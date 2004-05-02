Home » Aksara » Humor » Khotbah Jumat Nasruddin Khoja
Seluruh kampung tahu belaka bahwa Nasruddin Khoja adalah alim besar tapi ogah berkhotbah. Berulang kali aparat muspika, juga para tomas (tokoh masyarakat), memintanya berkhotbah di masjid jami setempat. “Ah, apakah saya lebih pandai dan lebih berakhlak dibanding bapak-bapak sekalian?” begitu alasan penolakannya selalu, seraya tersenyum seramah-ramahnya.

Tapi akhirnya ia menyerah. Pada Jumat pertama, ia datang paling akhir (ia tahu adat istiadat di blantika perkhotiban). “Sidang Jumat rahimakumullah”, ucapnya di mimbar. “Apakah Anda sekalian tahu apa yang akan saya sampaikan dalam khotbah ini?”

Setelah hadirin serempak menjawab, “Tahu!” Khotib Nasruddin mengumumkan: “Kalau begitu saya akan segera pulang, karena tentu tak ada faedahnya memberitahu orang-orang yang sudah tahu”. Tak ada yang bisa menahan alim yang nyentrik itu.

Pada Jumat kedua, Khotib Nasruddin kembali mengulangi pertanyaan, “Apakah saudara sekalian tahu apa yang akan saya sampaikan siang ini?”

Hadirin serempak menjawab: “Tidaaaak!”

“Kalau begitu saya akan segera pulang, sebab pastilah tak ada gunanya berkata-kata kepada orang yang tidak tahu sama sekali apa yang mau saya katakan”.

Di Jumat ketiga jamaah sepakat menyusun strategi untuk membuat Nasruddin berkenan memberi petuah-petuah agama yang paling berharga dalam hidup.

“Apakah saudara-saudara sudah tahu apa yang akan saya sampaikan dalam khotbah kali ini?”

“Sebagian dari kami sudah tahu, ya ustad, dan sebagian dari kami belum tahu….”

“Nah, untuk Anda yang sudah tahu, silakan beritahu mereka yang belum tahu. Bagi Anda yang belum tahu, silakan simak baik-baik. Saya akan segera pulang. Wassalam”.

Kita perlu banyak khatib seperti Nasruddin. Dia tahu kapan saat untuk tak bicara. Dia tahu bahwa mewejang jamaah yang sama sekali tak tahu tak akan ada gunanya, sebab dialog internal yang produktif tak akan terjadi dalam benak mereka.

Dia tahu mengkhotbahi orang-orang yang sudah tahu hanya akan membuat mereka jengkel, geli atau iba menonton pameran kedangkalan sang khotib. Akhirnya Nasruddin menyerahkan banyak perkara kepada jamaah/masyarakat sendiri.

Ulama/khotib mungkin hanya perlu berperan sebagai fasilitator, bukan menjadi Tuan Serbatahu alias Mr. Knowall apalagi Menteri Urusan Kebenaran -­ yang gemar benar main gertak dengan menghunus ayat dan hadis. “The best ulama is the least ulama,” ujar Nasruddin.

