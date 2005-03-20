Agus Sudibyo: “Mutu Jurnalistik Media Islam Radikal Rendah”

Tingginya jumlah oplah tanpa ditopang pendapatan iklan, tidak selamanya menjamin keberlangsungan hidup sebuah media cetak seperti koran atau majalah. Premis ini berlaku pula pada media Islam radikal yang pernah beroplah besar seperti majalah Sabili. Khalayak pembaca Sabili sudah sangat tersegmentasi dan potensi iklan sulit diraih karena imej radikal. Lalu bagaimana prospek media Islam moderat?
Berikut perbincangan Burhanuddin dan Novriantoni Kahar dari JIL dengan Agus Sudibyo (pengamat komunikasi dan media dari Institut Studi Arus Informasi) dan Alamsyah M Ja’far (Pemimpin Umum salah satu media Islam moderat, majalah Syir’ah) pada Kamis (10/3) lalu.
Alamsyah M. Ja’far
Mas Alam, apa misi dan visi majalah Syir’ah, atau pesan keislaman apa yang hendak disampaikan kepada pembaca?
Visi Syir’ah pertama-tama adalah hendak memberikan informasi yang beragam tentang doktrin dan ajaran Islam kepada khalayak pembacanya. Kita tahu, sejak tahun 1999 wacana keislaman di media massa nyaris dikuasai satu wacana Islam yang bercorak radikal.
Karena itu, Syir’ah berupaya menyajikan informasi yang beragam tentang isu-isu keagamaan, tidak hanya soal halal-haram dari sudut pandang normatif agama saja. Kami berusaha menggali akar persoalan isu-isu yang kita bahas secara aktual, dan kira-kira akan kontekstual dengan kebutuhan masyarakat.
Visi kedua Syir’ah adalah keinginan untuk menyuarakan kelompok-kelompok yang selama ini dianggap minor oleh kalangan agamawan atau pemikiranmainstream keagamaan. Makanya, kita mengangkat isu gay misalnya, karena oleh agamawan mereka dianggap kelompok yang minor. Karena ada kesan Islam memusuhi agama lokal, kami lalu mengangkat isu itu menjadi liputan kami yang penting.
Sejauh ini, apakah perspektif atau model keislaman yang diketengahkan Syir’ah dapat diterima masyarakat pembaca?
Tentu saja Syir’ah memiliki segmen pembaca sendiri. Dari hasil survei kita, Syir’ah ternyata tidak dibaca oleh segmen pembaca media Islam yang cenderung radikal, tapi dibaca oleh orang-orang yang ingin mencari sudut pandang keagamaan yang beda dari media yang tersedia. Profil pembaca kita adalah kalangan terdidik generasi muda yang haus informasi keislaman tidak konvensional. Syir’ah juga dibaca masyarakat perkotaan yang relatif terbuka terhadap perbedaan-perbedaan perspektif dalam agama.
Anda yakin media Islam moderat seperti Syir’ah akan punya masa depan?
Kami yakin, karena media seperti ini dibutuhkan juga oleh masyarakat. Meskipun segmen pembacanya tidak terlalu luas, Syir’ah tetap memiliki pangsa pembaca tersendiri. Itulah yang kami rasakan selama ini.
Saat ini, setiap terbit, kami mencetak sekitar 10.000 eksemplar yang didistribusikan sampai keluar Jawa, seperti ke Jambi, Sulawesi, dan Kalimantan. Sampai kini, hasil penjualanSyir’ah di luar daerah Jawa cukup lumayan, karena mereka butuh informasi seperti yang disajikan Syir’ah. Saya masih cukup optimis akan masa depan media Islam moderat seperti Syir’ah.
Mas Alam, kapan Syir’ah dapat dikatakan break event point, dan mengapa iklannya jarang?
Sebuah media rata-rata bisa break event point pada angka 40.000-50.000 eksemplar. Syir’ah baru hendak menuju ke sana, dan memang perlu waktu untuk mencapai angka itu. Soal langkanya iklan, tentu bukan pengalaman khusus Syir’ah saja.
Teman-teman di majalah lain seperti di Sabili, Saksi, dan beberapa media Islam lain, juga mengalami problem yang sama. Pengiklan pada majalah-majalah seperti Sabili, Saksi, Hidayah, dll, rata-rata datang dari kelompok dan produk yang itu-itu juga. Mungkin ini disebabkan asumsi bahwa pembaca media Islam terlalu segmented dari sudut pandang pengiklan.
Agus Sudibyo
Mas Agus, Anda tahu kalau majalah Islam moderat seperti Syir’ahkalah laris dibanding yang relatif radikal seperti Sabili. ReadershipSabili pernah sampai 600.000 orang, dengan tiras yang sempat mencapai angka 100.000 eksemplar. Majalah-majalah yang menampilkan Islam dari sisi mistik seperti Hidayah dan Hikayatnampaknya juga laris. Mengapa media Islam moderat tidak begitu laris?
Ini sebenarnya cerminan pembaca Islam Indonesia itu sendiri. Jadi karakter umum mayoritas pembaca Islam memang bukan kalangan Islam yang liberal. Mereka juga bukan kelompok Islam yang intelektual, tapi Islam pada umumnya saja. Mungkin dapat kita sebut Islam yang kâffah atau memahami Islam secara letterlijk.
Bagi kelompok pembaca seperti ini, apa yang ditawarkan Syir’ah di satu sisi mungkin dianggap hal baru, tapi bisa juga dipahami sebagai ancaman atas identitas keislaman mereka selama ini.
Hanya saja, saya tidak terlalu pesimis akan masa depan media Islam moderat, karena umat Islam Indonesia ini besar sekali. Karena itu, segmen pembaca intelektual atau segmen Islam yang lebih liberal tetap saja butuh media-media alternatif.
Makanya, kalau Syir’ah sekarang sudah mencapai oplah 10.000 eksemplar, itu sudah lumayan. Artinya, media seperti ini layak dilanjutkan. Persoalannya tinggal bagaimana menjadikannya benar-benar bisa menjadi media Islam alternatif.
Saya kira, kehausan masyarakat –baik mereka yang memahami Islam secara kâffah, maupun secara longgar atau moderat—akan wacana Islam tetap besar. Jadi, potensi media seperti ini tetap besar.
Semua orang butuh media harian, tapi media harian hanya dibaca setiap hari. Pada hari Minggu dan saat-saat libur, orang selalu butuh media-media alternatif. Dan saya kira, pada saat itulah media seperti Syir’ah harus hadir.
Mas Agus, apakah maraknya media Islam radikal yang reguler menyebarkan aroma permusuhan tidak berbahaya bagi fondasi pluralisme kita; dan mungkinkah media Islam moderat menyasar target audeins Sabili, misalnya?
Saya mengamati fenomena media Islam sejak zaman Republika masih berjaya. Dari situ saya tahu, pembaca media seperti Sabili, Media Dakwah, dan beberapa media yang radikal sulit sekali diubah menjadi moderat.
Mereka memang dari kelompok-kelompok garis keras Islam. Tapi kita juga punya kelompok-kelompok Islam yang liberal dan relatif moderat. Makanya, di tengah dua kelompok ini, sebenarnya ada kelompok yang sangat besar sekali. Mereka tidak moderat, tidak liberal, dan tidak juga radikal.
Saya kira, kelompok besar yang di tengah-tengah inilah yang paling potensial untuk dimasuki media sepertiSyir’ah. Saya tidak yakin media seperti Syir’ah bisa mengintervensi pembaca Sabili.
Jadi target yang perlu disasar adalah kelompok yang masih mengambang. Mereka itu kini merasakan kekosongan media yang mewakili mereka sejak Republika berubah seperti saat ini. Mereka kehilangan media yang sebenarnya, karena mereka juga kelompok yang haus pengetahuan.
Untuk itu, media seperti Syir’ah harus masuk ke arah itu. Jangan hanya mengurung diri dengan pembaca-pembaca yang intelek dan sudah kita tahu berwatak moderat. Tantangannya adalah menggarap yang di tengah ini.
Dulu jurnal Pantau pernah memuat analisis tentang fenomena Sabili yang waktu itu beroplah sampai 100.000 eksemplar. Banyak sebab kenapa Sabili cukup laris. Salah satunya dari sisi penjudulan Sabili setia menyentuh emosi pembacanya. Sabili gandrung sekali memakai judul-judul yang provokatif dan bombastis seperti “Membongkar Kedok….” dan seterusnya. Pertanyaan saya, apakah sebuah media harus seperti itu agar laku di pasaran?
Media-media yang radikal ini memang selalu jadi perhatian dan perdebatan kawan-kawan yang bergerak di bidang kebebasan pers seperti LSM-LSM bidang media, ataupun asosiasi jurnalis seperti AJI (Aliansi Jurnalis Independen).
Kita sebenarnya tidak happy dengan performance media-media seperti itu. Tapi karena konsekuen dengan demokrasi, kita tidak bisa menghalangi hak hidup mereka. Agak susah kalau kita mau melakukan intervensi secara langsung atas mereka.
Jalan lainnya, harus diciptakan media-media alternatif yang sama kuatnya. Untuk jangka panjang, media seperti Syir’ah ini harus dibawa ke arah sana. Masih banyak orang atau khalayak pembaca yang tidak jelas secara ideologis, tapi karena pengaruh media seperti Sabili, mereka bisa radikal. Kita harapkan, media seperti Syir’ah bisa menjadikan mereka lebih moderat dan toleran.
Bagaimana dengan performa media Islam radikal dari sudut etika jurnalistik?
Jelas lemah sekali. Kita bisa mulai dari sisi judul. Biasanya, judulnya sangat provokatif, tidak etis, dan tak jarang langsung menghakimi. Isinya juga sering kali tidak cover both side. Selain itu, media seperti ini sangat sering tidak memperhatikan fakta masyarakat kita yang plural dan mudah terprovokasi konflik.
Mestinya, setiap media sensitif akan fakta itu dan punya tanggung jawab sosial dan moral untuk menghindarkan terjadinya konflik. Media seperti Sabilinampaknya tidak peduli dengan tanggung jawab seperti itu.
Tapi mereka mungkin beranggapan bahwa media-mediamainstream cenderung menyembunyikan fakta, misalnya dalam konflik Poso atau Ambon. Makanya, mereka seakan-akan datang dengan fakta yang gamblang dan terang benderang!
Benar kalau dikatakan bahwa pada umumnya media sering melewatkan atau tidak menyampaikan fakta yang sesungguhnya. Tapi sebuah kebodohan juga kalau itu lalu dibalas dengan reaksi yang lebih buruk, bahkan menyebar fakta yang memperuncing masalah.
Sebuah media bisa saja menilai media-media lain tidak cukup simpati atas kelompok Islam dalam konflik tertentu. Untuk itu, mereka lalu membalas dengan mengembangkan media yang sangat bersimpati pada “Islam”, dan secara keras membela “Islam” yang mereka pahami.
Itu bisa saja dilakukan dengan tindakan delegitimasi yang sangat sistematik terhadap kelompok-kelompok non-Islam. Hanya saja, praktik seperti itu bagi saya sangat kontraproduktif dengan konteks kehidupan demokrasi kita sekarang.
Survei AC Nielsen tentang Sabili menyatakan bahwa oplahnya pernah mencapai 100.000 ekemplar dengan angka readership600.000-an orang. Proporsi pembaca dari sisi gender seimbang, dan sebagian besar atau 65% pembaca rupanya kalangan menengah-atas dari segi pendidikan. Mengapa kalangan menengah Islam berpendidikan tinggi gandrung dengan suguhan Sabili?
Pertama karena faktor media literacy. Pendidikan melek media, di Indonesia memang payah. Masyarakat kita umumnya tidak paham betul media seperti apa yang baik kualitasnya dan harus mereka beli.
Mereka juga tidak tahu bagaimana harus bersikap terhadap sebuah media. Mereka tidak peduli. Yang penting bagi mereka adalah upaya meneguhkan keislaman mereka. Mereka ingin meneguhkan keyakinan bahwa sebagai identitas mereka adalah besar. Itu yang saya kira terjadi.
Tapi saya juga tidak terlalu kuatir. Sekalipun media seperti Sabili beroplah besar, saya ragu akan sustainability atau keberlangsungannya. Sebuah media ideal bukanlah yang menggantungkan diri pada oplah. Media seperti Syir’ah yang beroplah 10.000 eksemplar saja, saya kira punya kelebihan yang tidak dipunyai Sabili, yaitu potensi untuk meyakinkan para pengiklan. Potensi itu, pada Sabili hampir tidak ada.
Jadi soal iklan sangat penting, ya?
Sangat penting. Bisa saja sebuah media terbit dengan 10.000 eksemplar tetapi banyak mendapat iklan. Nah, itu yang tidak dimiliki Sabili. Media sepertiSabili akan punya problem serius dengan pengiklan. Pengiklan umumnya tidak mau atau cenderung menghindar untuk beriklan pada media-media yang bukan hanya segmented tapi juga tidak bagus buat citra mereka (karena media itu radikal).
Tapi kalau oplahnya cukup besar, tidak jadi soal, toh?
Ya, tapi pendapatannya tetap saja akan kecil. Saya tidak yakin media seperti Sabili bisa mengakumulasi keuntungan besar. Saya melihat Sabili lebih sebagai media kangenan saja. Artinya, ada sebagian kelompok Islam yang merasa identitasnya terancam, lalu mereka mengidentifikasi diri dengan membentuk media. Istilahnya, ini media pamflet.
Mas Dibyo, lantas bagaimana menghadirkan sebuah media Islam yang moderat, sustainable, dan bisa diterima pasar?
Saya punya sedikit kritik buat media seperti Syir’ah. Dalam bahasa saya,Syir’ah ini terlihat ingin melawan fundamentalisme dengan cara yang fundamentalistik juga. Mereka fundamentalis bukan dalam artian ideologis, tapi dari cara menyajikan berita.
Saya kira, itu adalah problem dalam mengelola sebuah media. Misalnya, mereka tak segan-segan membuat liputan soal gay. Bagi kalangan Islam yang liberal, itu tentu tidak jadi soal. Tapi bagi Islam yang di tengah-tengah tadi, itu adalah soal dan sulit untuk diterima. Makanya, Syir’ah harus lebih banyak bersabar dan hati-hati lagi dalam memilih isu.
Agar bisa tetap eksis sebagai media, mereka harus merebut simpati dan empati kelompok-kelompok Islam yang mengambang tadi. Mereka harus bersabar untuk tidak menampilkan isu-isu yang kontroversial, kecuali kalau mereka sudah punya pasar yang cukup besar. Kalau pasar sudah bisa diyakinkan, barulah mereka dapat membahas isu-isu seputar gay, lesbian, dan lainnya.
Yang kedua, Syir’ah jangan menggunakan Sabili sebagai perbandingan. Kalau Sabili bandingannya, nanti mereka akan terjebak menjadi fundamentalisme juga. Jadi harus dicari perbandingan lain, misalnya dari media-media alternatif seperti Kartini atau Sarinah.
Kenapa majalah seperti Kartini dan Sarinah bisa hidup sampai sekarang, itulah yang harus dipelajari. Jadi, Syir’ah harus mencari rujukan dari media-media yang benar-benar berhasil menjadi alternatif. Mereka sudah punya pangsa pasar yang jelas, dan –yang paling penting– pengiklan mau masuk ke sana.
Kebanyakan media-media Islam, baik yang moderat maupun tidak, terbit dalam interval waktu yang cukup panjang, baik seminggu sekali ataupun dwimingguan. Adakah kemungkinan media Islam moderat untuk tampil harian?
Saya kira bisa sekali karena pada awalnya koran Republika seperti itu. Dia mula-mula menjadi media Islam moderat, dan mungkin liberal. Dan ketika itu, Republika menjadi tempat pelarian banyak sekali kelompok Islam yang bosan dengan wacana keislaman yang usang, dan melihat Republika sebagai alternatif. Jadi sudah ada sejarahnya, makanya sangat mungkin.
