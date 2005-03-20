Quo Vadis Media Islam Moderat?

Menjelang akhir dekade 90-an, kita menyaksikan gerakan Islam militan yang mencoba menampilkan Islam dengan cara yang berbeda dengan mainstream. Mereka tidak hanya menampilkan diri dalam bentuk identitas dan simbol keislaman yang mencolok, tetapi juga hadir dalam bentuk perjuangan yang khas, mulai dari tuntutan penerapan syariat Islam hingga penggerebekan tempat-tempat yang dianggap sarang maksiat.
Pada waktu yang bersamaan, muncul juga media-media Islam dalam format yang boleh dikatakan berbeda dari media-media Islam sebelumnya, baik dari segi penyajian maupun isu yang diangkat. Dari segi penyajian, media-media ini menggunakan bahasa yang tegas, lugas dan berani, bahkan cenderung provokatif.
Sementara, dari segi isu yang diangkat, media-media ini juga menurunkan tema-tema yang sensitif, termasuk yang berkenaan dengan SARA, tentu saja dengan pendekatan yang sangat mencerminkan kepentingan Islam.
Dua media Islam yang sangat besar, yakni Sabili dan majalah Ummi, adalah fenomena yang sebelumnya tidak pernah terjadi. Majalah Panji Masyarakatmemang cukup besar dan berpengaruh pada dekade 70-an dan 80-an; demikian juga majalah Ummat sempat menjadi media Islam terbesar pada dekade 90-an.
Namun, dua majalah ini tidak sefenomenal Sabili dan Ummi, terutama dari segi oplah. Pada tahun 2000, oplah Sabili diperkirakan mencapai angka di atas 100 ribu. Majalah Ummi juga tidak terpaut jauh, sekitar 80 ribu eksemplar.
Sabili dan Ummi hanya dua contoh sukses media Islam yang mengusung ideologi dan fanatisme yang kuat terhadap Islam. Ada banyak media-media lain di luar dua media ini, baik yang terbit pada masa reformasi (Jurnal Islam, Lasykar Jihad, Saksi, Nur Islam, Tarbawi, Al-Izzah, Darul Islam, dan beberapa lainnya) maupun yang sudah lahir jauh sebelumnya, seperti Media Dakwah danSuara Hidayatullah. Meski pada akhirnya bertumbangan oleh seleksi alam, media-media Islam ini cukup berhasil menyedot pembaca muslim.
Absennya Media Moderat
Disadari atau tidak, kisah sukses Sabili dan media-media Islam lainnya tidak bisa dilepaskan dari fenomena tumbangnya Orde Baru pada bulan Mei 1998. Drama politik paling sensasional selama tiga dekade itu menandai datangnya eforia kebebasan yang nyaris sempurna.
Dan, bagi kalangan media, itulah untuk pertama kalinya selama 30 tahun, media massa mengalami masa kebebasan yang hampir-hampir tak terbatas. Bak gayung bersambut, Yunus Yosfiah, Menteri Penerangan waktu itu, melakukan terobosan penting dengan mempermudah pengurusan Surat Izin Usaha Penerbitan Pers (SIUPP). Ratusan SIUPP pun keluar dari tangan Yosfiah.
Media-media Islam jelas diuntungkan dengan fenomena tersebut. Sebab, sebelumnya, untuk menerbitkan sebuah media massa dibutuhkan SIUPP (Surat Ijin Usaha Penerbitan Pers), hal yang tidak mudah diperoleh. SIUPP bukan sekadar surat izin yang harus dibeli dengan uang jutan rupiah, ia bahkan lebih mirip kepanjangan tangan dari kekuasaan.
Orang boleh memiliki uang, gagasan dan keterampilan, tapi untuk memperoleh SIUPP, uang saja tidak cukup. Dibutuhkan orang yang punya akses terhadap proses pengambilan keputusan untuk bisa memperoleh SIUPP.
Itulah sebabnya, begitu kran kebebasan dibuka dan proses pengurusan SIUPP dipermudah, banyak orang tergoda untuk terjun di dunia pers. Akhir dekade 90-an adalah masa pertumbuhan pesat dunia pers, baik majalah, tabloid, maupun koran. Kios-kios pinggir jalan dipenuhi oleh beragam tabloid, majalah dan koran baru, termasuk di antaranya media-media Islam.
Sayangnya, pada saat pasar dipenuhi oleh media Islam yang menyuarakan fanatisme dan eksklusivisme, media Islam moderat justru semakin hilang dari peredaran. Majalah Ummat yang sempat mapan pada dekade 90-an ternyata tidak dilanjutkan penerbitannya.
Padahal, pada masa jayanya, majalah ini sempat mencapai oplah 40 ribu eksemplar, suatu pencapaian yang cukup besar untuk ukuran media Islam. Jurnal Ulumul Qur’an yang sempat menjadi salah satu icon pemikiran Islam, ternyata tidak berlanjut ketika kran kebebasan dibuka lebar. Majalah Panji Masyarakat juga tidak lebih baik nasibnya.
Ini tentu memprihatinkan, karena media-media Islam yang terbit sejak masa itu didominasi oleh media yang cenderung menjual “kabar-kabar kebencian” (Agus Sudibyo, Ibnu Hamad dan Muhammad Qodari, Kabar-kabar Kebencian, Prasangka Agama di Media Massa, Jakarta, ISAI, 2001).
Padahal kita tahu, media merupakan faktor yang sangat penting bagi pembentukan image, citra maupun stigma. Dari medialah kita memperoleh informasi mengenai realitas yang tengah berlangsung di tempat lain.
Sementara, realitas yang dihadirkan media ke hadapan kita belum tentu realitas yang sesungguhnya, tetapi realitas yang sudah dibentuk, dibingkai, dan dipoles sedemikian rupa oleh media tersebut. Melalui analisis framing kita tahu betapa secara diam-diam media mendikte otak kita mengenai “realitas” tanpa kita sadari.
Konsep framing (pembingkaian) sering digunakan oleh media untuk menggambarkan sebuah peristiwa dengan menonjolkan aspek tertentu dan sekaligus menempatkan informasi dalam konteks yang khas sehingga isu tertentu mendapat alokasi dan perhatian yang lebih besar ketimbang isu yang lain.
Dalam praktiknya, framing dijalankan media dengan menyeleksi isu tertentu sambil mengabaikan isu yang lain; menonjolkan aspek tertentu dari isu tersebut sambil menyembunyikan dan bahkan membuang aspek yang lain. Ini dilakukan mulai dari proses perencanaan, pengumpulan data lapangan, verifikasi dan seleksi data, penyajian dalam bentuk berita, hingga penempatannya di sebuah rubrik tertentu.
Barangkali itulah sebabnya, seorang wartawan politik Amerika yang sangat terkenal, Walter Lippmann, mengatakan bahwa antara berita dan kebenaran adalah dua hal yang berbeda dan harus dibedakan dengan tegas.
Bahkan ia mengatakan, dalam tradisi pers Amerika yang sangat profesional pun, ada ungkapan, “Kami lebih sering merumuskan baru kemudian mencari berita, ketimbang mencari berita dulu baru merumuskan” (Walter Lippmann, Opini Umum, Yayasan Obor Indonesia Jakarta,1998).
Jika kita membaca media-media Islam yang terbit tak lama setelah Orde Baru tumbang, maka akan segera tampak betapa konsep framing diterapkan secara nyaris sempurna dalam hampir dalam setiap pemberitaannya.
Media-media tersebut menyajikan berita yang secara emosional langsung menghunjam kesadaran umat. Majalah Sabili misalnya, tidak hanya dibaca oleh kalangan Islam, kalangan non-muslim pun ikut membaca.
Simak alasan pembaca Katholik yang selalu setia membeli majalah Sabili: “Saya sangat menikmati nuansa permusuhan yang ditampilkan Sabili.” (Jihad Lewat Tulisan, PANTAU, Tahun II No. 15, Juli 2001).
Mengapa Media Islam Moderat Surut?
Pertanyaannya adalah, mengapa media Islam moderat justru surut pada saat pasar didominasi oleh media Islam yang hanya menjual kebencian dan permusuhan? Memang ada semacam asumsi pasar bahwa media Islam bukan sesuatu yang marketable.
Namun asumsi ini patah oleh kisah sukses Sabili. Ada asumsi lain bahwa Islam moderat bukan tema yang cukup menarik untuk dijual. Asumsi ini pun patah oleh kisah sukses Panji Masyarakat, Ummat dan Ulumul Qur’an.
Kegagalan tiga media Islam ini mempertahankan hidupnya bukan karena kehabisan gagasan atau gagasan yang diusungnya tidak menarik, tetapi lebih karena faktor manajemen: yakni tidak dikelola penerbitannya sebagimana layaknya sebuah penerbitan pada umumnya yang tidak hanya bersaing dalam soal mutu, tapi juga waktu.
Yang laku bukan hanya media yang bermutu, tetapi juga yang terbit lebih dulu. Jaminan mutu dan waktu hanya bisa dipenuhi oleh manajemen yang handal, hal yang jarang ditemui dalam media Islam.
Faktor manajemen memang menjadi problem serius dalam pengelolaan media Islam, khususnya media Islam moderat. Manajamen di sini tidak semata-mata dalam pengertian manajemen perusahan, di mana seluruh pengelolaan sumberdaya perusahaan diorientasikan sepenuhnya untuk menghasilkan produk berkualitas untuk memenuhi standar kompetisi, tetapi juga dalam arti manajemen redaksional, di mana daya tarik peristiwa, aktualitas berita, akurasi dan validitas data serta kredibilitas narasumber diolah dan disajikan menjadi sebuah berita yang memikat.
Ini memang bukan pekerjan mudah. Apalagi media elektronik – radio, televisi dan internet – telah menyediakan informasi dengan cara yang jauh lebih murah, mudah dan cepat.
Karena itu, tantangan media Islam moderat bukan hanya terletak pada bagaimana membenahi manajemen – baik manajemen perusahaan maupun manajemen redaksional – tetapi juga bagaimana memberi “nilai lebih” kepada pembaca yang kian hari kian cerdas. Dan nilai lebih ini hanya mungkin terpenuhi jika “penyajian yang memikat” diimbangi oleh kualitas yang terus meningkat dari isi sajian tersebut.
