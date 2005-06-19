Effendi Gazali: “Perlu Kecerdasan Bermedia dalam Soal Agama”

Pemberitaan media soal kelompok yang dianggap sesat secara sepihak bisa berakibat tindak kekerasan sekaligus mematikan aspek kebebasan beragama. Perlu kecerdasan bermedia untuk menanggapi soal-soal sensitif seperti isu agama. Demikian perbincangan Ulil Abshar-Abdalla dari Jaringan Islam Liberal (JIL) dengan pakar komunikasi Universitas Indonesia, Dr. Effendi Gazali, Kamis (9/6) lalu.
Mas Effendi, bagaimana Anda melihat pemberitaan media tentang kelompok-kelompok yang dianggap sesat belakangan ini?
Ada empat poin yang ingin saya ungkap. Pertama, wilayah agama memang ditempatkan dalam kawasan yang dogmatis dan di atas wilayah lain oleh masyarakat kita. Ia seakan-akan wilayah yang suci dan perlu dihindari dari ajang diskusi yang rasional dan tajam. Ia juga tetap pada posisi itu di kepala semua insan atau teman-teman media. Jadi dalam penyikapan terhadap isu agama, tidak banyak perbedaan antara insan media dengan umumnya masyarakat.
Kedua, gejala-gejala (peliputan media atas kasus-kasus agama) barangkali perlu juga dikaitkan dengan soal media literacy atau kecerdasan bermedia. Pihak-pihak yang ada di media, mestinya memikirkan soal ini dalam-dalam, sebelum mengeluarkan rangkaian keputusan. Apakah tepat memberitakan peristiwa yang dalam konteks masyarakat Indonesia akan dengan cepat memancing reaksi massa? Ini perlu dipertimbangkan.
Dalam konteks seperti itu, pilihannya mungkin ada dua: lebih cermat dalam pemberitaan, atau menunda pemberitaan karena memerlukan tahap-tahap khusus sebelum disampaikan. Tapi di tengah kompetisi media yang sangat ketat ini, pilihan untuk tidak memberitakan mungkin tidak realistis lagi.
Tapi, kecerdasan bermedia mesti ada di atas semua pilihan itu. Soal ini harus dimiliki semua pihak, baik itu pelaku media, masyarakat, dan juga kelompok-kelompok agama. Para pengamat juga mesti ikut mendorong ke arah itu.
Dalam kasus-kasus tindak sepihak masyarakat atas kelompok yang dianggap sesat, bentuk kecerdasan media seperti apa yang diperlukan?
Perlu diketahui dulu, dalam suasana persaingan media yang sedemikian tinggi, sesuatu yang dramatis dalam bentuk apapun akan tetap menggiurkan untuk diberitakan. Kalau berita kurang dramatis, ratingnya akan kurang tinggi. Tapi akal budi atau kecerdasan harus ditempatkan di atas semua itu.
Tapi kadangkala, media justru membuat suatu peristiwa tiba-tiba menjadi isu nasional, walaupun mula-mula ia tidak diketahui khalayak, bahkan masyarakat di sekitar peristiwa. Masyarakat di sekitar peristiwa bisa saja belum menganggap suatu kelompok alau aliran itu perlu dicap berbahaya atau sesat. Tapi sekali disentuh media, peristiwa itu akan mendapat reaksi yang luas.
Vonis sesat dari satu orang saja yang dikutip media, bisa saja sangat berpengaruh dan punya dampak langsung bagi masyarakat. Masyarakat sekitar yang punya unsur kedekatan, tiba-tiba merasa itu persoalan serius, dan seakan-akan mencoreng wajah mereka sendiri. Mereka lalu merasa disorot di tingkat nasional. Itu kemudian menjadi soal yang dibicarakan berkali-kali lipat lebih banyak.
Saya ingin menyambung poin ketiga saya. Yang perlu diperhatikan juga oleh media adalah soal cara-cara menyajikan berita. Teman-teman di redaksi atau sebuah newsroom yang sudah sampai pada kesimpulan untuk memberitakan suatu peristiwa berdasar kecerdasan bermedia yang mereka punya, jangan pula sampai langsung mengatakan suatu kelompok sesat, salah, atau vonis-vonis lain, kecuali untuk hal-hal yang sudah tidak debatable lagi.
Isu yang debatable itu lain dengan soal kelompok yang mencabuli anak didiknya, misalnya. Tapi kalaupun itu yang terjadi, urusannya sudah di tingkat kriminal dan menyangkut kewenangan aparat keamanan dan hukum. Media hanya memberitakan apa adanya.
Tapi untuk hal-hal yang masih debatable, masih menyisakan banyak pendapat untuk didiskusikan, bahkan di tingkat tinggi pun masih memancing pro-kontra, media jangan sampai langsung memvonis. Harus dibuka kesempatan seluas-luasnya untuk mendiskusikan soal itu, sehingga tidak langsung ada vonis sejak penampilan pertama. Umumnya, berita seperti itu terus berlanjut. Contohnya kasus salat dua bahasa di Malang.
Bung Effendi, bagaimana soal kecerdasan bermedia dan aspek komersil dari pemberitaan bisa disandingkan dengan aspek pendidikan publik?
Mestinya memang digabung. Di dalam konsep media literacy juga tercakup soal pendidikan publik. Karena itu, media mesti memberi kesempatan yang luas untuk berpolemik tentang ajaran atau kelompok yang dianggap sesat.
Dalam hitung-hitungan di atas kertas, durasi perdebatan antara yang mengatakan “ya” dan “tidak” juga harus dihitung secermat mungkin. Itulah hitung-hitungan sederhananya. Kalau yang mengatakan sesat memakan durasi 2,5 menit pemberitaan, maka yang mengatakan tidak mesti juga diberi waktu yang sama. Lama tidaknya suatu pendapat dimuat oleh media, akan sangat menentukan di situ. Itu dalam soal durasi.
Yang ke dua adalah soal siapa yang bicara dan siapa yang dikutip media. Media mesti punya keinginan untuk mempertemukan tokoh-tokoh yang seimbang kalau forumnya dalam bentuk debat. Tokoh yang punya nama di tingkat nasional, harus berhadapan dengan tokoh yang juga seimbang. Itu yang kita harapkan terjadi agar tidak langsung terjadi vonis sepihak.
Artinya, media mesti membiarkan debat itu bergulir dulu, sejauh pemimpin redaksi atau para editor berita memahami soal itu sebagai sesuatu yang masih debatable.
Dalam kasus Yusman Roy di Malang, sejumlah media tampaknya terburu-buru menempatkannya sebagai terdakwa yang layak dihukum karena berlawanan dengan pendapat yang resmi dan umum. Apa pendapat Anda tentang trial by press atau pengadilan oleh media massa?
Soal trial by press menjadi kelemahan sekaligus keunggulan suatu media. Seorang bintang bisa terlahir dari liputan media, dan akan dianggap luar biasa dibanding orang kebanyakan. Itu bisa terjadi hanya dengan sekali muncul di sebuah media.
Dulu falsafah ketenaran menyebutkan, ‘kemunculan 15 menit di televisi akan membuat Anda orang terkenal’. Tapi sekarang, hanya butuh 30 second to be famous, dan sudah ada reality show-nya untuk menuju tangga itu.
Tapi sebaliknya, ketika seseorang diposisikan dalam vonis sesat, aneh, sebagai tersangka atau terdakwa, dia dengan cepat pula akan diduga melakukan penyimpangan di dalam masyarakat. Dengan sangat cepat pula—meski baru sekali muncul—ia akan divonis secara berjamaah.
Menjadi bintang seketika tentu nikmat. Tapi divonis sesat selalu berujung pada perlakuan semena-mena dan objek kekerasan masyarakat. Bagaimana peran media agar kebebasan berpendapat dalam soal agama (asal tidak melakukan tindak kriminal) tetap terjaga?
Ini poin keempat saya. Bagi saya, ketika telah memutuskan sebuah peristiwa pantas atau bahkan harus disampaikan, media harus mengusahakan kesempatan yang sama untuk yang pro dan kontra.
Artinya, media memberi ruang untuk kebebasan berpendapat sambil menyampaikan bahwa secara konstitusi, tidak layak menanggapi suatu pandangan dengan penyerbuan. Artinya, tindak kekerasan tidak bisa sama sekali digunakan untuk penyelesaian soal.
Tentu akan selalu ada pihak-pihak yang menganggap hal-hal tersebut (seperti isu agama yang dianggap sakral dan tidak boleh disentuh) sepantasnya diselesaikan dengan cara kekerasan. Tapi media paling tidak perlu mengingatkan bahwa konstitusi atau hukum positif kita tidak menghendaki cara-cara seperti itu.
Cara mengingatkannya tentu tidak harus dengan ajakan-ajakan, tapi bisa dengan memberi contoh pemberitaan tentang pihak-pihak yang tak setuju tapi justru datang dengan cara damai untuk berdialog.
Negara kita sudah menjamin setiap orang boleh berpendapat. Dengan itu, kenyataan pendapatnya tidak sama dengan orang lain, juga perlu ditunjukkan. Jadi dua-duanya perlu ditunjukkan.
Basis semua itu adalah tidak dibenarkannya bereaksi dengan cara-cara kekerasan. Orang yang berombongan dan jauh-jauh datang ke suatu tempat yang dianggap sesat, karena isunya dianggap penting dan sangat kritis bagi agama, tentu tidak ada masalah.
Tapi media perlu menunjukkan bahwa orang-orang itu datang dengan cara yang tertib dan santun, walau diskusinya memanjang dan melebar, sedikit emosi dan memanas. Artinya, yang ingin didorong dan perlu diucapkan media berkali-kali: semua ini harus berlangsung dengan baik, tanpa kekerasan.
Poin itulah yang kadang-kadang kurang diperhatikan. Bahkan, dalam literatur tertulis disebutkan, semakin dramatis dan bergesekan suatu persoalan, semakin ia digemari media. Lazimnya begitu. Kalau damai-damai saja, media tidak memberi perhatian yang besar.
Sampai kapan isu-isu agama akan terus diperbincangkan secara dramatis dan emosional di dalam masyarakat kita?
Itulah yang menjadi catatan penting negeri ini. Konflik Islam-Kristen di Ambon misalnya berlangsung sebegitu dramatis. Dramatismenya lebih terlihat lagi pada tayangan korban-korban dan pola-pola kekerasannya.
Soal Ambon mungkin berlainan dengan kasus yang sedang kita bahas. Kasus yang kita bicarakan lebih banyak terkait soal pertentangan pada level wacana, bukan hal yang sudah mengejawantah menjadi konflik dan kekerasan. Namun begitu, ketika media masuk dalam soal itu, ia tak jarang menggelinding begitu rupa, barulah kemudian memunculkan kekerasan.
Dari sini kita dapat mencatat apa yang kita sebut ‘jurnalisme berbondong-bondong’. Artinya, kalau suatu kasus ditemukan oleh sebuah media, maka media lain ikut beduyun-duyun meliput ke sana. Contohnya kasus di Malang itu. Pada mulanya ia hanya ditemukan sebuah media, tapi dalam perkembangannya semua media ikut membuatnya besar begitu rupa.
Apa yang harus dilakukan ketika sebuah media menghasut masyarakat untuk melakukan tindak kekerasan dalam isu-isu agama yang sensitif?
Pertanyaan ini menarik dan kebetulan persis betul dengan bahasan disertasi saya. Di situlah saya menyangkal konsep social responsibility atau tanggungjawab sosial sebuah media. Kita tahu, masing-masing media mengaku punya kesadaran akan tanggung jawab sosial.
Tapi tesis itu disangkal banyak pemikir komunikasi dunia, termasuk saya dan penguji saya. Konsep yang perlu dimunculkan justru adalah konsep social accountability, akuntabilitas sosial, atau masyarakat yang menuntut media bertanggungjawab.
Pada konsep awal, kita menyerah pada kesadaran media untuk bertanggungjawab secara sosial dengan melakukan A, B, C, D, dan seterusnya. Sementara pada pendekatan kedua, kita sama sekali tidak peduli apakah media bertanggungjawab secara sosial atau tidak. Tapi begitu sebuah media melakukan kesalahan, kita mesti segera menuntut atau mensomasi.
Jadi konsep kedua meminta masyarakat yang ambil inisiatif, ya?
Betul. Konsep akuntabilitas sosial bersifat mengingatkan, bahkan menuntut tanggung jawab media. Di Indonesia, sekarang ini sudah ada Komisi Penyiaran Indonesia (KPI) untuk tempat mengadu, dan menyampaikan apa yang kita rasa janggal dari media. KPI harus menanggapi itu karena mereka mewakili publik dan bertindak atas dasar aduan publik.
Karena itu, media yang menghasut bisa ditanggulangi dengan dua cara, baik secara kuantitatif ataupun kualitatif. Secara kualitatif, para pendengar media elektronik seperti radio atau televisi bisa menyampaikan protesnya ke KPI, di pusat maupun daerah. Keluhan atas media cetak disampaikan pada Dewan Pers. Secara kualitatif, memang ada jaminan seperti itu.
Semua itu perlu dilakukan, karena seringkali media masih dianggap istimewa, dan akses untuk masuk ke media dianggap begitu luar biasa oleh masyarakat. Karena itu, ketika sebuah opini yang menghasut tindak kekerasan masuk ke sebuah media, ia dianggap mewakili suara banyak orang. Padahal tak jarang faktanya tidak demikian.
Karena itu, masyarakat yang lebih suka cara yang damai dalam menyelesaikan perbedaan, dan selama ini lebih banyak berdiam diri perlu menunjukkan opini mereka. Mereka jangan menjadi silent majority, karena dengan itulah kelompok-kelompok yang pro-kekerasan berhasil membuat gentar media, dan tiba-tiba merunduk pada opini mereka.
Selain itu, media dan masyarakat perlu juga menunjukkan aspek kuantitatif keberatan mereka. Mereka perlu menunjukkan bahwa audiens yang berbeda pendapat dengan kelompok vokal itu lebih banyak dan mampu menunjukkan bahwa opini yang disampaikan di sebuah media bukan kebenaran mutlak.
Lalu bagaimana cara media menyadarkan masyarakat akan pentingnya kebebasan berpendapat sembari menaati aturan main?
Pertama-tama, teman-teman media perlu makin sadar bahwa mengejar rating dan sisi komersil dari pemberitaan bukanlah segala-galanya. Kita kadang memang melihat gambar penyerangan kelompok tertentu terhadap suatu bar atau restoran.
Gambar itu disajikan dalam durasi yang panjang, sehingga kita bisa melihat detil kebrutalan itu. Lalu apa yang dituju media dari tayangan itu? Sebagian menyebut, itu untuk menunjukkan hal yang salah, yaitu kekerasan.
Tapi tayangan itu juga bersifat multiinterpretasi. John Fiesgel misalnya mengatakan, sebuah media harus selalu memikirkan interpretasi yang berbeda dari yang mereka pikirkan. Bisa jadi orang lain berpikir, dengan pemberitaan yang begitu panjang, ia bisa menjadi bentuk pembenaran atas kekerasan dan dengan begitu bisa dicontoh di tempat lain.
Kita ingat, peristiwa kerusuhan Mei 1998 di Jakarta, telah ikut menginspirasi kerusuhan di mana-mana. Hal yang sama terjadi juga di Los Angeles, ketika Rodney King yang berkulit hitam dipukuli polisi berkulit putih.
Jadi memang interpretasi yang lain itu harus terus dipertimbangkan. Menurut saya memberitakan penyerangan begitu panjang, tanpa memberi pernyataan yang tegas bahwa itu adalah tindakan yang salah dan melanggar hukum, rasanya kurang seimbang.
