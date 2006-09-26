Endy Bayuni: “Paham Keagamaan Ditentukan Pengalaman”

Mas Endy, seperti apa agama diperkenalkan pada Anda sejak kecil?
Saya datang dari keluarga Minangkabau yang punya tradisi keagamaan (Islam) yang cukup ketat. Keluarga dan lingkungan saya begitu gigih dan kuat agamanya. Saya mendapat pendidikan agama terutama dari orang tua, lingkungan, dan pengalaman hidup.
Tapi sebagian besar proses pendewasaan diri saya terjadi di luar negeri, karena ayah saya seorang diplomat. 25 tahun saya berada di luar negeri; di Birma, Thailand, Argentina, terakhir Inggris. Di Inggris saya mulai menginjak masa remaja.
Tapi dari semua riwayat itu, masa yang paling penting dalam proses pembentukan pemahaman keagamaan saya mungkin waktu remaja berada di Inggris. Itulah saat saya mencari identitas dan juga mencari tahu siapa saya. Di situ pula pertanyaan mengenai agama pertama kali mulai dicari tahu.
Orangtua saya termasuk cukup banyak memberitahu saya tentang agama. Di rumah, kita dibesarkan oleh nilai-nilai Islam yang ketat. Di sekolah kita juga mendapat ajaran agama. Tapi akhirnya, pemahaman saya tentang Islam lebih banyak dibentuk pengalaman hidup. Apa yang diajarkan orangtua dan guru mengaji tentu juga masuk bagian proses saya mencari kebenaran.
Karena itu, saya pikir setiap orang punya pengalaman yang berbeda-beda tentang agama. Sebab kita menjalani kehidupan kita masing-masing. Soal pemahaman setiap orang terhadap agama—walau kita bisa ngomong beragama yang sama—tetap akan berbeda-beda. Pemahaman sangat bergantung pada pengalaman hidup sendiri-sendiri.
Apakah Anda pernah giat membaca literatur tentang agama?
Sewaktu kuliah di Inggris, saya ikut Islamic society. Di situ saya banyak membaca, bukan hanya literatur tentang Islam, tapi juga agama lain. Tapi pengetahuan saya mengenai agama dan pemeluk agama lain lebih banyak dibentuk oleh pergaulan yang bersifat internasional.
Saya pernah punya teman-teman Yahudi, walau di Indonesia kita selalu diberitahu bahwa Yahudi itu jahat. Padahal kalau kita teliti sejarah Islam, sebenarnya juga riwayat yang mengatakan bahwa orang Yahudi pernah menolong Rasul dengan memberi perlindungan ketika sedang dicari untuk dibunuh.
Jadi, ada dua sisi dari orang Yahudi, dan itu pelajaran yang saya dapatkan dari proses pergaulan dengan teman-teman dari berbagai agama. Dari situ saya tahu bahwa di dalam kelompok agama apapun selalu ada orang baik dan ada jahat.
Di Yahudi ada yang baik dan ada juga yang jahat. Di Kristen ada yang baik dan yang jahat. Di Islam pun begitu juga. Pengalaman itu membentuk semacam keyakinan pada diri saya tentang pentingnya nilai-nilai pluralisme, terutama bagi saya pribadi.
Dari pergaulan litasagama dengan mengamalkan prinsip pluralisme, apakah Anda merasa keyakinan Anda terhadap Islam mencair begitu rupa?
Pengalaman saya menunjukkan bahwa lewat pergaulan yang luas saya dapat mengenal orang-orang dari kelompok agama lain. Itu justru memperkuat keyakinan saya bahwa Islam adalah pilihan saya dan agama yang paling sempurna. Pergaulan semacam itu juga mengajarkan pada saya untuk menghormati orang dan kepercayaan agama lain.
Justru di situ kita dituntut untuk bertoleransi, dengan catatan mereka juga harus menghormati kepercayaan saya. Kalau itu yang dilakukan oleh kedua belah pihak, saya pikir tidak akan ada masalah agama di dunia ini yang tidak bisa diatasi. Sebab kalau tidak ada komunikasi, akhirnya yang ada hanya saling tidak tahu mengenai agama dan manusia lain. Terjadilah rasa curiga.
Kenapa saya mengatakan Islam bagi saya agama yang paling sempurna? Karena saya melihat Islam paling inklusif. Tahun 2003-2004, saya dapat kesempatan menerima fellowship di Harvard University, Amerika Serikat. Saya mengisi beberapa sesi seminar di Teologi Harvard.
Salah satu topik seminarnya adalah soal hubungan antaragama warisan Nabi Ibrahim, yaitu Yahudi, Kristen, dan Islam. Di situ, pembicara dari agama Yahudi mengakui bahwa Islam adalah agama paling inklusif dibanding Yahudi dan Kristen. Argumennya, karena Islam mengakui keberadaan agama, kitab-kitab suci, dan nabi-nabi sebelumnya. Nabi-nabi mereka adalah nabi-nabi kita juga.
Sementara agama yang diturunkan sebelum Islam, misalnya Kristen, tidak mengakui keberadaan Islam. Mungkin karena Islam datang sesudah keduanya. Dan masuk akal kalau dalam kitab mereka tidak diajarkan harus menghormati Islam (karena barangnya belum ada, Red). Kita tahu, Yahudi adalah agama yang diturunkan buat suku/ras yang spesifik, yaitu Bani Israel.
Jadi, Islam adalah agama paling inklusif dan sudah seharusnya kita sebagai pemilik agama ini lebih toleran terhadap agama lain. Kita mengerti bahwa agama mereka mungkin juga diterima di sisi Allah. Di Islam, kita diajarkan juga untuk berlomba-lomba dalam berbuat kebajikan agar diterima di sisi Allah.
Pandangan seperti Anda mungkin dianut juga oleh orang yang konservatif sekalipun di dalam Islam. Tidakkah pandangan seperti itu bisa terjatuh pada anggapan bahwa agama lain sudah terdistorsi, dan karena itu Islam datang melengkapi, dll.?
Dalam soal ini, kita harus kembali pada ayat Alqur’an yang mengatakan, ”bagimu agamamu, bagiku agamaku”. Dengan itu kita bisa menganut agama berbeda tapi tetap saling menghormati. Saya menekankan bahwa Islam itu bebannya lebih besar untuk toleransi. Di sini, kita kadang menemukan keberatan masyarakat Islam terhadap pembangunan gereja di lingkungan mereka. Mereka curiga gereja akan digunakan untuk sarana pemurtadan.
Anggapan seperti itu sebenarnya tidak selalu salah. Sebab di Kristen juga diajarkan agar orang lain dirangkul untuk masuk Kristen. Mereka kadang bisa melakukan itu dengan jiwa yang lebih kuat dari orang Islam. Tapi kita juga ditugaskan untuk dakwah dengan batasan tertentu. Kalau tidak diterima, tidak apa-apa. Tapi kadang orang Kristen masuk dan melakukan itu karena rasa cinta dan perasaan ingin menyelamatkan tetangganya.
Karena itu saya katakan, kecurigaan seperti itu kadang juga benar. Tapi jawaban atas kecurigaan itu bukan dengan melarang pemeluk Kristen membangun gereja. Itu sudah hak mereka yang diberikan negara dan dijamin undang-undang. Solusinya, bagaimana umat Islam lebih memperkuat iman sendiri terhadap Islam; bukan melarang, apalagi merusak. Sebab itu sudah mengarah ke tindak kriminal.
Tapi mengapa persoalan rumah ibadah baru sangat menonjol beberapa tahun terakhir?
Kalau sekarang bermasalah sementara dulu tidak, berarti ada perubahan. Salah satunya adalah semakin banyaknya kecurigaan terhadap usaha dakwak Kristen. Memang ada beberapa kasus yang terjadi. Kasus-kasus itu lalu menimbulkan citra bahwa proses pemurtadan memang terjadi di masyarakat. Tapi memang lebih banyak kecurigaan daripada apa yang sebenarnya terjadi. Kadang ada satu-dua kasus yang terjadi lalu itu digeneralisir.
Penjelasan lainnya: di kalangan muslim sendiri terjadi krisis ketidakpercayaan diri terhadap agamanya sendiri. Itulah harus diperbaiki. Karena itu, kita harus membangun nilai-nilai Islami, pertama-tama di rumah sendiri, lalu di lingkungan tempat kerja dan sekolah.
Anda punya kritik tehadap klaim keselamatan sepihak tiap-tiap agama?
Setiap agama memang punya klaim tentang keselamatan dan dengan itu, agamanyalah yang dianggap jalan ke surga. Bagi Kristen, untuk selamat, seseorang harus masuk Kristen. Tapi di Islam, ada ayat—saya tidak ingat—yang intinya mengatakan bahwa kita harus berlomba-lomba menuju kebajikan agar bisa diterima di sisi Allah. Ada lagi ayat yang mengatakan bahwa agama-agama yang diturunkan melalui Nabi Ibrahim dan keturunannya, pun diterima di sisi Allah.
Jadi Islam sebenarnya mengakui bahwa jalan ke surga tak mesti melalui Islam. Tapi sebagai orang Islam, saya yakin bahwa Islam yang terbaik dan sempurna untuk membentangkan jalan ke surga. Bahwa ada yang mengatakan harus melalui Kristen, kita juga harus hormati. Kita tidak bisa memaksakan. Dalam Islam kan juga dikatakan bahwa dalam soal kepercayaan tidak boleh ada pemaksaan. Jadi pandangan seperti itu harus kita terima juga.
