—kini dicemooh orang sedusun karena mengandung anak yang tak berbapak. Yang paling menyesakkan dada Abidin adalah tudingan miring bahwa dialah sesungguhnya bapak dari anak yang dikandung Mina.
Lain Abidin lain pula nasib Muhlisin. Tiga ekor kambing yang sudah setahun dia sayang-sayang untuk dijual di musim kurban, raib entah ke mana. Kejadiannya hampir Maghrib juga.
Saat tiga kambing yang mulai gemuk itu ingin pulang ke peraduannya, mereka dicegat sekelompok orang bermobil pikap. Pemuda-pemuda yang menyaksikan kejadian itu tahu siapa yang sedang iseng beraksi, tapi mereka tak berani bernyanyi.
Abidin dan Mukhlisin orang miskin tak berpunya. Mereka tentu tiada daya upaya untuk mengangkat kasus ini ke majlis Dusun Tegalega. Jangankan membicarakan hal-hal yang berat, untuk minta tanda tangan Ketua RT pun mereka tak punya keberanian. Tapi kini yang sedang terkena getah adalah Pak Nahid. Dia penjual emas yang cukup berpunya di dusun itu.
Setelah maghrib pekan lalu, tokonya dicongkel sekelompok pemuda. Separuh isinya raib. Satpam yang menjaga toko emas “Berlian” itu kini dipecat, bahkan dituduh berkomplot dengan para penjarah.
Satpam itu sebetulnya tahu siapa yang beraksi, tapi bunuh diri baginya bila membuka identitas pelaku. Dia paham betul, si pelaku mahakuasa untuk mencelakakan hidupnya kapan saja. Baiklah dia mendekam satu-dua bulan di penjara, toh dia takkan mati kelaparan.
Tapi Pak Nahid bukan orang sembarangan. Sedikit banyak dia makan bangku sekolah, dan pandai pula berkawan. Dia mulai menggalang beberapa orang yang senasib dengannya. Pak Abidin dan Mukhlisin memang masuk hitungan, tapi pasti tak akan berani berbunyi di ruang pertemuan.
Setelah menggalang sepuluh orang, Pak Nahid bertolak ke rumah Pak RT. Azamnya kuat, kebejatan-kebejatan yang kini melanda Dusun Tegalega harus berakhir. Titik.
Namun di forum, dia kalah berdalih dengan Pak RT dan para perangkatnya. Kawan-kawannya, pun kehilangan kemampuan bersilat lidah. Abidin dan Mukhlisin sudah pasti diam seribu bahasa. Pertama, tak ada saksi yang berani mengatakan bahwa semua kebejatan yang sedang melanda Dusun Tegalega adalah akibat ulah Gus Audi.
Kedua, kalaupun itu dilakukan Gus Audi, mayoritas warga dusun juga begitu saja memaklumi, bahkan forum membelanya dengan berbagai hujah. Ketiga, walau mereka tahu bejatnya Gus Audi selama ini, mereka juga paham betul bahwa Kyai Salman—bapak Gus Audi—adalah tokoh yang paling disegani. Tak hanya di level dusun Tegalega, tapi juga melampuai dusun itu ke Barat-Timur-Selatan-Utara.
Jadi pertemuan tidak menghasilkan apa-apa, bahkan Pak RT menutupnya dengan berbagai petuah agar warganya lebih tabah, selalu menjauhkan diri dari prasangka, lebih berlapang-dada, sering-sering berserah diri kepada Allah. Anak gadis harus lebih kalian batasi, kambing harus kalian asuh dengan seksama, keamanan toko bukan hanya urusan satpam tapi mesti dijaga dengan lebih banyak lagi doa.
Malam itu Pak Nahid dan kawan-kawan hanya mampu mengurut dada yang membuncah amarah namun tak sampai pecah. Kini mereka lebih tahu bahwasannya kebejatan dan ankara murka sudah begitu menggurita, mereka perlu lebih pandai-pandai bersiasat.
Malam itu juga, Pak RT dan aparat dusun disambut dengan ucapan selamat di rumah Kyai Salman, berkat kemampuan mereka menjaga marwah keluarga tokoh sakral yang telah berurat berakar bertuah itu. Sambil memakan hidangan telat malam, Kyai Salman pun berkeluh kesah tentang kelakuan Audi. Dia ceritakan ulah terbaru lagi.
Malam lalu dia barusan merenggut nyawa beberapa orang di tengah pasar akibat kebut-kebutan dengan beberapa kawan seperkongkowan, dengan motor barunya. Gus Audi memang sedikit terluka, tapi tiga orang mati dan tujuh lainnya kini sedang terbaring dengan luka ringan dan parah.
Urusan Gus Audi kini tak lagi di tangan polisi berkat kuatnya aura Kyai Salman. Namun sejak malam itu, Kyai Salman sudah berkeputusan: Audi harus diberangkatkan ke Saudi. Dia akan mengirimnya pertama-tama untuk menjalankan haji kecil atau umrah sembari mencari jalan untuk menempuh pendidikan di tanah suci.
Yang belum diketahui Kyai Salman hanya satu perkara: apakah keputusannya itu akan membuat Audi dapat memperbaiki diri, atau justu belajar lebih banyak lagi tentang kebejatan dengan sejagat permakluman.
Kyai bertuah itu tahu pasti, pada diri Audi bersemayam potensi raja diraja yang tak ingin dipersalah, dan sampai kini warga Tegalega masih ada dalam genggamannya.
Jakarta, 25 September 2015
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be actually something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and very broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
I’ve been surfing online greater than 3 hours lately, yet I never discovered any fascinating article like yours. It¦s pretty value sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all web owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you did, the internet will probably be a lot more helpful than ever before.
I am often to blogging and i really appreciate your content. The article has really peaks my interest. I am going to bookmark your site and keep checking for new information.
I feel this is one of the most important information for
me. And i am glad reading your article. But wanna remark on some general
things, The website style is wonderful, the articles is actually excellent : D.
Good job, cheers
I visited a lot of website but I think this one holds something special in it in it
SEO HERO WIX CONTEST
Some genuinely interesting points you have written.Aided me a lot, just what I was looking for : D.
I am continually searching online for tips that can help me. Thank you!
Fantastic web site. A lot of helpful info here. I’m sending it to several buddies ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thank you on your effort!
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this increase.
Greetings! Very helpful advice on this article! It is the little changes that make the biggest changes. Thanks a lot for sharing!
The standard ranges for blood testosterone are:
Men 300-1,200 ng/dl, Female 30-95 ng/dl.
I’m pretty pleased to discover this web site. I wanted to thank you
for your time for this particularly wonderful read!!
I definitely savored every part of it and i also have you book-marked to look
at new stuff in your website.
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your website? My website is in the very same niche as yours and my visitors would genuinely benefit from a lot of the information you present here. Please let me know if this alright with you. Thanks!
Hi, Neat post. There is an issue together with your web site in web explorer, may check this?
IE nonetheless is the market leader and a good component to other people will omit your fantastic writing due to this problem.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to more added agreeable from you!
By the way, how could we communicate?
I discovered your weblog website on google and check a number of of your early posts. Proceed to maintain up the superb operate. I just extra up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. In search of ahead to studying more from you afterward!…
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article.
I will be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful info.
Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly return.
My spouse and I stumbled over here provided by a different page and thought I might at the same time check things out.
I like things i see so now i am following you.
Look ahead to exceeding your internet page again.
I have read some good stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much effort you put to make such a magnificent informative site.
Thanks for your marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed reading it, you’re an incredible author.I am
going to guarantee that I bookmark your site
and indeed will come back later on. I wish
to encourage a person to continue your great job, have got a nice evening!
I’d like to find out more? I’d like to find
out more details.
I have been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this web site. Reading this information So i am happy to convey that I have an incredibly good uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I most certainly will make certain to do not forget this website and give it a glance regularly.
Great line up. We will be linking to this great article on our site. Keep up the good writing.
Im not sure where you’re getting your information, but great topic. I needs to spend a while learning much more or working out more. Thanks for excellent information I used to be in search of this info for my mission.
I discovered your weblog site on google and check just a few of your early posts. Proceed to maintain up the excellent operate. I simply extra up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Searching for forward to studying more from you in a while!…
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement
account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you!
However, how can we communicate?
I believe you have observed some very interesting points, thankyou for the post.
I got this web site from my buddy who informed me concerning this web
page and now this time I am visiting this site and reading very informative articles at this place.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
Thank you a lot for giving everyone an exceptionally nice chance to read from this blog. It is usually very terrific and as well , packed with fun for me and my office peers to search the blog nearly 3 times in one week to find out the new guides you have. And indeed, we’re certainly fulfilled with your good things you give. Selected 1 areas in this posting are particularly the most suitable we have all had.
I am aware this site provides quality based articles and other information, will there be every
other web page which gives these things in quality?