IslamLib – Daniel adalah seorang violinis berbakat dengan masa kecil penuh luka. Tumbuh dan besar dalam didikan bunda, ia kerap dilecehkan dan dianiaya beberapa teman. Suatu kali ia pulang dalam keadaan babak belur, dihajar anak-anak desa itu di ladang. Bunda tak tahan lagi dan lalu membawanya minggat ke kota.
Di sana kecakapan berbiola Daniel maju pesat. Ia memenangkan beberapa kejuaraan. Kelak dia jadi konduktor orkestra yang mashur di belantara musik klasik Eropa. Nama panggungnya: Daniel Daréus.
Tapi Daniel gelisah, ada sesuatu yang hilang. Dia merasa musiknya berbahan-bakar rasa takut-gagal. Semua melulu tentang kemashuran. Galibnya, musik membuka hati banyak orang.
Daniel dihantam serangan jantung. Dirawat sekian hari, ia pulih, tapi tak lagi sempurna. Daniel undur diri untuk sementara dari bisingnya bisnis pertunjukan. Dia beli sebuah bangunan sekolah dasar yang sudah tak terpakai untuk jadi tempat tinggal sementara di tanah kelahirannya, Norrland, sebuah desa di bagian utara Swedia.
Dengan nama panggungnya, tak satu orang tahu bahwa lelaki mashur yang baru datang ini adalah anak kecil yang puluhan tahun lalu kerap mereka hina dan lecehkan. Pastor Stig berkunjung bawa salam perkenalan. Dia ajak lelaki lajang itu hadir di ibadah minggu. Daniel berjanji datang meski tak tahu kapan.
Daniel pergi ke toko kecil yang menjual kebutuhan rumah sehari-hari. Di sana ia berkenalan dengan gadis penjaga, manis dan menarik: Lena.
Sehabis itu Daniel datang ke toko penjual mobil, motor, dan sepeda. Pemiliknya bernama Arne. Lelaki ini mengajaknya hadir di latihan paduan suara gereja sembari berharap Daniel bersedia beri saran dan petunjuk untuk memperbaiki kualitas bernyanyi.
AwalnyaDaniel menolak, tapi Arne berkeras hati sembari menawarkan potongan harga 1,400 krone untuk sepeda yang dibeli Daniel.
Karena tak enak hati, Daniel setuju berkunjung. Di tempat itu dia dengar kumpulan suara tanpa gairah, gelegak yang mati dalam kungkungan penjaga kekudusan.
Tak tahu apa yang harus dikerjakannya lagi di desa itu, Daniel memutuskan nyebur lebih dalam. Dia datang ke pastor, mengutarakan niat jadi cantor di gereja.
Sang pastor terbelalak.“Kami tak sanggup menggajimu dalam jumlah yang cukup,” katanya. Daniel tak peduli. Di Norrland, dengan paduan suara kumuh, dia bertekad menemukan kembali sukacita melalui musik.
Daniel bukan konduktor paduan suara. Dia telpon beberapa kolega, bertanya tentang program latihan paling pas yang bisa diberikan kepada sekumpulan kambing tua-muda yang ‘tak tahu malu’ membayangkan diri jadi kor kampiun.
Setelah mendengar beberapa masukan, Daniel memutuskan untuk menghadirkan sesuatu yang harusnya tersaji melalui paduan suara: vibrasi unik masing-masing orang yang berpadu untuk menghasilkan entitas baru.
Itu bertentangan dengan tesis berpaduan suara pada masa film As It Is In Heaven dibuat: suara para anggota kor ditelisik lalu dicari warna terdekat dengan kumpulan tersebut. Selanjutnya masing-masing anggota membentuk suaranya dengan merujuk warna yang ditetapkan.
Pendekatan seperti ini tak akan pernah menghasilkan warna baru, malah mengingkari keunikan masing-masing anggota dan, dengan demikian, membunuh kegembiraan.
Daniel kemudian terlibat dalam persoalan personal beberapa anggota.
Ada Inger, istri pastor, perempuan yang merasa hidupnya layu karena seksualitas yang harusnya menggelorakan tubuh diingkar sang pastor. Buat Inger, kejalangan dalam hubungan ranjang adalah puncak spiritualitas. Untuk Pastor Stig, sebaliknya: itu kebinatangan yang mengingkari kesucian, dosa berat percabulan.
“Tak ada dosa,” kata Inger berteriak. “Gerejalah yang menciptakan dosa dan sekaligus menawarkan pengampunan. Dengan cara itu kalian berkuasa atas hidup umat.”
“Demi Tuhan, kamu harus mengaku dosa atas ucapan yang baru saja kamu lontar agar Dia mengampunimu.” Sang pastor meratap dan memohon.
Inger kalap. “Gud förlåter inte eftersom han aldrig har fördömt.” Tuhan tidak mengampuni karena dia tidak pernah mengutuk.
Ia banting pintu dan keluar dari kamar.
Inger mekar oleh sukacita dalam latihan paduan suara. Dia nikmati pengajaran Daniel yang membebaskan dirinya dari keterpenjaraan. Vibrasi baru membangkit kembali gelora yang telah lama mati.
Pada suatu malam, Inger mengajak sang pastor bercinta sepenuh hasrat, jalang, memabukkan, membongkar batas-batas.
Sambil memreteli kancing baju pastor Stig, Inger berucap dalam desah membahana: “aku mencintaimu, sejak lama, dan tak pernah selesai. Sepanjang pernikahan kita, aku tekan apa yang menjadi hasratku. Aku simpan rapat-rapat apa yang kudamba dan rindukan. Sekarang, tidak lagi.”
Mereka berciuman dalam cumbu yang menggelegak, hangus oleh api yang berjilam-jilam.
Keesokan pagi, Pastor bertelut di bawah salib. Dia merasa dirinya kotor dan lalu berkata kepada Inger: “kita lupakan apa yang terjadi tadi malam. Itu tak pernah ada.”
Inger terempas.
Ada Tore, pemuda yang menderita retardasi mental. Dia keras-hati bergabung dengan kor karena Lena ada di sana –satu-satunya perempuan, bahkan satu-satunya manusia, yang sanggup menerima dia sepenuh.
Sering Tore mengamuk karena tak nyaman dengan perkara-perkara yang sebetulnya remeh, dan setelah itu muntah atau berak di celana. Lena sabar dan tulus membersihkan muntah, mencebok Tore di kloset.
Di kor itu suara sengau Tore mendapat tempat sebagai bagian dari entitas baru.
Lena adalah juga persoalan bagi beberapa anggota kor. Pernah sekali waktu dia jatuh cinta dan hampir kawin dengan seorang dokter. Setelah menikmati keperawanan dan tinggal bersama Lena, dokter itu kabur ditelan bumi.
Dalam kecewa, Lena jatuh dari satu pelukan ke pelukan lelaki yang lain hingga akhirnya berjumpa Daniel di toko tempat dia kerja.
Buat Siv, perempuan yang jadi pemimpin kor sebelum Daniel bergabung, Lena adalah kebinalan yang tak layak gabung dengan kegiatan gereja. Siv begitu obsesif terhadap moralitas, mengomentari dan mematut kelakuan segenap anggota gereja sesuai dengan standar yang dia jabarkan sendiri atas apa yang dibaca dari kitab suci.
Arne, lelaki ambisius,menjabat koordinator paduan suara. Dia punya rencana segunung. Apalagi dengan modal besar: dipimpin konduktor orkestra kelas dunia yang mashur di jagad musik klasik. Hal-hal kecil tak luput dari perhatian Arne dan selalu dia persoalkan–tanpa sadar bahwa dia adalah salah satu persoalan itu sendiri.
Holmfrid, bertubuh tambun, lelaki yang tinggal dalam ketulusan jiwa kanak-kanak dan sejak kecil memiliki perhatian besar terhadap sesama. Dia selalu siap mengulur bantuan kepada teman yang susah. Tapi Arne menyebutnya ‘Holmfrid tambun anak sosis, besar tapi lembek.’
Ejekan itu terlontar sejak mereka sama-sama duduk di bangku sekolah dasar dan tak berhenti meski Holmfrid sekarang sudah jadi lelaki dewasa, punya istri dan anak.
Ada Gabriella yang tak lelah berusaha jadi istri yang baik, menghormati Conny, suaminya, meski tak jarang dia cedera hati maupun raga. Sang suami gemar mabuk-mabukkan dan menggamparnya bila protes. Gabriella berjuang setia demi anak dan rumah tangga yang mereka bangun.
Mereka adalah sekumpulan korban yang merasa tak bakalbahagia, terpenjara kesalahan, tak punya nyali untuk keluar dari kungkungan. Hari ini dan hari esoktak bisa diubah karena masa lalu telah mengikat dan menindas mereka. Masa depan adalah kegelapan di lorong panjang.
Setelah beberapa kali bernyanyi di ibadah minggu, paduan suara tersebut mekar oleh bergabungnya beberapa anggota jemaat. Tak ada yang lebih menggairahkan dalam hari-hari mereka selain datang ke gereja untuk berlatih.
Stig, suami Inger, sang pastor, mulai terganggu. Belasan tahun dia jadi rujukan moral dan etika di desa itu. Sekarang, perlahan-lahan, dia dapati kharismanya memudar. Dia pasang alat penyadap di ruang latihan, mencari tahu apa sebetulnya yang membuat seisi desa akhir-akhir ini dipenuhi tawa girang.
Kor merancang konser. Arne mengumumkannya. Tiket terjual habis dalam dua pekan. Daniel menggubah sebuah komposisi baru: solo dengan iringan paduan suara. Gabriella ditunjuk jadi soli. ibu dua anak itu terkejut dan sontak menolak.
“Aku gubah lagu ini sepenuhnya untukmu, untuk suaramu,” kata Daniel.
“Ini terlalu besar untukku,” tampik Gabriella. “Tapi bolehkah aku tanya satu hal?”
“Silakan, apa itu?”
“Mengapa kamu tinggalkan kebesaranmu di kota dan datang ke desa ini?”
Daniel terdiam sesaat. “Aku melihat betapa sulit bagi orang-orang untuk saling mengasihi. Aku ingin musikku membuka hati mereka.”
“Hey, jangan kamu pikir aku tidak mengasihimu.”
“Bukan…, bukan itu maksudku…”
“Tidakkah kamu tahu seluruh anggota kor menyukaimu? Inger, misalnya, tak henti-henti bicara tentang kamu. Lena hapal betul semua kalimatmu. Sedang aku sendiri…, selalu kubawa tape recorder ke tempat latihan untuk merekam apa saja yang kamu katakan. Di rumah, ketika senggang, aku putar rekaman tersebut dan mencerna tiap kata yang terucap dari mulutmu. Aku biarkan diriku tergetar karenanya. Mungkin karena itu Conny cemburu dan barangkali suatu saat akan menghajarmu. Berhati-hatilah.”
